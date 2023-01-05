You are here

Saif Al-Ameri to fly UAE flag at Hankook 24 Hours Dubai endurance race

Saif Al-Ameri to fly UAE flag at Hankook 24 Hours Dubai endurance race
Saif Al-Ameri will be behind the wheel for the all-Emirati Rabdan Motorsport team in the GT3 Category Cup at Dubai Autodrome. (Supplied)
  • The Emirati founder and driver of Rabdan Motorsport is part of an all-Emirati team in the GT3 Category Cup at next weekend’s contest
DUBAI: The founder and lead driver of an Emirati racing team has described this month’s Hankook 24 Hours Dubai endurance race as one “to survive” and is determined to do the UAE proud.

Saif Al-Ameri, 32, will be behind the wheel for the all-Emirati Rabdan Motorsport team in the GT3 Category Cup at Dubai Autodrome on Jan. 14 and 15.

It will be the second successive year the team will be competing after they finished the challenging race last year. Al-Ameri is relishing the test in an event that is expected to attract more than 80 top local, regional and international teams.

“From my experience last year, the Hankook 24 Hours Dubai is going to be a drive to survive, of surviving the race itself. It was one of the most challenging races that I experienced and it will be no different this year especially as there will be a lot of top drivers taking part. Our main target is just to finish the race which would be a big achievement.”

Having competed in Dubai Autodrome’s NGK UAE ProCar Championship, Al-Ameri has gained valuable GT endurance racing experience in different events across the world, achieving class victories and podium finishes — all of which will help him during the 24-hour race.

“Everything about Rabdan Motorsport is represented by the UAE, the name, the license and drivers, and our mission is always to do well and do the country proud every time we go on the circuit.

“Our journey hasn’t been easy especially when we were formed in the middle of the pandemic and I’d like to thank our sponsors Calethon, Ali and Sons Holdings and TALC Investment for their support. They believe in what we are trying to achieve and because of them we are here and taking part in Hankook 24 Hours. It’s an event that we thoroughly enjoyed last time and we are all eager to not only perform strongly and fly the UAE flag high but also show there are talented drivers in the UAE.”

Al-Ameri believes Dubai is reinforcing its position as a leading motorsport venue in the region with each edition of the Hankook 24 Hours Dubai and hopes these events can help inspire the next generation.

“One of the main factors is to educate people in the region about motorsport,” he said. “We have a lot of good drivers and have the raw talent to succeed but just need guidance and support to take their first steps so they can reach their potential.”

The event is expected to feature more than three UAE-based teams, including Rabdan Motorsport, Dragon Racing and Saalocin Racing, with five Emiratis, including Al-Ameri.

Faisal Al-Sahlawi, general manager of Dubai Autodrome, said: “As an Emirati, I feel extremely proud to know that there will be Emiratis competing in this year’s Hankook 24 Hours Dubai — an event that has a rich history and is one of the pinnacle races in the endurance racing calendar.

“Opportunities to race in major endurance races only come once a year and it is wonderful that Saif Al-Ameri, his Rabdan Motorsport teammates and other Emirati drivers are taking on this challenging endurance race which will not only bode well for their development in the long run but also be a great learning experience.”

 

Saudi football striving to ensure current success is long-lasting

Saudi football striving to ensure current success is long-lasting
Updated 11 min 30 sec ago
Paul Williams

Saudi football striving to ensure current success is long-lasting

Saudi football striving to ensure current success is long-lasting
  • Kingdom’s World Cup win over Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr have placed a spotlight on the local game
  • Talented players will benefit from playing in Europe
Updated 11 min 30 sec ago
Paul Williams

In Saudi Arabian football at the moment it’s hard to think about anything other than the stunning signing of Cristiano Ronaldo by Saudi Pro League table-toppers Al-Nassr.

It’s not just the talk of Saudi football, it is the talk of world football.

Go back a month and it was another winger, Salem Al-Dawsari, who was the name on everyone’s lips after his wonder strike gave the Green Falcons a famous victory over eventual World Cup champions Argentina — La Albiceleste’s only loss since the 2019 Copa America.

It is a moment that will live long in the memory of every Saudi football fan.

