Police say bus crashed into parked truck in Sudan, 16 killed

Aid agencies halt Afghan work after Taliban ban on female staff

JEDDAH: International aid agencies halted their work in Afghanistan on Monday after the Taliban regime banned them from employing female staff.

ActionAid, Christian Aid, Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council, CARE and the International Rescue Committee — which employs 3,000 women in Afghanistan — have all suspended operations.

Christian Aid was “rapidly seeking clarity ... and urging the authorities to reverse the ban,” head of global programs Ray Hasan said.

“While we do this, we are unfortunately pausing the work of our programs.

“Millions of people in Afghanistan are on the verge of starvation. Reports that families are so desperate they have been forced to sell their children to buy food are utterly heartbreaking.”

Hasan said that a ban on female aid workers would “only curtail our ability to help the growing number of people in need.”

ActionAid said that if women were banned from working with them it would “prevent us from reaching out to half of the population that are already reeling from hunger.”

It said: “ActionAid has made the difficult decision to temporarily halt most of its programs in Afghanistan until a clearer picture emerges.”

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan urged the Taliban administration to reverse the ban.

“Millions of Afghans need humanitarian assistance and removing barriers is vital,” it said.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation voiced its concern over the ban and urged the Taliban to reconsider it. Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said it reflected a willful policy to further

limit Afghan women’s rights.

He said this “perplexing decision” would not only deprive Afghan women of a source of income for themselves and their families, but also seriously affect humanitarian and relief operations in Afghanistan.

The OIC chief described the ban as self-defeating and urged Kabul authorities to reconsider it “for the sake of social inclusion of women and the continuation of a much-needed international humanitarian safety net in Afghanistan.”

Last week the Taliban also banned women from attending university, prompting global outrage and protests in some Afghan cities.