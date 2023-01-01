You are here

  • Home
  • 16 arrested in Iraqi Kurdistan after video of teen girl’s assault

16 arrested in Iraqi Kurdistan after video of teen girl’s assault

An Iraqi policeman checks the ID of a driver at a checkpoint in Mosul. (AFP)
An Iraqi policeman checks the ID of a driver at a checkpoint in Mosul. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jdfs8

Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

16 arrested in Iraqi Kurdistan after video of teen girl’s assault

An Iraqi policeman checks the ID of a driver at a checkpoint in Mosul. (AFP)
  • The victim was 17 years old, he added, noting that three of the suspects arrested had filmed the incident and posted it on social media
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

SULAIMANIYAH: Police in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region said they had arrested 16 young men after a viral video showed a teenage girl being attacked at a motorcycle rally.
The incident took place in the suburbs of Sulaimaniyah, the Kurdistan region’s second city, where footage shared online showed dozens of young men and teenage boys following the girl before some of them assaulted her, kicking her against a car.
“Between yesterday evening and today, we arrested 16 suspects involved ... in the assault of a young woman,” Sulaimaniyah police spokesman Sarkawt Omar told a press conference.

BACKGROUND

Police in Sulaimaniyah announced the arrest of seven people suspected of having kidnapped and sexually assaulted a young woman.

The victim was 17 years old, he added, noting that three of the suspects arrested had filmed the incident and posted it on social media.
He added that this was not the first time that girls or women attended such an event.
While Kurdistan works on projecting a more progressive and tolerant image than other areas of Iraq, gender-based violence remains prevalent.
On Tuesday, police in Sulaimaniyah announced the arrest of seven people suspected of having kidnapped and sexually assaulted a young woman.
The Kurdish authorities denounced the “disgraceful” and “unacceptable” assaults in a statemen, underlining that they were “against all kinds of violence and violations of human rights in general, including women’s rights.”

 

Topics: Iraq Iraqi Kurdistan

Related

Between war and red tape, many Iraqis lack official papers
Middle-East
Between war and red tape, many Iraqis lack official papers
US Navy to name ship after Marine battles in Fallujah, Iraq
Middle-East
US Navy to name ship after Marine battles in Fallujah, Iraq

2022: ‘Worst year in terms of number of Palestinians killed by Israel’

Updated 9 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

2022: ‘Worst year in terms of number of Palestinians killed by Israel’

  • Further deterioration in security situation in West Bank feared in coming weeks
  • Palestinians welcome UN vote on Israel’s occupation as ‘a victory’
Updated 9 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Most Palestinians will remember 2022 as a painful year in terms of the scale of human loss, the increase in Israeli aggression, and the election of an extreme right-wing Israeli government that will further deny them their rights.

Ibrahim Melhem, spokesman for the Palestinian government, told Arab News that 2022 was “the worst year in terms of the high number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army.”

According to official figures, 225 people were killed in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip over the past 12 months.

However, Melhem believes there is cause for optimism thanks to Arab and international solidarity with the Palestinian cause, which was most publicly displayed at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He also said that international organizations had demonstrated a better understanding of the demands and rights of the Palestinian people.

Ahmed Ghuneim, the leader of the Fatah movement in Jerusalem, told Arab News that the most positive occurrence in 2022 was the emergence of a new generation of Palestinian resistance fighters represented by the Lions’ Den group in Nablus and similar brigades in Jenin, Balata, and other areas.

Palestinians claim that the Israel Defense Forces have changed their rules of engagement in recent months, making it acceptable to open fire when they feel threatened and shoot to kill, even if they could easily just injure the attacker.

Sixty percent of the Israeli armed forces currently operate in the West Bank, where 26 combat and 86 reserve battalions are deployed. “There is a soldier to guard every settler,” Palestinians comment sarcastically.

Israeli officials expect a further deterioration in the security situation in the West Bank in coming weeks and an increase in the number of attacks on Israeli army forces and settlers, which will likely mean a rise in the killing of Palestinians.

On a happier note, Palestinians welcomed a vote by the United Nations General Assembly requesting that the International Court of Justice provide an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories including Jerusalem. At the assembly, 87 states voted in favor of the resolution, 26 opposed it, and 53 abstained, a result widely considered by Palestinians to be a victory for Palestinian diplomacy.

Presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the vote was “evidence of the whole world’s support for our people and their inalienable historical rights.”

He said in a statement that President Mahmoud Abbas thanked all countries “that stood by Palestinian rights and all parties that worked to make this decision a success.”

Abu Rudeineh said the time has come for Israel to be held accountable for its ongoing crimes.

“The world must shoulder its responsibilities and implement the resolutions of international legitimacy, and everyone must stop the double standards,” he said.

He stressed that the Palestinian leadership would take all available opportunities to protect the Palestinian people, and that “resorting to international institutions is a Palestinian right, and we will continue to join international bodies and institutions.”

He added: “We strongly believe that justice based on international resolutions and the absence of impunity is the only way to achieve lasting peace in Palestine, Israel, and the entire region.”