Not since 1994 and the magical run of Saeed Al-Owairan has a Saudi Arabian player had such an impact on the global stage. That mazy run from Al-Owairan is still replayed almost 30 years on, and so seismic was Al-Dawsari’s strike that it too will be replayed for years and decades to come.

But the important question facing Saudi Arabia after the World Cup will be how to ensure it isn’t another 28 years before their next magical moment.

With so much positive energy around Saudi football, especially on the back of Ronaldo’s arrival in Riyadh, it’s imperative those in charge leverage this moment to build sustained success rather than the boom-bust cycles we’ve seen previously.

To do so Saudi football needs to face and overcome a number of challenges that stand in its way.

For as momentous as Ronaldo’s signing is, for Saudi Arabia to truly take the next step as a football nation and a football team, it’s players heading the other way that is most important.

At least for the foreseeable future, Europe remains the epicenter of world football. It is where the best players ply their trade and it’s where the rest of the world sends its players to develop further.

Saudi Arabia can no longer be an exception to that rule.

The talent of the players has never been in question, but unlike their North African neighbors, the willingness and desire of the players to leave their home comforts is what is holding them back.

Sami Al-Jaber was one of the rare ones who ventured west, while current striker Saleh Al-Shehri, who scored the equalizer against Argentina, also had a brief stint in Portugal in his late teens. Then of course there was the ill-fated deal to send players to La Liga ahead of the 2018 World Cup that never translated into anything substantial.

As good as the Saudi Pro League is within an Asian football context, there will always exist a ceiling the players will hit by remaining at home.

Privately, those involved in Saudi football concede this must happen, but making it happen is an entirely different challenge.

Talking to Arab News in 2021, Saudi Arabia’s coach Herve Renard conceded that he would like to see players in Europe, but acknowledged the difficulty of making it happen.

“The future can be bright in this country,” he said.

“In my opinion, we have to improve to be more professional. So think about the players themselves, to prepare themselves very well, maybe better than some are doing now. But the potential is there.

“I was very impressed by the quality of the players, and I’m sure with or without me this country will get very good results in the future.”

“I am sure 100 percent (that players are good enough). I think it would be a very good thing if they can do it, I would like one day to see Saudi players play for a very big team in Europe.

“(But) do you want to leave your country or do you want to stay in Saudi with your family around? This is a culture, maybe it will be difficult for the first time it happens. You need experience. You need to open your mind; it’s a completely different culture.

“It would be nice for them, but I have to respect their choice if they prefer to stay in Saudi.”

On the back of their World Cup success, despite not making the Round of 16, and with Ronaldo now playing in the country, there have never been more eyes on Saudi football which offers a fantastic platform for the players to showcase their wares.

The opportunity that exists for them over the next few years is enormous.

In 12 months they return to Qatar for the AFC Asian Cup, a tournament at which they will rightly be considered one of the favorites, to end a 28-year title drought.

Looking a further three years ahead, they will host the Asian Cup, remarkably for the first time ever. Renard has a contract through until that tournament and that stability will stand them in good stead.

As a number of this generation begin to age, it will be imperative that the next batch of talented Saudi players take their place. Perhaps it is some of this generation that look to take on the challenge of Europe?

Whether they do or not, Saudi Arabia’s impressive results at recent youth tournaments in Asia gives reason for optimism around the composition of the squad for 2027, when fringe and emerging players like Ayman Yahya, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi and Turki Al-Ammar — all MVPs at recent youth international tournaments — will all be approaching their prime.

With so many foundations in place, the future for Saudi football looks bright — almost as bright as a Cristiano Ronaldo smile.

T20’s popularity could mean the game is up for supporters of traditional cricket

T20’s popularity could mean the game is up for supporters of traditional cricket
Updated 22 min 57 sec ago
Jon Pike

T20’s popularity could mean the game is up for supporters of traditional cricket

T20’s popularity could mean the game is up for supporters of traditional cricket
  • Sponsors, advertisers, broadcasters, players and administrators all stand to gain from the sport’s dominant format
Updated 22 min 57 sec ago
Jon Pike

As 2023 opens, a scan of the professional cricket horizon suggests that its profile is set to change significantly, perhaps fundamentally, in the next two years. Developments underway for almost 20 years are about to accelerate at unprecedented speed, without a braking mechanism in place.

