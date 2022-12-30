You are here

  • Home
  • Ten oil field workers killed in Syria attack: State media

Ten oil field workers killed in Syria attack: State media

Update Ten oil field workers killed in Syria attack: State media
Above, fighters of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces stand guard in Baghouz in Syria’s northern Deir Ezzor province on March 24, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vr4j3

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Ten oil field workers killed in Syria attack: State media

Ten oil field workers killed in Syria attack: State media
  • Two others have been wounded in a terrorist attack that targeted three buses transporting workers from Al-Taim oil field
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: An attack in eastern Syria killed 10 oil field workers, state news agency SANA reported on Friday, a day after Syrian Kurdish-led forces announced an offensive against jihadists.

In addition to the nearly dozen dead, “two others have been wounded in a terrorist attack that targeted three buses transporting workers from Al-Taim oil field in Deir Ezzor” province, SANA reported.

It did not provide any information on the nature of the attack in the Kurdish-held area or who may be behind it, but a British-based war monitor said “cells of the Daesh group” carried out the assault near the oil field.

“The attack began with explosive devices that went off as the buses drove by, and then the group’s militants shot at them,” Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP.

On Thursday the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said they had begun an offensive against Daesh group fighters, following an earlier jihadist assault on a prison in Raqqa, northwest of the attack on the bus.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said the offensive, dubbed “Operation Al-Jazeera Thunderbolt,” aimed to “eliminate” Daesh fighters from areas that had been “the source of the recent terrorist attacks.”

The SDF said it was carrying out the operation alongside the US-backed coalition, although there was no immediate confirmation from the international force that they were taking part.

The SDF statement said that in addition to the thwarted Raqqa attack, Daesh fighters had recently carried out eight assaults in the Deir Ezzor area, Hasakah and the Al-Hol camp for displaced people, which houses family members of Daesh militants.

On Monday, six Kurdish fighters were killed when Daesh militants attacked the complex in Raqqa, the jihadist group’s former de facto capital in Syria, in a bid to free fellow militants imprisoned there.

Referring to recent Turkish airstrikes on Kurdish forces in northeast Syria, the SDF said Daesh was trying to “take advantage” of the situation by “carrying out more terrorist attacks.”

After a meteoric rise in Iraq and Syria in 2014, Daesh saw its so-called caliphate collapse, but fighters remain.

Supported by an international anti-jihadist coalition led by the United States, the SDF spearheaded the fight against Daesh in Syria and drove the group from its last stronghold in the country in 2019.

Daesh continues to claim attacks in Iraq and Syria, and the SDF regularly launches operations against the jihadists.

Daesh said Monday’s attack on Raqqa aimed to avenge “Muslim prisoners” and female relatives of jihadists living in Al-Hol camp.

This was the most significant jihadist attack on a prison since Daesh fighters launched their biggest assault in years in January, when they attacked the Ghwayran prison in the Kurdish-controlled city of Hasakah.

Topics: Syria

Related

Middle-East
Rockets target US-led forces in northeast Syria
US-backed fighters seize major Syrian oil field
Middle-East
US-backed fighters seize major Syrian oil field

Iran holds military drill near strategic Strait of Hormuz

Iran holds military drill near strategic Strait of Hormuz
Updated 30 December 2022
AP

Iran holds military drill near strategic Strait of Hormuz

Iran holds military drill near strategic Strait of Hormuz
  • Strait of Hormuz a strategic chokepoint at the head of the Gulf through which a fifth of world oil output passes
  • During similar exercises last year, Iran’s military said it warned off two US drones that overflew waters where the drills were being held
Updated 30 December 2022
AP

DUBAI: Iran’s military on Friday kicked off its annual drill in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, state TV reported, even as the authorities continue their crackdown on anti-government protests that have been underway for over three months.

The strait is located at the mouth of the Arabian Gulf and is crucial to global energy supplies, with about a fifth of all oil traded at sea passing through it.

The TV report said commandos and airborne infantry would participate in the wargames, dubbed “Zolfaghar-1401,” along with drones, fighter jets, helicopters, military transport aircraft and submarines. Iran’s military is to fire missiles and air defense systems as well, it added.

