Tawal powers the future of smart city innovation

Tawal powers the future of smart city innovation
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Tawal powers the future of smart city innovation

Tawal powers the future of smart city innovation
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Tawal, a leading integrated ICT infrastructure provider in the Kingdom, has launched fiber to the tower and coverage as a service as new products, adding to the company’s innovative products portfolio. Supporting the increased data traffic and high-density demand of 5G networks and IoT functions, the new offering will enable service providers to deliver next-generation networks and technologies, powering the future of smart city innovations.

The products have been developed by Tawal’s Commercial Portfolio Department of the Commercial Sector.

The FTTT solution, which will come in two models — the “FTTT Links Model” and “Fiber Facility Access Model” — has been launched to empower the people, communities and entities that Tawal supports. It will do so by connecting existing fiber infrastructure within the provider’s sites to their core network. This will help in increasing efficiency and lowering costs. It will also provide added reliability and access to more advanced capabilities utilizing higher bandwidth. The launch of the FTTT proposition marks the latest step taken by Tawal to accelerate the Kingdom’s rollout of current and future technologies. It bolsters the provider’s offerings and underlines its commitment to enhancing the connectivity of its network of towers across the country.

CaaS is a supplementary product that Tawal provides on top of lite built-to-suit and in-building solution products, through which Tawal provides a full-fledged telecom infrastructure solution to end clients, which includes passive and active equipment, in partnership with mobile network
operators.

HIGHLIGHT

The launch of the FTTT proposition marks the latest step taken by Tawal to accelerate the Kingdom’s rollout of current and future technologies.

This solution will assist MNOs in providing mobile coverage to Tawal’s end clients in remote or temporary areas by enabling them to operate their active equipment on Tawal’s infrastructure. These characteristics make the solution ideal for a wide range of clients, including under-development megaprojects, hotels, farms and industrial sites.

CaaS also aims to extend the coverage by easing the financial barriers for MNOs by reducing capital investments through facilitating telecom equipment costs, which can be directed to high-priority investments, optimizing operational costs through
end-customer subsidies, attracting new customers at minimal customer acquisition costs and ensuring an enhanced customer experience by improving network coverage.

Abdulrahman Al-Moaiqel, chief commercial officer, Tawal, said: “As the Kingdom’s leading integrated ICT infrastructure provider and the first tower company in Saudi Arabia, Tawal is fully committed to pioneering advanced offerings that promote efficiency and effectiveness. We are delighted to unveil a suite of inventive new solutions that will empower mobile network operators, businesses, and the government sector to do just that.”

Tawal has long been committed to empowering MNOs, businesses and government authorities to operate more efficiently and effectively. As part of this mission, the provider continues to innovate new products that will play a key role in the development of the Kingdom’s smart cities.

Bigo Live brings Arab world together for World Cup

Bigo Live brings Arab world together for World Cup
Updated 57 sec ago
Arab News

Bigo Live brings Arab world together for World Cup

Bigo Live brings Arab world together for World Cup
Updated 57 sec ago
Arab News

Bigo Live, a social livestreaming platform, has provided an ideal platform for football supporters to showcase their skills and share their enthusiasm for the sport since the start of the World Cup this year. The platform featured a variety of unique activities designed to engage football players and fans and encourage them to produce and share original content with other users on Bigo Live’s “Community” feature. The World Cup communities provided daily football highlights compilations and enabled fans to come together to share their experiences and support for their favorite teams or players. As a result, more than 200,000 users on Bigo Live joined regional teams’ communities to share the spirit of football and celebrate the achievements of each country including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Morocco and Tunisia during the World Cup.

Most notably, Morocco’s astounding achievements in this World Cup will go down in history as it became the first Arab team to reach the semifinals and compete against France. The Atlas Lions’ victories during the tournament brought joy to Arabs all over the world, with thousands across the MENA region celebrating online on Bigo Live. As Morocco stunned World Cup favorites Portugal in the quarterfinals of the tournament this year, the number of posts on the Morocco team community increased by roughly 43 percent in just a week.

Moreover, Bigo Live enhanced the platform’s multi-guest room feature to enable the creation of chat rooms for up to 500 people to share their enthusiasm for the global event in real time, fostering more positive interactions and allowing fans to gather and participate in football discussions. It recorded the largest peak in conversations on Dec. 6 during the Morocco vs. Spain match, which garnered great interest from the region.

The platform is preferred by Arabic football fans as they find it easier to access, follow their passion, interact with their favorite broadcasters, and allows them to participate in the region’s expanding football communities in their own
local language.

Bigo Live invited well-known footballing personalities such as Mohammed Awaad and Naseem Kora to provide in-depth match analysis and discuss football strategies during their live streams of the games in order to highlight the platform’s support for regional creators and content.

“The performance of national teams from the Arab region during this year’s World Cup has been absolutely phenomenal.”

Football is known for its ability to bring people from across the world together, and football fans from the Arab world are some of the most passionate in the world. We are delighted to bring the football community together to celebrate this truly unique World Cup on Bigo Live,” said a spokesperson from Bigo Live.