Previous columns have highlighted and documented the growth in T20 cricket in terms of the number of tournaments, the amount of money that they attract and their impact on the scheduling of the longer formats of the game. All of these features combine to create a disruptive dynamic for the traditional view of the game.

Yet, what is this traditional view? Is it Test match and domestic state/county cricket played out over four/five days in front of sparse crowds, at least in the case of the latter? If so, it survived the disruption brought about by the introduction of 50 overs cricket in the 1970s, absorbing it into existing temporal structures. At club level, in the UK, limited overs cricket of 40/50 overs cricket remains the norm. In Australian grade cricket, matches of longer duration are played over two days.

Does “traditional” refer to Test-match-playing countries? These are the ones which have to squeeze three different formats, at both international and domestic level, into each calendar year. So far, they have been able to assimilate T20 cricket into domestic structures, attracting nontraditional spectators, although how much some of them are focused on the cricket, as opposed to hospitality, is uncertain.

What is undeniable is that T20 cricket is popular. This is true across sponsors, advertisers, broadcasters, players and, crucially, administrators, promoters and funders. All of them stand to benefit financially. It is also popular amongst spectators, especially Indians, despite having to pay for the access to watch, either in person or on screen. It is unusual to find so many stakeholders aligned to such an extent. With the exception of India, the majority of national cricket boards are financially fragile, especially after the ravages of COVID-19. T20 franchise cricket provides some of them with a lifeline for a more secure financial future whilst, for others, it is a means of achieving greater recognition.

Currently, the Australian Big Bash is halfway through its schedule toward its final on Feb. 4, as is Super-Smash in New Zealand. The Bangladesh Premier League opens on Jan. 6, ending Feb. 16, with Pakistan and Sri Lanka players taking up the majority of overseas slots. Local interests own all seven franchises.

This is not the case for the UAE’s ILT20, opening on Jan. 13 and ending on Feb. 12. Five of the six franchises are Indian owned, the sixth is American. Overseas players are dominated by English, West Indians and Afghans. Indian ownership of South Africa’s new T20 tournament is total, in that existing IPL owners have bought all six franchises. The tournament starts on Jan. 10 and ends on Feb. 11. Two-thirds of overseas players are English, with West Indians being the next largest contingent.

In addition to the above, the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League will start in mid-February and run until late March. There seems to have been some change to the original dates, so as to allow the ILT20 to complete and accommodate those players who play in both tournaments. The PSL has named 36 overseas players, including 10 from England, five from Afghanistan and four each from New Zealand, West Indies and South Africa.

It is apparent from the above that English players have an abundance of opportunities, as do West Indians. Afghan players have openings in the UAE and Pakistan. Opportunities are limited for Australians because of Big Bash and domestic cricket. The same applies to South Africans until after SA20 has finished. The full set of opportunities is skewed because contracted Indian players are not allowed to play in franchise competitions other than the IPL, whilst Pakistani players are not allowed into the IPL or, it seems, into tournaments owned predominantly or totally by Indian interests.

How that conundrum will be managed in the forthcoming franchise tournament in the US is unclear. After a series of delays, the professional Major League Cricket franchise tournament is scheduled to be held between July 13 and 30, 2023. Six teams based in Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Seattle and New York City, will play 19 matches. By that time, the other franchise leagues will have finished, leaving a strong pool of players to be attracted, the only major diversion being the England versus Australia Ashes series.

The identities of all franchisees are still to be revealed, but a strong Indian involvement is likely. Multimillionaires Anurag Jain and Ros Perot Jr. own the Dallas team, which will be based at the former AirHogs baseball stadium, now the newly constructed Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas-Fort Worth. Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella has invested in the Seattle franchise, whilst the existing Knight Riders franchise, already operating in Kolkata, Abu Dhabi, and Trinidad and Tobago, is investing in a new stadium in Los Angeles. This momentum is building toward the 2024 ICC men’s T20 World Cup to be held in the Caribbean and the US in June and July with 20 teams. In the US, cricket is set to challenge baseball.

