You are here

  • Home
  • Strike over pay paralyzes transport in the Tunisian capital

Strike over pay paralyzes transport in the Tunisian capital

Strike over pay paralyzes transport in the Tunisian capital
People walk out of the Central Bank in Tunis, Tunisia, March 8, 2018. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w7hd4

Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

Strike over pay paralyzes transport in the Tunisian capital

Strike over pay paralyzes transport in the Tunisian capital
  • Strike highlights the financial problems faced by public companies on the verge of bankruptcy
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: Metro and bus traffic in the Tunisian capital ground to a halt on Monday, after employees of the state transport company held a strike over delays in the payment of wages and bonuses.
The strike highlights the financial problems faced by public companies on the verge of bankruptcy, while the government of President Kais Saied suffers its worst financial crisis.
“The union is protesting against the delay in the payment of wages and bonuses,” said Hayat Chamtouri, a spokesperson for the company said.
“The financial situation in the company is really difficult,” she added.
The transport strike is a show of strength for the powerful UGTT union, which has pledged to hold a series of protests.
The union, with 1 million members, has approved a two-day strike by air, land and sea transport workers on Jan. 25 and 26, to protest against what it called “the government’s marginalization of public companies.”
The strike sparked anger among thousands of people struggling to find transport in the capital.
“Today, we do not find milk, oil, sugar, or coffee. Also now we do not find buses that take us to work. Tunisia has become an unbearable hell,” said Nejia, a woman waiting at a bus station.
In the poor Intilaka neighborhood, people blocked roads to protest against the strike.
Tunisia, is struggling seeking a $1.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund in exchange for unpopular reforms including spending cuts, the restructuring of public companies and reductions in energy and food subsidies.
The economy minister Samir Saeed said last month that Tunisia will face a difficult year with an inflation rate that will exceed 10 percent.
The strike will increase pressure on the government of President Saied, who is facing growing opposition 17 months after seizing executive powers in a move his opponents described as a coup.

Topics: Tunisia

Related

Breaking News Tunisian president extends state of emergency until Jan. 30
Tunisian president extends state of emergency until Jan. 30
Tunisia to raise new taxes to close budget deficit
Business & Economy
Tunisia to raise new taxes to close budget deficit

Qatar to require all travelers from China to have a COVID test -QNA

Qatar to require all travelers from China to have a COVID test -QNA
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

Qatar to require all travelers from China to have a COVID test -QNA

Qatar to require all travelers from China to have a COVID test -QNA
  • A negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of departure is required
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Qatar will from Tuesday require travelers arriving from China to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of departure, Qatar’s state news agency QNA said on Monday.
The testing requirement is imposed on all travelers regardless of vaccination status, the agency added.

Topics: COVID-19 Qatar

Related

In this file photo shows a syringe and a bottle reading 'Covid-19 Vaccine' next to the Pfizer company logo. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia
COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia continue to drop
France urges EU peers to test Chinese travelers for COVID-19
World
France urges EU peers to test Chinese travelers for COVID-19

Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation

Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation
Updated 02 January 2023
AP

Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation

Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation
  • The two men were killed in the village of Kafr Dan near the northern city of Jenin
  • The year 2022 was the deadliest in the West Bank and east Jerusalem since 2006
Updated 02 January 2023
AP

RAMALLAH, West Bank: Israeli forces killed two Palestinians, including a man claimed by an armed group as a member, during a confrontation that erupted early Monday when troops entered a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said.
The two men were killed in the village of Kafr Dan near the northern city of Jenin. The Israeli military said it entered Kafr Dan late Sunday to demolish the houses of two Palestinian gunmen who killed an Israeli soldier during a firefight in September.
The Palestinian Health Ministry identified those killed as Samer Houshiyeh, 21, and Fouad Abed, 25. Houshiyeh was shot several times in the chest, according to Samer Attiyeh, the director of the Ibn Sina Hosipital in Jenin. Attiyeh initially said Abed was 17, but the ministry later gave his age as 25.
An armed group, the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, later claimed Houshiyeh as a member. The group, an offshoot of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party, published an older photo in which Houshiyeh had posted with rifles. Video on social media showed his body wrapped with the armed group’s flag as his mother and other mourners bid farewell.
The year 2022 was the deadliest in the West Bank and east Jerusalem since 2006. The Israeli military conducted near-daily raids into Palestinian cities and towns last year, killing more than 150 Palestinians. The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.
Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war and the Palestinians seek those territories for a future state.

Topics: Israel West Bank

Related

A general view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP)
Middle-East
New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism
Palestinians condemn ‘extremist’ Israeli government amid escalation in West Bank
Middle-East
Palestinians condemn ‘extremist’ Israeli government amid escalation in West Bank

Kuwait authorities intercept $14.5 million worth of illegal drugs

Kuwait authorities intercept $14.5 million worth of illegal drugs
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

Kuwait authorities intercept $14.5 million worth of illegal drugs

Kuwait authorities intercept $14.5 million worth of illegal drugs
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwaiti authorities have foiled attempts to smuggle drugs into the country, state news agency KUNA reported.

The prohibited substances were 1.2 million Captagon pills, 250kg of hashish and 104kg of crystal meth which, based on the 2019 price report of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, had a street value of at least $14.5 million.

The Gulf country has been active in its campaign against the smuggling, sale, and use of illegal substances, with smugglers attempting to bring in the narcotics by air, land, and sea.