Cenomi Centers sells non-core asset worth SR700m

Cenomi Centers sells non-core asset worth SR700m
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

Cenomi Centers sells non-core asset worth SR700m

Cenomi Centers sells non-core asset worth SR700m
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

Cenomi Centers, the largest owner, developer and operator of retail and lifestyle destinations in Saudi Arabia, has completed the second transaction as part of its non-core asset land sale program.

The 115,094.89-square-meter plot, located in the Al-Raed district of Riyadh, sold for SR700 million ($187 million) and is the second to be sold as part of the company’s program to sell an identified portfolio of non-core assets worth around SR2 billion. 

The land is located adjacent to the company’s new flagship project, Jawharat Riyadh, a new luxury retail and lifestyle destination that will encompass luxury brands, indoor and outdoor spaces, significant dining options as well as a vast range of entertainment, including arcades, cinemas and more. 

It was auctioned by real estate broker Adeer Real Estate, through Riyad Real Estate Development Fund — Jawharat Al-Riyadh, managed by Riyad Capital. The sale comes quickly on the back of the inaugural deal within the program, a 17,733-square-meter site, located in the Olaya district of Riyadh, which sold for around SR230.5 million.

“This is a strong milestone for us to end 2022,” said Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO, Cenomi Centers. “We had the non-core asset sale program approved by our board of directors in October and have now already secured two significant sales for large sites within that portfolio. I am confident that the success of the program will continue in 2023 and further strengthen the company’s financial position and support our ambitious growth plans.”

Founded in 2002 as Arabian Centers, Cenomi Centers provides customers with a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centers, located in attractive areas of the country to satisfy all shopping needs and market requirements.

Cenomi Centers currently owns, operates and manages 21 commercial centers and complexes, with more than 4,300 stores, located strategically throughout 10 cities in the Kingdom. With a total GLA of nearly 1.3 million square meters, the company’s malls provide Saudi shoppers with their preferred point of access to a range of international, regional and local retail brands.

Success story of stc takes it from KSA to Bahrain & Kuwait

Success story of stc takes it from KSA to Bahrain & Kuwait
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

Success story of stc takes it from KSA to Bahrain & Kuwait

Success story of stc takes it from KSA to Bahrain & Kuwait
Updated 27 December 2022
Arab News

The growth and expansion plan launched by stc Group at the beginning of the 21st century’s second decade were not just dead letters, but rather a realistic strategy sought by the group as a result of the technical development witnessed in the region. Over the past few years, stc has transformed from a mere company that provides communication and internet services to become a leading digital enabler that is considered the most prominent in the Middle East region. The comprehensive strategy launched by the group had a superlative role in endorsing the digital transformation in the Gulf region, as it sought to diversify investment opportunities. And during the past two years, it has launched many subsidiaries in the fields of cybersecurity, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, infrastructure and 5G technologies that serve different Gulf communities and support the region’s digital transformation.

Today, the market value of the stc Group has reached more than SR187 billion ($49.8 billion) and the value of the stc brand is $10.6 billion, according to Forbes. The success story of this development and growth achieved by the group extended to become the main driving force of the communications and information technology sector in both Kuwait and Bahrain. 

Bahrain

stc entered Bahrain’s telecom market in 2010 as the third telecom operator in the country. The group quickly became a major driving force for achieving the country’s digital transformation vision, as it captured 41 percent of the market revenues. It became the No. 1 operator in the mobile phone markets, carrier sector customers and operators in Bahrain, as well as the fastest performing company throughout the region and the first in developing local, regional and global networks, through continuous investments in infrastructure development. It was approved as the first commercial operator of the 5G network in Bahrain, in the fields of cybersecurity and cloud computing. The company also provided services outside the scope of communications, including financial services and insurance services, in order to keep up with the requirements of customers’ daily lives.

Kuwait

The beginning of the group’s success story in Kuwait was in 2008. During its first year, it attracted half a million customers, and within only four years it began to achieve profitable returns for investors. With the company’s official listing on the Kuwait Stock Exchange, the volume of retained profits increased. The company eventually acquired a market share of about 36 percent of the sector’s revenues in 2021. 

National visions 

2019 witnessed the launch of the unified brand in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. stc also launched an updated strategy that fit the company’s basic objectives during the subsequent years to enable its digital transformation in line with the national visions of each country. 

In Kuwait, the country’s Vision 2035 seeks digital transformation among the many goals set by the state, to keep pace with the internet services at all levels. stc had a fundamental role in accelerating the transformation process, as the company’s acquisition of Qualitynet and its transformation into “solutions by stc” helped in enabling the business sector and supporting local projects. It announced the establishment of the 5G Innovation Center in 2019, with the aim of exploring, developing and launching the uses of advanced 5G technologies. 

Similarly, in Bahrain, stc is contributing to supporting the country’s Economic Vision 2030.

