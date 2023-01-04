You are here

  • Home
  • China slams ‘unacceptable’ Covid curbs on travelers from its territory
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

China slams ‘unacceptable’ Covid curbs on travelers from its territory

Patients on stretchers are seen at Tongren hospital in Shanghai on January 3, 2023. (AFP)
1 / 4
Patients on stretchers are seen at Tongren hospital in Shanghai on January 3, 2023. (AFP)
China slams ‘unacceptable’ Covid curbs on travelers from its territory
2 / 4
This picture shows patients on wheelchairs and people in the emergency department of a hospital in Beijing on January 3, 2023. (AFP)
China slams ‘unacceptable’ Covid curbs on travelers from its territory
3 / 4
Health workers guide travellers arriving from China to a Covid-19 testing centre at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul on January 3, 2023. (AFP)
China slams ‘unacceptable’ Covid curbs on travelers from its territory
4 / 4
Medical workers of the intensive care unit transfer a patient of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Suining Central Hospital in Suining, Sichuan province, China December 31, 2022. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5uegm

Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

China slams ‘unacceptable’ Covid curbs on travelers from its territory

Patients on stretchers are seen at Tongren hospital in Shanghai on January 3, 2023. (AFP)
  • The rules imposed affect all travelers coming from China — not just Chinese nationals — while Beijing continues to restrict inbound visitors and not issue visas for tourists or international students
  • As health workers nationwide battle a surge in cases, a senior doctor at one of Shanghai’s top hospitals said 70 percent of the megacity’s population may now have been infected with Covid-19, state media reported on Tuesday
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: China called the mounting international restrictions on travelers from its territory “unacceptable” on Tuesday after more than a dozen countries placed fresh Covid curbs on visitors from the world’s most populous nation.
The United States, Canada, Japan and France are among the countries insisting all travelers from China provide negative Covid tests before arrival, as concerns grow over a surge in cases.
China’s steep rise in infections comes after Beijing abruptly lifted years of hard-line restrictions last month, with hospitals and crematoriums quickly overwhelmed.
But Beijing has pushed ahead with a long-awaited reopening, last week announcing an end to mandatory quarantines on arrival in a move that prompted Chinese people to plan trips abroad.
“Some countries have taken entry restrictions targeting China,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing.
“This lacks scientific basis and some practices are unacceptable,” she added, warning China could “take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity.”
The United States replied that it had taken action in response to the “lack of adequate and transparent” data from China and concerns that the heavy caseload could give birth to new variants.
“This is an approach that is based solely and exclusively on science,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington.
Asked about China’s reaction, France’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne defended the new rules.
“I think we’re performing our duty in asking for tests,” Borne told franceinfo radio.
“We will continue to do it.”
The rules imposed affect all travelers coming from China — not just Chinese nationals — while Beijing continues to restrict inbound visitors and not issue visas for tourists or international students.
China has only recorded 22 Covid deaths since December and has dramatically narrowed the criteria for classifying such deaths — meaning that Beijing’s own statistics about the unprecedented wave are now widely seen as not reflecting reality.

As health workers nationwide battle a surge in cases, a senior doctor at one of Shanghai’s top hospitals said 70 percent of the megacity’s population may now have been infected with Covid-19, state media reported Tuesday.
Chen Erzhen, vice president at Ruijin Hospital and a member of Shanghai’s Covid expert advisory panel, estimated that the majority of the city’s 25 million people may have been infected.
“Now the spread of the epidemic in Shanghai is very wide, and it may have reached 70 percent of the population, which is 20 to 30 times more than (in April and May),” he told Dajiangdong Studio, owned by the Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily.
Shanghai suffered a grueling two-month lockdown from April, during which more than 600,000 residents were infected and many were hauled to mass quarantine centers.
But now the omicron variant is spreading rapidly across the city.
In other major cities, including Beijing, Tianjin, Chongqing and Guangzhou, Chinese health officials have suggested that the wave has already peaked.
In neighboring Zhejiang province, disease control authorities said Tuesday that there had been one million new Covid infections in recent days and that the province was entering a peak plateau.
Chen added that his Shanghai hospital was seeing 1,600 emergency admissions daily — double the number prior to restrictions being lifted — with 80 percent of them Covid patients.
“More than 100 ambulances arrive at the hospital every day,” he was quoted as saying, adding that around half of emergency admissions were vulnerable people aged over 65.
At Tongren Hospital in downtown Shanghai, AFP reporters saw patients receiving emergency medical attention outside the entrance of the overcrowded emergency ward on Tuesday.
The corridors overflowed with dozens of elderly patients lying on beds crammed together, hooked up to IV drips.
At another hospital, AFP witnessed an exchange between a woman and an older man, both jostling for a drip.
“I was here first,” she said. “I’m here to get a needle too.”