The maneuvers are aimed at “improving readiness in confronting foreign threats and any possible invasion,” the TV said.

Iran regularly holds such drills to improve its defensive power and test weapons.

Since mid-September, Iran has been shaken by anti-government protests. They were ignited by the death of a woman who was detained by the country’s morality police. The demonstrations rapidly escalated into calls for an end to more than four decades of the country’s clerical rule.

Topics: Iran Strait of Hormuz

Related

US Navy, Iran have tense encounter in Strait of Hormuz
Middle-East
US Navy, Iran have tense encounter in Strait of Hormuz
Aboul Gheit: Iran seeks to control Straits of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandab
Middle-East
Aboul Gheit: Iran seeks to control Straits of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandab

Between war and red tape, many Iraqis lack official papers

Between war and red tape, many Iraqis lack official papers
Updated 30 December 2022
AFP

Between war and red tape, many Iraqis lack official papers

Between war and red tape, many Iraqis lack official papers
  • Million of Iraqis are deprived of crucial civil status documents
  • Marriage contracts agreed under the militant group’s rule have yet to be recognized
Updated 30 December 2022
AFP

MOSUL: Married for over a decade, Alia Abdel-Razak is one of a million Iraqis deprived of crucial civil status documents, often caught in legal limbo in a country paralyzed by bureaucracy and the ravages of war.

The 37-year-old has to overcome countless hurdles just to get her children into school, and she cannot register her family to obtain the food subsidies she and her husband so desperately need.

A mother of four, Abdel-Razak relies on a pro-bono lawyer from aid group the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to help her navigate the labyrinthine processes required to get her papers in order.

Like many others, she struggles with endless red tape — but also the fallout from the country’s gruelling battle to defeat the Daesh group — to obtain documents like marriage and birth certificates.

“I don’t have the means, lawyers want $300-500. Where can I get this money when I don’t even have enough to eat?” she explained.

Her dilapidated Mosul apartment bears witness to her daily struggle, with its bare concrete floors and broken windows patched up with cardboard.

She was married in 2012 and gave birth to her first daughter a year later.

But in 2014, Daesh seized Mosul and declared it the capital of its “caliphate,” driving out local officials in favor of their own administration.

The absence of civil status documents obstructs access to basic services such as “education, health care, and social security benefits,” according to the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR.

It can also “lead to restricted freedom of movement, increased risk of arrest and detention,” the agency says.

Abdel-Razak’s lawyer has launched a legal process to have her marriage and children officially recognized, with a decision expected in January.

In the meantime, they have scored one small victory — at nearly 10 years old, her firstborn Nazek has just joined school for the first time.

But to obtain some of the documents requested by the judge, it took three visits just to get the intelligence services’ seal on some papers.

One major hurdle has been the fact that her jailed brother is accused of having ties with Daesh.

According to the UN, one million Iraqis are living with at least one missing civil status document in a country still struggling to recover five years on from Daesh defeat back in 2017.

Marriage contracts agreed under the militant group’s rule have yet to be recognized, along with the children born out of these unions.

On top of that, many of the civil bureaus that kept such documentation on record were destroyed when Daesh rose to power or in the years-long battle to drive the militants out, according to the spokesman for the Ministry of Migration and Displaced Persons.

In cooperation with the interior ministry, his ministry coordinates mobile missions in camps to allow displaced people to obtain their missing documents, Ali Jahangir said.

IRC communications coordinator, Jordan Lesser-Roy, pointed to the work of non-governmental organizations in raising awareness among state bodies and reducing the waiting time for such paperwork.

“You need mayoral approval for these processes... and then of course you need policy change,” she said, calling for budget increases to the Civil Affairs Directorate and for more “mobile missions.”

In a report published in September, aid groups including the IRC pointed to the added complexities faced by families “with perceived Daesh affiliation.”

To obtain a birth certificate, mothers must provide DNA samples from up to three male relatives, and these documents can only be obtained in Baghdad.

They must also provide “evidence of the whereabouts of the child’s father in the form of a death certificate or evidence of incarceration.”

