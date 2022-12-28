Tawal powers the future of smart city innovation

Tawal, a leading integrated ICT infrastructure provider in the Kingdom, has launched fiber to the tower and coverage as a service as new products, adding to the company’s innovative products portfolio. Supporting the increased data traffic and high-density demand of 5G networks and IoT functions, the new offering will enable service providers to deliver next-generation networks and technologies, powering the future of smart city innovations.

The products have been developed by Tawal’s Commercial Portfolio Department of the Commercial Sector.

The FTTT solution, which will come in two models — the “FTTT Links Model” and “Fiber Facility Access Model” — has been launched to empower the people, communities and entities that Tawal supports. It will do so by connecting existing fiber infrastructure within the provider’s sites to their core network. This will help in increasing efficiency and lowering costs. It will also provide added reliability and access to more advanced capabilities utilizing higher bandwidth. The launch of the FTTT proposition marks the latest step taken by Tawal to accelerate the Kingdom’s rollout of current and future technologies. It bolsters the provider’s offerings and underlines its commitment to enhancing the connectivity of its network of towers across the country.

CaaS is a supplementary product that Tawal provides on top of lite built-to-suit and in-building solution products, through which Tawal provides a full-fledged telecom infrastructure solution to end clients, which includes passive and active equipment, in partnership with mobile network

operators.

This solution will assist MNOs in providing mobile coverage to Tawal’s end clients in remote or temporary areas by enabling them to operate their active equipment on Tawal’s infrastructure. These characteristics make the solution ideal for a wide range of clients, including under-development megaprojects, hotels, farms and industrial sites.

CaaS also aims to extend the coverage by easing the financial barriers for MNOs by reducing capital investments through facilitating telecom equipment costs, which can be directed to high-priority investments, optimizing operational costs through

end-customer subsidies, attracting new customers at minimal customer acquisition costs and ensuring an enhanced customer experience by improving network coverage.

Abdulrahman Al-Moaiqel, chief commercial officer, Tawal, said: “As the Kingdom’s leading integrated ICT infrastructure provider and the first tower company in Saudi Arabia, Tawal is fully committed to pioneering advanced offerings that promote efficiency and effectiveness. We are delighted to unveil a suite of inventive new solutions that will empower mobile network operators, businesses, and the government sector to do just that.”

Tawal has long been committed to empowering MNOs, businesses and government authorities to operate more efficiently and effectively. As part of this mission, the provider continues to innovate new products that will play a key role in the development of the Kingdom’s smart cities.