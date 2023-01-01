You are here

Arsenal have 'desire' to be champions: Mikel Arteta

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, Rob Holding and William Saliba celebrate after the match with Brighton & Hove Albion. (Reuters)
Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, Rob Holding and William Saliba celebrate after the match with Brighton & Hove Albion. (Reuters)
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Arsenal have ‘desire’ to be champions: Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have ‘desire’ to be champions: Mikel Arteta
  • Arteta’s side will go into the new year with a formidable seven-point lead over second placed Manchester City
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

BRIGHTON: Mikel Arteta said Arsenal’s 4-2 win at Brighton proved the Premier League leaders have the “desire” required to lift the title for the first time since 2004.
Arteta’s side will go into the new year with a formidable seven-point lead over second placed Manchester City after they powered to a fifth successive league victory.
Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah set the Gunners on course to cement their unexpected status as serious title contenders.
Kaoru Mitoma reduced Brighton’s deficit before Martinelli raced half the length of the pitch to finish off Odegaard’s sublime pass.
Brighton substitute Evan Ferguson claimed his first Premier League goal in the closing stages, but Arsenal survived a nervous finish to make it nine league wins from 10 games.
“It’s a big win against a really good side. We had big moments, especially attacking the spaces with the way they play. We were ruthless, clinical,” Arteta said.
“We had some great moments, and also moments when we have to dig in and suffer. You expect that against Brighton.”
After squandering a golden opportunity to qualify for the Champions League with a late collapse in the Premier League last term, Arsenal found themselves written off as also-rans ahead of this season.
But Gunners boss Arteta has worked impressively to revitalize his team, sparking dreams among their fans of winning a first English title since Arsene Wenger’s “Invincibles.”
Arsenal’s haul of 43 points from 16 games is among the five best starts to an English top-flight season, with the other four teams all going on to claim the title.
“You can’t expect to not concede anything with the way they play. It’s a big test for us, but we win two in a row after the break and now on to the next one,” Arteta said.
“I think we have enough desire. We know the other results, but we know our success will be from what we do.
“This is what we want to continue, to improve as a team and play better, to dominate all the areas like today. We had to suffer but we show we could manage the game.”

Frustrating end to year for Newcastle as Magpies held to goalless draw by Leeds

Frustrating end to year for Newcastle as Magpies held to goalless draw by Leeds
Updated 9 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Frustrating end to year for Newcastle as Magpies held to goalless draw by Leeds

Frustrating end to year for Newcastle as Magpies held to goalless draw by Leeds
  • Despite dominating possession and chances, Newcastle could not find the breakthrough
Updated 9 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United ended a remarkable 2022 in frustrating fashion as Jesse Marsch’s Leeds halted the Magpies’ Premier League charge.

Despite dominating possession and chances, Newcastle could not find the breakthrough, as the Whites held on to claim a point at St. James’ Park and put a dent in what had seemed an almost unstoppable rise on Tyneside.

The result does not do too much for the standings, with United still in the top three and Manchester City dropping points, however, it’s advantage top of the table for Arsenal, who have the chance to extend their six-point lead when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion later this evening.

Despite being able to name fit-again Callum Wilson in his matchday squad, Eddie Howe went with the same side that served United so well at Leicester City.

And while United were the better side in the first half, they seemed to lack a little bit of the spark that has seen them climb from 19th at the start of the calendar year to a high of second as recently as last week.

That final ball, the final pass and delivery just seemed to elude Newcastle as a string of half-chances went begging on either side of half-time.

Fabian Schar, one of United’s top performers this season, got a glancing blow on a Kieran Trippier corner but could not divert goalwards as set pieces became Newcastle’s main weapon as their high-pressing, slick football seemed a distant memory.

Another corner soon after, this time Joelinton headed back, and Dan Burn swung and missed a clear-cut chance from six yards.

After the break, Nick Pope had to be sharp to palm away a long-range effort from nine-goal Rodrigo as Leeds had a rare foray forward.

Chris Wood, preferred to Wilson, for the first hour anyway, was smothered by Illan Meslier before the Frenchman produced the save of the match to deny another Schar effort from a Trippier corner.

Sean Longstaff, so often United’s engine in the middle, began to find spaces in the second 45, but at vital times his quality left him. Joelinton set him free just after the hour, but he rifled over the top with the goal and Meslier at his mercy.

The second of his chances to score also saw him hammer into the Gallowgate End as this time Miguel Almiron set him free on the edge of the 18-yard box.

Longstaff’s finishing in many ways epitomized a performance that just didn’t quite reach the levels of recent weeks and months as United signed off on home turf with two points less than they’d expected.

While in the short term this will be a big disappointment to Howe and United, the long-term view should not be lost.

The Howe revolution started with a January win against Leeds and in many ways, it feels like it has been dented somewhat by the same side in December.

