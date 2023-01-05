Teen killed by Israeli army in West Bank clashes

You are here

The Israeli military has been conducting near-daily raids into Palestinian cities and towns since a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis killed 19 last spring.(AFP)
Updated 05 January 2023
AP

  • Amer Abu Zeitoun died from a gunshot wound to the head after he was shot by Israeli soldiers on Thursday
  • The Israeli military has been conducting near-daily raids into Palestinian cities and towns
JERUSALEM: A 16-year-old Palestinian was killed Thursday by Israeli fire during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
It was the latest bloodshed in the region that has seen Israeli-Palestinian tensions surge for almost a year. An Israeli rights group said earlier this week that 2022 was the deadliest year for Palestinians since 2004, a period of intense violence that came during a Palestinian uprising.
Palestinian health officials said Amer Abu Zeitoun, 16, died after he was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers.
The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said Abu Zeitoun was shot during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers during an army arrest raid. It was not immediately clear if Abu Zeitoun was taking part in the confrontations.
The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the incident.
The Israeli military has been conducting near-daily raids into Palestinian cities and towns since a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis killed 19 last spring.
Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and east Jerusalem last year, according to B’Tselem’s figures, making 2022 the deadliest since 2004, when 197 Palestinians were killed. A fresh wave of attacks killed at least another nine Israelis in the fall.
The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.
Israel says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians see them as further entrenchment of Israel’s 55-year, open-ended occupation of the West Bank.
Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war and the Palestinians seek those territories for a future state.

Updated 05 January 2023
UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting Thursday at the request of the Palestinians and other Islamic and non-Islamic nations to protest the visit of an ultranationalist Israeli Cabinet minister to a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site and demand an end to Israeli extremist provocations and respect for the historic status quo at the site revered by Muslims and Jews.
Tuesday’s visit by Israel’s new National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a West Bank settler leader who draws inspiration from a racist rabbi, to the site known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as Al-Haram Al-Sharif, Arabic for the Noble Sanctuary, drew fierce condemnation from across the Muslim world, a strong rebuke from the United States, and fueled fears of unrest as Palestinian militant groups threatened to act in response.
The Palestinian UN ambassador, Riyad Mansour, told reporters Wednesday after meetings with Arab ambassadors, representatives of the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the 120-member Nonaligned Movement and others that there is not only widespread condemnation of Ben-Gvir’s visit but also of the broader “environment of extremism” surrounding the most extremist government in Israel’s history.
He accused Israel of committing “aggression” not only against Muslim holy sites including the Aqsa Mosque but against Christian sites including graveyards.
The site is the holiest site in Judaism, home to the ancient biblical temples. Also, it houses the Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam. Since Israel captured the site in 1967, Jews have been allowed to visit but not pray there.
Describing the Temple Mount as “the most important place for the Jewish people,” Ben-Gvir decried what he called “racist discrimination” against Jewish visits to the site.
With the Dome of the Rock, the Islamic shrine, in the background and waving his fingers at the camera, he said the visits would continue. As for threats from Gaza’s Hamas militant group, Ben-Gvir, known for his anti-Arab rhetoric and provocative stunts, said in a video clip taken during the visit: “The Israeli government won’t surrender to a murderous organization, to a vile terrorist organization.”
Mansour, flanked by ambassadors from about 20 countries, said that at Thursday’s emergency Security Council meeting, also supported by the United Arab Emirates, China, France and Malta, “we will not be satisfied with beautiful statements which will be uttered.”
“We want them to be implemented in a concrete way,” he said. “We want this behavior not to be repeated in Al Aqsa Mosque and Al-Haram Al-Sharif, and we want a guarantee of honoring and respecting the historic status quo in deeds, not only in words.”
Assistant Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Khaled Khiare will brief the Security Council at Thursday’s meeting, UN spokesman Stepane Dujarric said.
Jordan’s UN Ambassador Mahmoud Hmoud said his country, whose ruler King Abdullah II is custodian of the Islamic and Christian holy sites, is “extremely concerned at the incursion” by minister Ben-Gvir and the Israeli government.
“This is an action of extremism that purports to create a new cycle of violence,” he said. “The Security Council has to take its responsibility seriously and stop such attempts.”
Hmoud said Israel has made a commitment to respect “the historic legal status quo” and its obligations under international law, but unfortunately Ben-Gvir made an incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque in violation of Israel’s legal obligations.
“There has to be a firm stand by the international community against this because it will happen again, and once it will happen again, a new cycle of violence will ensue,” he warned.
Hmoud recalled that in September 2000 Ariel Sharon, then Israel’s opposition leader, visited the holy site, which helped spark clashes that led to a full-fledged Palestinian uprising known as the Second Intifada. The Security Council deplored Sharon’s visit, which it called a “provocation.”
Clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian demonstrators in and around the site also fueled an 11-day war with Hamas in 2021.
Benjamin Netanyahu returned to office last week for his sixth term as prime minister, leading the most religious, right-wing government in the country’s history. Its goals include expanding West Bank settlements and annexing the occupied territory.
Responding to the outcry over Ben-Gvir’s visit, Netanyahu late Tuesday said Israel remains committed to “strictly maintaining the status quo” at the site.
“The claim that a change has been made in the status quo is without foundation,” he said.