This is “an impossibility for many households where the head of household died or disappeared during the conflict,” according to the report.

Hussein Adnan, 23, lost his ID card while fleeing the battle against Daesh in 2017.

He was subsequently arrested and spent five months in detention before he was declared innocent.

He was married and had a son under the Daesh reign.

With the help of an IRC lawyer, Adnan was able to obtain a divorce after having his marriage and his six-year-old recognized, though he has yet to obtain a birth certificate for his son.

The process was further complicated as his ex-wife remarried and became pregnant again in the interim.

He was “beaten and tortured” while in detention and, despite family pressure to work, he remains frozen by fear of another arrest.

“I can’t work or go anywhere... I’m staying at home until my ID card is issued,” he said.

Topics: Iraq

Related

Real coffee, but a fake ‘Starbucks’ in piracy-ridden Iraq
Offbeat
Real coffee, but a fake ‘Starbucks’ in piracy-ridden Iraq
Kingdom stands with Iraq over stability, sovereignty: Saudi FM
Saudi Arabia
Kingdom stands with Iraq over stability, sovereignty: Saudi FM

Dubai Courts orders extradition of British citizen Shah to Denmark

Dubai Courts orders extradition of British citizen Shah to Denmark
Updated 30 December 2022
Arab News

Dubai Courts orders extradition of British citizen Shah to Denmark

Dubai Courts orders extradition of British citizen Shah to Denmark
  • The suspect was arrested earlier this year following the extradition request sent by Danish authorities to the UAE
Updated 30 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai Court of Appeal issued a ruling to extradite British citizen, Sanjay Shah, to Denmark after being accused by Danish authorities for alleged fraud and money laundering.

The appeal by Chancellor Essam Issa Al-Humaidan, Attorney-General of Dubai, comes after a previous ruling rejecting Shah’s extradition, wrote state news agency WAM.

The Court of Cassation decided to return the case to the Court of Appeal for reconsideration by a different judicial body.

Public Prosecution handed over to the Court of Appeal all the necessary documents submitted by officials in Denmark against Shah as proof for his fraudulent behavior.

The suspect was arrested earlier this year following the extradition request sent by Danish Authorities to the UAE.

The arrest and ruling align with the emirate’s commitment to combat illegal financial activities, which includes money laundering.

The UAE also supports global efforts and implements international policies to counter financial crimes.

Topics: UAE Dubai Dubai courts Sanjay Shah

Related

Sanjay Shah poses for a photograph on the Palm Jumeriah Island in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP)
Middle-East
Dubai court rejects Danish extradition request for financier
Sweden’s blocking of Turkish man’s extradition ‘very negative,’ Ankara says
Middle-East
Sweden’s blocking of Turkish man’s extradition ‘very negative,’ Ankara says

Palestinian forces urged to unite against Netanyahu regime

Palestinian forces urged to unite against Netanyahu regime
Updated 29 December 2022
Mohammed Najib

Palestinian forces urged to unite against Netanyahu regime

Palestinian forces urged to unite against Netanyahu regime
  • Concern grows over ability of govt of President Mahmoud Abbas, 87, to face growing threats
Updated 29 December 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: A senior Palestinian political leader has called for a united struggle against the incoming government in Israel, labelling it racist and extremist, and warning that its declared goal is to “deepen and consolidate an apartheid regime.”

Mustafa Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative Movement, urged all Palestinian forces to join together in an immediate bid to boycott and isolate the new Israeli leadership.

His comments came after Israel’s hawkish veteran Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as prime minister on Thursday, returning for a sixth term 18 months after having been ousted from power.

The Israeli parliament voted to approve his government and elected former minister Amir Ohana as the Knesset’s speaker.

Barghouti pointed to Netanyahu’s earlier statements that all the land of Palestine belongs to the Jews only and that the right to self-determination is reserved for them.

The new government will deepen and consolidate the apartheid regime against Palestinians living in Israel and the occupied territories by insisting on implementing the law of the Jewish state, he said.

Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip are growing increasingly fearful over policies that the Israeli leadership may adopt in the coming weeks.

