Prince Harry says he wants his father and brother back

Seated, left to right: Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge; Prince George; Prince Louis; Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge; and Princess Charlotte. Standing, left to right: Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales; Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex; and wife Megan, the Duchess of Sussex. (AP)
Seated, left to right: Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge; Prince George; Prince Louis; Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge; and Princess Charlotte. Standing, left to right: Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales; Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex; and wife Megan, the Duchess of Sussex. (AP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

Prince Harry says he wants his father and brother back

Prince Harry says he wants his father and brother back
  • Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan have aired their grievances against the British monarchy since the couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California, where they now live with their two young children
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Prince Harry has said he wants to have his father and brother back and that he wants “a family, not an institution,” during a TV interview ahead of the publication of his memoir.
The interview with Britain’s ITV channel is due to be released this Sunday. In clips released Monday, Harry was shown saying that “they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains” and that “they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile” — though it was not clear who he was referring to.
Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan have aired their grievances against the British monarchy since the couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California, where they now live with their two young children.
Harry, 38, has previously spoken about his estrangement from his father, King Charles III, and elder brother Prince William since his departure from the UK
Last month Netflix released “Harry & Meghan,” a six-part series that detailed the couple’s experiences leading to their decision to make a new start in the US
In that documentary, Harry was scathing about how the royal press team worked, and spoke about how his relationship with William and the rest of the royal household broke down. Meghan described wanting to end her life as she struggled to cope with toxic UK press coverage.
Harry’s autobiography, titled “Spare” — recalling the saying “the heir and the spare” — is being released on Jan. 10.

 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Tennis legend Navratilova facing ‘double whammy’ cancer battle

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Tennis legend Navratilova facing ‘double whammy’ cancer battle

  • During the tests, a lump was also discovered in her breast, which was later diagnosed as an unrelated cancer
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Tennis legend Martina Navratilova says she is hoping for a “favorable outcome” after being diagnosed with breast and throat cancer.
The 66-year-old Czechoslovakia-born naturalized American told Tennis.com on Monday about the diagnosis but added they were both treatable.
It is not the first time the 18-times Grand Slam singles champion has been diagnosed with cancer — in 2010 she had breast cancer but was assessed as being clear six months later.
“The double whammy is serious, but fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome,” she said.
“It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got.”
Navratilova noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during November’s WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.
“When it didn’t go down, a biopsy was performed, the results came back as stage one throat cancer,” her agent said in a statement sent to AFP.
During the tests, a lump was also discovered in her breast, which was later diagnosed as an unrelated cancer.
“The prognosis is good and Martina will start her treatment this month,” said her agent.
“The cancer type is HPV (human papillomavirus) and this particular type responds really well to treatment.
“Both these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes.”
Navratilova’s treatment in New York has forced her to abandon plans to commentate on the Australian Open although she will appear from time to time remotely.
Chris Evert, Navratilova’s great rival on the courts who became her friend, revealed in January 2022 that she had ovarian cancer but was declared to be in remission in May.
As a player, Navratilova brought a new physical dimension to women’s tennis.
Her powerful serve and agility at the net made her the dominant payer of her era as she picked up a total of 59 Major titles — 31 doubles and 10 mixed doubles adding to her 18 singles titles.
Her record at Wimbledon is unparalleled, her nine singles titles more than anyone else — Roger Federer won eight men’s titles while Serena Williams won the women’s title seven times.
She also won seven women’s doubles titles at Wimbledon as well as four mixed doubles, the last of which came in 2003 when she was 46, making it 20 titles at the All England Club.
Since her retirement she has become one of the wisest and most sought-after pundits on the game.
Away from the courts, she has become an ardent defender of the LGBT cause. In 2014, she married her longtime partner Julia Lemigova and they live in Miami with their two daughters.
 

 

Martina Navratilova

30,000 job applicants fill Pakistani stadium for chance to join police

30,000 job applicants fill Pakistani stadium for chance to join police
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

30,000 job applicants fill Pakistani stadium for chance to join police

30,000 job applicants fill Pakistani stadium for chance to join police
  • Aspiring male, female police officers traveled from all over country in hope of securing one of 1,167 places
Updated 02 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: More than 30,000 people gathered at a Pakistani sports stadium for the chance to join the Islamabad police force.

Aspiring male and female police officers showed up on Saturday at Jinnah Sports Stadium to take a written test in the hope of securing one of 1,167 positions.

A video, that went viral on social media, showed thousands of job applicants filling seats at Pakistan’s largest stadium, which is normally used for football.

