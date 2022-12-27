You are here

Syria's Kurdish-led forces 'on alert' for Daesh attacks

Syria’s Kurdish-led forces ‘on alert’ for Daesh attacks
SDF commander Mazloum Abdi had warned that “terrorist cells” were “preparing dangerous plots.”(File/AFP)
Updated 2 min 1 sec ago
AFP

Syria’s Kurdish-led forces ‘on alert’ for Daesh attacks

Syria’s Kurdish-led forces ‘on alert’ for Daesh attacks
  • “We have information about potential Daesh attacks during end-of-year holidays,” SDF spokesman said
  • Shami said that the new Daesh leader wanted to assert the group’s presence
Updated 2 min 1 sec ago
AFP

QAMISHLI: Syrian Kurdish-led forces boosted security Tuesday a day after foiling a deadly Daesh group assault on a prison fearing that the extremists will strike again, a spokesman said.
Authorities on Monday declared a state of emergency in Raqqa, the militants’ former de facto capital in northern Syria, after gunmen launched an attack on a security complex near a prison holding fellow militants.
Six members of the Kurdish-led security forces and one militant were killed.
Farhad Shami, spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said they had “declared a state of alert” and security forces sweeping the area.
“We have information about potential Daesh attacks during end-of-year holidays,” he said, listing the northern Syrian cities of Raqqa, Hasakah and Qamishli.
Shami said that a new Daesh leader — who took over after his predecessor was killed in October — wanted to assert the group’s presence.
Following the attack, SDF commander Mazloum Abdi had warned that “terrorist cells” were “preparing dangerous plots.”
The failed assault on Monday targeted a Kurdish security complex, which includes a military intelligence prison housing hundreds of militants, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, saying two of its fighters had carried it out to avenge “Muslim prisoners” and female relatives of militants living in the Kurdish-administered Al-Hol camp.
Al-Hol, home to more than 50,000 people, is the largest camp for displaced people who fled after the SDF led the battle that dislodged Daesh group fighters from the last scraps of their Syrian territory in 2019.
It was the most significant militant attack on a prison since Daesh fighters launched their biggest assault in years in January, when they attacked the Ghwayran prison in the Kurdish-controlled city of Hasakah.
Residents of Raqqa, still fearful after years of war, worried that Daesh wanted to stage comeback.
Osama Al-Khalaf, an activist from Raqqa, said residents “live in a state of fear” of an Daesh comeback because the militants managed to breach the well-guarded complex.
“Daesh never let us forget they are here, they want to bring back fear and panic,” said Abdallah, 35, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.
“We’re tired of war, we can’t live in fear of the bombings and killings anymore, we want peace.”

Topics: Syria Daesh

Updated 23 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

Israeli envoy named in Turkiye after years of strain

Israeli envoy named in Turkiye after years of strain
  • Relations between Israel and Turkiye have been strained for more than a decade
  • Turkiye and Israel began improving relations with high-level visits this year including Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Ankara
Updated 23 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan received the credentials of Israel’s new ambassador to Turkiye on Tuesday, as the two countries normalize ties after four years of strain.
Turkiye and Israel began improving relations with high-level visits this year including Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Ankara. They agreed to appoint ambassadors mutually in August.
After Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu won elections last month, he and Erdogan agreed to “work together to create a new era in relations” on a basis of respect for mutual interests.

Israel’s Ambassador to Ankara Irit Lillian presents the letter of credence to Turkish President at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on December 27, 2022. (AFP)


Irit Lillian, Israeli’s charge d’affaires in Ankara since January 2021, became ambassador after presenting her letter of confidence to Erdogan.
Once close regional allies, relations between Israel and Turkiye have been strained for more than a decade, with Ankara having expelled Israel’s ambassador following a 2010 Israeli raid on an aid ship to Gaza, which killed 10 Turkish citizens.
Diplomatic relations were restored in 2016, but two years later Turkiye recalled its ambassador from Israel and expelled the Israeli envoy when Israeli forces killed a number of Palestinians who had taken part in protests in the Gaza Strip.
Already facing criticism on policy before taking office, Netanyahu has vowed to govern for all Israelis even as he will head one of the most right-wing governments in the country’s history.

