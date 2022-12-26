You are here

Turkish president receives speaker of Saudi Arabia's Shoura Council

Turkish president receives speaker of Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council
Speaker of Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh is received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday. (SPA)
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

Turkish president receives speaker of Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council

Turkish president receives speaker of Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council
  • During a meeting, Erdogan stressed the depth of relations between Saudi Arabia and Turkiye
  • The president conveyed his greetings to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received the Speaker of Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh on Monday.

During a meeting, Erdogan stressed the depth of relations between Saudi Arabia and Turkiye and said he looked forward to developing and strengthening them in various fields.

The president conveyed his greetings to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and prayed that the Kingdom and its people achieve further development, progress, and prosperity under their leadership.

Al-Asheikh said the Kingdom’s Shoura Council and the Grand National Assembly of Turkey are determined to strengthen the bonds that bring the two countries together and raise parliamentary relations to the highest levels.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Turkiye

Updated 4 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi embassy in Islamabad urges citizens to take caution after alert raised to highest level

Saudi embassy in Islamabad urges citizens to take caution after alert raised to highest level
Updated 4 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Pakistan called on its citizens to exercise caution after the authorities raised the security alert in Islamabad to its highest level on Monday.

“The embassy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan would like to warn all citizens residing and visiting the Islamic Republic of Pakistan of the need to take caution and not go out except for necessity, given that the authorities in the capital, Islamabad, have raised the security alert to the highest level,” the embassy said in a statement on Twitter. 

It added, in case of emergency, contact the embassy or the Consulate General in Karachi.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Islamabad Pakistan

Nothing in Islam prohibits exchanging Christmas greetings, says head of Muslim World League

Nothing in Islam prohibits exchanging Christmas greetings, says head of Muslim World League
Updated 20 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Nothing in Islam prohibits exchanging Christmas greetings, says head of Muslim World League

Nothing in Islam prohibits exchanging Christmas greetings, says head of Muslim World League
  • Congratulating non-Muslims on their holidays ‘is an apparent interest that serves the reputation of Islam’
Updated 20 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Islam does not prohibit Muslims from exchanging Christmas greetings with Christians, the head of the Muslim World League has said in an earlier interview.
Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa particularly reiterated that there was no text in Sharia law that disallowed Muslims from extending greetings to Christians.
He noted that fatwas regarding the exchange of holiday greetings with non-Muslims were issued by senior scholars in the Islamic world, and it was not permissible to object to any issue related to Sharia jurisprudence.
He added that objection was only on issues with definitive consensus, not presumptive ones.
Al-Issa also said there was no religious text that prohibited such greetings, and when a Muslim greeted another non-Muslim on holidays, this did not mean he was acknowledging another faith.
Al-Issa indicated that congratulating non-Muslims on their holidays “is an apparent interest that serves the reputation of Islam.”
“The purpose of these greetings is to promote coexistence and harmony in a world that is in dire need of that,” he said.
Al-Issa also pointed out that Islam permits eating the food of “The People of the Book” in a reference to Christians and Jews, and did not allow the food of others.
Al-Issa is the head of the Makkah-based nongovernmental organization Muslim World League, which aims to clarify the true message of Islam.
Some Muslim scholars over the years have triggered debates by labeling Christmas greetings as un-Islamic and thus prohibited.

 

Topics: Christmas 2022 Islam

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain launch bilateral naval exercise

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain launch bilateral naval exercise
Updated 26 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain launch bilateral naval exercise

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain launch bilateral naval exercise
Updated 26 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian and Bahraini naval forces began a bilateral maritime exercise in Bahrain, the Saudi Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

The “Bridge 23” drill includes forces from the Royal Saudi Navy, represented by the Eastern Fleet, and the Royal Bahraini Navy. It was launched in the presence of Royal Bahraini Navy Cmdr. Rear Adm. Mohammed Al-Assam and military attache at the Saudi Embassy to Bahrain Brig. Gen. Fahad Al-Thunayan, as well as a number of senior officers taking part in the exercise.

The director of the exercise, Col. Ahmed Al-Osaimi, said that “Bridge 23” aims to raise combat readiness, standardize tactical concepts and aid in the implementation of joint operations, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He added that the exercise will also cover naval battles, command and control, and will raise the efficiency of communication procedures in both navies.