Future 

In Kuwait, the company undertook a major transformation process to meet the needs of customers and enrich their experiences in the information and communication technology field, which was highlighted in the company’s strategy “AHEAD.” 

In Bahrain, stc has invested more than $2 billion in developing digital infrastructure. The company has remained at the forefront of launching innovative services in Bahrain, even becoming the first operator to launch 5G technology across the country.

COFE-SCC partnership propels coffee industry into digital era

COFE-SCC partnership propels coffee industry into digital era
Updated 25 December 2022
Arab News

COFE-SCC partnership propels coffee industry into digital era

COFE-SCC partnership propels coffee industry into digital era
Updated 25 December 2022
Arab News

COFE App, an online coffee marketplace, recently announced the signing of an agreement with the Saudi Coffee Company. As per the agreement, COFE App will be the premium online partner for SCC, supporting them in amplifying their reach to coffee lovers in the Kingdom and beyond. This strategic partnership between COFE and SCC is aimed at propelling the Saudi coffee industry into the digital era, consequently empowering local producers to connect with end users with greater ease and convenience. 

The partnership between COFE App and SCC is set to propel the coffee e-commerce sector further, making Saudi-grown beans available to coffee lovers through COFE’s mobile app. Both companies are united in the purpose to transmit technology and knowledge to the Kingdom in a number of areas, including coffee production, roasting, marketing and sales, as well as all other activities, in order to promote the Kingdom as a frontrunner in the sector.

COFE App Founder and CEO Ali Al-Ebrahim said: “It is a proud moment for us at COFE to be working with SCC. We hope that this partnership will help in giving Saudi coffee the visibility and reach that it truly deserves. Through our work in Saudi, we hope to take this integral part of our culture and tradition to the world. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in making this possible. It is truly the beginning of something great.” 

The coffee platform has seen widespread acceptance from users in the Kingdom and was listed among the “Top 10 Most Downloaded Food Delivery and Restaurant Apps” (2021) in Saudi Arabia in a survey conducted by the country’s Communication and Information Technology Commission.

SCC is a Public Investment Fund company launched by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia with a mandate to develop the Saudi coffee industry. SCC plans to invest more than SR1.2 billion ($319 million) in the national coffee sector over the next 10 years to increase annual output from 300 tons today to more than 2,500 tons by 2030. Saudi Arabia’s domestic coffee market was estimated to be worth $1.96 billion in 2021, and is expected to grow to $2.78 billion by 2025.

“It is a pleasure to be partnering with COFE App. Their passion for the cumulative growth of the coffee industry is very evident, and we are happy to say that they share both our vision and values. Coffee is a very integral part of Arabian culture and we wish for the world to witness it through our efforts. We hope that this partnership is the beginning of coffee lovers discovering the nuances of Saudi coffee and how it is ready to compete with some of the best producers in the world,” said Mohammed Zainy, marketing director of SCC.

As the Kingdom transforms into a digital economy with a focus on locally grown coffee beans, this might just be the next big thing in the evolution of the global coffee market. 

Bidaya launches new commercial real estate finance product

Bidaya launches new commercial real estate finance product
Updated 25 December 2022
Arab News

Bidaya launches new commercial real estate finance product

Bidaya launches new commercial real estate finance product
Updated 25 December 2022
Arab News

Riyadh-based mortgage lender Bidaya Home Finance has announced its new commercial real estate finance product, which can be obtained through its digital platform. 

Bidaya’s new finance product constitutes an investment opportunity for a new segment of clients who want to diversify their investments to include residential and commercial buildings and lands in the Kingdom’s different regions. 

The product has been announced within the framework of the company’s digital system and through its electronic site, where all the company’s products can be obtained through three simple and easy steps. 

Commercial real estate finance is now considered one of the most in-demand types of finances as it offers diversified options to clients to help them make bigger revenues from ordinary residential buildings. 

Bidaya’s acting CEO Faisal bin Abdul Rahman Al-Nasser expressed his happiness over the launch of the new product, which he said “indicates the company’s keenness to diversify real estate products in general and expand the base of its clients through the provision of diversified investment opportunities to increase competition in the Saudi market as well as the company’s share of profits.” 

Al-Nasser said the product represents one of the main pillars of Saudi Vision 2030 as it facilitates investment opportunities in the Kingdom and the financing of housing projects and digital real estate, in line with the goals of the vision.

Bidaya Home Finance is the first mortgage lender in the Saudi market that offers all the digital housing and commercial finance products through its digital platform that serves all segments of clients. Bidaya’s team directly answers all the clients’ inquiries during official working hours through the company’s electronic site and its free phone line. Ever since its establishment in 2015, the company has offered Saudi nationals several home finance plans and a variety of products that are compatible with Shariah principles. The company’s list of shareholders includes a number of established corporations with wide experience in the Kingdom’s financial services sector. 

Bidaya is also supported by the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector — a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, the Public Investment Fund — the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, in addition to a number of house financing corporations in the Kingdom.  

