You are here

  • Home
  • Suspect arrested in killing of UN peacekeeper in Lebanon

Suspect arrested in killing of UN peacekeeper in Lebanon

Suspect arrested in killing of UN peacekeeper in Lebanon
UNIFIL peacekeeper Private Sean Rooney, a member of the 27 Infantry Battalion and a native of Newtwoncunningham, Co Donegal. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vw8fu

Updated 10 sec ago
AP

Suspect arrested in killing of UN peacekeeper in Lebanon

Suspect arrested in killing of UN peacekeeper in Lebanon
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: The Lebanese army has arrested a suspect in the killing earlier this month of a UN peacekeeper from Ireland who died when his convoy was shot at in southern Lebanon, officials said Tuesday.
The area of the Dec. 14 shooting attack, near the southern town of Al-Aqbiya, is a center of support for the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group, which has denied any role in the killing.
Hezbollah spokeswoman Rana Sahili said on Friday that the Lebanese army arrested the suspect “in cooperation with Hezbollah,” and that he wasn’t a member of the militant group.
Two Lebanese security officials confirmed the arrest, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, and said the investigation into the killing is ongoing. They did not identify or provide any details about the suspect.
Initially, the military detained three people in connection with the attack but released two who were found not to have been involved in the killing, one of the security officials said.
Andrea Tenenti, spokesman for the UN peacekeeping mission known as UNIFIL, said the peacekeepers have yet to receive “official information” regarding any arrests.
On the fatal night, 24 year-old Pvt. Seán Rooney of Newtowncunningham and several other Irish peacekeepers were on their way from their base in the south to the Beirut airport. Two UN vehicles apparently took a detour through Al-Aqbiya, which is not part of the area under the peacekeepers’ mandate.
According to earlier reports, a group of angry residents confronted the peacekeepers, claiming they were outside their jurisdiction, and opened fire at their vehicles. Confrontations between residents in southern Lebanon and UNIFIL troops are not uncommon.
However, one of the two security officials said the suspect who was arrested had been part of a group that followed the UN convoy from the town of Sarafand, about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) away, suggesting a targeted attack.
The conflicting reports about the attack could not be immediately reconciled.
Rooney was buried in Ireland last week, while another Irish peacekeeper, who was wounded in the attack, 22-year-old Pvt. Shane Kearney, was medically evacuated from Lebanon to Ireland.
UNIFIL was created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon after a 1978 invasion. The UN expanded its mission following the 2006 war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, allowing peacekeepers to deploy along the Israeli border to help the Lebanese military extend its authority into the country’s south for the first time in decades.
Hezbollah supporters in Lebanon frequently accuse the UN mission of collusion with Israel, while Israel has accused the peacekeepers of turning a blind eye to Hezbollah’s military activities in southern Lebanon.

Topics: Lebanon

Iran’s Raisi vows ‘no mercy’ for ‘hostile’ protest movement

Iran’s Raisi vows ‘no mercy’ for ‘hostile’ protest movement
Updated 53 min 53 sec ago
AFP

Iran’s Raisi vows ‘no mercy’ for ‘hostile’ protest movement

Iran’s Raisi vows ‘no mercy’ for ‘hostile’ protest movement
Updated 53 min 53 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: President Ebrahim Raisi said Tuesday Iran would show “no mercy” toward “hostile” opponents of the Islamic republic, gripped by more than 100 days of protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death. 

The “riots,” as Tehran generally refers to them, were triggered by the September 16 death in custody of Iranian-Kurdish Amini, 22, after her arrest for an alleged breach of the strict dress code for women. 

Addressing a crowd in Tehran, Raisi accused “hypocrites, monarchists and all anti-revolutionary currents.” 

“The embrace of the nation is open to all those who were lured,” said the ultraconservative president at a funeral procession for unidentified soldiers who perished during its eight-year war in the 1980s with neighboring Iraq. 

“The embrace of the nation is open to everyone, but we will show no mercy to those who are hostile.” 

Iranian officials say hundreds of people have been killed, including members of the security forces, and thousands have been arrested nationwide. 

Foreign-based rights groups have put the death toll among protesters at more than 450. 

Earlier in December, Iran executed two people in connection to the protests. The judiciary has said nine others have been sentenced to death, two of whom have been allowed retrials. 

