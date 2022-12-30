2022: A year of missed opportunities in Lebanon

You are here

Nabih Berri, speaks after he was re-elected Lebanon's parliamentary speaker, as Lebanon's newly elected parliament convenes for the first time to elect a speaker and deputy speaker in Beirut, Lebanon May 23, 2018. (REUTERS)
Nabih Berri, speaks after he was re-elected Lebanon's parliamentary speaker, as Lebanon's newly elected parliament convenes for the first time to elect a speaker and deputy speaker in Beirut, Lebanon May 23, 2018. (REUTERS)
  • Series of events deepened dire political, economic and social situation
  • People fear worse days ahead amid calls for rescue plan to ensure economic recovery
LEBANON: Lebanese celebrating New Year’s Eve are looking back on a period that deepened the political and economic crisis in the country, with 2022 being described as a year of missed opportunities.

In January, former Prime Minister Saad Hariri retreated, along with the Future Movement, from political life.

“There is no room for any positive opportunity in Lebanon in light of Iranian influence, international confusion and national division,” Hariri had said.

One of the repercussions of Hariri’s move was a gap in the Sunni representation in Parliament, resulting in a minimal role for the branch within national politics.

At the end of January, the Cabinet headed by Najib Mikati regained its ability to convene. This came after Hezbollah and the Amal movement returned to join the government once they ensured that their powerful street movement had succeeded in paralyzing the work of the judicial investigator in the Beirut port explosion.

BACKGROUND

The term of former president Michel Aoun ended on Oct. 30 after six years of disputes. Parliament has since failed to elect a new president despite holding 10 voting sessions.

The government failed to seize the opportunity to implement a recovery plan agreed upon with the International Monetary Fund, despite having the authority and ability to execute decrees and draft laws.

Most of the required reforms, especially those related to resolving the financial crisis, have yet to be enacted.

The Cabinet had to approve the bank restructuring strategy, amend the laws on banking secrecy, detect and investigate financial crimes, recover assets and conduct a special audit into the foreign assets of the Banque du Liban.

However, Parliament only approved the amended 2022 budget and the BDL initiated procedures to unify exchange rates.

The Mikati government’s sole achievement was holding parliamentary elections in May.

Many counted on the elections to end the hegemony of Hezbollah and its allies through a surge in votes from expatriates.

The elections did carry a glimmer of hope for change through the arrival of 13 new independent MPs from the 2019 protest movement.

However, the Change bloc quickly stumbled and its MPs were left divided.

Parliament later failed to elect a new president.

The smuggling of goods, fuel, medicine and wheat across the border with Syria surged in 2022, as well as illegal human trafficking to Europe on what became known as the “death boats.”

The biggest such tragedy of the year came on April 23 when a boat capsized, leading to 22 deaths, including children.

Mikati was designated to form a new government following the parliamentary elections, but was unable to reach a breakthrough following political differences between Hezbollah and its opponents.

Amid all of these failures, Lebanon signed a maritime border demarcation agreement with Israel on Oct. 27 through US mediator Amos Hochstein. Lebanon and Israel divided the disputed areas with Hezbollah’s approval.

In August, a wave of bank raids began. Employees and clients were taken hostage by depositors, whose savings were seized three years ago.

Among those who raided banks was a female MP in Lebanese Parliament, a young woman an elderly woman and several serving soldiers. They demanded their savings in order to pay hospital bills, educate their children or treat relatives suffering from cancer.

The worsening financial crisis forced the military and security services to wait for aid from allied countries.

The judiciary went on strike for the very first time to protest the decline in judge salaries.

The strike continued until the end of the year and led to the paralysis of the Public Prosecution Office and the inability of security services to make arrests. It represented a new stage in the collapse of state institutions.

Armed conflicts broke out in Hezbollah-dominated areas, with the party rebuffed from its attempts to use Christian lands in the southern border town of Rmeish to set up party facilities.

Public criticism of Hezbollah grew, especially following the death of an Irish peacekeeper after his UNIFIL vehicle was shot at in the southern town of Al-Aqabiya.

The party announced that the suspect in the shooting had been handed over to security services, although it denied ordering the attack.

New taxes were imposed on telephone and Internet services, and on state electricity, which had been completely cut off.

People took to the streets to protest declining wages as a result of inflation. The black market exchange rate was 25,000 Lebanese pounds/USD in January but now stands at 50,000.

Corruption files were opened in official sectors, including the BDL, Land Registry and Car Registration Authority, leading to dozens of arrests.

The term of former president Michel Aoun ended on Oct. 30 after six years of disputes.

