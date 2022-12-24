Diplomats in Saudi Arabia extend Christmas, new year greetings

RIYADH: Foreign ambassadors in Saudi Arabia have been sharing Christmas and new year greetings.

Finland’s envoy to the Kingdom, Anu-Eerika Viljanen, told Arab News that although it was the darkest time of the year in her country the landscape was usually covered with a magical carpet of snow.

She said: “To me, Christmas is the moment that brings us all together. It is about spreading love, hope, and peace.

“It is also time to be thankful and spread good feelings to everyone around you. During the festive season we feast and enjoy the company of our loved ones.

“Finnish Christmas traditions are based around family and the warmth of the family home. Food is a central part of all the celebrations, and if you are lucky, you might spot the northern lights on the Finnish horizon. Christmas time is also a good time for that,” Viljanen added.

Guillermo Nielsen, the Argentinian ambassador, said: “On behalf of the Argentina Embassy to Saudi Arabia, it is a great pleasure to extend our warm wishes to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and to all the Saudi people on the occasion of the new year of 2023.

“We are getting to the end of 2022, and we are just going on in Argentina and here in celebration of having won the World Cup.

“I just want to underline to you something that you already know. The only team that was able to defeat Argentina in this World Cup was the team of Saudi Arabia. Congratulations to you too and have a very nice Christmas and new year.”

Norway’s envoy, Thomas Lid Ball, said: “I wish you all the best for the holiday season and a happy new year. And I look forward to coming back to Riyadh in 2023.”

Ukraine's Ambassador Anatolii Petrenko said: "I am delighted to extend my seasonal greetings to all Saudi friends, partners and of course to all diplomatic colleagues who execute the important mission in the Kingdom. 2022 was challenging, extremely difficult, but Ukraine stood firm and confident and protected the national interest, and fully incompliance with international law. For the new year I wish everybody success, prosperity and of course accomplishment of vital national objectives."

Swedish ambassador-designate, Petra Menander, said: “Looking back at a fantastic 2022, I am very happy to share this season’s greetings to all of you from me and my team, and wish you all the best for the new year. 2023, we are ready for you.”