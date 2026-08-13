WASHINGTON: ​A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by ‌US President ‌Donald ​Trump’s administration ‌that ⁠alleged ​Harvard University ⁠failed to protect Jewish and Israeli students ⁠from harassment.

In ‌his ‌ruling, ​US ‌District ‌Judge Richard Stearns in Boston said the ‌Trump administration’s lawsuit, filed in ⁠March, ⁠had not plausibly shown an ongoing violation of federal civil rights ​law on ​Harvard’s campus.