Updated 05 January 2023
LONDON: The UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Syrian President Bashar Assad met on Wednesday and discussed ways in which bilateral relations might be enhanced through cooperation at all levels to serve the interests of both countries, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The meeting took place in the Syrian capital, Damascus, during the Emirati minister’s official visit to Syria. He passed on greetings from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the UAE’s president, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai, along with their wishes for stability, progress and prosperity for Syria and its people.

The Syrian president in turn sent his greetings to the Emirati leaders, along with his best wishes for the further prosperity, development and progress of their country.

In addition to bilateral relations, the two officials discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the latest developments in Syria and the wider Middle East.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed his country’s “commitment and keenness to support efforts made to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis that restores the security, stability and unity of Syria and meets the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people for development and prosperity,” the news agency reported.

He hailed the Syrian president’s official visit to the UAE in March last year and his meeting with his Emirati counterpart, “which came within the framework of the joint desire to continue brotherly consultation between the two countries to discuss bilateral relations and coordinate positions regarding various issues of joint interest.”

Updated 04 January 2023
JERUSALEM: A Jerusalem bishop said on Wednesday he was “dismayed” by the desecration of dozens of Christian graves on the edge of the Old City, as police probed the vandalism.

Stone graves lay in pieces with crosses toppled at the Protestant cemetery on Mount Zion, where Christians believe Jesus’s Last Supper took place.

“We discovered that more than 30 tombstones and crosses were smashed to pieces,” Hosam Naoum, an Anglican bishop, told journalists at the cemetery.

Church authorities said the damage was discovered on Tuesday, while security camera footage from January 1 showed two men or boys vandalizing the site while wearing Jewish attire.

“These criminal acts were motivated by religious bigotry and hatred against Christians,” the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem said in a statement.

Israeli police said on Tuesday they had launched an investigation into “the defacement of a large number of tombstones in the Protestant cemetery.”

Standing before one of the damaged graves, Naoum said: “We are not only dismayed but we are very much saddened.”

The bishop said the cemetery was established in the mid-19th century and is the final resting place of figures including clergy, scientists and politicians.

Among them were “people of great importance that have contributed to the history of Jerusalem and to the life of the people here,” he said.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry called for the perpetrators to be prosecuted, writing on Twitter that “this immoral act is an affront to religion.”

Mount Zion lies outside the Old City walls and has drawn pilgrims for centuries. It is also revered by Jews, as the burial place of the biblical King David.

In December 2021, church leaders warned that “Christians have become the target of frequent and sustained attacks by fringe radical groups” in Jerusalem and the wider Holy Land.

The statement criticized inaction by law enforcement and local officials, accusations deemed “baseless” by the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

Updated 04 January 2023
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s anti-corruption agency said on Wednesday the justice minister had been given a court summons after he was accused of blocking a graft probe by refusing to hand over documents.

A probe began last month into “suspicions of corruption” in the delivery of prison meals, with “poor quality” and limited food provided compared to the payments made.

On Tuesday, Judge Haider Hanoun, who heads the government’s anti-corruption agency, accused Minister of Justice Khaled Shawani of “using his power to hinder the work” of investigators.