Al-Osaimi said that the maneuvers are an extension of the “Bridge” series of exercises carried out periodically between the two countries to enhance security cooperation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bahrain Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Joint exercise Navy maritime saudi ministry of defense

Saudi Shoura Council speaker arrives in Turkiye on official visit

Saudi Shoura Council speaker arrives in Turkiye on official visit
Updated 26 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi Shoura Council speaker arrives in Turkiye on official visit

Saudi Shoura Council speaker arrives in Turkiye on official visit
  • Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh’s visit comes at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart
  • He praised parliamentary friendship ties between the two countries
Updated 26 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Speaker of the Kingdom’s Shoura Council Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh has arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara on an official visit, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

Al-Asheikh’s visit is at the invitation of the President of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop.

The speaker was received by senior officials from Turkiye’s Grand National Assembly on his arrival at Ankara International Airport.

Al-Asheikh lauded the ties of friendship between the Kingdom and Turkiye in a press statement, stressing the significance of holding regular meetings and maintaining open lines of communication between the two councils to advance bilateral cooperation and strengthen parliamentary relations and coordination in matters of shared interest.

Meanwhile, Saudi Assistant Minister of Defense Talal Al-Otaibi paid an official visit to Turkiye on Saturday, where he headed a high-level delegation and met with a number of Turkish officials.

He met Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and they discussed the importance of defense cooperation between the two countries, activating agreements signed between them, and strengthening and developing them to serve common interests in supporting security and stability of the region.

Al-Otaibi also met Turkish Deputy Minister of National Defense Muhsin Dere and Chief of Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Yasar Guler.
 

Topics: Saudi Shoura Council Turkey

Riyadh Season 2022 sees an explosion of art, culture and entertainment

Riyadh Season 2022 sees an explosion of art, culture and entertainment
Updated 26 December 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Riyadh Season 2022 sees an explosion of art, culture and entertainment

Riyadh Season 2022 sees an explosion of art, culture and entertainment
  • Attractions doubled for this year’s event
  • Thousands of jobs created for young Saudis
Updated 26 December 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor

RIYADH: The third Riyadh Season, the biggest and most dynamic edition yet, marks a celebration of art and culture in the capital unlike any the Kingdom has seen before.

According to Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, this year’s Riyadh Season comprises more than 8,500 activity days and experiences in 15 diverse zones, each of which has a special entertainment character.

This includes the largest artificial lake in the world, cable car transportation, and cloud-embracing lounges, in addition to the international Cirque du Soleil.

It encompasses 252 restaurants and cafes, 240 stores, eight international shows, more than 150 concerts, 108 interactive experiences, seven global exhibitions, two international football matches, 17 Saudi and Arab plays, and WWE events, among others.

It also featured a Riyadh Season Cup, bringing together the Paris Saint-Germain team with stars from Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr football clubs.

To top it off, the event offers 65 days of fireworks, many Saudi and Arab plays, concerts, local and international exhibitions in the fields of anime, perfumes and games, and a multitude of other events for families, individuals and children.

The zones are Boulevard World, Boulevard Riyadh City, Winter Wonderland, Al-Murabaa, Sky Riyadh, Via Riyadh, Riyadh Zoo, Little Riyadh, The Groves, Imagination Park, Al-Suwaidi Park, Souq Al-Zel, Qariat Zaman, Fan Festival and Riyadh Front.

Winter Wonderland is just one of dozens of activities and experiences across the capital since Riyadh Season kicked off on Oct. 21.

Thousands of people have been flocking to Winter Wonderland, an amusement park, located in the middle of Riyadh. Now in its third edition, it is one of the most popular attractions.

Winter Wonderland, which hails from London and has traditionally been held in Hyde Park during the winter season from mid-November until mid-January, began in Riyadh in 2019 as part of the first edition of the annual city-wide event.

The Riyadh version features a 37-hectare theme park in King Abdullah Financial District with over 80 winter-themed rides, five new games and the largest skating park in the Middle East.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Riyadh Season features a variety of events and experiences in its many zones, including concerts, local and international exhibitions, theatrical performances, Cirque du Soleil and WWE shows, fireworks spectacles and football tournaments. There are also restaurants and cafes, lounges and a wide range of interactive activities suitable for people of all ages.

• The third Riyadh Season contains 15 diverse entertainment zones and features the largest artificial lake in the world, cable car transportation, and sporting events such as the Riyadh Season Cup, which brings together the Paris Saint-Germain football team and stars from the Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr clubs.

• The zones are Boulevard World, Boulevard Riyadh City, Winter Wonderland, Al-Murabaa, Sky Riyadh, Via Riyadh, Riyadh Zoo, Little Riyadh, The Groves, Imagination Park, Al-Suwaidi Park, Souq Al-Zel, Qariat Zaman, Fan Festival and Riyadh Front.

