Deterioration in religious values a main driver of war, violence: Egyptian grand imam
Al-Tayyeb said: “The wars we are witnessing today are mainly caused by the deviation from the morals of religion, the spread of atheism, and disbelief in God.”
Gobran Mohamed

  • Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb calls for Islamic, Christian unity in promoting global security, stability during Christmas, new year greetings to Coptic pope
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: A deterioration in religious values was one of the main drivers of war and violence around the world, a prominent Egyptian faith leader has claimed.

Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb, the grand imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, made his comments during a recent meeting with Pope Tawadros II of the Coptic Orthodox Church.

Al-Tayyeb said: “The wars we are witnessing today are mainly caused by the deviation from the morals of religion, the spread of atheism, and disbelief in God.”

Accompanied by a delegation of senior scholars from the Islamic scientific body and the largest religious institution in Egypt, he was visiting Tawadros to pass on Christmas and new year greetings.

He pointed out the need for Muslims and Christians in Egypt and around the globe to draw closer to God in times of crisis in order to bring about international security and stability.

Many of the world’s problems, he noted, stemmed from the “spread of selfishness, arrogance, and tyranny of power and money, as well as the distance from values and morals, and alienation from identity.”

Tawadros said Al-Tayyeb’s visit carried with it “cordiality, love, and good feelings,” and that such meetings delivered “a message of reassurance to all, as they reflect the strength of the relationship that binds Christians and Muslims in our country, praying to God to preserve Egypt and perpetuate the blessings of security and safety for us.”

Al-Azhar Al-Sharif has been encouraging the sending of Christmas messages of good will to Christian communities worldwide, evidenced by Al-Tayyeb’s greetings to Pope Francis, Tawadros, the British Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Archbishop Bartholomew I of Constantinople, and other international church leaders.

In a statement, Al-Azhar Observatory for Combating Extremism said: “These greetings carried an explicit call to raise the voice of brotherhood and peace in order for security and stability to prevail everywhere.”

Tawadros also received Mahmoud Tawfik, Egypt’s minister of the interior, Mohamed Maait, the country’s minister of finance, and their accompanying delegations, at the papal headquarters in Cairo.

He presides over the Christmas mass prayer on Friday evening at the Cathedral of the Nativity of Christ in the New Administrative Capital in Cairo, in the presence of dignitaries.

Turkish foreign minister to visit US as Ankara steps up diplomatic efforts

MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Major breakthroughs in US-Turkiye relations unlikely to result from Mevlut Cavusoglu’s visit this month, experts say
  • Most non-urgent issues likely to be put on hold until after Turkish elections scheduled to take place in June
  • US, Turkiye target financial network linked to Daesh
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced that he will visit the US this month, as Ankara starts the new year with a diplomatic push in Washington.

He will arrive on Jan. 17 and, among other engagements, meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the following day. He might also travel to Houston to open Turkiye’s new consulate there.

It will be the first official visit to the US by a senior member of the Turkish government since President Joe Biden took office two years ago.

The US Treasury Department, meanwhile, said it was taking joint action with Turkiye against a network it said played a key role in money management, transfer and distribution for Daesh operating in Iraq and Syria.

The Turkish Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Twitter the assets of seven individuals or legal persons involved in financing for the group were frozen.

The US Treasury Department said four individuals and two entities in Turkiye were designated under US sanctions.

Cavusoglu’s diplomatic discussions with American officials during the trip are likely include several thorny issues affecting relations between the two countries, including his country’s ongoing rapprochement with the Assad regime in Syria and the saga over Turkiye’s attempt to purchase 40 F-16 fighter jets, which has been rumbling on since October 2021.

Rich Outzen, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, said that cooperation on Ukraine and Libya, as well as ways to reduce tensions in Syria and the Mediterranean, will also be on the agenda during the ministerial-level meetings.

“The Balkans will be also covered as Ankara is quite concerned about the recent spike in tensions between Serbia and Kosovo,” he told Arab News.

“It will be very interesting to see if Cavusoglu has meetings beyond the State Department while in DC, for instance with members of Congress, that might indicate further effort on the F16 deal,” Outzen added.

