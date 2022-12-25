Lindsay Lohan shares Christmas selfie with Kuwaiti husband

Model Shanina Shaik spends the holidays in Australia

DUBAI: Part-Arab model Shanina Shaik is celebrating the festive season in Australia and took to social media to share a snap of her holiday activities — kangaroos and all.

The 31-year-old model, who is of Saudi, Pakistani, Lithuanian and Australian descent, shared a carousel of images depicting various moments of her stay in Australia, where she was partly raised, and captioned it “I’ve been enjoying my holiday break down under.”

Shaik shared a short video of herself feeding a pair of kangaroos, before she shared sweet shots of her new baby, Zai.

She welcomed her first child in September with her partner Matthew Adesuyan, the head of a record label in Los Angeles.

“Welcome to the world baby Zai Adesuyan Matthew. @bausmatthew and I are so in love!” she shared on Instagram in September.

“I have taken this time to adjust to my baby’s schedule and to understand the role of being a mother. Bringing life into this world is a beautiful challenge. I would be happy to share my experience soon,” she wrote to her 3.1 million followers on Instagram at the time.

Zai was born on Sept. 16 in Los Angeles, according to Shaik’s mother, Kim Shaik.

The grandmother wrote on Facebook: “My gorgeous grandson was born last night at 12:50 on the 16th September 2022.”

The catwalk star announced her pregnancy in May.

The former Victoria’s Secret model posted three images of her growing belly with an extended caption in the form of a letter.

“To the new love of my life, thank you for choosing me to be your mum. I have always wanted you for as long as I can remember, and at times my patience was tested. The timing had to be right, and I can say with confidence that I am ready to be your guide, your protector and your best friend,” she said.

“As each month goes by during this precious journey of pregnancy, I am learning what the role of being a mother entails. I worry a lot, especially about your wellbeing and development. It’s a feeling that I’ve never experienced before, not even about myself. I would do anything for you, be anything for you and sacrifice anything for you,” she continued.

She then praised her own mother, mentioning that she was raised by an “amazing woman” who taught her a lot about motherhood. “She has set the bar high and I don’t want to disappoint you. I want to raise you as she raised me.”