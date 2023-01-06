You are here

Egyptian pound sees largest single-day fall since IMF deal

Egyptian pound sees largest single-day fall since IMF deal
Most Egyptians rely on the government subsidies to afford basic goods such as bread (AFP)
AP

  • Egyptian pound has lost more than 40 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of 2022
AP

CAIRO: The Egyptian pound tumbled this week in its largest single-day slide since the cash-strapped government agreed to a $3 billion International Monetary Fund deal in mid-December, authorities said.
The pound fell from around 24.7 for $1 to just over 26.3 against the dollar, some three weeks after Egypt and the IMF formally ratified the support package, approved in exchange for a number of economic reforms implemented by the country’s Central Bank, including a shift to a flexible exchange rate.
The package allows for a further $14 billion in possible financing for Egypt.
The Egyptian economy has been hit hard by years of government austerity, the coronavirus pandemic, and the fallout from the war in Ukraine. Egypt is the world’s largest wheat importer, with most of its imports having traditionally come from eastern Europe.
Since the start of 2022, the Egyptian pound has lost more than 40 percent of its value against the dollar, with the country currently facing a foreign currency shortage.
In recent months, Egypt has also been beset by rising inflation, with the annual rate reaching above 18 percent in November. The Central Bank has sought to curb the rise by raising interest rates.
The National Bank of Egypt and Banque Misr — two of Egypt’s state-run banks — announced they were offering yield saving certificates with 25 percent interest rates, a move experts believe is another attempt to rein in inflation.
Most Egyptians rely on the government subsidies to afford basic goods such as bread, policies that have been in place for decades. Almost a third of Egypt’s 104 million people live in poverty, according to government figures

Topics: Egypt Inflation IMF economy

Israel police arrest 2 teens in attack on Christian cemetery

Israel police arrest 2 teens in attack on Christian cemetery
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Israel police arrest 2 teens in attack on Christian cemetery

Israel police arrest 2 teens in attack on Christian cemetery
  • The cemetery is more than 170 years old and houses prominent members of the armed forces and clergy in the holy city
Updated 11 sec ago
AP
JERUSALEM: The Israeli police on Friday arrested two teenagers who they said vandalized over two dozen Christian graves in a historic Jerusalem cemetery earlier this week.
The graves of Christian figures at the Protestant Cemetery on Jerusalem’s venerated Mount Zion were found pushed over and pulled from their foundations on Sunday, unsettling the contested city’s Christian minority and drawing worldwide condemnation. The cemetery is more than 170 years old and houses prominent members of the armed forces and clergy in the holy city.
Late Thursday, the US Embassy’s Office of Palestinian Affairs said it was “concerned” that the religious site was targeted again — the second time in a decade.
“Religious site vandalism by anyone is unacceptable,” the office said. “Jerusalem must be a city for all of its people.”
Israeli police did not name the suspected vandals but said they were ages 18 and 14 and residents of central Israel. Security camera footage of the attack showed two young men wearing a Jewish skullcap and tzitzit, the knotted ritual fringes worn by observant Jews, knocking over crosses, breaking tombstones and throwing debris over the graves.
“Any damage to religious institutions and sites is serious and harms the unique and delicate fabric of life that exists in the city,” the police said, describing the act as “intentional vandalism.” A Jerusalem court on Friday held a hearing to extend the detention of the two teenagers.
The Anglican Church in Jerusalem has denounced the desecration as the latest hate crime targeting the Christian community in Jerusalem amid the decadeslong Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Iran arrests journalist who interviewed inmates’ families: media

Iran arrests journalist who interviewed inmates’ families: media
Updated 15 min 17 sec ago
AFP

Iran arrests journalist who interviewed inmates’ families: media

Iran arrests journalist who interviewed inmates’ families: media
  • Nearly 40 journalists and photojournalists are held in connection with the protests till today
Updated 15 min 17 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have arrested a journalist who published interviews with families of death row inmates sentenced in connection with nationwide protests, the reformist daily Etemad said Friday.
Fourteen Iranians have been sentenced to death in connection with the unrest triggered by Mahsa Amini’s death in custody on September 16.
The 22-year-old Iranian Kurd had been arrested by morality police in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s dress code for women.
“Mehdi Beikoghli, head of the political service at Etemad daily, was arrested last night,” the newspaper said on its website.
In recent weeks the journalist, the latest news worker to be arrested in Iran, interviewed several families of people sentenced to death over the protests.
Two men, both aged 23, were executed last month in connection with the demonstrations which Iranian authorities call “riots.” Twelve others have been sentenced to hang, according to an AFP tally based on official statements. Half are awaiting retrial.
Foreign-based rights groups and campaigners say dozens more protesters face charges punishable by death.
“His wife wrote on Twitter that Mehdi’s cellphone, computer and personal belongings were seized during the arrest,” Etemad said.
Shargh, another reformist newspaper, published in December a list of nearly 40 journalists and photojournalists held in connection with the protests.
One is Shargh journalist Niloufar Hamedi who, along with Elaheh Mohammadi from the Ham Mihan newspaper, helped expose the case of Amini by respectively reporting from the hospital and her funeral. Both have been held since September.
Local media have since reported the arrests of several other journalists.
Iran’s top security body reported last month that more than 200 people, including security force members, have been killed since the protests began. Judicial authorities have reported charges against more than 2,000 people.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Journalists