“This means there are no negotiations on whether this is occupied land,” Palestinian government spokesperson Melhem told Arab News.

“No conditions will be imposed on Palestinians in exchange for Israeli withdrawal,” he added.

 

Topics: Palestine 2022

Related

Netanyahu says Israel not bound by ‘despicable’ UN vote
Middle-East
Netanyahu says Israel not bound by ‘despicable’ UN vote
Palestinians say UN vote on Israel’s occupation ‘a victory’
Middle-East
Palestinians say UN vote on Israel’s occupation ‘a victory’

Iran tests drones, warns off spy plane in Strait of Hormuz drills

Iran tests drones, warns off spy plane in Strait of Hormuz drills
Updated 54 min 51 sec ago
Reuters
AP

Iran tests drones, warns off spy plane in Strait of Hormuz drills

Iran tests drones, warns off spy plane in Strait of Hormuz drills
Updated 54 min 51 sec ago
Reuters AP

DUBAI: Iran’s military launched a drone to warn off a reconnaissance plane trying to approach Iranian war games on the Gulf coast, the semi-official Fars news agency said on Saturday.

The report did not specify the nationality of the reconnaissance aircraft, but Iranian forces have had repeated similar confrontations with US forces in the Gulf.

There was no immediate US reaction available.

Iran launched annual joint naval, air, and ground exercises in the Gulf on Friday near the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway.

“During the exercises, a P-8 manned intelligence aircraft belonging to extra-regional forces, which had tried to reduce altitude to collect more accurate information from the exercise area, was forced to leave the area by the firing of a Karrar drone by (Iran’s) air defense,” Fars said.

The US Departments of Defense and State did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, antigovernment protests underway for over three months continued. Videos on social media showed protests in Tehran’s grand bazaar and several cities and towns including in the Kurdish area. Part of Tehran’s bazaar closed in the wake of the protests which authorities cracked down on.

Iran’s military tested new attack drones in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the strategic Strait of Hormuz Saturday as part of its ongoing annual drill, state TV reported.

State TV said the Ababil-5 attack drone was used during wargames for the first time and successfully hit its target with a bomb after traveling 400 kilometers (250 miles). Iran has tested many other military drones over the past decade.

The military drones have been a point of contention between Iran and the United States and its allies, which claim Tehran is supplying Moscow with drones that have been used in attacks in West-backed Ukraine.

In November, Iran acknowledged it has supplied Russia with drones, adding that the supply came before Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Iran says it is committed to stopping the conflict.

The Strait of Hormuz is located at the mouth of the Arabian Gulf and is crucial to global energy supplies, with about a fifth of all oil traded at sea passing through it.

Commandos and airborne infantry participated in the wargames, dubbed “Zolfaghar-1401,” along with fighter jets, helicopters, military transport aircraft and submarines. Iran’s military will fire missiles and air defense systems as well. Iran regularly holds such drills to improve its defensive power and test weapons.

Since mid-September, Iran has been shaken by antigovernment protests which were ignited by the death of a woman who was detained by the country’s morality police. The demonstrations rapidly escalated into calls for an end to more than four decades of the country’s clerical rule.

More than 500 protesters have been killed and over 18,500 people have been arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that has closely monitored the unrest. Iranian authorities have not released figures for those killed or arrested.

Topics: Iran

Related

Iran top court accepts protester’s appeal against death sentence
Middle-East
Iran top court accepts protester’s appeal against death sentence
Iran airport bus crash leaves one dead, over 30 injured
Middle-East
Iran airport bus crash leaves one dead, over 30 injured

Huge crowds of Palestinians mark Fatah anniversary in Gaza

Huge crowds of Palestinians mark Fatah anniversary in Gaza
Updated 31 December 2022
AP

Huge crowds of Palestinians mark Fatah anniversary in Gaza

Huge crowds of Palestinians mark Fatah anniversary in Gaza
  • While polls indicate Fatah is not that popular, the huge turnout could be seen as a rare opportunity to protest Hamas’ heavy-handed rule in Gaza
Updated 31 December 2022
AP

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip: Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians thronged a Gaza City park Saturday to mark the 58th anniversary of the founding of the Fatah party, a rare show of popularity in the heartland of the militant Hamas group, Fatah’s main rival.
The crowds turned Katiba Park into a sea of yellow flags and pictures of Fatah founders and leaders, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and his predecessor Yasser Arafat.
Hamas, which took over Gaza after routing pro-Abbas forces in 2007, permitted Fatah to hold the rally. In several past occasions following the 2007 takeover, Hamas had blocked or restricted activities for Fatah.
While polls indicate Fatah is not that popular, the huge turnout could be seen as a rare opportunity to protest Hamas’ heavy-handed rule in Gaza. The Islamic group has exhausted Gazans with heavy taxes amid record levels of unemployment and poverty. The 2.3 million residents live under a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade that Israel says is necessary to stop Hamas from stocking up on weapons. Critics say the blockade amounts to collective punishment.
Founded by Arafat and other leaders in 1959, Fatah announced its birth when it launched the first armed attack against Israel from Lebanon on Jan. 1, 1965. In the 1990s, however, Arafat signed a peace deal with Israel and the Palestinian Authority was created to administer Gaza and parts of the occupied West Bank.
The rally comes at a time of division between Palestinians. Fatah and Hamas, the largest Palestinian factions, remain bitter enemies and repeated Arab attempts to reconcile them failed.
Over the years, Hamas has consolidated its control in Gaza and the internationally recognized PA is struggling to govern autonomous areas of the West Bank. Charges of corruption and mismanagement riddle the PA and Abbas is widely seen as an autocrat.