Hanoun said documents he had demanded from Shawani “incriminated” the suspects. 

On Wednesday, Shawani and a senior ministry official were given a court summons “for having refused to provide documents required,” the agency said in a statement.

Shawani, speaking about the corruption allegations on Tuesday after a prison inspection, had accused the companies of “not delivering” all the food orders despite having received payment.

He also spoke about a committee monitoring food distribution in jails, to block sale of provisions that should be supplied for free to inmates to “protect prisoners from extortion.”

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, who took power in October, has made regular speeches about his determination to fight graft. In Iraq, an oil-rich country ravaged by endemic graft, the elite have routinely evaded accountability in corruption cases.

The UN envoy to Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said last month that “pervasive and systemic corruption is one of the biggest challenges” facing the country.

Updated 04 January 2023
PARIS: Iranian authorities on Wednesday released on bail star actor Taraneh Alidoosti after holding her for almost three weeks over her support for the protest movement, her lawyer said.

Alidoosti is one of Iranian cinema’s most acclaimed stars, winning international renown for performances in award-winning films by director Asghar Farhadi, including the Oscar-winning 2016 movie “The Salesman.”

Her detention had prompted an outcry in the film industry and amplified concern about the authorities’ crackdown on more than three months of protests that have seen thousands arrested.

“My client was released on bail today (Wednesday),” lawyer Zahra Minooee told the ISNA news agency.

Images published by Iranian media, including the Shargh newspaper, showed her walking free from Tehran’s Evin prison clutching flowers and notably not wearing the Islamic headscarf, in apparent defiance of Iran’s strict dress laws.

Leading figures from the Iranian film industry still inside the country turned out to welcome her, including directors Mani Haghighi and Saeed Roustayi, the images showed.

Other pictures of her being driven away in a car showed her sticking out her tongue and flashing a “V” for victory sign.

“Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti released after three weeks in detention: What joy and relief!” tweeted the Cannes Film Festival. “Let’s stay involved!” it added.

Iran has been gripped by protests since the Sept. 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurd who was arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code.

Alidoosti, 38, was arrested on Dec. 17 after making a string of social media posts supporting the protest movement — including removing her headscarf and condemning the execution of protesters.

Over 600 artists worldwide, including actors Kate Winslet and Mark Rylance and director Pedro Almodovar, had signed an open letter calling for her release.

Her arrest “was a warning to public figures in Iran as part of the Iranian regime’s brutal crackdown on the nationwide Woman, Life, Freedom protests,” said the petition, published on the Instagram page of Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo.

Alidoosti attended this year’s Cannes Film Festival to promote the acclaimed movie “Leila’s Brothers” in which she starred and which was directed by Roustayi.

She appeared in two of Farhadi’s earliest films before he won international renown, “Beautiful City” in 2004 and “Fireworks Wednesday” in 2006.

Alidoosti then appeared in the 2009 film “About Elly,” which earned Farhadi the Silver Bear for best director at the Berlin film festival, before reuniting for “The Salesman.”

The daughter of a former Iranian international footballer, Alidoosti has long been seen as a champion of women’s and civil rights in Iran.

On Nov. 9, she posted an image of herself without a headscarf, holding a paper with the words “Woman, life, freedom,” the main slogan of the protests.

Alidoosti had in a social media post vowed not to leave Iran and said she was prepared to “pay any price to stand up for my rights.”

Her Instagram account with more than 8 million followers has been inaccessible since her arrest.

Alidoosti’s most recent social media post was on December 8, the same day Mohsen Shekari, 23, became the first person executed by authorities over the protests.

“Your silence means the support of the oppression and the oppressor,” she wrote on Instagram.

A second protester, Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, was hanged in public on Dec. 12 and activists fear more risk of execution.

The judiciary’s Mizan Online news agency had said the actor was arrested as she “did not provide documentation for some of her claims” about the protests.

It complained that “a number of celebrities” had been publishing “provocative material in support of the street riots.”

The Oslo-based monitor Iran Human Rights said Iran’s security forces had killed at least 476 people in the protests, which Iranian officials generally describe as “riots.”

