WASHINGTON: A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by US President Donald Trump’s administration that alleged Harvard University failed to protect Jewish and Israeli students from harassment.
In his ruling, US District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston said the Trump administration’s lawsuit, filed in March, had not plausibly shown an ongoing violation of federal civil rights law on Harvard’s campus.
US judge dismisses Trump administration lawsuit alleging Harvard failed to protect Jewish students
Short Url
https://arab.news/4ytgp
Updated 13 August 2026 18:50
US judge dismisses Trump administration lawsuit alleging Harvard failed to protect Jewish students
- Judge Richard Stearns said the administration failed to show an ongoing civil rights violation at Harvard
- The March lawsuit accused Harvard of failing to protect Jewish and Israeli students from harassment
WASHINGTON: A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by US President Donald Trump’s administration that alleged Harvard University failed to protect Jewish and Israeli students from harassment.