Over the next 18 months, T20 will be the dominant format, representing an ever-growing proportion of cricket played at the professional level. The main target for this has been South Asia and its diaspora, but it is also the format used to spread the game globally outside of this market. Cricket stands at a watershed moment. Is it time for those traditionalists, who watch only Test and longer form domestic cricket, to admit and accept that their time is up, that the game has moved on, structurally to T20 and geographically to India, leaving them behind in its wake? The only foreseeable brake on this trajectory is the willingness of the longer format to make itself more appealing whilst it still has the chance.

Loeb wins second successive Dakar Rally stage to extend lead over Al-Attiyah

Loeb wins second successive Dakar Rally stage to extend lead over Al-Attiyah
Updated 04 January 2023
Arab News

Loeb wins second successive Dakar Rally stage to extend lead over Al-Attiyah

Loeb wins second successive Dakar Rally stage to extend lead over Al-Attiyah
  • French driver edges out record 14-time winner Stephane Peterhansel in stage 4 of the race in Hail
  • Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah increases overall lead to 18 minutes 18 seconds over Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi
Updated 04 January 2023
Arab News

HAIL: Sebastien Loeb gave Bahrain Raid Xtreme a second successive stage victory in the Dakar Rally on Wednesday after a spectacular battle in Saudi Arabia with the event’s most prolific winner.

Loeb, whose overall victory hopes have been ruined by a spate of punctures and a rear suspension failure, produced a superb drive alongside Fabian Lurquin in their BRX Prodrive Hunter to edge out Stephane Peterhansel’s Audi by 13 seconds on the 425 km fourth stage.

Starting and finishing in Hail, the stage presented a classic battle between nine-time World Rally Champion Loeb and 14-time Dakar winner Peterhansel, with the BRX driver finally grabbing the lead after 327 km and holding it to the finish.

His winning margin could have been much greater, as he was without power steering toward the end of the stage, and lost about 10 minutes.

Loeb’s win, following second place on Monday, lifted him to provisional 14th overall, but more significantly brought him maximum points on the day toward his World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) bid with BRX.

Fourth fastest on the stage in his Toyota, Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah increased his overall lead to 18 minutes 18 seconds over Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi in another Toyota.

Guerlain Chicherit’s hopes of a second successive stage success with Alex Winocq in their Prodrive Hunter ended when they were forced to stop to carry out repairs after 342 km.

Orlando Terranova, third fastest yesterday in his BRX Prodrive Hunter with Alex Haro, made his way back to the bivouac after 10 km because of back pain which returned following a hard landing 24 hours earlier.

The Argentine had his fourth and fifth vertebrae fused 10 years ago as a result of a bike injury on the Dakar. Feeling pain in the same area, he decided on a medical check-up.

After an X-ray at the bivouac, he is resting and consulting his physio before making a decision on resuming.

Seventh fastest on Tuesday in their Prodrive Hunter, Lithuanians Vaidotas Zala and Paulo Fiuza also returned to the bivouac for repairs to their vehicle’s suspension.

After rain flooded parts of the route and shortened proceedings the previous day, Wednesday’s stage sent the cars through an opening 100 km stretch of dunes before switching to tracks that presented navigational challenges on the return to Hail.

There were no problems for Loeb, however, as he served notice that he intends go one better at the wheel of his BRX Prodrive Hunter in the W2RC after finishing runner-up to Al-Attiyah last year.

Sharjah’s Aljada Skate Park to host 2 Olympic qualifiers in 2023

Sharjah’s Aljada Skate Park to host 2 Olympic qualifiers in 2023
Updated 04 January 2023
Arab News

Sharjah’s Aljada Skate Park to host 2 Olympic qualifiers in 2023

Sharjah’s Aljada Skate Park to host 2 Olympic qualifiers in 2023
  • Co-organized by World Skate and Arada, the Park 2022 and Street 2022 world championships take place between Jan. 29 and Feb. 12
  • With 300 athletes invited, back-to-back contests are largest events for the sport ever in Middle East
Updated 04 January 2023
Arab News

SHARJAH: The world’s best skateboarders will be heading to the UAE in early 2023 after governing body World Skate confirmed that two qualifying events for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics would be held at the Aljada Skate Park in Sharjah.