Iran says it foiled cyberattack on central bank

Iran says it foiled cyberattack on central bank
Updated 40 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

Iran says it foiled cyberattack on central bank

Iran says it foiled cyberattack on central bank
  • Anonymous and other global hacking groups threatened in October to launch cyberattacks on Iranian institutions and officials in support of anti-government protests
Updated 40 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

Iran has foiled a cyberattack on its central bank, the country’s telecommunications infrastructure company said on Friday.
Anonymous and other global hacking groups threatened in October to launch cyberattacks on Iranian institutions and officials in support of anti-government protests and to bypass Internet censorship there.
Amir Mohammadzadeh Lajevardi, head of the Infrastructure Communications Company, said the central bank was targeted by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on Thursday night, the official IRNA news agency quoted him as saying.
DDoS attacks attempt to cripple servers by overwhelming them with Internet traffic.
“These days, the largest volume of foreign attacks is against banks and financial institutions, Internet providers and communications infrastructures, which have been repelled,” Lajevardi said. IRNA gave no further details.
The central bank said in September that a cyberattack briefly took its website offline.
Internet access has been severely limited in Iran since widespread protests erupted over the death in mid-September of a young Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, while in the custody of the morality police over enforcement of mandatory dress code laws.

Topics: Iran central bank Iran espionage

Aid workers in Syria fear cholera spread if cross-border support halted

Aid workers in Syria fear cholera spread if cross-border support halted
Updated 06 January 2023
Reuters

Aid workers in Syria fear cholera spread if cross-border support halted

Aid workers in Syria fear cholera spread if cross-border support halted
  • 4 million people live in dire conditions and rely heavily on the food and medicine
  • Top UN officials warned ending the operation would be “catastrophic”
Updated 06 January 2023
Reuters

BEIRUT/ISTANBUL: Humanitarian workers operating in the last opposition-held part of Syria fear a cholera outbreak sweeping the region will deepen further if the United Nations is forced to stop aid deliveries across the border from Turkiye.
The area’s 4 million people live in dire conditions and rely heavily on the food and medicine that has been brought across the border since a 2014 UN Security Council resolution allowed such deliveries despite the Syrian government’s objections.
The Security Council is due to vote on Monday, a day before the current authorization expires, on renewing it for a further six months. Health workers in the zone, which comprises most of the province of Idlib and parts of Aleppo province in northwestern Syria, fear the consequences should Syria’s ally Russia veto it or place further restrictions on the program.
“The capabilities of the health sector are already very weak, and we suffer from an acute shortage of medicines, medical supplies and serums,” said Dr. Zuhair Al-Qurat, the head of Idlib’s health directorate.
“Stopping cross-border aid will have a multiplier effect on the cholera outbreak in the region,” he told Reuters.
Though diplomats say Russia has indicated it will allow the authorization’s renewal, uncertainty remains.
Russia’s deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told Reuters the implementation of the current resolution — adopted in July — was “far from our expectations” and a final decision would be made by Moscow on Monday.
Top UN officials, including aid chief Martin Griffiths, have warned that ending the operation would be “catastrophic.”
Idlib has recorded more than 14,000 suspected cholera cases and Aleppo more than 11,000 since the outbreak began in September, making them the second and fourth worst-hit in Syria respectively.
They are particularly vulnerable because they rely on water from the Euphrates river to drink and irrigate crops, and because the health sector in opposition-held Syria has been battered by more than a decade of war.
CLEAN WATER
The UN authorization allows agencies to bring in hygiene kits, chlorine tablets to disinfect water and equipment for eight cholera treatment centers with more than 200 beds. Non-governmental groups also truck safe drinking water to homes.
Without it, international NGOs would not have international legal cover and could not keep up with the pace and quantities of aid needed, three aid workers told Reuters.
That is in part because large donor countries trust that aid brought in through the UN will not be politicized, unfairly distributed or seized by hard-line armed groups.
The chlorine used to disinfect water presents a particular challenge. The chemical has been used in Syria as a weapon of war, prompting concerns among donors that would slow down its procurement for cholera treatment by humanitarian organizations other than the UN, the aid workers said.
“These centers and health facilities would be suspended. Supplies ... transhipped specifically for the cholera pandemic in the northwest would be interrupted – fluid, serums, injections, oral medications,” said Mohammad Jasem, the International Rescue Organization’s northwest Syria coordinator.
Even if the resolution is renewed for another six months, health workers have already suffered from short-term renewals, leaving them unable to plan ahead, said Osama Abou el-Ezz, the head of the Syrian-American Medical Society (SAMS) in Aleppo.

