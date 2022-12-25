Tunisia rights group slams ‘inhumane’ move to deport migrants

TUNIS: A Tunisian rights group has condemned a “repressive and inhumane” government decision to deport a group of migrants who had been evacuated from a defunct refugee camp.
The 25 men from Egypt, Niger, Nigeria and Sudan had sought asylum in Tunisia after fleeing violence in Libya in 2011, but their requests were denied, said Romdhane Ben Amor of the Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights.
He said their repatriation would “put their lives at risk.”
The Tunisian Cabinet approved on Friday the expulsion “as soon as possible of a group of migrants residing illegally in Tunisia,” the government said in a statement.
Since 2017, the migrants have been living in a youth center in Marsa, a suburb of the capital Tunis, “hindering its activities” by “categorically refusing to leave,” it added. The group, aged 30 to 32, moved to the youth centre after being evacuated from the Choucha refugee camp in southern Tunisia, FTDES said in statement on Sunday, expressing its “indignation at the repressive and inhumane decision by the government.”
CAIRO: Egyptian customs officers have foiled attempts to smuggle bladed weapons, narcotics and foreign currency though Cairo International Airport.
Cairo International Airport customs authorities detained two passengers in possession of undisclosed foreign currency, drugs and bladed weapons.
Officials said that a suspected smuggler was arrested recently while trying to exit via the Green Line gate.
When his bags were passed through an X-ray machine, authorities discovered bladed weapons hidden among clothing.
Drugs and bladed weapons in addition to a foreign currency equivalent of more than $10,000 were found during a manual inspection of the bags.
During the completion of the customs procedures for passengers of the same flight, the airport customs said that another traveler — related to the first passenger — was found to be in possession of 47 drug tablets included in illegal drug schedules.
The passenger was also carrying $10,000 and €50 ($53) in excess of legal limits.
The two passengers were referred to prosecution in coordination with the Criminal Investigation Department at the airport.
Meanwhile, customs officers at the First Department of Terminal 2 at Cairo Airport foiled two attempts to smuggle a number of narcotic pills, a metal sword and a dagger with a sharp blade in violation of Egyptian laws.
In the first case, the customs committee warden at the arrival hall noticed a suspicious Egyptian passenger who was trying to exit the customs committee gate.
He had arrived from Frankfurt, Germany, on an EgyptAir flight.
His bags were passed through an X-ray scanner when authorities discovered metal objects, including a sword and dagger, inside the passenger’s bags.
The articles are classified as bladed weapons and are prohibited under Egyptian Law No. 394 of 1954, officials said.
Houthis abduct famous Sanaa YouTuber following corruption remarks
Ahmed Hajar had warned Iran-backed militia that increasing animosity toward their movement will lead to revolt
Houthis rapped for excessive taxation, destruction of educational system, inability to pay public workers
Updated 21 min 53 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni social media activists in Houthi-controlled Sanaa said that the Iran-backed militia has kidnapped a prominent YouTuber off a Sanaa street days after he sharply attacked them on social media.
Ahmed Hajar, a well-known Yemeni comedian, actor and YouTuber was strolling last week along Al-Zubairi street in Sanaa when he was kidnapped by armed men in civilian clothing driving a bus and taken to an unknown destination.
The news of his disappearance spread over the weekend after his relatives reported him missing.
The Houthis did not claim responsibility for the kidnapping, but their leaders and sympathizers on social media condemned Hajar for inciting the populace against the movement.
Hajar’s abduction has prompted considerable sympathy for him and indignation over the militia’s suppression of free speech and dissidents.
Hajar uploaded a 10:22-minute video on YouTube last week in which he criticized the Houthis for excessive taxation, extensive corruption, the destruction of the educational system and the inability to pay public workers.
“Houthi Ansar Allah! Every Yemeni inside and beyond Yemen is protesting about you …People say that you are criminals, fraudsters and losers and that you came to (Sanaa) to steal, plunder and take vengeance,” Hajar remarked in the Sanaani dialect, using a scathing tone.
Hajar, who has 214,000 YouTube subscribers and 68,598 Facebook followers, stated that the public — including bakery owners, taxi drivers, grocery store owners and even wealthy people — urged him to post a video expressing their complaints about fleecing charges and taxes, hunger and the militia’s indifference to the suffering of the people.
“People are hungry and looking for food while also trying to save enough for their children’s private school education. You have ruined education,” he said, warning the Houthis that increasing animosity toward their movement will lead to a revolt. “The people will explode.”
