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US judge dismisses Trump administration lawsuit alleging Harvard failed to protect Jewish students

US judge dismisses Trump administration lawsuit alleging Harvard failed to protect Jewish students
Students walk on campus at Harvard University. (Reuters file)
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Updated 13 August 2026 18:50
Reuters
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US judge dismisses Trump administration lawsuit alleging Harvard failed to protect Jewish students

US judge dismisses Trump administration lawsuit alleging Harvard failed to protect Jewish students
  • Judge Richard Stearns said the administration failed to show an ongoing civil rights violation at Harvard
  • The March lawsuit accused Harvard of failing to protect Jewish and Israeli students from harassment
Updated 13 August 2026 18:50
Reuters
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WASHINGTON: ​A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by ‌US President ‌Donald ​Trump’s administration ‌that ⁠alleged ​Harvard University ⁠failed to protect Jewish and Israeli students ⁠from harassment.
In ‌his ‌ruling, ​US ‌District ‌Judge Richard Stearns in Boston said the ‌Trump administration’s lawsuit, filed in ⁠March, ⁠had not plausibly shown an ongoing violation of federal civil rights ​law on ​Harvard’s campus.

Topics: Harvard University United States Donald Trump

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