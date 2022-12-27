You are here

Israeli air force veterans say incoming government a danger

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listens during the 5th trilateral summit with Creece and Cyprus in Beersheba, Israel, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (AP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listens during the 5th trilateral summit with Creece and Cyprus in Beersheba, Israel, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (AP)
Updated 27 December 2022
AP

Israeli air force veterans say incoming government a danger

  • Among the nearly 1,200 signatories were Dan Halutz, who served as military chief from 2005-2007; Avihu Ben-Nun, a former commander of the air force and Amos Yadlin, a former head of military intelligence. All three are former fighter pilots
Updated 27 December 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: Over 1,000 senior Israeli air force veterans, including a former Israeli chief of staff, on Monday urged the country’s top legal officials to stand tough against the incoming government.
In a letter to the chief of Israel’s Supreme Court and other top officials, they said the alliance of religious and ultranationalist parties threatens Israel’s future. The letter was delivered days before the new government is to take office.
“We come from all strata of society and from across the political spectrum,” the letter said. “What we have in common today is the fear that the democratic state of Israel is in danger.”
It called the legal officials “the final line of defense” and implored them to “do everything in your reach to stop the disaster that is affecting the country.”
Among the nearly 1,200 signatories were Dan Halutz, who served as military chief from 2005-2007; Avihu Ben-Nun, a former commander of the air force and Amos Yadlin, a former head of military intelligence. All three are former fighter pilots.
Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ultra-Orthodox and far-right partners captured a parliamentary majority in Nov. 1 elections.
While they have not yet completed coalition negotiations, Netanyahu has reached a series of deals that would grant his far-right partners authority over the national police force and settlement construction in the occupied West Bank.
They are promoting legislation to allow a politician who spent time in prison in a bribery case to serve as a Cabinet minister while on probation for a separate conviction on tax offenses. They also are expected to promote a series of changes in the legal system that critics say will weaken the judiciary and potentially dismiss criminal charges against Netanyahu.
On Sunday, Netanyahu rebuked an ally over anti-LGBTQ comments.
Netanyahu is expected to return to office as head of his new government on Thursday.

 

Topics: Palestine Israel The United States

Musk says nearly 100 Starlinks ‘active’ in Iran

Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington. (AP)
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington. (AP)
Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

Musk says nearly 100 Starlinks 'active' in Iran

Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington. (AP)
  • Ukraine now has 20,000 of the small white receivers throughout the country
Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Nearly 100 Starlink Internet terminals are currently operating in Iran, SpaceX chief Elon Musk said Monday.
The tycoon had promised to bring the satellite Internet network to the country in September as Iranian authorities imposed increasingly severe access restrictions, in a move activists called a campaign to limit information about protests that had broken out nationwide.
“Approaching 100 Starlinks active in Iran,” Musk tweeted Monday.
Starlink has more than 2,000 tiny satellites orbiting just a few hundred kilometers above Earth, providing Internet access to users below.
The land-based terminals are then wired up to basic routers that create small wifi spots.
Earlier this year, controversial billionaire Musk gained hero status in Ukraine after sending thousands of Starlink terminals to the country in the days after Russia’s invasion.
Ukraine now has 20,000 of the small white receivers throughout the country.
Twitter head Musk’s Monday message was posted in response to a user whose video they said was taken in the “streets of Iran,” where there is now “more freedom for the women to choose whether they cover their hair or not.”
The post appeared to reference protests that swept Iran and the world after the September death of 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini following her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women.
Iran has unleashed a crackdown arresting around 14,000 people, according to the UN, and killing 469 protesters according to Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR).
The country’s top security body in early December gave a toll of more than 200 people killed, including security officers.
The authorities had already restricted access to Instagram and WhatsApp — until this autumn the last remaining unfiltered social media services — and then clamped down on apps like the Google Play Store as well as Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) that seek to circumvent local access restrictions.
Iranians have long used VPNs to access sites blocked in Iran — even government officials including the foreign minister have Twitter accounts despite the network being blocked in the country.
 