Turkiye’s efforts to overcome congressional hurdles that have been blocking its purchase of the fighter jets and equipment-upgrade kits for its existing planes are expected to be part of the discussions, amid an ongoing objection to the deal by Robert Menendez, a Democratic senator and chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Arms sales to foreign countries are subject to congressional approval.

In a message posted on Twitter last month, Menendez wrote: “I’ll say it again. I will not approve F-16s for Turkiye until Erdogan halts his abuses across the region,” hinting at ongoing tensions between Turkiye and Greece over airspace and the militarization of islands in the Aegean, and Turkish objections to the US partnership with Syrian Kurds.

In 2019, Turkiye was removed from a consortium formed to produce next-generation F-35 fighter jets. In December the following year, Congress restricted military sales to Turkiye under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, in response to Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems. About $1.4 billion Turkiye had paid to acquire F-35s has not been reimbursed.

Cavusoglu, who met Syrian opposition groups in Ankara on Tuesday, said that the US opposes recent Turkish reconciliation efforts with the Syrian regime. He urged both Washington and Moscow to meet their commitments to fight terrorism in Syria, in a veiled reference to the US alliance with the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. Turkiye considers the YPG to be the Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and has outlawed it.

Last week, the US state-owned Voice of America radio network’s Turkish service quoted a spokesperson from the US State Department as saying that the US does not support countries “upgrading their relations to rehabilitate the brutal dictator” Bashar Assad, the Syrian president.

Despite Washington’s opposition to any moves to legitimize the Assad regime, which would give further diplomatic leverage to regime ally Russia, a meeting between the Syrian and Turkish foreign ministers is expected in the second half of January to discuss a possible meeting between the presidents of both countries for the first time since the Syrian war began in 2011.

On Thursday, Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish, Russian and Syrian leaders would meet after the foreign ministers’ meeting to discuss peace efforts in Syria.

From a US perspective, Russia might engage in Turkiye-Syria talks by approving a Turkish military offensive against the YPG in return for further talks with Syrian regime, which would distract Syrian Kurds from their struggle against Daesh.

Experts do not anticipate any major breakthroughs in US-Turkiye relations during the meeting between Cavusoglu and Blinken, in light of the upcoming Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections in June.

“It would be a big surprise,” Outzen said. “Washington seems content to prevent crises in the run-up to Turkish elections this year and it doesn’t want either a breakdown or a breakthrough to become a storyline in Turkiye’s domestic political contest.”

There will therefore be an opening for progress in the months after the election, whichever side wins, he added.

“But the problems are pretty rooted, so progress might be achieved (during Cavusoglu’s visit) — but I don’t expect a big breakthrough,” Outzen said.

Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, director of German Marshall Fund of the US’s Ankara office, agreed with that assessment.

“I think we should not expect major breakthroughs in US-Turkiye relations from this visit,” he told Arab News.

“Presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in Turkiye in a few months and the Biden administration is paying extra attention to avoid being portrayed as taking sides in the Turkish political process.”

Unluhisarcikli said that on issues that are not considered particularly important or urgent, Washington will be happy to kick the can down the road until after the Turkish election.

“I think Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership and Turkiye’s request to buy new F-16 planes, as well as modernization kits for its existing F-16 fleet, would be the focal points of the Blinken-Cavusoglu meeting as they are both important issues and the latter is also urgent,” he added.

Though Washington refuses to link the two issues, Unluhisarcikli said, they are practically connected because a positive development in one would provide a boost to the other.

Cavusoglu and Blinken recently spoke by telephone and the latter expressed his concern over the situation in Syria, according to the US Department of State.

Tunisian minister jailed over toxic waste scandal

Francesco Bongarrà

  • Aroui was fired from his government position and arrested in December 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Mustapha Aroui, a former Tunisian environment and local affairs minister, has been sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the illegal shipping of household waste from Italy to Tunisia.

The Criminal Chamber of the Tunis Court of First Instance sentenced three other defendants to the same term and also jailed a ministry official for 10 years.

The owner of the company importing the Italian waste, who is still at large, was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison. All were accused of harming people and public property, forgery and illegal importing of hazardous waste.

