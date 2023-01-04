Chanel teams up with Iraqi blogger Deema Al-Asadi

In the black-and-white picture Al-Asadi shared, she wore a windowpane set that featured a mini-skirt and a blazer. The Dubai-based star wore chunky Chanel bracelets with a bow-like chocker and a necklace with the brand’s iconic logo.
The style maven and mother-of-one completed the outfit with a Chanel brooch.
On her Stories, Al-Asadi shared older videos of herself unboxing the framed pictures that the brand’s team had sent her in December.
Al-Asadi’s social media friends, including Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi, Iraqi influencer and entrepreneur Mina Al-Sheikhly and Egyptian actress Enjy Kiwan, quickly congratulated the blogger on her new brand collaboration.
“Queen,” Al-Sheikhly wrote, while Iraqi influencer Shahd Al-Jumaily said: “Proud of you damdooma.”
In February 2022, Al-Asadi walked her first runway at Milan Fashion Week for Italian label Elisabetta Franchi.
She wore a sequined black dress with a plunging neckline and cropped blazer.
After the show, she took to Instagram to share the experience with her supporters.
“Remember I told you guys I am here for something so exciting? So, your girl walked for Elisabetta Franchi today,” she wrote, sharing clips of the catwalk.
Last month, Chanel tapped British Moroccan model Nora Attal, who is a Chanel fixture and has walked the runway for the storied brand a number of times over the years, to star in their holiday campaign.
Saudi Arabia will soon have flagship store, says owner
Remodels old products, seeks zero emissions by 2025
Updated 52 sec ago
Hanadi Merchant Habib
DUBAI: In September 2022, Kim Kardashian posted a story on her Instagram showing 17 pairs of Gianvito Rossi pumps — in every color. Elsewhere, Kate Middleton has been seen wearing the luxury shoe label’s classic Gianvito 105 pumps on multiple official engagements. Queen Rania is also a fan.
Founded in 2006 by Gianvito Rossi, the son of renowned shoe designer Sergio Rossi, the label has become a celebrity closet staple — for royalty and global A-listers.
Closer to home, the designer’s namesake label opened its first flagship store in the UAE earlier in 2022, followed by a second one in Qatar’s Place Vendome.
While the brand has had a presence in the Middle East with partners like Harvey Nichols and Bloomingdales, opening flagship stores speaks of its popularity within the region, as Arab News discovered in a chat with the designer.
“I think we have reached a point where we can move our focus to a new rollout of store openings, and the Middle East is without any doubt a great opportunity for us,” said Rossi.
Saudi Arabia is up next — the Kingdom will soon have its first Gianvito Rossi flagship store, which the designer is very excited about. “We saw the high demand for the brand in the region, so we felt it was time to present our collection in its full range. The region is facing a bright business moment, and we have great business partners, so the combination of these factors made it happen naturally.”
This region has been an important one — so much so that in 2019 Rossi created an exclusive capsule collection for the Middle East. “I’m always amused by the idea of creating something special for my most important partners, and I feel stimulated by the idea of doing it for the Middle East clients,” he explained.
Rossi grew up surrounded by shoes and credits his father for teaching him the tools of the trade. “I consider myself very lucky because I had the chance to learn all about the process from him. He had extreme attention to design and was always looking to reach the perfect silhouette: this is indeed the greatest lesson learned from him,” he added.
His father opened his factory in 1951, which is now the base for Rossi’s brand too. After working alongside his father for 25 years, Rossi decided to branch out independently. Despite holding a degree in sociology and political science, from a young age Rossi knew he was destined to create shoes — for him, it is a form of self-expression.
His wife and two children also play key roles in the company, making the label a quintessential Italian family business. Since the brand’s inception, Rossi has created a cult following for his shoes — cue his stilettos that are comfortable to wear and the label’s refined silhouettes. “It’s a matter of continuous study and meticulous research to reach perfection. I love to say that ‘real luxury in shoes lies in the pleasure of slipping them on,’” said Rossi.
One of his most coveted designs, the Plexi pump, has been worn by celebrities including Amal Clooney and Meghan Markle. “I’m proud to say that we have been the first brand to turn the use of Plexi into a personal trademark in luxury footwear. The Plexi collection boasts a sophisticated see-through effect that enhances the female silhouette making the leg look longer.”
Some of his other personal favorite models include the Portofino sandal for its modern and minimal aesthetic and the 105 stiletto pump for its perfect proportions. While most of the brand’s shoes often feature restraint, their latest line, Jaipur, offers a little something extra — a large gemstone on each shoe created by their expert artisans. This is the first time the label has played around with decorations, explained Rossi.
“The Jaipur family is a style outlined by a striking gem, a standout element inspired by a trip I had planned in Jaipur, India. I imagined the treasures, the colors, and the traditions of this amazing country, especially known for some of the most amazing high jewelry worn by the Maharajahs back in time,” he said.