The video has received over 8,000 comments and thousands of likes on YouTube and has been extensively shared on other social media sites. It garnered even greater media and public attention when Hajar’s family reported him missing.
Along with overwhelming support for the victim, the kidnapping has spurred influential people in Sanaa to condemn the movement for abducting Hajar and disregarding public demands that it combat corruption, solve rising inflation and improve public services.
Ahmed Elaw, a Sanaa-based figure with 786,00 YouTube subscribers, demanded that the Houthis acknowledge the spread of corruption and famine and cease their persecution of dissenting voices.
“He is speaking about the country and criticizing its domestic affairs,” Elaw said, referring to Hajar. “He is telling the truth, which you reject.
“People are starving. People cannot afford to purchase yogurt and are eating rubbish. We won’t remain quiet. Put us in prison and shoot us to death.”
Yemenis from all walks of life, including some of the movement’s supporters, decried the YouTuber’s kidnapping and demanded his immediate release.
“This man is equivalent to a thousand men, and we must support him with all our might,” Saddam Ahmed commented on the video.
Mohammed Al-Mahdi, adviser to the Ministry of Culture, said that what Hajar disclosed about the situation in Sanaa and other Houthi-controlled regions is just the tip of the iceberg.
“This video illustrates a portion of the deplorable reality in their regions and demonstrates the disdain people have for them and their practices,” Al-Mahdi tweeted.
As with many other similar arrests of opposition figures, the Houthis did not formally state that Hajar was abducted. Nonetheless, their followers and even authorities on social media viciously attacked the man, accusing him of undermining the sacrifices of their warriors and assisting their adversaries.
Abdulkader Al-Murtada, head of the Houthi prisoner exchange committee, hinted at their involvement in the kidnapping of Hajar by stating the movement would not accept critics against it and its warriors.
“Making arbitrary accusations against individuals in general and ridiculing the sacrifices made by the Yemeni people against the aggression is a hazardous practice,” he said on Twitter.
Israel offers to transfer Palestinian prisoners of Jordanian origin to complete sentence in Jordan
Abdullah Barghouti, 50, is among inmates who may be deported to home country
Updated 4 min 48 sec ago
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: In a surprise move, Israel has offered Palestinian inmates with Jordanian citizenship the option of being transferred to prisons in Jordan to continue serving out their sentences there.
The National Committee for Jordanian Prisoners and Missing Persons in Israeli Detention Centers has revealed an agreement presented by the Israeli Prisons Administration to Palestinian prisoners of Jordanian nationality.
Four out of 18 Jordanian prisoners have so far accepted the offer of the prison administration, most of whom had been served with long sentences.
Others, including Abdullah Barghouti, are sentenced to life imprisonment.
Barghouti serves a prison term of 67 life sentences and 5,200 years — the longest in history.
He is entering his 20th year in Israeli prisons.
He was arrested on March 5, 2003, in the city of Al-Bireh in the central West Bank.
Israel accuses him of contributing to the killing of more than 60 Israelis.
Barghouti’s family learned from a released Palestinian prisoner close to him that he agreed to the offer made by the prison administration to transfer him to Jordan to complete his sentence.
Um Usama, Barghouti’s wife, confirmed this to Arab News.
She said that her husband, 50, was being detained in Eshel prison in Israel and that she, her two daughters and her son had only been able to visit him only four times since his arrest 20 years ago due to security obstacles.
His parents have not been able to see him since his arrest, except last summer, when they came from Jordan, despite their illness, for a visit that lasted 30 minutes.
Sources in the Barghouti family told Arab News that they had contacted the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding Jordan’s willingness to receive Barghouti and the other prisoners.
The ministry, however, told them it did not know anything about the matter.
Arab News contacted Mohammed, Barghouti’s brother, who resides in Qatar and who obtained a copy of the agreement, which was extended to Barghouti in mid-2017 and which he agreed to this month.
He said his brother accepted the agreement after Hamas was informed of it and its opinion was taken into consideration.
“If Abdullah can be closer to his parents, that’s better because he has been in jail for more than 20 years. They have only seen him once," he said.
Maj. Gen. Qadri Abu Bakr, head of the Palestinian Detainees and Ex-Prisoners Commission Affairs, told Arab News that he had no confirmation of the matter.
If confirmed, the move will alleviate the suffering of the prisoners’ families, who have not been able to visit them for years.
A senior source in the Fatah movement told Arab News that the latest development indicated that a prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel was imminent.