Campaigners say about a dozen other defendants have been charged with offenses that could see them receive the death penalty. 

Iranian officials have accused hostile foreign powers, including the United States and some European countries, of stoking the unrest. 

They aim “to derail the Islamic society from its high goals” by “spreading rumors and fracturing society,” said Raisi. 

But foreign countries are “wrong” to think that would achieve their goals, Raisi argued, calling their moves miscalculated. 

Topics: Iran Iran Protests 2022

Syria’s Kurdish-led forces ‘on alert’ for Daesh attacks

Syria’s Kurdish-led forces ‘on alert’ for Daesh attacks
Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

Syria’s Kurdish-led forces ‘on alert’ for Daesh attacks

Syria’s Kurdish-led forces ‘on alert’ for Daesh attacks
Updated 27 December 2022
AFP

QAMISHLI: Syrian Kurdish-led forces boosted security Tuesday a day after foiling a deadly Daesh group assault on a prison fearing that the extremists will strike again, a spokesman said.
Authorities on Monday declared a state of emergency in Raqqa, the militants’ former de facto capital in northern Syria, after gunmen launched an attack on a security complex near a prison holding fellow militants.
Six members of the Kurdish-led security forces and one militant were killed.
Farhad Shami, spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said they had “declared a state of alert” and security forces sweeping the area.
“We have information about potential Daesh attacks during end-of-year holidays,” he said, listing the northern Syrian cities of Raqqa, Hasakah and Qamishli.
Shami said that a new Daesh leader — who took over after his predecessor was killed in October — wanted to assert the group’s presence.
Following the attack, SDF commander Mazloum Abdi had warned that “terrorist cells” were “preparing dangerous plots.”
The failed assault on Monday targeted a Kurdish security complex, which includes a military intelligence prison housing hundreds of militants, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, saying two of its fighters had carried it out to avenge “Muslim prisoners” and female relatives of militants living in the Kurdish-administered Al-Hol camp.
Al-Hol, home to more than 50,000 people, is the largest camp for displaced people who fled after the SDF led the battle that dislodged Daesh group fighters from the last scraps of their Syrian territory in 2019.
It was the most significant militant attack on a prison since Daesh fighters launched their biggest assault in years in January, when they attacked the Ghwayran prison in the Kurdish-controlled city of Hasakah.
Residents of Raqqa, still fearful after years of war, worried that Daesh wanted to stage comeback.
Osama Al-Khalaf, an activist from Raqqa, said residents “live in a state of fear” of an Daesh comeback because the militants managed to breach the well-guarded complex.
“Daesh never let us forget they are here, they want to bring back fear and panic,” said Abdallah, 35, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.
“We’re tired of war, we can’t live in fear of the bombings and killings anymore, we want peace.”

Topics: Syria Daesh

Iranian woman competes at chess tournament without hijab

Iranian woman competes at chess tournament without hijab
Updated 27 December 2022
Reuters

Iranian woman competes at chess tournament without hijab

Iranian woman competes at chess tournament without hijab
Updated 27 December 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: An Iranian chess player has taken part in an international tournament without a hijab, according to media reports, the latest of several Iranian sportswomen to appear at competitions without one since anti-government protests began.
Iran has been swept by demonstrations against the country's clerical leadership since mid-September, when 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini died in the custody of morality police who detained her for "inappropriate attire".
Iranian news outlets Khabarvarzeshi and Etemad, in reports on Monday, said Sara Khadem had competed at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, without the hijab - a headscarf mandatory under Iran's strict dress codes.