Chinese officials are now readying for a virus wave to hit the country’s under-resourced rural interior, as millions of people prepare to travel to their hometowns for the weeklong Lunar New Year public holiday beginning January 21.
National Health Commission official Jiao Yahui admitted that dealing with the expected surge in rural areas would be an “enormous challenge.”
“What we are most worried about is in the past three years nobody has returned home for Lunar New Year but they finally can this year,” Jiao told state broadcaster CCTV on Monday.
“As a result, there may be a retaliatory surge of urban residents into the countryside to visit their relatives, so we are even more worried about the rural epidemic.”

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Philippines’ Marcos seeks to forge ‘higher gear’ ties with China on Beijing trip
World
Philippines’ Marcos seeks to forge ‘higher gear’ ties with China on Beijing trip
China state media plays down severity of COVID wave before WHO meeting
China state media plays down severity of COVID wave before WHO meeting

France investigating ex-archbishop over ‘sexual assault’: prosecutors

France investigating ex-archbishop over ‘sexual assault’: prosecutors
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

France investigating ex-archbishop over ‘sexual assault’: prosecutors

France investigating ex-archbishop over ‘sexual assault’: prosecutors
  • The French church is still reeling from the publication in October 2021 of a devastating report by an independent commission, which estimated that Catholic clergy had abused 216,000 children since 1950
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French authorities last month opened a preliminary inquiry into allegations that the former archbishop of Paris had committed “sexual assault on a vulnerable person,” prosecutors said on Tuesday.
The probe was opened based on a report filed by the diocese of Paris, they said.
Michel Aupetit offered to resign in late 2021 following media reports of an intimate relationship with a woman in 2012 before he took on the post, allegations he has categorically denied. Pope Francis accepted the resignation.
French broadcaster BFMTV reported that the relationship was with a vulnerable person under judicial protection.
A source close to the case told AFP the probe was looking into “email exchanges” between Aupetit and the woman, whose consent would have to be confirmed in view of her mental health.
In a statement on Tuesday evening the diocese confirmed it had filed the report, and said it was “not in a position to verify whether the facts in question are proven or whether they constitute an offense.”
The clergyman’s lawyer Jean Reinhart refused to comment.
“We have absolutely no knowledge of a complaint, so we cannot comment on the subject,” he said.
A diocese spokeswoman in 2021 said Aupetit “had ambiguous behavior with a person he was very close to,” adding that it was “not a loving relationship,” nor sexual.
But she said the offer to step down was “not a confession of guilt.”
Aupetit was archbishop during the April 2019 fire that ravaged the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, regularly appearing on television to express anguish over the disaster and rally funds for the rebuilding effort.
Catholic priests are bound to celibacy under church doctrine and are meant to practice sexual abstinence.
The French church is still reeling from the publication in October 2021 of a devastating report by an independent commission, which estimated that Catholic clergy had abused 216,000 children since 1950.
The pope has had to deal with an avalanche of allegations of sexual abuse by priests since being elected in 2013.
French prosecutors are also investigating Jean-Pierre Ricard, a retired bishop made a cardinal by pope Benedict XVI in 2006, after he confessed publicly to “reprehensible” acts with a 14-year-old girl in the 1980s.
He was one of 11 former or serving French bishops accused of sexual violence in a shock announcement by the French Catholic Church in November.