Rossi kept the stone the same color as the shoes to maintain the brand’s signature look — less is more aesthetic.
In 2022, Rossi also collaborated with French clean beauty brand La Bouche Rouge to create a limited-edition capsule collection of refillable lipstick cases using upcycled leather from the shoemaker’s production process. The partnership also speaks of Rossi’s sustainability initiative — a cause the brand is committed to championing.
Aside from an exclusive Refurbishment Service, which aims to remodel old shoes to give them a new lease on life, the brand continuously strives to reduce its CO2 emissions. “As a company, we took our first step towards sustainability a few years ago by lowering our CO2 impact by 60 percent while applying the concept of a circular economy. We are also working on reducing and upcycling our waste. We aim to reach zero emissions by 2025 for the entire supply chain.”
Review: ‘The Turban and the Hat’ tackles French invasion of Egypt
Updated 04 January 2023
Manal Shakir
CHICAGO: Acclaimed Egyptian writer Sonallah Ibrahim’s 2008 historical novel “The Turban and the Hat,” about France’s invasion of Egypt, is remarkably relevant today for its exploration of themes of power, colonialism and conflict.
The experience of the occupation — led by Napoleon Bonaparte from 1798 to 1801 — is told through the eyes of a student, the novel’s unnamed narrator. He records in his diary observations and conversations with people who resisted change and those who welcomed it.
Translated into English by Bruce Fudge, Ibrahim’s novel pays homage to the witnesses who patiently endured a powerful new invader in their lives.
Ibrahim’s narrator is a student of Abd Al-Rahman Al-Jabarti, a fictionalized version of the real-life Egyptian scholar who wrote the only Arab account of the invasion and occupation. The narrator has learnt to speak some French, through an apprenticeship, and gets a job as a translator and researcher at the library of the Institut d’Egypte.
There he is able to communicate with French scientists, scholars, artists, and other researchers, learning everything he can to report back to his teacher. When the French arrive, they displace the Ottomans, who had, according to Fudge’s introduction, never supported the local population.
Although Bonaparte comes to shore with tens of thousands of educated French men and women — scholars, scientists, botanists, geographers and mathematicians —the French massacre the locals and impose harsh taxes.
Like the rest of the populace who struggle to survive, Ibrahim’s narrator is clever and conscientious, and engages both the Egyptians and French so that he can determine how the political landscape will unfold.
The beginning of the end of French rule in Egypt comes when Bonaparte insists on an expedition to Syria. The narrator gets a firsthand account of the horrific journey which brings with it death and destruction.
With English warships nearby and the Turkish vizier on his way, the people of Cairo wait as the tide changes once again. Ibrahim masterfully details this moment in the history of Egypt.
Candler is a writer and the creator of a movie review website. He has also teamed up with a few other critics to form another website devoted to movie reviews, celebrity interviews and opinion columns.
“This time in 2016, I had just finished putting together the characters and everything for the show. That means it’s been on my mind every day for a pretty long time. So we’re going to do one more swing, and then in the end it will have been a good seven years of my life,” Youssef said in the interview.
“I had this initial big push of ambition to just get something on the board, but even though I have, that impulse still hasn’t really gone away. In my mind, and in my body, I’m like, cool, now I’m just getting started,” he added.
US beauty mogul Kylie Jenner trends with Arab designs in 2023
Creations of late Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaia
Iconic bodysuit worn also popular with Beyonce
Updated 03 January 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: US reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is starting 2023 in style.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder this week stepped out in two outfits by Maison Alaia, founded by late Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaia.
The 25-year-old trendsetter’s first outfit was an edgy retro flared coat, which she wore as a minidress. The coat was first designed in 1987.
It featured oversized beige collar and cuffs and an asymmetrical zipper. She paired her look with sheer tights, knee-high black leather boots, leather gloves, a fuzzy black bucket hat and a beige turtleneck top underneath the coat.
Jenner’s second look dropped jaws. She wore a black bodysuit that featured a plunging neckline. She topped off her look with matching pointed-toe heels, a fur coat and leather gloves.
Her hair was in a slick back bun and she opted for soft glam makeup with a bold red lip.
A-list celebrities seem to be fans of Alaia’s catsuits. In July, Beyonce stepped out in a similar bodysuit to Jenner’s in her “Break My Soul” music video. Beyonce’s form-fitting ensemble featured elbow-high lace gloves.
Jenner and her sister Kendall celebrated the start of the new year in Aspen, Colorado with a few family members and their close friends.
Kylie posted a carousel of images on Instagram with her daughter Stormi Webster, and her best friends Hailey Bieber and Anastasia Karanikolaou. She captioned the post “2023.”
Justin Bieber kept a low profile as he accompanied his wife Hailey.