Annexing lands in the West Bank, changing the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque, and weakening the Palestinian Authority through military or financial measures are areas of particular concern.

While the PA is preparing to deal with the changing political landscape, many Palestinians fear its tactics and methods will fail to thwart the Netanyahu’s government.

Concerns are growing that the Fatah movement, the largest Palestinian party, is preoccupied with internal disputes over who will succeed 87-year-old President Mahmoud Abbas.

At the same time, the PA has no ability to pressure Israel other than by threatening to end security coordination.

Israel no longer takes the Palestinian president’s threats seriously, some say.

On Dec. 27, Abbas announced that he will lead a national committee including Palestinian diplomatic and legal experts in an international campaign against the new Israeli government.

Shawan Jabarin, director of Al-Haq Foundation for Human Rights, told Arab News that the Israeli leadership’s “extremist religious and ideological dimension” is likely to transform the conflict with Palestinians from a political dispute into a bloody religious rivalry.

“This is a very dangerous transformation,” he said.

However, Jabarin believes that Palestinians now have an opportunity to “expose the true face of the Israeli occupation to the world and embarrass Israel.”

He said that the composition of the Israeli leadership “will constitute an embarrassment to both the EU and the US, as it will harm them to take practical steps against the policy and approach of this government.”

A Hamas source in Gaza, who declined to be named, told Arab News that the movement considers all Israeli governments harmful. But the new government is worse than its predecessors.

The existence of such a government would justify military action by Hamas against Israel, which would be popularly accepted and understood by regional countries, the source said.

Mukhaimer Abu Saada, a professor of political science at Al-Azhar University in Gaza, said that Palestinians have an understandable fear of the Netanyahu government annexing the West Bank and confiscating the lands of Palestinian citizens in Israel.

He voiced fears that the government will try to perpetuate the separation of the West Bank from the Gaza Strip.

“I do not think Israel will succeed in separating Gaza from the escalation in Al-Aqsa Mosque and the West Bank,” Abu Saada told Arab News.

Speaking after he was sworn in as Israel’s leader, Netanyahu presented the primary lines of the government’s policy and said: “The new government is starting today amid the 75th year of Israel’s independence.  

“In the next four years, we will work so that Israel will be a world power in the centennial year of our independence.  To do this, we must perform three major tasks. The first is to thwart Iran’s efforts to obtain nuclear weapons.”

He added: “The second task is to develop the country’s infrastructure, including developing a bullet train. The third task is to continue to expand the circle of peace with Arab countries to end the Israeli-Arab conflict.”

Outgoing prime minister Yair Lapid left the Knesset without shaking hands with Netanyahu, who updated the profile on his official Twitter account to “prime minister.”

In a signed letter to Netanyahu, more than 100 retired Israeli ambassadors and foreign ministry officials voiced concerns about the incoming government.

The former diplomats, including former ambassadors to France, India and Turkiye, expressed “profound concern at the serious damage to Israel’s foreign relations, its international standing and its core interests abroad emanating from the policy of the incoming government.”

The letter also pointed to “statements made by potential senior office-holders in the government and the Knesset,” reports of policy changes in the West Bank, and “some possible extreme and discriminatory laws” as points of concern.

Netanyahu returns as prime minister with the support of several far-right figures once consigned to the fringes of Israeli politics.

Itamar Ben Gvir, once convicted of incitement to racism and terrorism, will take on a newly expanded role as national security minister, overseeing police operations in Israel, as well as some police activity in the occupied West Bank.

Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionism party, has been named minister of finance and also given the power to appoint the head of an Israeli military unit that handles border crossings and permits for Palestinians.

During his campaign, Smotrich proposed drastic legal reforms that were seen by many critics as an attempt to undermine judicial independence.

“The recent developments will likely bring about strongly negative international reaction, serious harm to Israel’s strategic relations first and foremost with the US, (and) possible damage to the Abraham Accords,” the former diplomats added in their letter.

