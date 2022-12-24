You are here

Journalists in Somalia slam government restrictions, arrests

The government has declared an all-out war against Al-Shabab terrorists. (AFP)
The government has declared an all-out war against Al-Shabab terrorists. (AFP)
  • A joint statement by the Somali Journalists Syndicate, the Somali Media Association and Somalia Mechanism for Safety of the Journalists condemned the raid and demanded the journalists’ immediate release
NAIROBI: Journalists in Somalia say the government is further restricting their work amid a significant military offensive against the Al-Shabab extremist group, with a new directive to submit content for approval before publication.
In the latest incident, police in the central state of Hirshabelle detained four media personnel in Beledweyne for reporting that Al-Shabab attacked rural areas after local militias fighting them withdrew over pay issues, media groups said.
Chief editor Mustaf Ali Adow of the independent Radio Hiiraanweyn and three colleagues were detained on Thursday and the station was taken off the air.
A joint statement by the Somali Journalists Syndicate, the Somali Media Association and Somalia Mechanism for Safety of the Journalists condemned the raid and demanded the journalists’ immediate release.

Media organizations have expressed concern about the new directive by the office of Somali president that instructs media outlets to submit news content for consent before it is aired.

“State security personnel should not use the continuing security operations as a justification to impose restrictions on press freedom,” said Mohammed Ibrahim, president of the Somali Journalists Syndicate.
Media organizations have expressed concern about the new directive by the office of Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud that instructs media outlets to submit news content for consent before it is aired.
Many journalists have denounced the order and said that submitting content for government approval would obstruct editorial independence and the public’s right to know.
“The president’s communication office issued a new order to local news outlets on Saturday demanding they submit their content for permission before any broadcast. We all refused,” said the secretary-general of the Somali Media Association, Mohammed Osman Makaran.
Authorities have not publicly acknowledged the directive.
Since the government declared an all-out war against Al-Shabab earlier this year, there has been growing pressure on local journalists.
The government has said journalists reporting on Al-Shabab’s activities should either go to the scene or abide by authorities’ restrictions.
Abdalla Ahmed Mumin, the secretary-general of the Somalia Journalists Syndicate, an independent journalists’ union based in Mogadishu, was arrested earlier this year after criticizing a government decree telling journalists not to report on Al-Shabab propaganda.
He was later released on bail pending his court hearing on Jan. 4.
Somalia is considered one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a journalist.
According to media watchdogs, journalists face risks including detentions, attacks and threats.

 

 

British tabloid The Sun 'regrets' publishing Meghan 'hate' article

British tabloid The Sun ‘regrets’ publishing Meghan ‘hate’ article
  • In the article for The Sun last week, Clarkson wrote that he "hated" Meghan
  • A record number of complaints against the column -- more than 20,000 -- was made to the UK Independent Press Standards Organisation
LONDON: British tabloid The Sun on Friday said it regretted publishing a column by former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson about Prince Harry’s wife Meghan after a huge backlash.
In the article for The Sun last week, Clarkson wrote that he “hated” Meghan and dreamed of the day “when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”
A record number of complaints against the column — more than 20,000 — was made to the UK Independent Press Standards Organization (Ipso) and many high-profile figures criticized the piece, including author Philip Pullman and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
The article had been written in response to the couple’s recent Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan” but has since been removed from the newspaper’s website.
“We at The Sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry,” The Sun said in a statement on its website.
It added the article would also be removed from its archives.
The Sun had already removed the article on Monday from its website at the request of Clarkson who said on Twitter he made “a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people.”
He added: “I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”
In one of the most famous scenes in Game of Thrones, a female character makes a “walk of shame” where she is forced to walk down the streets naked as people throw rubbish at her.
“Columnists’ opinions are their own, but as a publisher, we realize that with free expression comes responsibility,” The Sun said.
In the Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan accuse the voracious UK tabloid press of racism, of trying to “destroy” her and of contributing to her miscarriage through a targeted campaign fueled by palace briefings.