 

Topics: France rape allegations against cardinals

Related

Bordeaux Archbishop Jean-Pierre Ricard of France arrives at the Synod Hall at the Vatican. (AFP file photo)
World
French cardinal says he abused 14-year-old girl 35 years ago
Australian court upholds sex abuse verdict of Cardinal Pell
World
Australian court upholds sex abuse verdict of Cardinal Pell

Man who opened fire in Brooklyn subway pleads guilty to terrorism

Man who opened fire in Brooklyn subway pleads guilty to terrorism
Updated 7 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Man who opened fire in Brooklyn subway pleads guilty to terrorism

Man who opened fire in Brooklyn subway pleads guilty to terrorism
  • James shot 10 passengers during the morning rush hour as the train headed to an underground station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood, while another 13 people were injured in the ensuing panic, according to the police account
Updated 7 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: The man who set off smoke bombs on a crowded New York subway train before shooting 10 people last April in one of the most violent attacks ever seen on the city’s transit system pleaded guilty on Tuesday to terrorism and weapons charges.
Frank James, 63, appeared in US District Court in Brooklyn and read aloud from a short statement confessing to the attack on a Manhattan-bound N train on April 12, for which he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
“I got on the subway train that was carrying people,” said James, dressed in wrinkled khaki jail overalls and sitting at a table alongside his public defenders. “While I was on the train, I started shooting a firearm.”
James shot 10 passengers during the morning rush hour as the train headed to an underground station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood, while another 13 people were injured in the ensuing panic, according to the police account. No one was killed.
In May, he had initially pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of committing a terrorist attack and other violence against a mass transportation system and using a firearm during a crime of violence.
In Tuesday’s statement to the court, James said he did not plan to kill anyone, intending only “serious bodily harm,” and said he would make “a complete statement expressing my remorse” at his later sentencing hearing.
Prosecutors from the US Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn rejected James’ account of his intent, telling the court that if he had gone to trial, the government could prove his intention was deadly.
Prosecutor Sara Winik told the court that the trajectory of the bullets showed James’s gunfire was aimed at his victims’ torsos because he was trying to kill them. She also said they would be able to prove that James had been planning the attack since 2017.
In a letter to the court last week, prosecutors said that if James demonstrated that he accepted responsibility for the crime, a prison sentence of 32 to 37 years would be appropriate under federal guidelines. If not, he could face 40 years to life.
Defense lawyers said the sentencing guidelines pointed to between 16-1/2 years and just over 18 years in prison.
Judge William Kuntz accepted James’ 11 guilty pleas, spoken in a voice that at times cracked.
The judge ordered the government’s probation department to complete a pre-sentencing report by July 4, but he did not set a date for sentencing.
James smiled with his two public defenders and shook their hands before US marshals escorted him out of the courtroom to return him to the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.
Police apprehended James in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood 30 hours after the attack and following a massive manhunt. Bystanders spotted the man and posted pictures of him to social media.
The New York Police Department (NYPD) said they initially linked James to the assault after finding keys to a rented U-Haul van left at the crime scene.
James, a native of the city’s Bronx borough with recent addresses in Philadelphia and Milwaukee, had nine prior arrests in New York and three in New Jersey, according to the NYPD.
Less than two months after James’ attack, a man was arrested in the fatal, unprovoked shooting of a man on a subway car crossing the Manhattan Bridge from Brooklyn into Manhattan. In June, another man was arrested on suspicion of pushing a woman onto the tracks of a subway station in the Bronx.