Chokri Belhassen, another former Tunisian environment minister, was acquitted.

Aroui was fired from his government position and arrested in December 2020 along with several officials from his ministry and the National Waste Management Agency as part of an investigation into the case.

The case dates back to July 2020 when 280 containers of household waste were illegally transported to Tunisia from Campania, in southern Italy, by the Italian company Sviluppo Risorse Ambientali, which falsely claimed that it was plastic waste intended for recycling.

More than 200 containers of waste were stored in the Tunisian port of Sousse, with the remainder left in a warehouse in Mourredine.

The case came to light after an investigation by a private Tunisian TV channel in November 2020 triggered an outcry in the country.

After a bilateral agreement, in February 2022, Tunisia returned the 213 containers stored in Sousse to Italy. The remaining containers, which were damaged by fire in December 2021, are still the subject of talks between the two countries.

A judicial inquiry into the case is still in progress.

The scandal provoked protests in Tunisia amid claims the country had become Italy’s “trash can.”

Moez Sinaoui, Tunisia’s ambassador in Italy, told Italian state broadcaster RAI that he is certain the waste remaining in Tunisia will eventually be returned to Campania.

Vincenzo De Luca, governor of Campania, told Arab News that “the region will do whatever is necessary to resolve the problem.”

Iran detains celebrity chef in protest crackdown: Reports

AFP

  • Social media users said arrest coincided with him posting a recipe to make Persian cutlets on the day authorities marked the third anniversary of the killing of Soleimani
AFP

PARIS: Iran has detained a prominent chef and Instagram influencer, known for his videos promoting Persian cooking, in its crackdown on nationwide protests, human rights groups and supporters said on Thursday.
Navab Ebrahimi was arrested in Tehran on Wednesday and taken to the city’s Evin prison, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said.
No reason was given for the arrest of Ebrahimi, who had some 2.7 million followers on Instagram enjoying his slickly produced videos showing how to produce classic Persian dishes without pain.
But social media users said the arrest coincided with him posting a recipe to make Persian cutlets on the day the Iranian authorities marked the third anniversary of the killing by the United States of Revolutionary Guards General Qassem Soleimani.
Some Iranians opposed to the regime have made a habit of posting images of cutlets on the anniversary of his death, in reference to the manner of his killing in a US drone strike in Iraq.
“Chef and influencer Navab Ebrahimi has been arrested in Tehran. Social media users speculate that his arrest had something to do with his Instagram story” about cutlets, said the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran.
Nik Yousefi, an Iranian filmmaker and photographer who was himself arrested in October as part of the crackdown and then released, also wrote on Twitter that Ebrahimi had been arrested and his cafe in Tehran, Noj, shut down.
Ebrahimi’s Instagram account is no longer accessible.
As the Iranian authorities organized commemorative events on Wednesday mourning Soleimani’s death, opponents shared images of people torching his image on banners.
Iran has arrested at least 14,000 people in the wave of protests sparked by the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who had been arrested for allegedly breaching the strict dress code for women, according to the UN.
Prominent journalists, filmmakers, lawyers and activists have been arrested. Some have been released on bail, including star actor Taraneh Alidoosti, but others remain in prison.

Netanyahu shocked over canceled UAE visit in wake of Al-Aqsa controversy

Mohammed Najib

  • Saudi Arabia has led a chorus of condemnation following the Jan. 3 visit
  • Netanyahu is waiting on the Emiratis to announce a new date for the visit
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly been shocked by the strong Arab reaction to the visit of the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex by his National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Saudi Arabia has led a chorus of condemnation following the Jan. 3 visit, stressing the need to preserve the status quo of Islam’s third holiest site.

Netanyahu’s visit to the UAE, scheduled for Jan. 8, has been canceled as the country has joined China in calling for the convening of a UN Security Council meeting to discuss Israel’s moves over Al-Aqsa.

Netanyahu is waiting on the Emiratis to announce a new date for the visit.

The prime minister has issued a statement in which he tried to apologize, adding that he respects the status quo at the mosque and has no intention of altering it.