 

Omani mediators leave Sanaa empty-handed as Houthis reject truce renewal

Omani mediators leave Sanaa empty-handed as Houthis reject truce renewal
Updated 26 December 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Omani mediators leave Sanaa empty-handed as Houthis reject truce renewal

Omani mediators leave Sanaa empty-handed as Houthis reject truce renewal
  • Threat to renew fight as officials depart city
Updated 26 December 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: Efforts to renew the UN-brokered truce and bring peace to Yemen have been dashed after Omani mediators left Sanaa without any reported progress, and the Iran-backed Houthis threatened to renew the fight if their demands are not met. 

The Omani mediators, who arrived in Sanaa last week, departed the city on Sunday after meeting top Houthi officials and hearing their requests for extending the ceasefire and participating in peace negotiations to end the conflict.

The Houthis said that their leaders told the Omanis that the movement would not agree to extend the October ceasefire until the internationally-recognized government of Yemen pays public servants across the country, which would include their fighters, and shares oil and gas revenues with them. They threatened to resume extensive military operations if their demands were not met.

Mohammed Abdulsalam, a chief negotiator for the Houthis, said: “Our troops on the ground have imposed new rules of engagement, and the other side should realize that we have entered a new phase and currently we have no commitment under the truce.”

He added that attacks on oil infrastructure in government-controlled regions would continue until earnings are shared and wages paid.

Abdulsalam went on to say that the Houthis had enjoyed “fruitful” discussions with the Omanis.

The UN-brokered ceasefire that went into effect on April 2, and was extended twice, fell apart when the Houthis refused to open roads in the besieged city of Taiz, a key condition of the deal, despite the Yemeni government allowing the resumption of commercial flights from Sanaa Airport and facilitating the arrival of fuel ships to Hodeidah port.

In October, the Houthis began drone attacks on two oil facilities in the southern provinces of Hadramout and Shabwa to prevent the Yemeni government from exporting the fuel. As a result, one of the facilities was shut down and the country’s oil shipments were halted.

In response to the Houthis’ demands, a Yemeni government official told Arab News that the government would only pay salaries based on the 2014 payroll, and after removing the names of Houthi fighters or those added by the militia.

The official, who requested anonymity, added that even if the government agreed to transfer wages, the Houthis would not pay public employees who had not signed their occupational code of conduct, a set of rules and guidelines that the militia introduced at the start of the month and which effectively require workers to pledge formal allegiance to the Houthis.

Najeeb Ghallab, undersecretary at Yemen’s Information Ministry, and political analyst, told Arab News the Houthis had ratcheted up their war rhetoric during the Omani delegation’s visit to demonstrate that they are in control of the decision to make peace or start war, and to prevent anyone from challenging them about the public money they control.

He said: “None of the Houthi claims about wages and earnings are genuine. They demand that the Yemeni government split earnings, while refusing to pay public servants in regions under their control.

“They control enormous earnings that are sufficient to pay all public employees.”

Aid group says tribal clashes kill 12 in Darfur

Aid group says tribal clashes kill 12 in Darfur
Updated 26 December 2022
AP

Aid group says tribal clashes kill 12 in Darfur

Aid group says tribal clashes kill 12 in Darfur
  • The clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the Beleil area in South Darfur province also wounded at least 42 people
Updated 26 December 2022
AP

CAIRO: Tribal violence in Sudan’s long-restive region of Darfur killed at least 12 people over the past few days, an aid group said.

The clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the Beleil area in South Darfur province also wounded at least 42 people, said Adam Regal, spokesman for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur.

Local authorities said the clashes grew out of an attempt by herdsmen to loot a motorized rickshaw known as a tuk-tuk in the village of Amouri, killing one person.

The fighting escalated on Thursday and Friday when herdsmen and the local population traded attacks.

Authorities on Saturday declared a state of emergency and imposed a nighttime curfew in Beleil to help stop the clashes.

Regal said the aid group counted 12 dead in the fighting, and the tally could be higher.

He said many villages in the area were either burned down or looted.

Hundreds of families were displaced and took shelter in Nyala, the provincial capital of South Darfur, he said.

The violence was the latest to rock Darfur in recent months.

In November, at least 48 people were killed in tribal clashes in Central Darfur province.

The sprawling region was engulfed in bloodshed in 2003 when rebels from the territory’s ethnic central and sub-Saharan African community launched an insurgency accusing the Arab-dominated government in Khartoum of discrimination and neglect.