Topics: Palestine Fatah

Related

UAE sends $10 million medical supplies to Gaza
Middle-East
UAE sends $10 million medical supplies to Gaza
Gaza conservatives win battle to cancel girls’ football match
Middle-East
Gaza conservatives win battle to cancel girls’ football match

Netanyahu says Israel not bound by ‘despicable’ UN vote

Netanyahu says Israel not bound by ‘despicable’ UN vote
Updated 31 December 2022
Reuters

Netanyahu says Israel not bound by ‘despicable’ UN vote

Netanyahu says Israel not bound by ‘despicable’ UN vote
Updated 31 December 2022
Reuters

RAMALLAH, West Bank: Israel condemned and the Palestinians welcomed on Saturday a United Nations General Assembly vote asking the International Court of Justice to provide an opinion on legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.
The Friday vote presents a challenge for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who this week took office at the head of a government which has set settlement expansion as a priority and which includes parties who want to annex West Bank land on which they are built.
“The Jewish people are not occupiers in their own land nor occupiers in our eternal capital Jerusalem and no UN resolution can distort that historical truth,” Netanyahu said in a video message, adding that Israel was not bound by the “despicable decision.”
Along with Gaza and East Jerusalem, the Palestinians seek the occupied West Bank for a state. Most countries consider Israel’s settlements there illegal, a view Israel disputes citing historical and Biblical ties to the land.
The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) also known as the World Court, is the top UN court dealing with disputes between states. Its rulings are binding, though the ICJ has no power to enforce them.
The UN General Assembly asked the ICJ to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s “occupation, settlement and annexation ... including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem.”
Members of Netanyahu’s new government have pledged to bolster settlements with development plans, budgets and authorization of dozens of outposts built without permits.
The cabinet includes newly created posts and restructured roles that grant some of those powers to pro-settler coalition partners, who ultimately aim to extend Israeli sovereignty to the West Bank.
Netanyahu, however, has given no indication of any imminent steps to annex the settlements, a move that would likely shake up its relations with Western and Arab allies alike.
The Palestinians welcomed the UN vote in which 87 members voted in favor of adopting the request; Israel, the United States and 24 other members voted against; and 53 abstained.
“The time has come for Israel to be a state subject to law, and to be held accountable for its ongoing crimes against our people,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, whose Palestinian Authority has limited self-rule in the West Bank.
Basem Naim, an official with Hamas, the Islamist militant group that controls Gaza, said it was “an important step toward confining and isolating the state of occupation (Israel).”

Topics: Palestine Israel Benjamin Netanyahu

Related

Palestinians say UN vote on Israel’s occupation ‘a victory’
Middle-East
Palestinians say UN vote on Israel’s occupation ‘a victory’

Morocco to ban arrivals from China over COVID surge

Morocco to ban arrivals from China over COVID surge
Updated 31 December 2022
Reuters

Morocco to ban arrivals from China over COVID surge

Morocco to ban arrivals from China over COVID surge
Updated 31 December 2022
Reuters

RABAT: Morocco will impose a ban on people arriving from China, whatever their nationality, from Jan. 3 to avert any new wave of coronavirus infections, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Several countries have imposed restrictions on travelers from China due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Thousands of tourists visit Morocco from China every year, usually traveling on flights that come via the Gulf.
In an abrupt change of policy, China this month began dismantling the world’s strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and extensive testing, putting its battered economy on course for a complete re-opening next year.
But the lifting of restrictions has led to COVID spreading largely unchecked and likely infecting millions of people a day there, according to some international health experts.

Topics: Coronavirus China Morocco

Related

WHO urges China to share specific data regularly on COVID-19 situation
World
WHO urges China to share specific data regularly on COVID-19 situation
EU urges more checks for COVID-19 variants given surge in China
World
EU urges more checks for COVID-19 variants given surge in China

Latest updates

16 arrested in Iraqi Kurdistan after video of teen girl’s assault
An Iraqi policeman checks the ID of a driver at a checkpoint in Mosul. (AFP)
Arsenal have ‘desire’ to be champions: Mikel Arteta
Arsenal have ‘desire’ to be champions: Mikel Arteta
SMEs are Saudi Arabia’s driving force for economic growth
SMEs are Saudi Arabia’s driving force for economic growth
2022: ‘Worst year in terms of number of Palestinians killed by Israel’
Madinah museums shed light on Prophet Muhammad’s journey, showcases rare artifacts
Madinah museums shed light on Prophet Muhammad’s journey, showcases rare artifacts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.