Parliament has since failed to elect a new president despite holding 10 voting sessions.

Hezbollah and its allies cast blank votes or disrupted activities because officials did not approve of the available candidates.

In December, a political row erupted between two allies, the Free Patriotic Movement and Hezbollah, after ministers took part in a Cabinet session that the FPM deemed illegal.

The repercussions of the dispute are ongoing and could affect Hezbollah’s choice of presidential candidate.

The probe into the Beirut port explosion is still suspended, obstruction of justice is ongoing, and more than 1 million Syrian refugees remain in Lebanon.

The country succeeded in attracting more than 1 million tourists in 2022, mainly during the summer season.

The Lebanese public rejoiced at dance group The Mayyas being crowned winners of US talent show “America’s Got Talent.” The win gave people in the country a much-needed dose of patriotism at a time when many remain skeptical of Lebanon’s future.

 

 

  • Figures show Palestinians now equal to Jews in terms of population
  • There are now 14.3 million Palestinians around the world, it says
RAMALLAH: The results of a 2022 census carried out by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics will worry Israel’s leaders, according to a Palestinian political expert.

“Israelis are constantly concerned about Palestinian demographic superiority as they want control over the Palestinians … still, at the same time, they want a pure Jewish society,” Ghassan Al-Khatib told Arab News.

“The most important fact is that we are equal to the Jews in terms of demography,” he said.

The survey showed a high growth rate among Palestinians and that half of them were part of the diaspora living outside Palestine, he added.

The figures also indicate that Palestinian society is young, with more than a third of its population aged under 15.

Al-Khatib said Israel was unable to give up the West Bank for political reasons but also unable to annex it for demographic reasons, which constituted an embarrassment for Israel.

“There is a great contradiction between demographic aspects and democratic principles in Israel,” he said.

The survey shows that there are now about 14.3 million Palestinians around the world. Of those, 5.4 million are in the West Bank and Gaza Strip — an increase of 2.4 percent from the previous year — while 1.7 million are in Israel, 6.4 million in Arab countries and 761,000 elsewhere in the world.

It is expected that by the end of this year the number of Jews living in Israel and its settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem will be 7.1 million, or about the same number as there are Palestinians in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Gaza Strip and Israel.

Israel, whose leaders reject the idea of Palestinians establishing an independent state, has always feared their becoming a majority.

A senior official at the statistics bureau, who asked not to be named, told Arab News that the survey’s key revelation was the demographic equality between the number of Jews living in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

“The most important fact is that we are equal to the Jews in terms of demography and the high growth rate of Palestinians, and that half of Palestinians live in the diaspora outside Palestine,” the person said.

The survey shows that children aged 14 or under account for 38 percent of the population in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, while those aged 65 years and above represent just 3 percent in Palestine, 4 percent in the West Bank and 3 percent in the Gaza Strip.

It also shows that the average size of a Palestinian family dropped to five members in 2021, from six in 2010.

The survey also highlights the growing problem of unemployment, especially among young graduates. In the Gaza Strip, 45 percent of people of working age are jobless, with the figure standing at 14 percent in the West Bank.

The unemployment rate is 21 percent among men and 39 percent among women.

The survey shows that Israeli authorities destroyed 1,058 buildings — 353 of them residential properties — in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 2022, the largest proportion of which (29 percent) were in the Jerusalem governorate.

Israel, meanwhile, is building hundreds of settlement units. At the end of 2018, there were more than 700,000 settlers living in 151 settlements on Palestinian lands in the West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, as of Monday, 224 Palestinians had been killed in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

According to the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, there were 4,700 Palestinians in Israeli occupation prisons at the end of November, including 34 women and about 150 children.

 

  • Jibril said that 25 people suffered the effects of tear gas, while one was hit on the head by a canister and suffered shrapnel injuries
RAMALLAH: Palestinian leaders have called on the international community and human rights groups to intervene to stop the ‘extremist’ Israeli government from escalating violence in the West Bank.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said that it had warned previously that the new right-wing government in Israel would “escalate its crimes in an unprecedented manner against our people” and called for “unity at the highest levels to repel this aggression.”

The appeal came as the Israeli army targeted the Lions’ Den armed group with an attack in Nablus involving dozens of soldiers and armored vehicles on Friday.

The offensive took place hours after Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as Israel’s prime minister, heading what analysts call the most right-wing government in the country’s history.

Violent clashes erupted as the Israeli military used drones to drop tear gas and the operation ended with the arrest of Ahmed Al-Masry, 17, a Lions’ Den member.

Ahmed Jibril, director of ambulance and emergency at the Red Crescent in Nablus, said that 35 people were injured during the storming of the city.

