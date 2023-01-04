You are here

Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Good-Enough Life
Author: Avram Alpert 

We live in a world oriented toward greatness, one in which we feel compelled to be among the wealthiest, most powerful, and most famous.

This book explains why no one truly benefits from this competitive social order, and reveals how another way of life is possible—a good-enough life for all.

Avram Alpert shows how our obsession with greatness results in stress and anxiety, damage to our relationships, widespread political and economic inequality, and destruction of the natural world.

Review: ‘The Turban and the Hat’ tackles French invasion of Egypt

Review: ‘The Turban and the Hat’ tackles French invasion of Egypt
Updated 04 January 2023
Manal Shakir

Review: ‘The Turban and the Hat’ tackles French invasion of Egypt

Review: ‘The Turban and the Hat’ tackles French invasion of Egypt
Updated 04 January 2023
Manal Shakir

CHICAGO: Acclaimed Egyptian writer Sonallah Ibrahim’s 2008 historical novel “The Turban and the Hat,” about France’s invasion of Egypt, is remarkably relevant today for its exploration of themes of power, colonialism and conflict.

The experience of the occupation — led by Napoleon Bonaparte from 1798 to 1801 — is told through the eyes of a student, the novel’s unnamed narrator. He records in his diary observations and conversations with people who resisted change and those who welcomed it.

Translated into English by Bruce Fudge, Ibrahim’s novel pays homage to the witnesses who patiently endured a powerful new invader in their lives.

Ibrahim’s narrator is a student of Abd Al-Rahman Al-Jabarti, a fictionalized version of the real-life Egyptian scholar who wrote the only Arab account of the invasion and occupation. The narrator has learnt to speak some French, through an apprenticeship, and gets a job as a translator and researcher at the library of the Institut d’Egypte.

There he is able to communicate with French scientists, scholars, artists, and other researchers, learning everything he can to report back to his teacher. When the French arrive, they displace the Ottomans, who had, according to Fudge’s introduction, never supported the local population.

Although Bonaparte comes to shore with tens of thousands of educated French men and women — scholars, scientists, botanists, geographers and mathematicians —the French massacre the locals and impose harsh taxes.

Like the rest of the populace who struggle to survive, Ibrahim’s narrator is clever and conscientious, and engages both the Egyptians and French so that he can determine how the political landscape will unfold.

The beginning of the end of French rule in Egypt comes when Bonaparte insists on an expedition to Syria. The narrator gets a firsthand account of the horrific journey which brings with it death and destruction.

With English warships nearby and the Turkish vizier on his way, the people of Cairo wait as the tide changes once again. Ibrahim masterfully details this moment in the history of Egypt.

Updated 03 January 2023
Edited By Tapio Schneider & Adam H. Sobel

Despite major advances in the observation and numerical simulation of the atmosphere, basic features of the earth’s climate remain poorly understood. 

Integrating the available data and computational resources to improve our understanding of the global circulation of the atmosphere remains a challenge. Theory must play a critical role in meeting this challenge. 

This book provides an authoritative summary of the state of the art on this front.

Updated 02 January 2023
Author: Erik Odegard

The remains of Dutch East India Company forts are scattered throughout littoral Asia and Africa. But how important were the specific characteristics of European bastion-trace fortifications to Early-Modern European expansion? Was European fortification design as important for early-modern expansion as has been argued? 

This book takes on these questions by studying the system of fortifications built and maintained by the Dutch East India Company in present-day India and Sri Lanka, according to a review on goodreads.com. 

The book uncovers the stories of the forts and their designers, arguing that many of these engineers were in fact amateurs and their creations contained serious flaws. Subsequent engineers were hampered by their disagreement over fortification design: There proved not to be a single “European school” of fortification design. 

The study questions the importance of fortification design for European expansion, shows the relationship between siege and naval warfare, and highlights changing perceptions by the VOC of the capabilities of new polities in India in the late eighteenth century. 

Updated 01 January 2023
Authors: Tulio Halperin Donghi & John Charles Chasteen

For a quarter of a century, Tulio Halperín Donghi’s “Historia Contemporanea de America Latina” has been the most influential and widely read general history of Latin America in the Spanish-speaking world. 

Unparalleled in scope, attentive to the paradoxes of Latin American reality, and known for its fine-grained interpretation, it is now available for the first time in English. 

Revised and updated by the author, superbly translated, this landmark of Latin American historiography will be accessible to an entirely new readership.

Beginning with a survey of the late colonial landscape, “The Contemporary History of Latin America” traces the social, economic, and political development of the region to the late twentieth century, with special emphasis on the period since 1930. Chapters are organized chronologically, each beginning with a general description of social and economic developments in Latin America generally, followed by specific attention to political matters in each country, according to a review on goodreads.com

Author: Jens Andersen

Jens Andersen’s “The Lego Story”  tells the extraordinary story of a global company and a Danish family who for ninety years have defended children’s right to play — and who believe grown-ups, too, should make the time to nurture their inner child.
The book is built on the author’s unique access to LEGO’s own archives, as well as extensive conversations with Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen, former president and CEO of the LEGO group.
The book is also a fascinating case study of how innovation and creativity helped transform LEGO into one of the most beloved brands in the world.

 

