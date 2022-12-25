Lindsay Lohan shares Christmas selfie with Kuwaiti husband

DUBAI: US actress Lindsay Lohan shared a rare photograph with her Kuwaiti husband Bader Shammas on Christmas Eve.
Lohan shared a pair of selfies on Instagram, one of which features the couple posing in front of a white Christmas tree. Shammas is not a regular fixture on Lohan’s Instagram feed, which is littered with posts praising her closest friends, as well as promotional posts for her latest film.
The actress, who recently starred in her comeback movie for Netflix called “Falling for Christmas,” lives with Shammas in Dubai.
In July, the “Mean Girls” star shared a picture of her and Shammas, a financier, with her 10.9 million followers and wrote: “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day,” the singer and songwriter wrote.
Shammas, whose Instagram is on private mode, is a financier who previously worked as an associate at BNP Paribas Wealth Management up until 2017, according to Elle magazine. Educated in the US, he reportedly holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of South Florida and a Bachelor of Science in Finance degree from John H. Sykes College of Business, which is connected with the University of Tampa.
Model Shanina Shaik spends the holidays in Australia
DUBAI: Part-Arab model Shanina Shaik is celebrating the festive season in Australia and took to social media to share a snap of her holiday activities — kangaroos and all.
The 31-year-old model, who is of Saudi, Pakistani, Lithuanian and Australian descent, shared a carousel of images depicting various moments of her stay in Australia, where she was partly raised, and captioned it “I’ve been enjoying my holiday break down under.”
Shaik shared a short video of herself feeding a pair of kangaroos, before she shared sweet shots of her new baby, Zai.
She welcomed her first child in September with her partner Matthew Adesuyan, the head of a record label in Los Angeles.
“Welcome to the world baby Zai Adesuyan Matthew. @bausmatthew and I are so in love!” she shared on Instagram in September.
“I have taken this time to adjust to my baby’s schedule and to understand the role of being a mother. Bringing life into this world is a beautiful challenge. I would be happy to share my experience soon,” she wrote to her 3.1 million followers on Instagram at the time.
Zai was born on Sept. 16 in Los Angeles, according to Shaik’s mother, Kim Shaik.
The grandmother wrote on Facebook: “My gorgeous grandson was born last night at 12:50 on the 16th September 2022.”
The catwalk star announced her pregnancy in May.
The former Victoria’s Secret model posted three images of her growing belly with an extended caption in the form of a letter.
“To the new love of my life, thank you for choosing me to be your mum. I have always wanted you for as long as I can remember, and at times my patience was tested. The timing had to be right, and I can say with confidence that I am ready to be your guide, your protector and your best friend,” she said.
“As each month goes by during this precious journey of pregnancy, I am learning what the role of being a mother entails. I worry a lot, especially about your wellbeing and development. It’s a feeling that I’ve never experienced before, not even about myself. I would do anything for you, be anything for you and sacrifice anything for you,” she continued.
She then praised her own mother, mentioning that she was raised by an “amazing woman” who taught her a lot about motherhood. “She has set the bar high and I don’t want to disappoint you. I want to raise you as she raised me.”
Palestinian supporters attend educational pop-up event in east London
LONDON: Supporters in the UK capital showed their solidarity with Palestine by attending a two-day interactive event in east London’s artsy Shoreditch area, organizers said.
Palestine Pop-Up exhibited 21 illustrations from the new Injustice Illustrated collection, each highlighting a certain aspect of Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine, the UK-based non-governmental organization Friends of Al-Aqsa said.
Visitors got to enjoy interactive installations, including a 2.5-meter pencil, to “show the injustice taking place under Israeli apartheid and to raise awareness of key BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) campaigns, including #BoycottPUMA and #BoycottCocaCola,” said FOA, which promotes equality and justice in Palestine against Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid regime.
The event, which was held on Dec. 17 and 18 and was aimed at people of all ages interested in learning about Palestine, also featured competitions and distributed prizes throughout the weekend.
A Palestinian arts and crafts session was held for children, where they were able to learn about Palestine through designing, making and decorating badges, tote bags, bracelets and cupcakes.
On Saturday night, the venue transformed “into a hub for like-minded people to connect, exchange ideas and get inspired to build a stronger movement for Palestine in 2023,” FOA said.
“Last year, Israel brutally attacked Gaza, murdering 67 Palestinian children in May. Israeli forces also attacked peaceful worshippers at Al-Aqsa during Ramadan. This year, 2022, has been the deadliest year for Palestinian children since 2007, and this Ramadan over 250 worshippers were once again attacked by Israeli forces,” said Shamiul Joarder, head of public affairs at FOA.
