Iran ‘plans new attacks on Gulf countries,’ says Israel’s spy chief

The spy chief described the Iranian regime as “brazen”. (AFP)
Updated 24 December 2022
Arab News

  • Mossad head issues warning on ‘brazen’ Tehran regime’s intentions
  • David Barnea said Iran was driving its nuclear program forward at an unprecedented rate
Updated 24 December 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Iran is planning renewed attacks on Gulf states as well as seeking to expand the supply of advanced weapons to Russia, Israel’s spy chief warned on Friday.

David Barnea, head of the Mossad intelligence agency, also said the Tehran regime was driving its nuclear program forward at an unprecedented rate.

“We warn against Iran’s future intentions, which they are trying to keep secret, to deepen and expand the supply of advanced weapons to Russia, to expand the uranium enrichment project and to intensify their attacks against friendly Muslim countries in the region,” Barnea said.

The spy chief described the Iranian regime as “brazen,” and said: “As one arm sends Iranian diplomats to Vienna for negotiations, the other arm sends Iranian terrorists to kill innocents across the world.”

Saudi Arabia blames Iran for a major attack on oil infrastructure in the east of the Kingdom in 2019, using the same armed drones now being deployed by Russian forces in Ukraine. The Kingdom has also been hit repeatedly in recent years by drones, missiles and mortars launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen. The Houthis also attacked Abu Dhabi with drones in January this year.

The US has expressed alarm over a “full-scale defense partnership” between Tehran and Moscow, which invaded Ukraine last February. Tehran has admitted it had sent drones to Russia, but insisted they were supplied before the invasion. 
Earlier this month Washington described an extensive relationship between Iran and Russia involving equipment such as helicopters and fighter jets as well as drones, which led to new US sanctions.
Moscow’s UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council that Russia’s military industrial complex “doesn't need anyone’s assistance” and said the drone allegations had been rebutted several times.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the Tehran regime, after more than three months of civilian protests, was “striking sordid deals” with Moscow “in a desperate attempt to survive.”
Iranian-manufactured drones supplied to Russia have played a "central role" in attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, Britain’s Foreign Office said.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry said it would not “seek permission from anyone” to expand relations with Russia.“Cooperation between Iran and Russia in various fields including defense is expanding within the framework of common interests ... and is not against any third country,” ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said.


 

Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

  • The UN says Iraq is one of five countries most exposed to some impacts of climate change
Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s prime minister appealed to visiting Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on Friday for closer economic ties with his country suffering from power cuts and decaying infrastructure.
Meloni, who leads the eurozone’s third-largest economy, is on her first bilateral trip
outside Europe.
She is on a pre-Christmas visit to Italian troops posted in Iraq in support of an anti-terrorist mission.
“We expressed our disposition to develop economic cooperation in all fields, especially agriculture, water and health,” Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said at a joint press conference.
He invited to Iraq “companies specialized in infrastructure but also in the exploitation of gas.”
A government priority is to eliminate the highly polluting practice of gas flaring, a precursor to oil extraction, which contributes to global warming.
The UN says Iraq is one of five countries most exposed to some impacts of climate change.
Italian oil firm Eni has been involved in exploration and production in Iraq for more than a decade.
Part of its program “includes the use of associated gas for electricity generation,” the firm says on its website.
Captured and treated flared gas could help address Iraq’s chronic power shortages.
The country is beset by infrastructure in disrepair, endemic corruption and widespread unemployment nearly two decades after a US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein.
Nearly one-third of the population lives in poverty, the UN says.
Al-Sudani said Iraq “is prepared to supply Italy with what it needs in terms of oil and gas.”
Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party swept to power in September elections, forming a coalition government with the anti-immigration League and Silvio Berlusconi’s right-wing Forza Italia.
She is the first woman to become Italian prime minister and heads Italy’s most far-right government since the second World War.
Italy is a NATO member with up to 650 personnel deployed to Iraq and Kuwait, according to the Defense Ministry website.
Under operation Prima Parthica, those personnel help staff multinational commands in Kuwait, Baghdad and Arbil.
They also train the armed forces and police, and provide administrative support.

 

Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

  • Members of the new governing coalition announced by Netanyahu have called for an even tougher crackdown on Palestinians
Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

KAFR QASSEM: Israeli officers on Friday shot dead an Arab-Israeli after he attempted to fire at them and then rammed them with his car near Tel Aviv, the police said.
The incident occurred in Kafr Qassem, an Arab-Israeli city on the edge of Tel Aviv and just outside the occupied West Bank.
Violence has surged in the West Bank since March when Israel began near daily raids following a series of deadly attacks targeting Israelis.
In a statement, police said the suspect had called police on the pretext of “a violent incident,” which brought them to Kafr Qassem.
“When police arrived on the scene he ran at them with a gun, and then got into his car and knocked them down,” the police statement said.
Three officers were injured before the suspect was “neutralized by shooting.” it added.
Sobhi Bedir, an uncle of the dead man, Naim Mahmoud Bedir, said his nephew was innocent.
“When the police kill a Palestinian in Israel, they say he is a terrorist or planning an attack,” he said.
Incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu praised the police “who acted professionally and quickly to eliminate the terrorist ... and avert a major attack,” a statement from his office said.
Members of the new governing coalition announced by Netanyahu have called for an even tougher crackdown on Palestinians.
The prospective national security minister in the new government, Itamar Ben Gvir of the far-right Jewish Power party, has repeatedly urged Israeli security personnel to use more force when countering Palestinian unrest.
At least 150 Palestinians have been killed this year across Israel, the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
A further 49 Palestinians were killed during three days of fighting between Gaza Strip militants and Israel in August.
According to UN data, 2022 has been the deadliest year since the 2000-2005 Palestinian uprising, known as the Second Intifada.