Photos posted by both outlets appeared to show her with no headscarf during the tournament. Khabarvarzeshi also posted a photo of her wearing a headscarf but without saying if it was taken at the same event.
There was no comment on Khadem's Instagram page about the tournament or the reports, and she did not immediately respond to a direct message from Reuters.
Khadem, born in 1997 and also known as Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, is ranked 804 in the world, according to the International Chess Federation website. The website for the Dec. 25-30 event listed her as a participant in both the Rapid and Blitz competitions.
SHOWS OF SUPPORT
The protests mark one of the boldest challenges to Iran's leadership since its 1979 revolution and have drawn in Iranians from all walks of life.
Women have played a prominent role, removing and in some cases burning headscarves, while protesters have taken heart from what they have seen as shows of support from both female and male Iranian athletes.
In October, Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi competed in South Korea without a headscarf, later saying she had done so unintentionally.
In November, an Iranian archer said she did not notice her hijab falling during an awards ceremony in Tehran, after a video appeared to show her allowing the headscarf to drop in what was also widely assumed to be a show of support for protesters.
In comments reported by state media in November, Iran's deputy sports minister, Maryam Kazemipour, said some Iranian female athletes had acted against Islamic norms and then apologised for their actions.
Several national sports teams have refrained from singing the national anthem, notably before Iran's opening match at the soccer World Cup. The team sang ahead of their second and third games.
Iranian authorities have cracked down hard on the protests, which they have declared riots fomented by foreign adversaries.
According to the activist HRANA news agency, 507 protesters had been killed as of Thursday, including 69 minors. Sixty-six members of the security forces have also been killed.
State officials have said up to 300 have been killed, including members of the security forces.

 

Topics: Iran chess Iran Protests 2022

Israel says Palestinian suspect held for Jerusalem bombs

Israel says Palestinian suspect held for Jerusalem bombs
Updated 27 December 2022
Reuters

Israel says Palestinian suspect held for Jerusalem bombs

Israel says Palestinian suspect held for Jerusalem bombs
Updated 27 December 2022
Reuters
JERUSALEM: A Palestinian man suspected of carrying out the deadly twin bombings in Jerusalem's outskirts a month ago has been arrested, Israel's police and domestic security service said on Tuesday.
The suspect was arrested six days after the Nov. 23 blasts which killed two people, police and Shin Bet said. They identified him as Islam Farouh, 26, and described him as a lone attacker driven by ideology akin to that of Islamic State.
A lawyer for Farouh could not immediately be reached.
The first explosive device went off at a busy bus stop at Jerusalem's main exit during rush hour and the second, 30 minutes later, hit a bus stop near an outlying settlement.
They followed months of escalating violence in the occupied West Bank after Israel launched a crackdown in response to deadly Palestinian attacks in its cities.

French shipping expert offers scholarships to Lebanese students amid economic crisis

French shipping expert offers scholarships to Lebanese students amid economic crisis
Updated 47 min 28 sec ago
Zeina Zbibo

French shipping expert offers scholarships to Lebanese students amid economic crisis

French shipping expert offers scholarships to Lebanese students amid economic crisis
  • Known to be one of the pillars of the Lebanese economy, academic institutions are struggling today to operate, and students to finance their studies
  • CMA CMG, leader in maritime transport, logistics and air freight, present in 160 countries, works on preventing the immigration of Lebanese youth
Updated 47 min 28 sec ago
Zeina Zbibo

DUBAI: A French shipping expert has launched an initiative to offer Lebanese students at the American University of Beirut and Saint Joseph University 240 scholarships over a three-year period.

The CMA CGM Excellence Fund for Lebanon is the largest HEC Paris scholarship program for students outside France, which is a continuation of the 10-year partnership signed in 2021 to support annually 20 Lebanese students wishing to continue their studies at HEC Paris. The CMA CGM Group, world leader in maritime transport and logistics, HEC Paris and the HEC Foundation have launched this initiative to expand access for Lebanese students to one of the most prestigious academic institutions in the world.

In partnership with AUB and USJ, the Excellence Fund for Lebanon supports students from the best Lebanese universities and demonstrates the group’s commitment to fostering cooperation between France and Lebanon.

The ongoing economic and financial crisis in Lebanon has taken its toll on the education sector. Known to be one of the pillars of the Lebanese economy, academic institutions are struggling today to operate, and students to finance their studies.

AUB, a 156-year-old institution and one of the oldest in the region, has provided scholarships and financial aid for years and continues to equip the regional and international markets with skilled graduates.

“The scholarship initiative is an agreement to help students, rooted in a partnership between AUB and the CMA CGM Group, aimed at having a greater impact,” commented Dr. Imad Baalbaki, senior vice president for advancement and business development at AUB.

The AUB/CMA CGM partnership is part of a mission to provide a premier academic experience and healthcare services to the community in the persistent absence of government intervention.

“Of note is the most recent support from CMA CGM to AUB’s December 2022 Cancer Support Fund fundraiser in partnership with MTV through a telethon. The CMA CGM Group pledged $100,000 toward the cancer drive in support of patients undergoing cancer treatment at the AUB Medical Center,” added Baalbaki.