A lot can happen in a year, as United have proved, and progress was all that was required after a campaign of pain in 2021/22. This United side have far surpassed that, and the frustration shown in dropping two home points in December is in direct contrast to what would have been viewed as a solid result 12 months previous.

Uruguay striker Luis Suárez joining Brazil's Gremio

Uruguay striker Luis Suárez joining Brazil’s Gremio
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
AP

Uruguay striker Luis Suárez joining Brazil’s Gremio

Uruguay striker Luis Suárez joining Brazil’s Gremio
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
AP

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil: Uruguay striker Luis Suárez is joining Gremio, the Brazilian club said Saturday.
The 35-year-old Suárez was a free agent after he left his boyhood club Nacional before the World Cup in Qatar. Brazilian media reports said Suárez signed a two-year deal with Gremio.
“One of the biggest in Uruguay’s history, Luis Suarez is coming to continue his victorious trajectory,” Gremio said on social media. “A top goal scorer, a multiple champion, and a fighter. Welcome, Luisito.”
Suárez, who played for Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, confirmed the deal.
“I wanted to thank you for all the love I have received,” Suárez said in a video posted on social media. “We will meet shortly.”
Gremio returned to Brazil’s Serie A after one year in the second division.

Rashford wakes up United as Man City held by Everton

Rashford wakes up United as Man City held by Everton
Updated 47 min 53 sec ago
AP

Rashford wakes up United as Man City held by Everton

Rashford wakes up United as Man City held by Everton
  • Another goal from Haaland wasn't enough to prevent second-place Man City from dropping more points
Updated 47 min 53 sec ago
AP

LONDON: After sleeping in late, Marcus Rashford helped Manchester United come awake in the Premier League. Manchester City couldn't find a similar spark as its title defense took another stumble despite Erling Haaland scoring yet again.
Rashford was dropped to the bench for disciplinary reasons after being late for a team meeting but responded by coming off the bench to give a sluggish United side the spark it needed, scoring the only goal in United's 1-0 win at Wolverhampton on Saturday.
It was enough to lift United into the top four for the first time this season, with Erik ten Hag's side ending the year on a high after three straight wins.
Another goal from Haaland wasn't enough to prevent second-place Man City from dropping more points, however, as the defending champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton thanks to a stunning equalizer from Demarai Gray. That gives Arsenal a chance to stretch its lead to seven points when it plays at Brighton in the game, having also seen third-place Newcastle held to a 0-0 draw by Leeds.
Ten Hag's decision to drop Rashford looked to have backfired as United struggled in attack, but the England forward came on after halftime and scored a well-taken goal in the 76th minute. And, unlike Cristiano Ronaldo earlier in the season, he had no problems with the manager's decision.
“I was a little bit late for a meeting. I slept in, overslept, but it can happen,” Rashford said. “I’m obviously disappointed not to play but I understand the decision and I’m happy we managed to win the game anyway. I think we can draw a line under it and move on."
Ten Hag also seemed ready to move on, having seen once again how important Rashford is to his team's attack.
“Everyone has to match the standards and rules. We have to have consequences and it is what I expect on the pitch. He gave the right answer," Ten Hag said of Rashford. “I was not satisfied with the performance in the first half. We have to be more clinical and we know Rashy can score the goals and that’s what he did."
Rashford netted his 11th goal of the season after he collected the ball on the left before cutting inside and swapping passes with Bruno Fernandes, then dribbled his way past two defenders to sweep it past goalkeeper Jose Sa.
It was a rare bit of quality for United, with striker Anthony Martial and winger Antony both struggling to make an impact. But after a terrible start to the season, United has now lost just one of its last 15 games since a humiliating 6-3 derby loss to Manchester City in October. And with the Ronaldo saga finally concluded — the Portugal star joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr on Friday after being released by United in November — Ten Hag's team looks ready to challenge for a Champions League place again.
“It's the first time we are in the top four," Ten Hag said. “But it means nothing because it's a long way to go.”
Fulham climbed to seventh place with a 2-1 win over Southampton, while Crystal Palace earned a 2-0 victory at Bournemouth.
Haaland seemed to have made the difference for City once again when Riyad Mahrez slalomed his way through the area and pulled back for the Norway striker, who finished clinically on the turn for his 21st league goal.
But Gray responded for Everton when he burst into the area, held the ball up — and nearly slipped in the process — before curling a sublime effort inside the far post just after the hour.
“Dropping points at home is always tough but I’m always trying to make our game good and we have continued to do it,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “They made a fantastic goal and when that happens you say congratulations but in general we did really well.”

Al-Nassr fans flock to buy Cristiano Ronaldo jersey

Al-Nassr fans flock to buy Cristiano Ronaldo jersey
Updated 31 December 2022
SALEH FAREED

Al-Nassr fans flock to buy Cristiano Ronaldo jersey

Al-Nassr fans flock to buy Cristiano Ronaldo jersey
  • Fans flocked to Al-Nassr’s megastore on Friday night hours before the official announcement to purchase thee brand new Cristiano Ronaldo number seven shirt
Updated 31 December 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: In the wake of Friday night’s announcement by Al-Nassr FC of their signing of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, supporters have rushed out to buy the new shirt.