Topics: Palestine Israel Bemjamin Netanyahu

Related

Netanyahu looks to vote in new government on Thursday
Middle-East
Netanyahu looks to vote in new government on Thursday

Al-Azhar’s greeting to Copts provokes anger

Al-Azhar’s greeting to Copts provokes anger
Updated 29 December 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Al-Azhar’s greeting to Copts provokes anger

Al-Azhar’s greeting to Copts provokes anger
  • 6,000 responses based on ‘false understanding of religion,’ says Al-Azhar Observatory
Updated 29 December 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Sunni Islam’s oldest and foremost seat of learning, confirmed that controversy and disagreement over congratulating the Christian brothers on the occasion of Christmas has been renewed with the approaching end of each year.

The Al-Azhar Observatory for Combating Extremism said that this debate was settled by Al-Azhar Al-Sharif a long time ago.

Al-Azhar Observatory for Combating Extremism added in a statement that this matter was recently evident in the congratulations of Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, the most senior cleric at Al-Azhar, addressed to Pope Francis, Pope Tawadros II, and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew I, church leaders, and Christian brothers in the East and West.

“This congratulations carried an explicit call to raise the voice of brotherhood and peace in order for security and stability to prevail everywhere,” Al-Azhar Observatory said.

The observatory said that it noticed the reaction caused by the grand imam’s greetings, which were published on his Facebook page.

Compared with 30,000 positive reactions to the congratulations, more than 16,000 “angry and sarcastic” responses came from those who rejected the idea of congratulating Christians on Christmas, based on “ignorance of religious teachings and misconceptions that some promoted about its contradiction with the Islamic faith,” it said. 

“In a clear raising of the tone of violence and hatred against the other who dissents in religion, this is an interaction that indicates a wrong understanding of the texts of religion and leads to a threat to public peace and contempt for religion, which entails a legal penalty and a religious violation.”

The Al-Azhar Observatory said that these objectors cited false statements about scholars, strict interpretations of Shariah texts, or old fatwas that had their historical context and occasions. This transgression also appeared in the right of anyone who issues fatwas or adopts the saying that congratulating Christian brothers on their holidays is permissible. 

“This is what we clearly noticed in the comments accompanying the grand imam’s congratulations to the Christian brothers in the East and West,” the observatory said.

According to the observatory, this statistic shows the negative side of false and extremist ideas that exploit ignorance of Shariah issues to accuse people of infidelity and mislead people with flimsy charges that only exist in the minds of their promoters and resonate with the weak-minded.

“This leads us to repeat the call for the need to fully adhere to the legal fatwas and jurisprudential opinions issued by official institutions in this regard while having good faith in the nation’s scholars and symbols,” it said.

The observatory said that congratulation is one of the aspects of “righteousness” that Islam urges us to do toward people in general.

It extended its sincere congratulations to the Christian brothers on the occasion of Christmas, “and hopes that the coming year will be a year of goodness and peace, in which all conflicts will end and the spirit of peace and human brotherhood will prevail in the whole world.”

The Al-Azhar Observatory for Combating Extremism seeks to consolidate the teachings of the true Islamic religion and magnify its message based on moderation, moderation, tolerance, and human brotherhood by providing moderate and meaningful content in various languages, emphasizing the universality of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, and strengthening Egypt’s global position in the field of combating extremism and building community peace.

Topics: Al-Azhar Copts

Related

Egyptian Copts set to begin Christmas fast
Middle-East
Egyptian Copts set to begin Christmas fast
Special Egyptian Copts celebrate Easter at home amid coronavirus pandemic
Middle-East
Egyptian Copts celebrate Easter at home amid coronavirus pandemic

Latest updates

Spain to require travelers from China test negative for COVID-19 or be fully vaccinated
Spain to require travelers from China test negative for COVID-19 or be fully vaccinated
Indian maker of cough syrup linked to Uzbekistan deaths halts production
Indian maker of cough syrup linked to Uzbekistan deaths halts production
Ten oil field workers killed in Syria attack: State media
Ten oil field workers killed in Syria attack: State media
Oil Updates — Oil set to end turbulent 2022 modestly higher
Oil Updates — Oil set to end turbulent 2022 modestly higher
Nearly 1,700 journalists killed over past 20 years: RSF
Nearly 1,700 journalists killed over past 20 years: RSF

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.