 

Topics: Brooklyn subway shooting

Related

Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack charged with terror
World
Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack charged with terror
Update Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 16 injured video
World
Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 16 injured

Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use

Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use
Updated 14 min 58 sec ago
AP

Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use

Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use
  • The Strategic Communications Directorate of Ukraine’s armed forces claimed Sunday that around 400 mobilized Russian soldiers were killed in a vocational school building in Makiivka and about 300 more were wounded
Updated 14 min 58 sec ago
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Emergency crews on Tuesday sifted through the rubble of a building struck by Ukrainian rockets, killing at least 63 Russian soldiers barracked there, in the latest blow to the Kremlin’s war strategy as Ukraine says Moscow’s tactics could be shifting.
An Associated Press video of the scene in Makiivka, a town in the partially Russian-occupied eastern Donetsk region, showed five cranes and emergency workers removing big chunks of concrete under a clear blue sky.
In the attack, which apparently happened last weekend, Ukrainian forces fired rockets from a US-provided HIMARS multiple launch system, according to a Russian Defense Ministry statement.
It was one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin’s forces since the war began more than 10 months ago and an embarrassment that stirred renewed criticism inside Russia of the way the war is being conducted.
The Russian statement Monday about the attack provided few other details. Other, unconfirmed reports put the death toll much higher.
The Strategic Communications Directorate of Ukraine’s armed forces claimed Sunday that around 400 mobilized Russian soldiers were killed in a vocational school building in Makiivka and about 300 more were wounded. That claim couldn’t be independently verified. The Russian statement said the strike occurred “in the area of Makiivka” and didn’t mention the vocational school.
Satellite photos analyzed by The AP show the apparent aftermath of the strike. An image from Dec. 20 showed the building standing. One from Jan. 2 showed it in ruins. Other days had intense cloud cover, making it impossible to see the site by standard satellite imagery.
Vigils for soldiers killed in the strike took place in two Russian cities Tuesday, the state RIA Novosti agency reported.
In Samara, in southwestern Russia, locals gathered for an Orthodox service in memory of the dead. The service was followed by a minute’s silence, and flowers were laid at a Soviet-era war memorial, RIA reported.
Unconfirmed reports in Russian-language media said the victims were mobilized reservists from the region.
With the fighting raging much longer than anticipated by the Kremlin, and becoming bogged down in a war of attrition amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive backed by Western-supplied weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin is mulling ways of regaining momentum.
In a video address late Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country needs to strengthen its defenses in the face of what he described as Russian plans for a new offensive.
“There is no doubt, that todays bosses of Russia will gather all they can to try to reverse the battlefield situation or at least delay their defeat,” he said. “We must derail that Russian scenario and are getting ready for it.”
In comments a day earlier, Zelensky had claimed the Kremlin plans to step up the use of Iranian-made exploding drones.
“We have information that Russia is planning a prolonged attack by Shaheds (exploding drones),” he said Monday night.
Zelensky said the goal is to break Ukraine’s resistance by “exhausting our people, (our) air defense, our energy.”
For the Russian military, the exploding drones are a cheap weapon which also spreads fear among the enemy. The United States and its allies have sparred with Iran over Tehran’s role in allegedly supplying Moscow with the drones.
The Institute for the Study of War said Putin is striving to strengthen support for his strategy among key voices in Russia.