China's ByteDance admits using TikTok data to track journalists

China’s ByteDance admits using TikTok data to track journalists
  • A total of 4 people have been fired as a result of the incident, sources close to the company told
BEIJING: Employees of Chinese tech giant ByteDance improperly accessed data from social media platform TikTok to track journalists in a bid to identify the source of leaks to the media, the company admitted Friday.
TikTok has gone to great lengths to convince customers and governments of major markets like the United States that users’ data privacy is protected and that it poses no threat to national security.
But parent company ByteDance told AFP on Friday that several staffers accessed two journalists’ data as part of an internal probe into leaks of company information to the media.
They had hoped to identify links between staff and a Financial Times reporter and a former BuzzFeed journalist, an email from ByteDance’s general counsel Erich Andersen seen by AFP said.
Both journalists previously reported on the contents of leaked company materials.
None of the employees found to have been involved remained employed by ByteDance, Andersen said, though he did not disclose how many had been fired.
In a statement to AFP, ByteDance said it condemned the “misguided initiative that seriously violated the company’s Code of Conduct.”
Employees had obtained the IP addresses of the journalists in a bid to determine whether they were in the same location as ByteDance colleagues suspected of disclosing confidential information, a company review of the scheme led by its compliance team and an external law firm found, according to Andersen.
The plan failed, however, partly because the IP addresses only revealed approximate location data.
TikTok has again come under the spotlight in the United States, with Congress poised to approve a nationwide ban on using the wildly popular short-video app on government devices owing to perceived security risks.
The House of Representatives could this week adopt a law prohibiting the use of TikTok on the professional phones of civil servants, a move that would follow bans in around 20 US states.
TikTok has sought to convince US authorities that US data is protected and stored on servers located in the country.
But following media reports, it has also admitted that China-based employees had access to US users’ data, although the company insisted it was under strict and highly limited circumstances.

Facebook parent Meta to settle Cambridge Analytica scandal case for $725m

Facebook parent Meta to settle Cambridge Analytica scandal case for $725m
  • Facebook has been accused of violating various federal and state laws by letting app developers and business partners harvest their personal data without their consent
  • Cambridge Analytica used users data for the purposes of voter profiling and targeting during 2016 US presidential campaign
LONDON: Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. has agreed to pay $725 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit accusing the social media giant of allowing third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, to access users’ personal information.
The proposed settlement, which was disclosed in a court filing late on Thursday, would resolve a long-running lawsuit prompted by revelations in 2018 that Facebook had allowed the British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica to access data of as many as 87 million users.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs called the proposed settlement the largest to ever be achieved in a US data privacy class action and the most that Meta has ever paid to resolve a class action lawsuit.
“This historic settlement will provide meaningful relief to the class in this complex and novel privacy case,” the lead lawyers for the plaintiffs, Derek Loeser and Lesley Weaver, said in a joint statement.
Meta did not admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement, which is subject to the approval of a federal judge in San Francisco. The company said in a statement settling was “in the best interest of our community and shareholders.”
“Over the last three years we revamped our approach to privacy and implemented a comprehensive privacy program,” Meta said.
Cambridge Analytica, now defunct, worked for Donald Trump’s successful presidential campaign in 2016, and gained access to the personal information from millions of Facebook accounts for the purposes of voter profiling and targeting.
Cambridge Analytica obtained that information without users’ consent from a researcher who had been allowed by Facebook to deploy an app on its social media network that harvested data from millions of its users.
The ensuing Cambridge Analytica scandal fueled government investigations into its privacy practices, lawsuits and a high-profile US congressional hearing where Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg was grilled by lawmakers.
In 2019, Facebook agreed to pay $5 billion to resolve a Federal Trade Commission probe into its privacy practices and $100 million to settle US Securities and Exchange Commission claims that it misled investors about the misuse of users’ data.
Investigations by state attorneys general are ongoing, and the company is fighting a lawsuit by the attorney general for Washington, D.C.
Thursday’s settlement resolved claims by Facebook users that the company violated various federal and state laws by letting app developers and business partners harvest their personal data without their consent on a widespread basis.
The users’ lawyers alleged that Facebook misled them into thinking they could keep control over personal data, when in fact it let thousands of preferred outsiders gain access.
Facebook argued its users have no legitimate privacy interest in information they shared with friends on social media. But US District Judge Vince Chhabria called that view “so wrong” and in 2019 largely allowed the case to move forward.

TikTok hosts year-end party celebrating regional creators

TikTok hosts year-end party celebrating regional creators
DUBAI: TikTok held a year-end party to celebrate its community of creators at an event that merged the real and virtual worlds.

Dubbed the “#ForYouParty,” the event saw guests undertake an immersive journey through the platform’s most popular trends and communities.