Two of those were shot by Israeli forces, he said, including a volunteer paramedic who was shot in the back and chest.

Jibril said that 25 people suffered the effects of tear gas, while one was hit on the head by a canister and suffered shrapnel injuries.

Taysir Nasrallah, a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council in Nablus, told Arab News that the Israeli army’s use of overwhelming force to arrest a 17-year-old indicated the magnitude of the escalation that awaited Palestinians at the hands of the new Netanyahu government.

“We expect Nablus to witness more security escalations in the coming days, which will lead to more wounded, martyrs, and detainees,” he said, adding that Palestinians were ready to fight back.

“The youth who attacks an Israeli armored vehicle with a stone is fully aware that it will not harm it, but he is determined to impede the army and their security activities that target Palestinian resistance fighters.

"Just as 2022 was a bloody year during which 225 Palestinians were killed, we expect a hot, bloody winter after the advent of the Netanyahu government and his extremist gang of ministers.”

On Thursday night, the Israeli army handed over the body of a young man, Ammar Mufleh, who was shot dead by an Israeli soldier at point-blank range on Dec. 2 in the main Hawwara Street.

It fueled local and international anger, with Palestinian leaders describing his death as an execution.

Meanwhile Salah Hamouri, a Palestinian with French citizenship, criticized the failure of France and the Palestinian Authority to help after he was deported by Israel to France after being freed from jail about two weeks ago.

“I will keep struggling until I can return to my country Palestine,” Hamouri, a human rights lawyer, told Arab News from Paris.

Hamouri said he was considering approaching the international criminal court against the Israeli deportation decision, stating that it was a war crime.

He criticized the negligence of the French government and its lack of pressure on Israel to prevent his deportation, adding that no French official had spoken to him.

Hamouri told Arab News that the Israeli authorities had only told him he was being deported hours before being thrown out.

His feet and hands were restrained as he was taken to an El Al plane by four members of the Israeli security service, he said, and remained in cuffs until the aircraft landed in Paris.

 

 

  • Ex-South African president told Blair UK was ‘wrong to hold Libya legally responsible’ for bombing
  • Ex-FM’s secretary: ‘Mandela is, at best, suffering from selective memory and a basic misunderstanding of international law’
LONDON: Documents released by the National Archives in the UK have revealed that Tony Blair’s government believed Nelson Mandela was “unlikely to be helpful” in mediation efforts with Libya in the aftermath of the 1988 Lockerbie bombing, but that he could be used “against” Tripoli in the event of negotiating compensation.

At a meeting in London in 2001, former South African President Mandela told Blair that the UK was “wrong to hold Libya legally responsible for the Lockerbie bombing” following the conviction of Abdelbaset Al-Megrahi earlier that year.

Mandela had earlier suggested that the UK had broken promises over lifting sanctions on the country if it cooperated in handing over Al-Megrahi and his co-accused Lamin Khalifah Fhimah to stand trial for their alleged involvement in the bombing.

Blair told Mandela that Libya was “liable for Al-Megrahi’s actions” as he “had been a member of the Libyan intelligence service” when the attack took place, but that the UK did not necessarily consider Libya “directly responsible,” nor did it definitively believe the attack had been ordered by the country’s leader at the time, Muammar Gaddafi, according to John Sawers, a former foreign policy advisor to the government.

However, Blair said if Al-Megrahi, who was appealing against his conviction by a court in the Netherlands at the time, lost his appeal, “then presumably Libya would have to come to some arrangement on paying compensation.”

In the documents, Sawers wrote that the UK “might even be able to use Mandela back against (Gaddafi) if the Libyans reject a reasonable (compensation) offer,” adding that it would be important that Tripoli acknowledged some responsibility for the atrocity.

But Mandela’s usefulness was disputed within Downing Street, with Mark Sedwill, the private secretary to then-Foreign Secretary Robin Cook, telling Sawers in a note: “Mandela is, at best, suffering from selective memory and a basic misunderstanding of international law.”

Another aide wrote to Sedwill saying: “Mandela evidently sees himself acting as mediator between the prime minister and Gaddafi. This is unlikely to be helpful. Might there be value in mentioning this to the South Africans, given their wider concerns about Mandela’s interventions in international issues?”

Al-Megrahi lost his appeal and was released on compassionate grounds in 2009. He died of cancer in 2012.