“Russia’s air and missile campaign against Ukraine is likely not generating the Kremlin’s desired information effects among Russia’s nationalists,” the think tank said late Monday.
“Such profound military failures will continue to complicate Putin’s efforts to appease the Russian pro-war community and retain the dominant narrative in the domestic information space,” it added.
Meanwhile, drone advances in Ukraine have accelerated a trend that could soon bring the world’s first fully autonomous fighting robots to the battlefield. Experts say it may be a matter of time before Russia or Ukraine deploy them.
Putin’s additional reliance on currently available drones might not help him achieve his goals, however, as Ukraine claims a high success rate against the weapons. Even so, part of the intention of using drones is to exhaust Ukrainian air defenses.
During the first two days of the new year, which were marked by relentless nighttime drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure, the country’s forces shot down more than 80 Iranian-made drones, Zelensky said.
Since September, Ukraine’s armed forces have shot down almost 500 drones, Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat claimed in a television interview Tuesday.
As well as seeking to wear down resistance to Russia’s invasion, the long-range bombardments have targeted the power grid to leave civilians at the mercy of biting winter weather.
In the latest fighting, a Russian missile strike overnight on the city of Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region wounded two people, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, reported Tuesday.
The Russian military on Tuesday acknowledged strikes on Druzhkivka and Kramatorsk, also in Donetsk. The Defense Ministry claimed it destroyed four HIMARS launchers in the area. This claim could not be independently verified.
A reporter with French broadcaster TF1 was live on television screens when a blast from one of the strikes erupted behind him in Druzhkivka. A German reporter with Bild newspaper suffered a minor injury from shrapnel in the same bombardment.
Officials said the attack ruined an ice hockey arena described as the largest hockey and figure skating school in Ukraine.
In recently retaken areas of the southern Kherson region, Russian shelling on Monday killed two people and wounded nine, Kherson’s Ukrainian governor, Yaroslav Yanushevych, said Tuesday. He also said two people were killed in the Kherson region Tuesday after driving over a mine.
In other developments Tuesday:
— Ukraine’s main security service said it was bringing criminal charges against two high-ranking Russian commanders accused of overseeing strikes against civilians.
The Security Service of Ukraine said on its website that it had collected a “high-quality body of evidence” against Sergei Kobylash, commander of Russia’s long-range aviation force, and Igor Osipov, the former head of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The two are charged under Ukrainian law with violating the country’s territorial integrity and with “planning, preparing, initiating and conducting a war of aggression,” which carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Although it is unlikely that Kyiv will be able to bring Kobylash and Osipov to trial in the near future, the announcement marks the first time Ukrainian authorities brought charges linked directly to attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure.
— Ukraine’s chief military officer, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said he had his first phone call this year with US Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Zaluzhnyi said on Facebook that he told Milley about heavy battles around Svatove-Kreminna and in the direction of Lysychansk. “The most difficult situation remains in the Soledar-Bakhmut-Mayorsk area,” he said, adding that the Russians are trying to advance by “effectively marching on corpses of their own.” He said Ukrainian forces securely keep their defenses in the Zaporizhzhia region and make efforts to protect Kherson from Russian shelling, while the situation along the border with Belarus is fully controlled.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Turkiye, Russia and Syria to hold meeting of foreign ministers in latest attempts at detente 
Middle-East
Turkiye, Russia and Syria to hold meeting of foreign ministers in latest attempts at detente 
Update Moscow says Ukrainian rocket strike kills 63 Russian troops
World
Moscow says Ukrainian rocket strike kills 63 Russian troops