“Even when Palestine isn’t making headlines, Israeli apartheid continues. Just this week, 16-year-old Jana Zakarneh was the latest victim of Israeli violence. Palestine Pop-Up will galvanize supporters to create stronger campaigns for Palestine in 2023, the 75th year of the ongoing Nakba,” he added.
The event was organized as part of FOA’s Silver Anniversary celebrations and the launch of its new website.
Here’s what you can expect to see at the Van Cleef & Arpels exhibition in January
DUBAI: French luxury label Van Cleef & Arpels is set to host an exhibition in Saudi Arabia in January.
Titled “Van Cleef & Arpels: Time, Nature, Love,” the show, which will be open to the public on Jan. 19, will display 280 pieces — a combination of jewelry, sketches and objets d’art.
To get a deeper insight ahead of the exhibit, Arab News spoke to Lise Macdonald, director of patrimony and exhibitions at Van Cleef & Arpels.
“The curatorial approach of this exhibition really has an international resonance,” Macdonald said. “We wanted to have an exhibition in the Kingdom and had been in talks with the National Museum of Saudi Arabia, which was very interested in working with us on this show. So we felt we had a very good partner — a serious cultural institution in the heart of Riyadh,” Macdonald says of why Saudi Arabia was the chosen destination.
The pieces, which range from creations from the beginning of the maison in 1906 to more recent creations, are a mix of the patrimonial collection – i.e., a mix of Van Cleef & Arpels’s historical collection along with private loans and archives. “We have lots of original drawings on display too, which really help understand the process of jewelry-making.”
On display are some important historical pieces, including the necklace of Begum Salimah Aga Khan and the “Zip” necklace.
“The begum’s necklace is one of the most important pieces of the patrimonial collection and is made from engraved emeralds, as well as gold and diamonds,” Macdonald said.
The spectacular Indian-inspired necklace features 44 engraved 18th-century emeralds and more than 745 diamonds and can be worn as a necklace, choker, two individual bracelets and a pendant that becomes a clip.
The Zip necklace, meanwhile, happens to be one of the maison’s most challenging and boldest creations — the idea of translating a zipper into a piece of high-jewelry shows the savoire faire that defines Van Cleef & Arpels.
One of Macdonald’s favorites includes a piece from the Nature section — a large bird of paradise brooch — beautifully capturing the house’s never-ending fascination with birds.
“It’s an amazing piece that has been captured in full motion. You can see the wings and feel that the bird in front of you is in full flight. Additionally, it is also symbolic — the piece was created during World War II — and became emblematic of freedom — of being able to fly,” she said.
Another one of her favorites includes a sketch of a cage from the 1930s, which was created to house a real-life frog and later two stone-carved birds.
“We recently acquired a collection of drawings and found some studies of this cage. You will see on display the cage and four drawings showing different variations — it shows you the creative process behind the final work of art.”
Deciding what pieces to display required a constant dialogue between the maison and the curator (Alba Cappallieri).
“An exhibition is a very collaborative process — you’re working with curators, designers, architects, lighting designers — so it’s a constant source of discussion. For this show, we had two years of planning involved.”
‘One more night together’: Pele’s daughter shares photo with father
Pele is suffering from worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems
Pele was hospitalized in Sao Paulo on November 29
SAO PAULO: Pele’s daughter posted a photo of the Brazilian football legend from his hospital bed in Sao Paulo on Friday with the caption “one more night together.”
In the photo, Kely Cristina Nascimento is seen hugging her 82-year-old father, with only one side of his face visible in the image. Pele is suffering from worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems.
“We’re still here, in the fight and in the faith. One more night together,” Nascimento wrote below the photo shared on Instagram around 11:00 p.m. local time.
On Wednesday, the Albert Einstein Hospital, where the three-time World Cup winner is staying, announced that his colon cancer was showing “progression” and he needed “more extensive care to treat kidney and heart failure.”
Minutes earlier, Nascimento and Flavia Arantes, another one of Pele’s daughters, had announced on Instagram that their father would spend Christmas at the hospital.
Last Sunday, Nascimento had posted a photo of Arantes massaging their father’s left foot as he watched the World Cup final on TV.
After the match, Pele congratulated Argentine Lionel Messi for his “deserved” victory against France.
During this World Cup, Pele saw Neymar equal his international goal-scoring record for the Selecao (77).
Pele is considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time and has received several messages of support since his hospitalization, including from the French star Kylian Mbappe, who called on followers to “pray for the King.”
Pele was hospitalized in Sao Paulo on November 29 for what his medical team called a re-evaluation of his chemotherapy treatments, which he has been receiving since having surgery to remove a colon tumor in September 2021.