  • Prosecutors charged the two soldiers with making an explosive device, aggravated intentional assault, intentional harm to property and impeaching the investigation
JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said its prosecutor has filed indictments against two soldiers who allegedly hurled an explosive device at a Palestinian home in the occupied West Bank, a rare instance of Israeli troops facing serious charges over an offense against Palestinians.
Prosecutors charged the two soldiers with making an explosive device, aggravated intentional assault, intentional harm to property and impeaching the investigation, the army announced late Thursday. The court ordered the soldiers to remain in detention until a hearing next month. They were arrested on Nov. 28.
The indictment said the two defendants acted out of revenge for the abduction of the body of an Israeli schoolboy in the flashpoint West Bank city of Jenin on Nov. 22.
Palestinian militants in Jenin had snatched the body of 17-year-old Tiran Fero, a member of Israel’s Druze Arab minority, from a local hospital where he was receiving treatment after a car crash. Fero’s father accused the militants of removing his son from his life-support machine while he was still alive. The Israeli military had said he was already dead when the militants took him.
The seizure of the boy’s body spread alarm among Israel’s Druze community. As anger rose, videos circulated on social media of Druze men threatening to take revenge against Palestinians. Police said Druze villagers even attacked and tied up three Palestinian laborers in northern Israel.
Amid the standoff over Fero’s body, the two defendants — reportedly Druze soldiers — teamed up with another soldier to assemble an explosive device, the military said on Thursday. The soldiers identified a Palestinian home near the West Bank city of Bethlehem as their target and lobbed stones at it. A few days later, they threw the explosive into the crowded house “with the intent of starting a fire in the home,” the military added.
The extent of the damage or any casualties was unclear. There were no details about the targeted family in Palestinian media.
The military said it would issue an indictment against the third soldier in the coming days. The three soldiers were not named. The military did not immediately respond to request for comment on the penalties they could face.
Such a swift military prosecution is highly unusual and underscored the seriousness of the case. Rights groups long have alleged that Israeli military investigations into the killings of Palestinians reflect a pattern of impunity. Earlier this month, Israeli human rights group Yesh Din reported that Israeli soldiers accused of harming Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip over the last five years have been indicted in less than 1 percent of the 1,260 complaints against them.
Critics have repeatedly accused Israeli forces of using excessive firepower in the West Bank as violence in the occupied territory reaches its highest level in years. The Israeli military has conducted near-daily raids into Palestinian cities and towns, killing more than 150 Palestinians. The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.
Meanwhile, Palestinian attacks using knives, bombs and shootings have killed 29 Israelis in 2022, both soldiers and civilians, Israel’s Foreign Ministry reported.
Most of the Palestinians were killed during Israeli military raids and fighting in the northern West Bank cities of Jenin and Nablus. On Friday, the Israeli military entered Nablus to carry out an arrest of a wanted Palestinian, authorities in the city reported, sparking fierce clashes with Palestinian militants who shot at Israeli soldiers and hurled stones and explosive devices at Israeli vehicles. The streets were ablaze with gunfire and burning tires.
The Palestinian Health Ministry later reported that eight Palestinians were wounded by flying shrapnel from bullets.

  • The Islamic republic has been gripped by protests since the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini
  • Iran executed two people in connection to the protests earlier in December
TEHRAN: Iran has summoned the Italian ambassador to protest “interventionist” policies, the foreign ministry said late Thursday, a day after Rome called in Tehran’s envoy over its response to nationwide protests.
The Islamic republic has been gripped by protests since the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, following her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the strict dress code for women.
Iran says hundreds of people have been killed in the unrest, including members of the security forces, and thousands have been arrested nationwide.
Tehran summoned Italy’s Giuseppe Perrone to protest “the continuation of the interventionist statements and actions of some Italian officials in the internal affairs” of Iran, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
“Selective and double standard approaches regarding human rights are completely unacceptable and rejected from the perspective of the Islamic republic of Iran,” it added.
In more than 100 days of protests in the country, Iran has called in over a dozen ambassadors from Western countries including Britain, France and Germany.
But the latest move by Tehran came just a day after Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summoned ambassador-designate Mohammad Reza Sabouri to protest the “unacceptable” response by Iranian authorities.
“I strongly requested not to carry out any more executions, to stop the violent repression and to enter a dialogue with protesters,” Tajani tweeted on Wednesday.
“The Italian government will do everything possible to guarantee respect for human rights in Iran.”
Iran executed two people in connection to the protests earlier in December. The judiciary has said nine others have also been sentenced to death.
Tajani had previously condemned the situation in Iran as an “unacceptable shame,” saying Rome adopted a “hard line” in defense of women.
Iranian authorities accuse hostile foreign powers, mainly its arch-enemy the United States but also some European countries, of stoking what they call “riots.”