Republican McCarthy heads for defeat in third US House speaker vote

Republican McCarthy heads for defeat in third US House speaker vote
Updated 14 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Republican McCarthy heads for defeat in third US House speaker vote

Republican McCarthy heads for defeat in third US House speaker vote
  • McCarthy’s hard-line opponents are concerned that he is less deeply invested in the culture wars and partisan rivalries that have dominated the House — and even more so since Trump’s White House years
Updated 14 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Republican Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become speaker of the US House of Representatives ran into trouble in a series of votes on Tuesday, as hard-line conservatives rebelled against him, leaving the new Republican majority in turmoil.
In what could prove to be a brutal showdown between hard-liners and the overwhelming majority of House Republicans, McCarthy twice fell short of the 218-vote majority needed to succeed Democrat Nancy Pelosi as speaker. It was the first time in a century that the House failed to elect a speaker on the first vote.
McCarthy also appeared to lack enough support as the voting went into a third round on Tuesday afternoon, with at least 20 Republicans voting for popular conservative Representative Jim Jordan to try to block McCarthy, even though Jordan did not put himself forward as a candidate.
McCarthy showed no sign of withdrawing from the contest after the second ballot, telling reporters: “We stay in it ‘til we win ... it will eventually change.”
A protracted speaker election could undermine House Republican hopes of moving forward quickly on priorities including investigations of President Joe Biden’s administration and family, as well as legislative priorities involving the economy, US energy independence and border security.
A standoff would leave the House largely paralyzed and could force lawmakers to consider another candidate. In addition to Jordan, incoming Majority Leader Steve Scalize was seen as a possible candidate.
McCarthy had served as the House minority leader and sought to become speaker, a position second in the line of succession to the US presidency, only to draw strong opposition from his party’s right flank.
House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries outran McCarthy twice in Tuesday’s voting by 212 to 203 votes. Hard-line conservative Representative Andy Biggs ran against McCarthy in the initial ballot and received 10 votes.
A majority of those voting, not a plurality, is needed to determine a speaker.
In the second vote, popular conservative Jordan sought to rally support for California Republican McCarthy, only to find himself put forward as a nominee by McCarthy opponent Matt Gaetz of Florida.
“We need to rally around him,” Jordan had said in an impassioned speech on the House floor. “I think Kevin McCarthy’s the right guy to lead us.”
Jordan, 58, is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and a co-founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.
A former college wrestler who represents a congressional district in Ohio, Jordan was nominated on Tuesday as a rival to McCarthy but three times voted for him. Jordan is preparing to oversee the House Judiciary Committee’s investigation of the Justice Department and FBI under Biden.
It was a disconcerting start to the new majority for McCarthy and highlights the challenges Republicans could face over the next two years, heading into the 2024 presidential election. Their slim majority gives greater clout to a small group of hard-liners, who want to focus on dealing defeat to Democrats and pushing various investigations.
Republicans won a narrow 222-212 majority in November’s midterm election, meaning that McCarthy — or any candidate for speaker — will need to unify a fractious caucus to win the gavel. Democrats hold a slim majority in the Senate.
CULTURE WARS
McCarthy’s hard-line opponents are concerned that he is less deeply invested in the culture wars and partisan rivalries that have dominated the House — and even more so since Trump’s White House years.
Before the vote, McCarthy tried to persuade the holdouts during a closed-door party meeting, vowing to stay in the race until he gets the necessary votes, but many participants emerged from the gathering undaunted.
It was not clear whether McCarthy, who has the support of a wide majority of his caucus, would have the support to overcome the hard-line opposition and win the speakership. He once before, in 2015, tried for the speakership and failed amid conservative opposition.
McCarthy has spent his adult life in politics — as a congressional staffer, then state legislator before being elected to the House in 2006. As speaker, McCarthy would be well placed to frustrate Biden’s legislative ambitions.
But any Republican speaker will have the tough task of managing a House Republican caucus moving ever rightward, with uncompromising tendencies and — at least among some lawmakers — close allegiances to Trump.
The record number of voting rounds to elect a House speaker is 133 over a two-month period in the 1850s.
The Democrats picked Jeffries to serve as minority leader after Pelosi, the first woman to serve as speaker, announced that she would step down from her leadership role. She will remain in office as a representative.

 

Topics: US house speaker Republican Kevin McCarthy’ Joe Biden

Related

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband assaulted with hammer at home
World
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband assaulted with hammer at home
US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Kyiv, meets with Ukraine president
World
US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Kyiv, meets with Ukraine president

Japan ‘determined’ to extend UN Security Council mandate for life-saving aid to Syria

Japan ‘determined’ to extend UN Security Council mandate for life-saving aid to Syria
Updated 04 January 2023
Ephrem Kossaify 

Japan ‘determined’ to extend UN Security Council mandate for life-saving aid to Syria

Japan ‘determined’ to extend UN Security Council mandate for life-saving aid to Syria
  • As his country assumes council presidency, Ishikane Kimihiro tells Arab News he aims to renew cross-border mechanism despite political divisions in council
  • The heads of several major UN agencies warned of ‘catastrophic’ consequences for millions of Syrians should council members fail to adopt resolution
Updated 04 January 2023
Ephrem Kossaify 

NEW YORK CITY: The UN’s increasingly fragile cross-border mechanism for delivering aid to Syria is set to expire on Monday, and the UN Security Council is due to vote on a resolution to renew its mandate.