Fans flocked to Al-Nassr’s megastore on Friday night hours before the official announcement to purchase the brand new Cristiano Ronaldo number seven shirt, according Muath Al-Jandal, legal attorney and journalist who lives few meters from the club’s store in Riyadh.

Speaking to Arab News, Al-Jandal said: “The moment the news was announced by reliable international and Saudi newspapers, I was very lucky because I live close to Al-Nasser store. As you know, it was raining in Riyadh on the time of the official announcement, and the movement was slow due to weather conditions. Although, the deal was not officially announced, I noticed a large number of fans queuing in hope to buy Ronaldo’s jersey.

He continued: “The staff of the store were informing the crowd when the jersey will be available and the scheduling the dates of receipt for the coming days.”

Al-Jandal immediately posted his photos online and they went viral. He expressed his happiness to see his own photos were picked up by international media houses.

The early hours of Saturday, even more Al-Nassr fans raced to the club store to purchase the player's shirt.

They shared their photos while they were in one of Al-Nassr club’s stores in Riyadh in order to buy the jersey, which costs SAR 300 ($80). It is expected that the club’s stores throughout the Kingdom will witness heavy traffic during the next few days, in order to buy Ronaldo’s shirt. 

Fans are now counting down the days to Ronaldo's debut, which may come after a week when Al-Nasser faces Al-Tae from Hail.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won more than 16 million likes on the club's Instagram page, which published a picture of the player holding the No. 7 shirt next to the club's president.

While the number of followers of Al-Nassr Club on Instagram doubled to more than 4.4 million in a few hours.

Mattias Ekstrom edges Loeb to take opening Dakar Rally prologue

Mattias Ekstrom edges Loeb to take opening Dakar Rally prologue
Updated 31 December 2022
AFP

Mattias Ekstrom edges Loeb to take opening Dakar Rally prologue

Mattias Ekstrom edges Loeb to take opening Dakar Rally prologue
  • Ekstrom edged out France’s nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb
  • The prologue acts as a way to determine the order of the top 10 starters in the first stage proper on Sunday
Updated 31 December 2022
AFP

YANBU, Saudi Arabia: Sweden’s Mattias Ekstrom drove his Audi hybrid to victory in the 13km-long prologue of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
Ekstrom edged out France’s nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb (BRX) by a second.
“It’s always nice to start in a good way, but, of course, the day is long and the rally is even longer,” said Ekstrom.
“A good end to 2022, but tomorrow is the real start. We’ll have to try and be focused for another two weeks.”
The Swede’s Audi teammate Stephane Peterhansel — the Dakar great who has won the event 14 times (eight in a car and six on a bike) — rounded out the opening podium of the 45th edition of the Dakar.
Reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar finished 12sec adrift in fourth in his Toyota.
The prologue acts as a way to determine the order of the top 10 starters in the first stage proper on Sunday, a 603km run including 368km of timed specials.
That was not lost on Ekstrom, who said it was “really good... (as) a junior in the sport, to start from the back so I have some tracks to follow.”
“The race is on,” added Peterhansel, often referred to as ‘Mr Dakar’.
“You put your helmet on at the start and you know you are about to be launched into the thick of it.
“We finished first, third and sixth. Personally, I did better than I expected. The course was more favorable to pure rally or rally-cross drivers, which I’m not, so it was a good result. I’m not used to coming up with strategies, but I’ll be in a good position to pick my starting order for tomorrow.”
Australian KTM rider Toby Price edged compatriot Daniel Sanders (GasGas) in the motorbike section, with Botswana’s Ross Branch (Hero) in third, 9sec behind.
Defending title holder Sam Sunderland (GasGas) came in 10th.
“It’s a really good start,” said Price. “I don’t know if it’s a good thing. For sure, it’s nice to pick your starting spot, but I don’t know if it’s going to be an advantage or a disadvantage.
“Last year, the strategy we had was basically completely the wrong direction of what I needed to do. I’ll just leave my mind open.
“Long stages to go, in 14 days, a lot can happen. It’s nice to win the prologue today, but it’s not goning to guarantee anything. We’ll stay on two wheels, have fun and enjoy the desert.”
This year’s Dakar stretches 8,549 km over 15 days of racing, including a four-day excursion into the as yet unexplored desert dunes of the vast Rub’ Al-Khali, or Empty Quarter.
Some 790 riders, drivers and co-drivers set off in an array of motorcycles, cars, quads, trucks and light vehicles when the race started on the shores of the Red Sea. It finishes in the eastern Saudi city of Dammam on January 15.