Held back-to-back, the two Road to Paris events consist of the Street 2022 World Championships, which will take place between Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, followed by the Park 2022 World Championships from Feb. 5-12. Both events are being co-organized by World Skate and UAE-based master developer Arada and highlight Sharjah’s position as a new regional hub for this rapidly expanding sport.

It is the first time that a pro-skating event at this level has ever been held in the Middle East and athletes hoping to compete in the next Olympics must earn ranking points to qualify by taking part in a limited number of events, which makes the Sharjah competitions a vital stop on the road to Paris 2024.

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, vice chairman of Arada, said: “These events mark another piece of sporting history for Sharjah, and once again showcase the UAE’s position as a hugely attractive destination for a huge range of sports from around the world. Skateboarding is one of the fastest-growing sports globally and having built the best skate park in the region, we’re very excited at the opportunity to see the world’s best skaters put it through its paces.”

Sabatino Aracu, president of World Skate, said: “As a truly global sport, we’re delighted to bring skating events of this stature to the Middle East for the first time, and in particular to see Sharjah play such an important role on the road to Paris 2024. The popularity of skating has really taken off in the region in recent years, and these two World Championship qualifiers offer skaters the chance to enjoy an impressive new skate park, while allowing local fans the opportunity to see the world’s top professionals up close.”

Around 300 professional skateboarders from around the world will take part in the event, aiming to secure points that will allow them to qualify for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Invitees include some of the most famous male and female skaters in the park discipline including Australia’s Keegan Palmer, Brazil’s Pedro Barros, the US’ Cory Juneau, Japan’s Sakura Yosuzumi and Kokona Hiraki, and the UK’s Sky Brown. Invited street specialists include Jagger Eaton from the US, Brazil’s Kelvin Hoefler, Japan’s Momiji Nishya, Funa Nakayama and Yuto Horigome, and Rayssa Leal from Brazil.

Aljada Skate Park is located in the Aljada urban district, Sharjah’s largest-ever project, which is being developed by Arada. Spread over almost 8,500 square meters, the Aljada Skate Park complex currently consists of six separate parks, ranging from a California Skateparks-designed world-class, Olympic-level street course and park construction complete with two deep ends (3.3 meters in height), all the way down to smaller bowls, street sections, snake runs and beginner-level spaces.

The complex is currently open to ride up until Jan. 15 when preparations for the Olympic qualifier events begin.

Iran accuses UK of plotting World Cup walkout

Iran accuses UK of plotting World Cup walkout
Updated 04 January 2023
Arab News

Iran accuses UK of plotting World Cup walkout

Iran accuses UK of plotting World Cup walkout
  • ‘Height of sedition’ plan foiled by Tehran, claims sports minister in Parliament
Updated 04 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Tehran’s sports minister has accused the UK of plotting to organize the mass defection of Iran’s football team during the FIFA World Cup in November last year.

Hamid Sajjadi, Iranian minister of sport and youth, told the country’s Parliament that Britain had attempted the “height of sedition” in planning for Iran’s football stars to abandon matches during the group stage.

Iranian authorities successfully foiled the plot, he claimed.

His comments came amid growing controversy over the Tehran regime’s treatment of top Iranian athletes, with accusations leveled against members of the national football team over their purported support for nationwide anti-government protests.

As protests enter their fifth month around Iran, paranoia and fears of the growing demonstration movement has led to authorities taking harsh measures against high-profile Iranians showing support for the movement, including athletes, celebrities, and public figures.

Ali Karimi, a former captain of the national football team, fled Iran after expressing support for protesters on social media. His properties and assets were also seized by authorities following a court order.

Manager Ali Daei, one of the most prominent Iranian footballers of all time, was banned from leaving the country.

Sajjadi’s comments aimed at staving off an attempt to censure the Sports Ministry over the failure of the football team to move beyond the group stage at the World Cup.

However, MPs voted in favor of the censure, condemning Sajjadi for permitting overseas-based players in Iran’s football leagues and overseeing a surge in coaching salaries.