Diplomats have expressed fears that Russia, an ally of the Syrian regime, will use its power of veto to force the closure of the Bab Al-Hawa crossing on the border with Turkey, the last remaining UN-facilitated aid gateway to Syria.

Japan holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council this month. Ishikane Kimihiro, the country’s permanent representative to the UN, told Arab News he is determined to ensure the renewal resolution is adopted.

He highlighted the “intensive discussions” that have taken place and said “a lot of work” has been done, especially on the part of council members Ireland and Norway, who are the “penholders” leading the negotiations and drafting of resolutions relating to humanitarian efforts in Syria.

“The humanitarian situation in Syria is deteriorating,” said Ishikane. The conditions under which the 4.4 million people living in the opposition-held northwest of the country, who rely on foreign aid for their survival, are particularly alarming, he added.

“We definitely need to adopt the resolution which will extend the current humanitarian cross-border operations, and people are working on that,” Ishikane said. 

“I am really hoping — and not just hoping, I am determined — to make it happen. This is a matter of life and death for so many people. So apart from any political divergences, this is something we need to move ahead. (This) is my determination, which I can share with you today.” 

On Tuesday, the heads of several major UN agencies urged members of the Security Council to extend the cross-border agreement, warning that failure to renew Resolution 2642 would have “catastrophic” consequences for millions in northwestern Syria desperate for aid at the height of winter and as a serious cholera outbreak continues to rage.

The statement was issued jointly by the heads of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the International Organization for Migration, UN Children’s Fund, the World Food Program, the World Health Organization, UN Population Fund, and UN Refugee Agency. 

They said that “(without) UN cross-border operations, millions of people, especially those displaced for years and multiple times, will not have access to food and shelter; to help in coping with harsh winter conditions; to the surveillance, treatment and testing capacities needed to contain cholera; to safe water; and to protection from gender-based violence”.

Last year, aid deliveries that crossed the border from Turkiye into Syria reached an average of 2.7 million people every month, the heads of the agencies said.

“We were also able to bolster assistance within Syria from Government-controlled areas across front lines into the country’s northwest, delivering food, health, education and other supplies for thousands of people in need,” they added.

“We are determined to maintain and expand these deliveries, and we call on all stakeholders for unhindered, sustained and predictable humanitarian access to northwest Syria from Government-controlled areas.”

While they are proving effective, these cross-lines deliveries cannot match the scale and scope of the cross-border operations that are needed, which are, and will continue to be, “indispensable,” they added.

The cross-border mechanism was created in 2014 to allow the delivery of UN aid directly to opposition-held areas in Syria.

International humanitarian law requires all aid deliveries to a country to go through the host government. However, Syrian President Bashar Assad’s tactic of using deliveries of humanitarian aid as a weapon of war prompted the Security Council to approve the use of four border crossings for the direct delivery of aid, one from Jordan, one from Iraq, and two from Turkiye. Only the one at Bab Al-Hawa remains open.

Topics: Japan Syria UN

Related

Uninvited to Moscow meeting about Syria, Iran appears dismayed
Middle-East
Uninvited to Moscow meeting about Syria, Iran appears dismayed
Turkiye, Russia and Syria to hold meeting of foreign ministers in latest attempts at detente 
Middle-East
Turkiye, Russia and Syria to hold meeting of foreign ministers in latest attempts at detente 

Latest updates

China slams ‘unacceptable’ Covid curbs on travelers from its territory
Patients on stretchers are seen at Tongren hospital in Shanghai on January 3, 2023. (AFP)
France investigating ex-archbishop over ‘sexual assault’: prosecutors
France investigating ex-archbishop over ‘sexual assault’: prosecutors
Man who opened fire in Brooklyn subway pleads guilty to terrorism
Man who opened fire in Brooklyn subway pleads guilty to terrorism
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use
Republican McCarthy heads for defeat in third US House speaker vote
Republican McCarthy heads for defeat in third US House speaker vote

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.