However, Ben-Gvir remains hostile toward Arabs and has been convicted in the past of terrorism against Palestinians by an Israeli court.

Israel has continued its efforts to prevent a Security Council meeting — which was initially scheduled for Thursday — and the publication of a strong statement condemning Israeli policy toward Al-Aqsa and Jerusalem.

Ronni Shaked, a researcher at the Harry S. Truman Research Institute for the Advancement of Peace at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, told Arab News that Netanyahu failed to realize the sensitivity of Al-Aqsa among Arabs and Muslims.

He added the prime minister was shocked at the reaction from the Arab and Muslim world, the EU and the US, saying that any violation of the site could lead to massive anger and instability.

“The problem is not with Ben-Gvir, who is known for his extremist ideological ideas, but rather with one who granted him the permission to visit Al-Aqsa, which is Netanyahu,” Shaked told Arab News.

“Ben-Gvir will work to shorten the life of Netanyahu’s government.

“After two weeks he will demand the legalization of 49 illegal settlement outposts established on Palestinian land in the West Bank. So what will Netanyahu do then?”

Israeli experts say that Netanyahu is currently focused on dealing with corruption cases against him which weaken his position.

However, Dana Ben-Shimon, a correspondent for Israel Today, told Arab News that Netanyahu and his ministers were surprised by condemnation of Ben-Gvir’s visit, adding that the government is set to hold a meeting to discuss whether to allow the minister to enter Al-Aqsa again.

“Netanyahu was prime minister for 10 years, and did not visit Al-Aqsa because he realized that his visit would generate massive anger,” Ben-Shimon said.

The prime minister will also be mindful of Jordan’s reaction to the mosque visit as Netanyahu bids to improve rocky relations with Amman.

Separately, authorities have released Palestinian prisoner Karim Younis, 66, from prison in Israel after 40 years in detention.

At Ben-Gvir’s request, authorities left Younis on the street to prevent any official reception for him at the entrance to his prison just north of Tel Aviv.

Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said he intended to withdraw Younis’ Israeli citizenship. In such an event, he would be sent to live in the West Bank.

Younis visited the grave of his parents, who died while he was in jail, and said that he was ready to sacrifice another 40 years for the freedom of the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has informed Palestinian officials of their imminent plans to forcibly displace more than 1,000 residents, including 500 children, in the Masafer Yatta area of southern Hebron in the south of the West Bank, according to human rights organizations.

Israeli forces killed a 16-year-old Palestinian, Amer Abu Zeitoun, on Thursday during a raid on Nablus. The killing brought to four, including three children, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the first week of January.

US, Turkiye target financial network linked to Daesh

Reuters

  • Turkiye has frozen the assets of members to the network, who were also added to the US sanctions list
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US Treasury Department said on Thursday it was taking joint action with Turkiye against a network it said played a key role in money management, transfer and distribution for Daesh operating in Iraq and Syria.
Turkiye’s foreign affairs ministry said on Twitter the assets of seven individuals or legal persons involved in financing for the group were frozen.
The US Treasury Department said four individuals and two entities in Turkiye were designated under US sanctions.
They included an Iraqi national living illegally in Turkiye, Brukan Al-Khatuni, his two sons and an associate, and two businesses they used to transfer money on behalf of Daesh, between Turkiye, Iraq and Syria, the Treasury Department said in a statement.
The sanctions freeze any US assets they hold and generally bar Americans from dealing with them.
Daesh killed and executed thousands of people in the name of its extreme interpretation of Islam before it was territorially defeated in Iraq in 2017 and Syria in 2019.
The group last month named a new leader, Abu Al-Hussein Al-Husseini Al-Quraishi, after its previous head blew himself up in October while being besieged by former anti-government rebels in southern Syria.
The United States in November blacklisted four individuals and eight companies in South Africa aiding the group and in May imposed sanctions on a network of five Daesh financial facilitators working across Indonesia, Syria and Turkiye.
The head of the network targeted on Thursday, Brukan Al-Khatuni, helped with foreign financing for the group in Iraq before moving to Turkiye in 2016, where he helped transfer funds from donors and handled millions of dollars for the group, according to the Treasury Department. 