In the clip, first shared on Twitter by Pakistani journalist Amjad Alam Khan, the reporter said the jobseekers, most of who were teenagers and young adults, had “not come to watch the match but to take the test for recruitment in Islamabad Police.”

 

Other users reposted the footage highlighting the significance of the extraordinary turnout during an economic slump and high unemployment, particularly among young people, in the country.

 

According to the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, more than 31 percent of the nation’s youth was unemployed, despite many having a professional degree.

The institute noted that a large proportion of the working-age population was not in the labor force because they were either discouraged from working or had other sources of income.

It added that despite the number of initiatives put in place to remove barriers preventing women from entering the labor market, the female participation rate remained extremely low.

Pakistan youth police recruitment

Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

Giza Zoo set to go cageless in renovation plan

Giza Zoo set to go cageless in renovation plan
  • The cages will be replaced by open-range spaces as part of a development project that also includes improvements to the neighboring Orman Garden
  • Work will be carried out by the National Military Production Company for Projects, Engineering Consultations and General Supplies, which will run the zoo under a 25-year contract
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Old cage facilities at Giza Zoo will be transformed into open-range spaces as part of a major renovation project, Maged El-Serty, the CEO of the National Military Production Company for Projects, Engineering Consultations and General Supplies, announced.

During an appearance on a talk show on Tuesday, El-Serty said his company has been awarded the contract for the work, which is due to begin next month. The project also includes renovations at Orman Garden, a neighboring botanical garden.

“We sought the help of foreign experts to develop the zoo, as we are implementing a project to develop the zoo and Orman park in Giza for the benefit of the Agriculture Ministry,” he said.

The government approved the contract last Thursday but the cost of the projects was not disclosed. Both attractions have been managed by Egypt’s Agriculture Ministry for more than a century but under the new contract, responsibility for them will be transferred to the Ministry of Military Production, under the umbrella of which El-Serty’s company operates.

The Agriculture Ministry will remain involved under the new agreement in a managerial and advisory capacity and will “have a say in all management matters,” according to El-Serty.

He said the renovated zoo will be divided into four sectors — Egyptian, African, Asian and nocturnal — and new animals that it has never hosted before will be introduced. Both the zoo and its animals will be guarded and there will be designated trails for visitors to follow, and the zoo and the botanical garden will be linked by an aerial lift line, El-Serty added.

The zoo will close for a year, beginning in January 2023, so that the renovation work can be carried out across the 32-hectare area.

El-Serty said that the main goal is to “restore the luster and splendor of the Giza Zoo.” He dismissed concerns about the construction project that were raised after military-run development work in another public project was criticized for leveling green spaces and uprooting trees. A foreign consultant has been hired to oversee the zoo project to avoid issues of this kind, he added.

Giza Zoo, which opened in 1891, is the oldest zoo in Africa and the third-oldest in the world. It is one one of the most beloved attractions in the city, popular with locals and international tourists alike.

However, a long period of decline beginning in the middle of the last century resulted in the zoo being stripped of its membership of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Giza Zoo Egypt animals

‘One more night together’: Pele’s daughter shares photo with father

‘One more night together’: Pele’s daughter shares photo with father
Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

‘One more night together’: Pele’s daughter shares photo with father

‘One more night together’: Pele’s daughter shares photo with father
  • Pele is suffering from worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems
  • Pele was hospitalized in Sao Paulo on November 29
Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

SAO PAULO: Pele’s daughter posted a photo of the Brazilian football legend from his hospital bed in Sao Paulo on Friday with the caption “one more night together.”
In the photo, Kely Cristina Nascimento is seen hugging her 82-year-old father, with only one side of his face visible in the image. Pele is suffering from worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems.
“We’re still here, in the fight and in the faith. One more night together,” Nascimento wrote below the photo shared on Instagram around 11:00 p.m. local time.
On Wednesday, the Albert Einstein Hospital, where the three-time World Cup winner is staying, announced that his colon cancer was showing “progression” and he needed “more extensive care to treat kidney and heart failure.”
Minutes earlier, Nascimento and Flavia Arantes, another one of Pele’s daughters, had announced on Instagram that their father would spend Christmas at the hospital.
Last Sunday, Nascimento had posted a photo of Arantes massaging their father’s left foot as he watched the World Cup final on TV.
After the match, Pele congratulated Argentine Lionel Messi for his “deserved” victory against France.
During this World Cup, Pele saw Neymar equal his international goal-scoring record for the Selecao (77).
Pele is considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time and has received several messages of support since his hospitalization, including from the French star Kylian Mbappe, who called on followers to “pray for the King.”
Pele was hospitalized in Sao Paulo on November 29 for what his medical team called a re-evaluation of his chemotherapy treatments, which he has been receiving since having surgery to remove a colon tumor in September 2021.