“The entertainment industry is one of the tools Saudi Arabia is using to reach its 2030 goals and objectives,” Ahmed Al-Refaie, Winter Wonderland project manager, told Arab News.

“We developed Winter Wonderland this year by dividing it into five different zones, targeting children and families and have increased our capacity through an expanded floor plan that has helped us accommodate up to 25,000 visitors per day.”

Al-Refaie said this year’s event featured 35 food and beverage outlets and 20 retail stores. In addition, Winter Wonderland, like other Riyadh Season events, is not just providing entertainment to thousands of citizens and foreigners, but also creating jobs for young Saudis, said Al-Refaie.

“We have more than 3,400 employees working this year on the event,” he told Arab News. “We have many more international visitors this year due also to more events in Saudi Arabia and also the World Cup.”

Another highlight of the season is Boulevard World, which boasts a trip around the world without ever leaving Saudi Arabia.

The zone, which opened in Hittin on Nov. 21, offers experiences from nine different countries — France, China, Mexico, America, India, Morocco, Spain, Italy and Greece.

There is also Boulevard Pier that overlooks a massive artificial lake and rides, including Sky Loop, Star Flyer and Jumpoline.

For those who love games there is a life-size version of monopoly, and the largest anime attraction in the world called Anime Town that looks just like a colorful Japanese city complete with streets and areas named Animeverse Street, Tokyo Real Nakamise, Neo Scramble Crossing and Matsuri Garden.

There is also the hot air balloon experience for those wishing to take their fun and games above ground.

Since Saudi Arabia reopened cinemas in 2018, a host of entertainment options, films and cinematic experiences have swept the nation.

VOX Cinema, dubbed the Middle East’s fastest growing movie chain, operating under Majid Al-Futtaim, took part in Riyadh Season through a sponsorship agreement with Mrsool Park, which hosts a wide array of sporting and entertainment events.

“We are providing the Platinum and Sports Lounges with our core F&B catering service providing guests with an elevated culinary experience,” Mohamed Al-Hashemi, head of KSA’s Majid Al-Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment, Cinemas & Lifestyle, told Arab News.

VOX Cinemas, he said, is also running a cash-back campaign in partnership with STC Pay at Riyadh Boulevard Zone so its guests can enjoy better value on their favorite entertainment experiences.

“Entertainment is fast becoming a key pillar in the Kingdom’s economy, and Majid Al-Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas remains committed to investing in the prosperous future of Saudi Arabia,” added Al-Hashemi. “We are proud to be involved in Riyadh Seasons, given our shared commitment to develop a thriving entertainment sector.”

Al-Hashemi said the progressive opening of the entertainment sector is one of several forces driving social and economic change in Saudi Arabia. “It has also laid the foundations for long-term growth and fueled an ambitious pipeline of leisure and entertainment attractions.”

“While the entertainment market is relatively new in Saudi Arabia, it is evolving at a rapid pace into a global powerhouse of leisure and entertainment and is set for unprecedented expansion,” he added.

The growth can be seen through VOX Cinemas’ expansion in the Kingdom over the last five years, which Al-Hashemi said “presents a huge opportunity” for the company.

According to Comscore, the media measurement and analytics company, Saudi Arabia is on track to become a billion-dollar entertainment market before the end of the decade.

VOX Cinemas has built a strong infrastructure integrated with leisure and entertainment across the Kingdom with a total of 154 screens in 15 movie houses across six cities. It was also the first exhibitor to introduce multiplexes in all six cities.

“Having established a presence in Riyadh and Jeddah, we intensified our efforts to improve access to entertainment in smaller cities and brought the magic of movies to Hail, Tabuk and Jubail for the first time,” said Al-Hashemi.

In 2023, VOX Cinemas will expand its footprint in the Kingdom with three new openings in Riyadh and Jeddah. Like the goals of Vision 2030 for entertainment and employment, VOX Cinemas is also expanding into offerings with a specific focus on creating jobs for young Saudis.

In September it opened Dreamscape Virtual Reality in Riyadh featuring a variety of new experiences — some of which let attendees even become their own heroes.

“With half Saudi’s residents under 30, there is a large and growing appetite for entertainment in Saudi Arabia,” explained Al-Hashemi.

As the ongoing celebration of entertainment continues in the Kingdom’s capital, with countless activities meant to activate the imagination and spark joy, what most will agree defined this year’s Riyadh Season, apart from its size and dynamic offering, was its ability to offer something to all — Saudis and international visitors.

Al-Hashemi said: “What makes the event so special is that it has something for everyone.”

 

 

Topics: Riyadh season Saudi Arabia