The government, under then President Omar Bashir, responded with a scorched-earth assault of aerial bombings and unleashed local nomadic militias known as the Janjaweed, who are accused of mass killings and rapes.

Up to 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were driven from their homes.

Netanyahu looks to vote in new government on Thursday

Netanyahu looks to vote in new government on Thursday
Updated 26 December 2022
Reuters

Netanyahu looks to vote in new government on Thursday

Netanyahu looks to vote in new government on Thursday
  • Netanyahu’s bloc of right-wing and religious parties won a clear victory in parliamentary elections last month, but the veteran leader has had a harder time than expected in finalizing deals with his partners
Updated 26 December 2022
Reuters

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu called a vote in parliament on his new government for Thursday Dec. 29, the speaker of the Knesset said on Monday, after almost two months of coalition wrangling.

Netanyahu’s bloc of right-wing and religious parties won a clear victory in parliamentary elections last month, but the veteran leader has had a harder time than expected in finalizing deals with his partners.

Despite campaigning together, Netanyahu has struggled to meet the demands of his allies, who have demanded a significant slice of power in exchange for their support.

Ahead of the vote in parliament and a formal swearing in of the new government, Netanyahu will have to officially present the members of his Cabinet.

Israel’s longest serving prime minister has vowed to govern for all Israelis but he will head one of the most right-wing governments in the country’s history with key ministries in the hands of hardliners.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of the Jewish Power party will have authority for police as security minister while Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party will have broad authority to allow the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

Both oppose Palestinian statehood and support extending Israeli sovereignty into the West Bank, adding another obstacle to a two-state solution, the resolution backed by Palestinian leaders, the US and European governments.

The Finance Ministry is expected to be shared by Smotrich and Aryeh Deri, from the religious Shas party, with each man serving for two years. Deri’s appointment will depend on parliamentary support for a legal amendment allowing him to serve despite a conviction for tax fraud.

Liberal Israelis have also been alarmed by statements from a number of other members of coalition parties in favor of allowing some businesses to refuse services to people based on religious grounds.

President Isaac Herzog, the head of state who stands outside day-to- day politics, said on Sunday that any threat to the rights of Israeli citizens based on their identity or values would be counter to Israel’s democratic and ethical traditions.

“A situation whereby citizens of Israel fear threats against them based on their identity or values runs counter to the basic democratic and ethic principles of Israel,” Herzog, whose role is largely symbolic, wrote on Twitter.

Health minister: 11 million Egyptians have diabetes

Health minister: 11 million Egyptians have diabetes
Updated 26 December 2022
Gobran Mohammed

Health minister: 11 million Egyptians have diabetes

Health minister: 11 million Egyptians have diabetes
  • The minister said Egypt is interested in reaching these patients and providing them with early diagnosis and treatment services
Updated 26 December 2022
Gobran Mohammed

CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said that the total number of people with diabetes in Egypt who are registered with health insurance has reached 11 million.

Diabetes affects 15 percent of the world’s population, the minister said at a press conference on the diabetes awareness campaign “100 Million Healthy Lives Initiative.”

The minister said Egypt is interested in reaching these patients and providing them with early diagnosis and treatment services.

Diabetes is a serious disease, he explained, but it can be managed by raising awareness on how to avoid the complications associated with it.

He added that research is being conducted in Egypt, in cooperation with an international pharmaceutical company, on the disease’s genetic characteristics, and several centers have been established to serve patients.

The minister said that factories are providing glucose meters and manufacturing insulin locally in Egypt, with the support of international companies.

Hisham El-Hefnawy, former dean of Egypt’s National Institute of Diabetes and Endocrinology, said Egypt ranked 10th in the world in terms of the number of people with diabetes.

He said that the number of patients with diabetes is expected to reach 20 million in 2045, which will bump Egypt to ninth place.

This is in addition to an even larger number of people with pre-diabetes, a stage that carries the same complications as diabetes, he added.

Care must be taken to diagnose the disease early and provide appropriate treatment for it as well as treatment for associated health risks, such as high blood pressure or obesity, the minister added.

He said: “What was spent on diabetes treatment is much less than what will be spent on treating diabetes complications on the heart, kidneys, feet and other body parts.”