Topics: Turkiye Israel

Suspect arrested in killing of UN peacekeeper in Lebanon

Suspect arrested in killing of UN peacekeeper in Lebanon
Updated 27 December 2022
AP

Suspect arrested in killing of UN peacekeeper in Lebanon

Suspect arrested in killing of UN peacekeeper in Lebanon
Updated 27 December 2022
AP

BEIRUT: The Lebanese army has arrested a suspect in the killing earlier this month of a UN peacekeeper from Ireland who died when his convoy was shot at in southern Lebanon, officials said Tuesday.
The area of the Dec. 14 shooting attack, near the southern town of Al-Aqbiya, is a center of support for the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group, which has denied any role in the killing.
Hezbollah spokeswoman Rana Sahili said on Friday that the Lebanese army arrested the suspect “in cooperation with Hezbollah,” and that he wasn’t a member of the militant group.
Two Lebanese security officials confirmed the arrest, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, and said the investigation into the killing is ongoing. They did not identify or provide any details about the suspect.
Initially, the military detained three people in connection with the attack but released two who were found not to have been involved in the killing, one of the security officials said.
Andrea Tenenti, spokesman for the UN peacekeeping mission known as UNIFIL, said the peacekeepers have yet to receive “official information” regarding any arrests.
On the fatal night, 24 year-old Pvt. Seán Rooney of Newtowncunningham and several other Irish peacekeepers were on their way from their base in the south to the Beirut airport. Two UN vehicles apparently took a detour through Al-Aqbiya, which is not part of the area under the peacekeepers’ mandate.
According to earlier reports, a group of angry residents confronted the peacekeepers, claiming they were outside their jurisdiction, and opened fire at their vehicles. Confrontations between residents in southern Lebanon and UNIFIL troops are not uncommon.
However, one of the two security officials said the suspect who was arrested had been part of a group that followed the UN convoy from the town of Sarafand, about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) away, suggesting a targeted attack.
The conflicting reports about the attack could not be immediately reconciled.
Rooney was buried in Ireland last week, while another Irish peacekeeper, who was wounded in the attack, 22-year-old Pvt. Shane Kearney, was medically evacuated from Lebanon to Ireland.
UNIFIL was created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon after a 1978 invasion. The UN expanded its mission following the 2006 war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, allowing peacekeepers to deploy along the Israeli border to help the Lebanese military extend its authority into the country’s south for the first time in decades.
Hezbollah supporters in Lebanon frequently accuse the UN mission of collusion with Israel, while Israel has accused the peacekeepers of turning a blind eye to Hezbollah’s military activities in southern Lebanon.

Topics: Lebanon

Iran’s Raisi vows ‘no mercy’ for ‘hostile’ protest movement

Iran’s Raisi vows ‘no mercy’ for ‘hostile’ protest movement
Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

Iran's Raisi vows 'no mercy' for 'hostile' protest movement

Iran’s Raisi vows ‘no mercy’ for ‘hostile’ protest movement
Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: President Ebrahim Raisi said Tuesday Iran would show “no mercy” toward “hostile” opponents of the Islamic republic, gripped by more than 100 days of protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death. 

The “riots,” as Tehran generally refers to them, were triggered by the September 16 death in custody of Iranian-Kurdish Amini, 22, after her arrest for an alleged breach of the strict dress code for women. 

Addressing a crowd in Tehran, Raisi accused “hypocrites, monarchists and all anti-revolutionary currents.” 

“The embrace of the nation is open to all those who were lured,” said the ultraconservative president at a funeral procession for unidentified soldiers who perished during its eight-year war in the 1980s with neighboring Iraq. 

“The embrace of the nation is open to everyone, but we will show no mercy to those who are hostile.” 

Iranian officials say hundreds of people have been killed, including members of the security forces, and thousands have been arrested nationwide. 

Foreign-based rights groups have put the death toll among protesters at more than 450. 