Under the agreement, Israel would be able to remove members of Hamas serving long terms within its prisons without appearing as if it made great concessions to the movement by releasing prisoners such as Barghouti.
A senior Palestinian official, who has dealt with security prisoners’ issues and who spoke to Arab News on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Israeli jail authorities summoned a prisoner a week ago and asked him to sign a document that would allow him to be transferred to Jordan to complete the rest of his sentence.
The prisoner asked for advice from Palestinian officials.
The transfer of Barghouti and other Jordanian prisoners to spend the rest of their sentences in Jordan is conditional on the approval of the Israeli justice minister, the internal security minister and the defense minister, as well as on the acceptance of Jordan.
Turkiye, Russia in talks over using Syrian airspace for operation
Ankara turns to military option against YPG militia after Moscow’s diplomatic efforts stall
Updated 28 min 31 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: A planned Turkish cross-border offensive into northern Syria is pushing Ankara into talks with Moscow over the use of airspace in the disputed area.
Experts say Turkiye is likely seeking Russian permission to conduct the operation and avoid damaging bilateral ties that have long been hostage to regional crises.
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced on Saturday that the long-speculated air and ground operation will target the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, and that Ankara held talks with Moscow about the details of the operation, including the opening of airspace.
Turkiye considers the YPG militia a Syrian offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which it lists — together with the US and EU — as a terror group.
Ankara, which hinted at a full-scale ground operation against Syrian Kurds, accused the PKK and YPG of a Nov. 13 Istanbul bombing that killed six people and injured more than 80, although the PKK and the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces, spearheaded by the YPG, denied any involvement.
In late November, rockets fired from northern Syria hit the Turkish border town of Karkamis and killed three civilians, accelerating Ankara’s plans to strike back.
Aydin Sezer, an expert on Turkiye-Russia relations, said that Russia opening Syrian airspace will require the consent of the Bashar Assad regime.
Ankara is looking to mend ties with the Syrian government, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently telling reporters that Turkiye might be “back on track” with Syria.
However Sezer noted that Turkish F-16 jets can strike YPG targets from a considerable distance.
“What Ankara negotiated is to ensure the withdrawal of the Syrian Kurdish forces up to 30 km into Syria. In official statements, the Kremlin always underlined that they convinced Turkiye against a ground operation,” he told Arab News.
In a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, Erdogan suggested a trilateral mechanism between Turkish, Russian and Syrian leaders to discuss joint counter-terrorism strategy.
In late November, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia understood Turkiye’s security concerns but warned against further escalation, hinting at Moscow’s disapproval of a Turkish ground operation.
Turkiye has already carried out three large-scale military operations into Syria — Euphrates Shield in 2016-17, Olive Branch in 2018 and Peace Spring in 2019.
Since late November, Ankara’s Operation Claw-Sword has targeted the Syrian Kurdish militia with long-range strikes and drones, sparking US criticism after the strikes landed near coalition bases where American soldiers are deployed.
Levent Kemal, an expert on the Middle Eastern defense policies, said that Turkiye does not require the opening of Syrian airspace to launch an effective operation.
“From Turkish airspace, our aircraft can hit the predetermined targets without entering Syrian soil,” he told Arab News.
“But the Kremlin could bring some preconditions like the opening of airspace for an operation in the eastern Euphrates or convincing Erdogan to have a public appearance with Assad at an earlier stage,” Kemal said.
He noted that Turkiye prioritizes establishing a security corridor along its southern border with Syria and is targeting the cities of Tal Rifaat and Manbij. Therefore, Russian mediation between Ankara and Damascus is expected to focus on striking the cities in Aleppo province during the upcoming offensive.
On Dec. 3, Erdogan said during a meeting near the Syrian border that “attacks will not dampen our resolve” and that the security corridor will “certainly” be completed.
During a recent phone call with Putin on Dec.11, Erdogan reiterated the importance of creating the security corridor in accordance with a 2019 agreement between the two countries.
Oytun Orhan, coordinator of Syria studies at the ORSAM think tank in Ankara, said that Turkey delayed its operation in Syria for months in order to give Russia time to coordinate.
“Since about a month, the Russian side was negotiating with Syrian Kurds to find a middle ground and convince them to withdraw from Turkish border,” he told Arab News.
The Russian efforts failed, however, with Syrian Kurdish officials insisting on keeping local forces near the border.
As a result, Ankara is moving forward with the military option, Orhan said.
He added that access to Syrian airspace might be necessary in certain locations.
“For instance, in Tal Rifaat, the Turkish military would need aerial depth,” he said.