USJ, another leading university in the country, also continues to mobilize efforts to empower its students. The Excellence Fund for Lebanon will ensure the future of several students in the fields of economics, applied mathematics, engineering and business.

Scholarships are awarded based on the social situation and the academic merit of the candidate.

“Our objective at USJ is to have a high employment rate. Based on the latest audited results, 88 percent of master’s degree graduates get a job in less than six months compared to 78 percent of bachelor’s degree graduates. We want to give hope to students and help them build a career,” said Dr. Fouad Zmokhol, dean of business and management at USJ, in response to questions from Arab News en Franҫais.

“We are signing MOUs with prominent companies, to ensure training and employment. Working with the industry is at the core of our business strategy,” added Dr. Zmokhol.

The CMA CGM initiative is a beam of light for students and their families, particularly during this holiday season. In a country with looming uncertainty, the fund aims to support the higher education sector, providing reassurance despite pressing economic and political concerns, beginning with the country’s failure to elect a president after nine electoral sessions.

The normalized stalling will continue to take its toll on the sector, with public academic institutions at a higher risk of experiencing poor internet connectivity and decaying infrastructure. The deteriorating situation made headlines last month with the death of a 16-year-old after a ceiling collapsed in a school in Tripoli, northern Lebanon.

The country is in a deadlock impacting all sectors, and in the absence of concrete measures to counter the impact of the growing precariousness, Lebanese people can only rely on the collective efforts of the private sector and a significant alumni network to help existing students complete their studies.

Zmokhol underlined the importance of accompanying students in these challenging times and the responsibility of the education sector in terms of coaching. “We have a generation that has faced three of the most dramatic crises in human history: from an economic to a social crisis, followed by the Beirut port explosion, which destroyed not only homes, but also hopes, and aspirations. The same generation has been confined for more than two years, facing a pandemic,” he said.

“Staying true to our Lebanese roots and to our commitment to education, we have decided to take action by giving Lebanese students an opportunity to benefit from first-class international education,” commented Rodolphe Saadé, chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group.

The CMA CGM Excellence Fund for Lebanon enables successful applicants to pursue their studies at HEC Paris for a chance to work for international groups upon graduation. This is an opportunity to train the next generation of professionals before returning to their home country, in what is the group’s commitment to participate in the development of Lebanon and “champion social mobility outside France,” according to Eloïc Peyrache, dean and general director at HEC Paris.

“We are proud to have one of the biggest European companies in Lebanon. We count on this partnership to serve as an example for other companies,” added Zmokhol.

CMA CMG, leader in maritime transport, logistics and air freight, present in 160 countries, works on preventing the immigration of Lebanese youth. The group created 1,100 job opportunities in the country in 2022 and will count more than 2,000 employees at the beginning of 2023.

The group offers a range of services covering import and export operations, innovative products, and a set of complementary solutions to its core business around maritime transport and logistics services.

It also offers a range of value-added services to increase efficiency and optimize the supply chain, as well as services to protect and secure cargo and reduce carbon emissions associated with shipments, which is part of the group’s sustainability efforts.

 

*This story first appeared on Arab News en français

Topics: Lebanon scholarships

Related

Lebanon's Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rahi. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi urges Lebanese politicians to stop impeding process of electing president
Special Lebanese create Christmas holiday spirit defying crippling economic crisis
Middle-East
Lebanese create Christmas holiday spirit defying crippling economic crisis

Latest updates

Gundogan: Guardiola is modern football’s greatest coach
Gundogan: Guardiola is modern football’s greatest coach
Suspect arrested in killing of UN peacekeeper in Lebanon
Suspect arrested in killing of UN peacekeeper in Lebanon
Saudi Arabia’s recruitment market set for bumper year in 2023: report
Saudi Arabia’s recruitment market set for bumper year in 2023: report
Bahrain’s trade deficit widens to $69m as exports fall against imports in November 
Bahrain’s trade deficit widens to $69m as exports fall against imports in November 
Saudi Coffee Co. inks agreement with Arabian Coffee Institute to develop sector 
Saudi Coffee Co. inks agreement with Arabian Coffee Institute to develop sector 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.