Earlier in December, Iran executed two people in connection to the protests. The judiciary has said nine others have been sentenced to death, two of whom have been allowed retrials. 

Campaigners say about a dozen other defendants have been charged with offenses that could see them receive the death penalty. 

Iranian officials have accused hostile foreign powers, including the United States and some European countries, of stoking the unrest. 

They aim “to derail the Islamic society from its high goals” by “spreading rumors and fracturing society,” said Raisi. 

But foreign countries are “wrong” to think that would achieve their goals, Raisi argued, calling their moves miscalculated. 

Topics: Iran Iran Protests 2022

Iranian woman competes at chess tournament without hijab

Iranian woman competes at chess tournament without hijab
Updated 5 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

Iranian woman competes at chess tournament without hijab

Iranian woman competes at chess tournament without hijab
  • 2 Iranian news outlets said Sara Khadem had competed at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, without the hijab
Updated 5 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: An Iranian chess player has taken part in an international tournament without a hijab, according to media reports, the latest of several Iranian sportswomen to appear at competitions without one since anti-government protests began.
Iran has been swept by demonstrations against the country's clerical leadership since mid-September, when 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini died in the custody of morality police who detained her for "inappropriate attire".
Iranian news outlets Khabarvarzeshi and Etemad, in reports on Monday, said Sara Khadem had competed at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, without the hijab - a headscarf mandatory under Iran's strict dress codes.


Photos posted by both outlets appeared to show her with no headscarf during the tournament. Khabarvarzeshi also posted a photo of her wearing a headscarf but without saying if it was taken at the same event.
There was no comment on Khadem's Instagram page about the tournament or the reports, and she did not immediately respond to a direct message from Reuters.
Khadem, born in 1997 and also known as Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, is ranked 804 in the world, according to the International Chess Federation website. The website for the Dec. 25-30 event listed her as a participant in both the Rapid and Blitz competitions.
Shows of support
The protests mark one of the boldest challenges to Iran's leadership since its 1979 revolution and have drawn in Iranians from all walks of life.
Women have played a prominent role, removing and in some cases burning headscarves, while protesters have taken heart from what they have seen as shows of support from both female and male Iranian athletes.
In October, Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi competed in South Korea without a headscarf, later saying she had done so unintentionally.
In November, an Iranian archer said she did not notice her hijab falling during an awards ceremony in Tehran, after a video appeared to show her allowing the headscarf to drop in what was also widely assumed to be a show of support for protesters.
In comments reported by state media in November, Iran's deputy sports minister, Maryam Kazemipour, said some Iranian female athletes had acted against Islamic norms and then apologised for their actions.
Several national sports teams have refrained from singing the national anthem, notably before Iran's opening match at the soccer World Cup. The team sang ahead of their second and third games.
Iranian authorities have cracked down hard on the protests, which they have declared riots fomented by foreign adversaries.
According to the activist HRANA news agency, 507 protesters had been killed as of Thursday, including 69 minors. Sixty-six members of the security forces have also been killed.
State officials have said up to 300 have been killed, including members of the security forces.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran

Israel says Palestinian suspect held for Jerusalem bombs

Israel says Palestinian suspect held for Jerusalem bombs
Updated 27 December 2022
Reuters

Israel says Palestinian suspect held for Jerusalem bombs

Israel says Palestinian suspect held for Jerusalem bombs
Updated 27 December 2022
Reuters
JERUSALEM: A Palestinian man suspected of carrying out the deadly twin bombings in Jerusalem's outskirts a month ago has been arrested, Israel's police and domestic security service said on Tuesday.
The suspect was arrested six days after the Nov. 23 blasts which killed two people, police and Shin Bet said. They identified him as Islam Farouh, 26, and described him as a lone attacker driven by ideology akin to that of Islamic State.
A lawyer for Farouh could not immediately be reached.
The first explosive device went off at a busy bus stop at Jerusalem's main exit during rush hour and the second, 30 minutes later, hit a bus stop near an outlying settlement.
They followed months of escalating violence in the occupied West Bank after Israel launched a crackdown in response to deadly Palestinian attacks in its cities.