“Therefore, agreeing with Russia is necessary in order to conduct this operation as part of a bilateral agreement.
“Otherwise, it could undermine Turkiye-Russia ties on several other fronts and complicate some other deals, including military ones.
“The only precondition of Moscow for giving a green light for the airspace use would be to ask for some guarantees from Turkiye to normalize ties with the Assad regime, and to propose an exit plan after the operation,” he added.
A crippling fuel shortage piles extreme hardship on war-weary Syrians
Latest crisis, which began to bite in early December, has paralyzed life in regime-controlled areas
Experts say sanctions have impoverished the population while failing to bring Syria closer to peace
Updated 12 min 29 sec ago
ANAN TELLO
LONDON: “Syria is dead, desperate for someone to pull the plug.” This is how Nour, a 26-year-old nutritionist from Homs, summed up the situation in her home country, more than a decade on from the outbreak of a civil war and amid a worsening economic crisis.
A shortage of fuel, which began to bite harder with the onset of winter, has paralyzed life in regime-controlled areas of Syria, including the capital Damascus, forcing authorities to suspend or reduce many essential public services.
On Dec. 5, the government almost doubled the price of fuel overnight. Daily power outages now last up to 22 hours on average, even in the capital’s upmarket neighborhoods. Many residents cannot afford to heat their homes as winter temperatures plunge.
Although the fighting between the government and rebel factions has subsided in recent years, Syria remains the site of one of the world’s biggest humanitarian crises, with millions of civilians still displaced, infrastructure in ruins, and much of the population living below the poverty line.
Syria’s isolation has deepened with the imposition in 2020 of the toughest US sanctions ever targeting the regime of President Bashar Assad.
“The current fuel crisis in government-controlled areas is not a novel aspect of the conflict economy in Syria,” Mohammad Al-Asadi, a Germany-based research economist at the Syrian Center for Policy Research, told Arab News.
The SCPR has tracked several major fuel shortages since 2020, but, according to Al-Asadi, “the current shortage is the most economically and socially impactful during the last couple of years.”
Syria’s Ministry of Internal Trade recently announced plans to sell industrial and commercial diesel at 5,400 Syrian pounds a liter — up from 2,500 Syrian pounds in late November — while petrol will be sold at 4,900 Syrian pounds a liter.
The price of fuel distributed through the state-owned Syrian Petroleum Company will remain at 2,500 Syrian pounds per liter.
The pent-up demand for fuel has had an adverse impact on the value of the Syrian pound, which hit a new record low on Dec. 10.
The dollar exchange rate on the black market surpassed 6,000 Syrian pounds for the first time, while the central bank’s rate stood at 3,015 Syrian pounds. In 2011, when the civil war began, the official rate was 47 Syrian pounds.
Reports say diesel and petrol shortages have resulted in severe overcrowding at bus terminals in both Damascus and outlying areas, as the government cut fuel allocations for minibus services — the cheapest mode of transport available to Syrians.
The situation is similar in Homs, geographically the largest governorate of Syria.
“After 1pm, minibuses stop operating, and we take any vehicle we find on the road to commute home,” said Nour. “Passengers sometimes get into fist fights over seats on minibuses and shared taxis.”
Khaled, a 21-year-old accounting student who gave only his first name, earns about 50,000 Syrian pounds a month from waitering. A shared-taxi trip from Zabadani, Rif Dimashq, to the Mezzeh highway in Damascus — a distance of just 48 km — cost him 6,800 Syrian pounds earlier this month.
By contrast, Khaled told Arab News: “I paid 3,300 for the same journey in mid-November.”
In practical terms, high inflation has meant a cost-of-living crisis, with prices of goods increasing across the board but real wages remaining stagnant.
“A computer programmer can make about 800,000 pounds a month in the private sector, but this is barely enough for rent, basic goods and transport costs,” a Damascus-based journalist, who asked not to be identified, told Arab News.
In December 2021, the minimum state salary was around 93,000 Syrian pounds, according to Shaam Times, a government-affiliated news website.
SCPR researcher Al-Asadi expects the national fuel shortage “to last as long as the multi-level fragmentation in the country lasts” — a state of affairs he says authorities are unlikely to address.
“None of the local political powers in Syria has made real efforts to overcome deep socioeconomic challenges facing the country, including energy and fuel shortages,” he told Arab News.
“After 12 years of conflict, most efforts are still dedicated to directing the remaining financial, physical, and human resources to serve activities related to the war economy at the expense of restoring the normal economic cycle based on production.