Topics: Kuwait

Related

Rare hail brings winter white to desert hotspot Kuwait
Middle-East
Rare hail brings winter white to desert hotspot Kuwait
Kuwaiti foreign minister meets US Congress delegation
Middle-East
Kuwaiti foreign minister meets US Congress delegation

New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism

A general view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP)
A general view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP)
Updated 02 January 2023
AP

New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism

A general view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP)
  • The Palestinians claim the entire area as part of a future independent state and consider the settlements illegal — a position that is widely shared by the international community
Updated 02 January 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: The tourism minister of Israel’s new hard-line government on Sunday promised to invest in developing the West Bank, calling the occupied area “our local Tuscany.”
Haim Katz made the comments days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government took office, promising in its coalition guidelines to make West Bank settlement construction a top priority. His coalition includes far-right settler leaders in top posts.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and has built dozens of settlements that are now home to roughly 500,000 Israelis.

Israeli settlers walk with an assembled metal Star of David and other construction materials towards the site of a new outpost by the Palestinian village of Al-Jabaah near the settlements of Gush Etzion, southwest of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on January 1, 2023. (AFP)

The Palestinians claim the entire area as part of a future independent state and consider the settlements illegal — a position that is widely shared by the international community. Israel’s commitment to deepening its control of the West Bank has threatened to put it on a collision course with some of its closest allies.
At a ceremony Sunday, Katz said he would channel resources to promote tourism in the West Bank. “We will invest in areas that may not have received sufficient support to date,” he said. “For example, our local Tuscany in Judea and Samaria,” he added, using the biblical term for the West Bank favored by religious and right-wing Israelis.
The West Bank settler community has developed a small tourism sector that includes hotels, bed and breakfasts and wineries. Israel considers these industries to be part of the country’s broader tourism sector, while international human rights groups have said they deepen control of occupied territory.
Airbnb in 2018 said it would bar listings in the Israeli settlements, but it quickly backed down under heavy Israeli pressure. Last year, Booking.com said it was adding warnings to its listings there.
On Friday, the UN General Assembly asked the UN’s highest judicial body to give its opinion on the legality of Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank.
Netanyahu called the resolution “disgraceful” and said Israel is not obligated to cooperate with the International Court of Justice.

 

Topics: Palestine West Bank Israel

Related

Update Syria says Israel strike puts Damascus airport briefly out of service
Middle-East
Syria says Israel strike puts Damascus airport briefly out of service
A Palestinian member of a census commission walks past Israeli soldiers patrolling in the West Bank city of Hebron. (AFP)
Middle-East
Results of Palestine census will cause concern for Israel, analyst says

Syria says Israel strike puts Damascus airport briefly out of service

Syria says Israel strike puts Damascus airport briefly out of service
Updated 02 January 2023
Reuters

Syria says Israel strike puts Damascus airport briefly out of service

Syria says Israel strike puts Damascus airport briefly out of service
  • On June 10, Israeli airstrikes that struck Damascus International Airport caused significant damage to infrastructure and runways. It reopened two weeks later after repairs
Updated 02 January 2023
Reuters

AMMAN: Israel’s military fired missiles toward the international airport of Syria's capital early Monday, putting it briefly out of service and killing two soldiers and wounding two others, the Syrian army said.

A volley of air-launched missiles had hit the airport at 2 a.m., the army said in a statement. They had come from the direction of Lake Tiberias in Israel.
Missiles had also hit targets in the south of Damascus, killing two members of the Syrian armed forces and causing some damage, the army said.
The transport ministry said in an online statement that workers had removed debris from the strikes and that flights would resume by 9 a.m.
Earlier, two regional intelligence sources said the strikes had hit an outpost near the airport of Iran's Quds Force and militias it backs. Their presence has spread in Syria in recent years.
The Israel Defence Force did not immediately comment on the attack.
Last year, Israel intensified strikes on Damascus International and other civilian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Hezbollah.
Syria halted flights to and from the airport in June for nearly two weeks after Israeli strikes caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including a runway and a terminal.
Israel fired missiles at Damascus International again in September, when it also struck the country's second-largest civilian airport in the northern city of Aleppo, putting it out of operation for several days.
Western and regional intelligence sources say Tehran has adopted civilian air transportation as a more reliable means of ferrying military equipment to its forces and to allied fighters in Syria, following Israeli disruption of ground supply.
Israel says its so-called "campaign between wars" in Syria began a decade ago, on Jan 30, 2013, with a strike against Russian-supplied SA-17 air-defence batteries that Damascus had intended to hand over to Hezbollah.
Four such strikes took place that year, but the pace had accelerated to around one a week currently, the chief of Israel's armed forces, Lieutenant-General Aviv Kohavi, said last month.
Iran's proxy militias, led by Lebanon's Hezbollah, now hold sway in vast areas in eastern, southern and northwestern Syria and in several suburbs around the capital.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government has never publicly acknowledged that Iranian forces operate on his behalf in Syria's civil war, saying Tehran has only military advisers on the ground.
Kohavi last month claimed credit for an air strike on a convoy that had entered Syria from Iraq, saying the target had been a truck carrying Iranian weaponry. 

Topics: Syria Israel Palestine

Related

Netanyahu says Israel not bound by ‘despicable’ UN vote
Middle-East
Netanyahu says Israel not bound by ‘despicable’ UN vote
Palestinians say UN vote on Israel’s occupation ‘a victory’
Middle-East
Palestinians say UN vote on Israel’s occupation ‘a victory’

Latest updates

Strike over pay paralyzes transport in the Tunisian capital
Strike over pay paralyzes transport in the Tunisian capital
Qatar to require all travelers from China to have a COVID-19 test – QNA
Qatar to require all travelers from China to have a COVID-19 test – QNA
Market misery deals sovereign wealth funds historic setback in 2022
Market misery deals sovereign wealth funds historic setback in 2022
Thousands pay tribute to former Pope Benedict at lying-in-state
Thousands pay tribute to former Pope Benedict at lying-in-state
Turkish factory activity contracts in Dec but shows improvement
Turkish factory activity contracts in Dec but shows improvement

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.