 

Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

  • Fincanci calls for ‘an effective investigation’ including on-the-ground inspections and autopsies of Kurdish fighters
Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

The head of Turkiye’s main medical union went on trial on Friday on “terror” charges linked to her calls for a probe into the army’s alleged use of chemical weapons against Kurdish fighters in Iraq.

Sebnem Korur Fincanci was detained on Oct. 26 after becoming one of the most prominent public figures to draw attention to reports that first surfaced in media outlets close to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party.
The militia said 17 of its fighters had died in Turkish chemical weapons attacks in the mountains and caves of northern Iraq.
The PKK has been waging a bloody insurgency against the Turkish state since the 1980s that has seen it listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara and its Western allies.

BACKGROUND

Sebnem Korur Fincanci is known in Turkiye as both a forensics expert and a human rights campaigner who openly speaks out against Erdogan’s government.

The Turkish Defense Ministry called the allegations “slander” and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Fincanci of “speaking the language of terrorism.”
Fincanci has been charged with disseminating “terror propaganda” — a crime that has seen past defendants sentenced to 13 years behind bars. The court ruled that Fincanci should be kept in jail pending trial and set the next hearing for Thursday.
“Professor Sebnem is not alone!” her supporters chanted as she was being led from the Istanbul courtroom.
The 63-year-old forensic medicine expert entered the packed hearing holding a defiant fist in the air while her backers applauded and dozens of riot police looked on.
Fincanci once again called for “an effective investigation” into the alleged use of the weapons that included on-the-ground inspections and autopsies of the Kurdish fighters.
“As a human rights defender, I have a responsibility to defend freedom of expression and the public’s right to information,” she told the court.
Fincanci is known in Turkiye as both a forensics expert and a human rights campaigner who openly speaks out against Erdogan’s government. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch issued a joint call with five other organizations for Fincanci’s release pending her trial.
German human rights commissioner Luise Amtsberg called Fincanci “one of Turkiye’s bravest voices” who must be immediately released.
“Fincanci has dedicated her life to upholding human rights and dignities through her pioneering work documenting torture,” the New York-based Physicians for Human Rights campaign group added. “The world is watching.”
But the chief prosecutor argued Friday that Fincanci “actively participated in propaganda activities of the PKK.”
Fincanci said her continued detention only helped bring broader attention to her calls for an independent probe into the Kurdish reports.
“Don’t think that being under arrest and in jail is tough for me,” she said moments before being remanded in custody. “It’s actually a golden opportunity for a human rights advocate such as me.”

 

 

Cyprus accused of increasing tension in east Mediterranean

Updated 24 December 2022
Reuters

  • These activities also increase the tension, and threaten peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean
Updated 24 December 2022
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkiye has accused Cyprus of increasing tension in the Eastern Mediterranean after a consortium of Italian and French energy companies found more natural gas off the island earlier this week.
Cyprus’s hydrocarbon activities “have been carried out unilaterally,” and “violate the rights of the Turkish Cypriots, who are one of the co-owners of all natural resources of the island,” Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgic said.
“These activities also increase the tension, and threaten peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he said in a statement, adding that Turkiye “would not allow hydrocarbon exploration or exploitation activities in its continental shelf without consent.”
A consortium of Italy’s Eni and France’s TotalEnergies found more natural gas off Cyprus, the country’s Energy Ministry said on Wednesday.
Cyprus’s exploration program is hotly disputed by Turkiye, which cites overlapping jurisdictions either on its own continental shelf or in waters of the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in north Cyprus, which is recognized only by Turkiye.
Cyprus’s internationally recognized Greek Cypriot government, viewed as representing the whole island, dismisses those claims.
The island of Cyprus was split after a 1974 Turkish intervention spurred by a brief coup engineered by the military then ruling Greece.
Turkiye does not recognize Cyprus’s Greek government.
Attempts over the years to broker peace between the two sides have failed.

 

Updated 24 December 2022
Reuters

  • Saied has rejected the opposition’s criticism, saying that the turnout should not be counted in one session, but rather after a further round of voting, expected to take place in February, although no date has been set
Updated 24 December 2022
Reuters

A second round of elections would cause chaos and should be postponed following record-low turnout in parliamentary voting last week, the powerful UGTT union has claimed, saying the resulting parliament would have no legitimacy.
Only 11.2 percent of the country’s eligible voters participated in the election last week, sparking widespread criticism from the opposition, which said that President Kais Saied should step down and pledged mass protests.
The UGTT union, with more than a million members, has previously paralyzed the economy with its strikes.
Although it backed Saied when he expanded his powers last year by shutting the elected parliament, it has withdrawn its support after he moved to rule by decree and wrote a new constitution that was passed in a referendum in July.
“I was expecting that after low turnout, the president would say that he received the message and admit that the path was wrong ... but is going ahead with his plan,” Noureddine Taboubi the head of UGTT said.
“it would be wise to postpone the second round to avoid chaos,” he said.
Saied has rejected the opposition’s criticism, saying that the turnout should not be counted in one session, but rather after a further round of voting, expected to take place in February, although no date has been set.
Runoffs will be held in most Tunisian regions after only 21 candidates secured victory in the first round of parliamentary elections, the electoral commission said this week.
Under the new constitution drafted by Saied and approved by the July referendum, the new parliament will have very limited powers.
The election was part of a series of political changes Saied made after he shut down the previous parliament last year, in moves his critics have called a coup.

 