As guests entered the event space, they were given the viral ASMR cracking clay ball with a color hidden inside that determined their route through the interactive displays and activations.

These included the Bookster’s Nook with recommended reads from #BookTok; Open Mic Mini Stage for performers and comedians; and Viral Eats from #FoodTok posts.

The event also featured musical performances by Talia Lahoud, Yassmina, Abdullah Mohammad Al Shamsi, Aly Louka, Llunr, and Lamis Kan. TikTok creator AlMuhareb also performed.

An awards section was part of the event and included such categories as Creator of the Year, Breakthrough Creator of the Year, and Comedy Creator of the Year.

Tarek Abdalla, regional general manager at TikTok Middle East, Turkiye, Africa, Pakistan and South Asia, said: “We are filled with pride as we celebrate our community, who have been a driving force behind some of the exciting trends of 2022.

“From sharing innovative ideas to turning their passions into successful careers, the members of our community have shown incredible resilience and creativity.”
 

Special moments as the curtain rises on first season of MBC's Saudi Idol

Special moments as the curtain rises on first season of MBC’s Saudi Idol
  • The opening two episodes included some emotional scenes as would-be stars auditioned for the four judges in the hope of receiving the votes they needed to progress
  • The show is hosted by Saudi musician Rajeh Alharthi, and the celebrity judges are singers Aseel Abu Bakr, Ahlam Al-Shamsi, Assala Nasri and Majid Al-Mohandes
RIYADH: The first season of MBC’s “Saudi Idol” began this week with a look at the first batches of aspiring singers who auditioned for judges in the hope of being chosen to proceed to the next phase of the contest.

In common with other editions of the reality TV singing competition around the world, hopefuls across a range of musical genres began by auditioning for a panel of expert judges who decided which ones deserved the chance to progress and perform in front of a live audience.

The Kingdom’s version of the show is hosted by musician and TV presenter Rajeh Alharthi, and the celebrity judges are Yemeni singer and composer Aseel Abu Bakr, Emirati singer Ahlam Al-Shamsi, Syrian singer Assala Nasri, and Iraqi singer and composer Majid Al-Mohandes.

The opening two episodes, filmed in Riyadh and broadcast on Tuesday and Wednesday night on MBC1 and MBC Iraq, included some emotional moments as the would-be stars performed for the judges in the hope of receiving the minimum of three “yes” votes they needed to move on to the next phase.

The contestants in the first episode included Lamar Ali from Jizan, Khaled Gharibi from Taif, and Thikra Al-Hadi from Riyadh, all of whom impressed the entire panel of judges and received four yes votes. Issa bin Saleh, 19, progressed with three yeses; the no came from from Al-Shamsi, who said she aimed, through her rejection, to provide the young singer with an incentive to improve.

Saad Al-Kaltham looked to be out of luck when he received two rejections, from Nasri and Al-Shamsi, but was given a second chance to sing again and this time he was voted through to the next stage.

Each contestant had a story to tell about their lives and desire to sing, such as Ali Al-Nimri from Taif, who revealed that he has had health problems. That did not prevent him from impressing most of the judges as he claimed three yes votes, with only Al-Shamsi not convinced that he deserved to proceed.

Rinad Al-Mahdi from Jizan told how she discovered her talent for singing at an early age but her father had insisted that she prioritize her academic studies. She said hoped Saudi Idol would make her dreams come true; she got off to a good start by making it through the first test with four yeses.

The first episode concluded with Abdullah Al-Amiri from Jeddah, who said he comes from a family of artists and plays several musical instruments. He also impressed the whole panel and received four votes of approval.

The auditions continued in Wednesday night’s second episode. Saud Sharif and Monirah Al-Ali progressed with three yeses, while Mouna Khoury, Afnan Abdullah, Fahd Al-Jomhour, Saad Al-Naji, Ziad Lahtha and Ziad Abdul Kader each impressed all four of the judges.

The episode ended on a moving note as contestant Bushra Hammoud, a young woman with hemiplegia, which is paralysis of one side of the body, secured the three yeses she needed to proceed. Only Abu Bakr voted no. Other contestants who made it through included Rakan Al-Harbi, Jaber Othman and Hassan Asiri.

Saudi Idol airs on MBC 1 on Tuesday and Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. in Saudi Arabia and on MBC Iraq at at 11:00 p.m. Iraq time.
 