Pele football

Real coffee, but a fake ‘Starbucks’ in piracy-ridden Iraq

Real coffee, but a fake ‘Starbucks’ in piracy-ridden Iraq
Updated 24 December 2022
AP

Real coffee, but a fake ‘Starbucks’ in piracy-ridden Iraq

Real coffee, but a fake ‘Starbucks’ in piracy-ridden Iraq
Updated 24 December 2022
AP

BAGHDAD: Everything from the signboard outside down to the napkins bears the official emblem of the top international coffee chain. But in Baghdad, looks are deceiving: The “Starbucks” in the Iraqi capital is unlicensed.
Real Starbucks merchandise is imported from neighboring countries to stock the three cafes in the city, but all are operating illegally. Starbucks filed a lawsuit in an attempt to shut down the trademark violation, but the case was halted after the owner allegedly threatened lawyers hired by the coffee house.
Be careful, he told them — and boasted of ties to militias and powerful political figures, according to US officials and Iraqi legal sources.
“I am a businessman,” Amin Makhsusi, the owner of the fake branches, said in a rare interview in September. He denied making the threats. “I had this ambition to open Starbucks in Iraq.”
After his requests to obtain a license from Starbucks’ official agent in the Middle East were denied, “I decided to do it anyway, and bear the consequences.” In October, he said he sold the business; the cafes continued to operate.
Starbucks is “evaluating next steps,” a spokesman wrote Wednesday, in response to a request for comment by The Associated Press. “We have an obligation to protect our intellectual property from infringement to retain our exclusive rights to it.”
The Starbucks saga is just one example of what US officials and companies believe is a growing problem. Iraq has emerged as a hub for trademark violation and piracy that cuts across sectors, from retail to broadcasting and pharmaceuticals. Regulation is weak, they say, while perpetrators of intellectual property violations can continue doing business largely because they enjoy cover by powerful groups.
Counterfeiting is compromising well-known brands, costing companies billions in lost revenue and even putting lives at risk, according to businesses affected by the violations and US officials following their cases.
Iraq is seeking foreign investment away from its oil-based economy, and intellectual property will likely take center stage in negotiations with companies. Yet working to enforce laws and clamp down on the vast web of violations has historically been derailed by more urgent developments in the crisis-hit country or thwarted by well-connected business people.
“As Iraq endeavors to diversify its economy beyond the energy sector and attract foreign investment in knowledge-based sectors, it is critical that companies know their patents and intellectual property will be respected and protected by the government,” said Steve Lutes, vice president of Middle East Affairs at the US Chamber of Commerce.
Makhsusi insists he tried the legal route but was denied a license from Starbucks’ regional agent based in Kuwait. He also said he attempted to reach Starbucks through contacts in the United States, but that these were also unsuccessful.
He depicts his decision to open a branch anyway as a triumph over adversity.
Cups, stir sticks and other Starbucks merchandise are obtained in Turkiye and Europe, using his contacts, he said. “The coffee, everything is authentic Starbucks,” Makhususi added.
Makhsusi said he “had a session” with a lawyer in Baghdad to come to an understanding with the coffee company, “but so far we have not reached a solution.”
The law firm recounts a different version of events.
Confidentiality agreements prevent the firm from divulging details of the case to third parties, but the AP spoke to three Iraqi legal sources close to the case. They spoke on condition of anonymity in order to provide details. They also asked the name of the firm not be mentioned for security reasons.
They said that in early 2020, the firm was hired by Starbucks and sent a cease-and-desist notice to Makhsusi. They said that the businessman then told one of the lawyers on the case that he ought to be careful, warning that he had backing from a prominent Iranian-backed armed group and support from Iraqi political parties.
“They decided it was too risky, and they stopped the case,” the Iraqi legal source said. Makhsusi denied that he threatened Starbucks’ lawyers.
Makhsusi said doing business in Iraq requires good relations with armed groups, the bulk of whom are part of the official state security apparatus.
“I have friendly relations with everyone in Iraq, including the armed factions,” he said. “I am a working man, I need these relationships to avoid problems, especially given that the situation in Iraq is not stable for business.”
He did not name particular armed groups he was in contact with. The AP contacted two groups known to have business dealings in the areas where the cafes are located, and both said they had not worked with Makhsusi.

(Edited)

Iraq Starbucks coffee US