“Hence, investments in alternative energy solutions have received little interest during the last decade.”
Oil revenues accounted for between 5 and 7 percent of Syria’s gross domestic product prior to the civil war. Total reserves are estimated at 2.5 billion barrels, with at least 75 percent of these reserves in the fields surrounding Deir ez-Zor, outside the regime’s sphere of control.
The Assad regime has repeatedly accused US forces deployed in the Kurdish-majority northeast of the country of “looting” Syrian oil, thereby contributing to the fuel shortage.
On Dec. 1, the Syrian state news agency SANA claimed that a convoy of 54 tankers, “loaded with plundered oil,” was spotted in Al-Yaarubiyah, in Hasakah province, traveling through the Al-Mahmudiyah border crossing into Iraq.
Northeast Syria has been largely self ruled since regime forces withdrew from the area in 2011 to fend off the uprising elsewhere in the country.
In the summer of 2014, Daesh militants exploited this power vacuum, seizing control of several major towns, including Raqqa, and many of the region’s lucrative oilfields.
A coalition of Arab and Kurdish militias, later dubbed the Syrian Democratic Forces, soon dislodged the extremist group with US military support, taking charge of the oilfields.
The Autonomous Administration of North East Syria (AANES), which assumed control of these territories, began selling this oil to neighboring countries and to the Assad regime.
In 2019, President Donald Trump announced he was withdrawing US forces from northeast Syria but leaving a small contingent to secure the oil.
In the same month, it was announced that US troops would be deployed to Deir ez-Zor to help the SDF retain control of oil fields from Daesh.
Often unable to secure enough fuel supply from its Iranian allies, the Assad government has pressured the AANES to provide more fuel to regime-held areas by withholding essential supplies like food, medicine, and building materials.
In a 2021 report, the Washington Institute for Near East Policy said that while the US administration has denied looting Syrian oil, it has implemented a “morally and legally dubious plan,” which involved supporting its Kurdish allies by keeping the oil “out of the hands of the Assad regime” and “helping to refine and sell it.”
The general consensus of Syria analysts is that the modest US involvement is not the primary cause of the current fuel crisis.
“Although sanctions and oil looting from the oil-rich eastern areas to the neighboring Iraqi Kurdistan region contribute to deepening the fuel crisis in the country, these are not the most important factors,” Al-Asadi told Arab News.
“The key drivers for the renewed fuel crisis — and all similar socioeconomic challenges — cannot be disconnected from the nature of the political economy that has prevailed in the country during the last decade, particularly aspects related to political fragmentation, subordination to foreign political actors, and dominating major resources and investment opportunities by allies.”
To make matters worse, aid workers say the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February this year pushed the humanitarian crisis in Syria to the back burner.
After spending about two weeks in Syria in November, Alena Douhan, the UN special rapporteur on human rights, claimed that the current US, EU and UK sanctions “may amount to crimes against humanity.”
Douhan called for the immediate lifting of the sanctions as they “harm human rights and prevent any efforts for early recovery.”
Even some critics of the Assad regime say economic sanctions have done little to bring Syria’s warring parties closer to a political solution, all the while further impoverishing the population.
“The Assad regime is not going anywhere, so many observers increasingly question the utility of sanctions that harm not only the regime, but the Syrian people as well,” David Romano, professor of Middle East politics at Missouri State University, told Arab News.
“While there are provisions for things like export waivers for items of humanitarian importance for the Syrian people, in practice, the American and European sanctions on Syria have seriously harmed an already crippled economy — country wide,” he said.
On Dec. 5, residents of Suwayda in Syria’s southwest took to the streets to protest against falling standards of living. The demonstration quickly escalated into clashes with local security forces, leaving two people dead and eight injured.
“Ordinary people’s suffering is expected to increase,” said Al-Asadi. “(Particularly) workers relying primarily on transportation to secure their livelihoods, such as farmers, taxi and microbus drivers, and workers in the delivery sector.”
Owing to rising transportation costs for many commonly traded goods and services, he expects the current fuel shortages “to last until mid-January 2023 at least,” inflationary pressures to increase, and many businesses “to face major interruptions. Although some oil tankers are expected to reach Syria during the coming few weeks, the amounts supplied may not be sufficient to overcome the crisis.”
Instead of finding solutions to the fuel crisis, the government is shifting “the burden of the conflict to households,” Al-Asadi told Arab News, adding that “without an inclusive political arrangement, conclusive solutions for such shortages remain far away.”