Topics: Syria Cholera outbreak

If UNSC won’t stop you, our people will, Palestinian envoy tells Israeli counterpart

If UNSC won’t stop you, our people will, Palestinian envoy tells Israeli counterpart
Updated 06 January 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

If UNSC won’t stop you, our people will, Palestinian envoy tells Israeli counterpart

If UNSC won’t stop you, our people will, Palestinian envoy tells Israeli counterpart
  • UAE envoy condemns Ben-G’vir’s visit and warns against actions that could inflame the situation
  • Israel’s ambassador said the visit was in line with the status quo and “whoever claims otherwise is only inflaming the situation”
  • US ambassador said his country opposed any and all unilateral actions that departed from the historic status quo
Updated 06 January 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: “Listen carefully to me,” Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian UN ambassador said to his Israeli counterpart sitting across from him in the UN Security Council chamber.

“This council should stop you,” Mansour continued. “It is their responsibility. It is the responsibility of all states to uphold international law and the historic status quo (of Haram Al-Sharif.) They should stop you. But make no mistake: If they don’t, our Palestinian people will.”

Mansour’s remarks came at an emergency Security Council meeting convened by the UAE and China to discuss the surprise visit of newly appointed Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem on Tuesday.

The Palestinian envoy asked the security council to take concrete action against what he called Israel’s “absolute contempt for us, for you, and the entire international community.” Mansour described Ben-Gvir’s visit as displaying “utter disregard for the sanctity of Palestinian life, the sanctity of international law and the sanctity of Al-Haram Al-Sharif.

“And yet, the council remains on the sidelines. You say nice things, but you are still on the sidelines.”

Ben-Gvir’s visit to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound has enraged Palestinians and caused worldwide condemnation amid warnings about Israeli plans to change the status quo of the holy sites.

“Our people are running out of patience,” Mansour said, adding that “the moderation and sense of responsibility we display should never be construed as weakness. The record show shows that Israel’s persistence on this path does not lead to surrender, but to uprising.”

He called on nations who were committed to international law and peace to act now and “not lament once the fire spreads beyond control.”

Ben-Gvir, a far-right politician convicted of anti-Arab incitement in 2007, was appointed national security minister in Benyamin Netanyahu’s new coalition government, with expanded powers over Israel’s police. He has long called for Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa, which has been the site of several conflagrations in the past between Israelis and Palestinians.

Mansour said that Ben-Gvir was known “for his racist views” and that he did not come to Al-Haram Sharif to visit but was “pursuing the same extremist agenda he has pursued all his life: Ending the historic and legal status quo. That is his objective regardless of the consequences,” Mansour said.

“Al-Haram Al-Sharif will not fall. (It) will never fall. It will stand for generations to come. It has outlasted Begin, Shamir and Sharon and will outlast Netanyahu, G’vir and Erdan. Those who pursue the temporal and spatial division of Al-Haram or plan to overtake it do not comprehend what it represents for all Palestinians, for Arabs and Muslims around the world.

“They do not comprehend the sensitivity of this holy site for billions of people in all corners of the globe.”

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s permanent representative to the UN, called the emergency meeting a “non-event” at a time when the Security Council should be convening over other “countless security situations,” including “the murderous Ayatollah regime in Tehran.”

He called Ben-Gvir’s visit brief, peaceful and legitimate and “not an incursion into Al-Aqsa or any other fabrication that the Palestinians branded his visit.”

Erdan said that the visit was in line with the status quo and “whoever claims otherwise is only inflaming the situation.”

“Israel has not harmed the status quo and has no plans to do so,” Erdan said, accusing the Palestinian Authority of changing the status quo “by turning the site into a battleground, storing weapons, spreading incitement and promoting violence through false claims that the Al-Aqsa was in danger.

“The Palestinian Authority is making it clear that not only is Jewish prayer intolerable on the Temple Mount, but so is any Jewish presence. This is what changing the status quo looks like. And this is pure anti-Semitism.

“This institution, and the Security Council in particular, must stop legitimizing Palestinian lies and promoting their false and dangerous narrative.”

UAE deputy permanent representative, Mohamed Abushahab, strongly condemned “the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard” by Ben-Gvir under the protection of Israeli forces.

“Such provocative actions reflect a lack of commitment to the existing historical and legal status of the holy sites in Jerusalem, and they further destabilize the fragile situation in the occupied Palestinian territories,” Abushahab said, adding that these actions threatened to further stoke extremism and hatred in the region.

The Emirati official also condemned the recent vandalization of a Christian cemetery on Mount Zion and called for those responsible for trampling and desecrating the graves of the historic and religious landmark to be held accountable.

Abushahab reiterated the importance of protecting the Al-Aqsa mosque and halting all violations taking place there.

“We emphasize the need to respect the custodial role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the holy sites and endowments in accordance with international law and the historical status quo, and not to compromise the authority of the Administration of Jerusalem’s Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs and its mandate to manage all the affairs of Haram Al-Sharif, including its entry procedures.”

Abushahab called on the Security Council to adopt a unified position against “any actions that could inflame tensions or escalate the situation in the region.” He also reiterated the importance of reviving the Middle East peace process with a view to achieving a two-state solution, and establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, “living side by side with Israel in peace and security.”

China, who with the UAE had requested the emergency meeting, said that Ben-G’vir’s visit had resulted in “a grave situation on the ground” and called for the preservation of peace and tranquillity at the holy sites.

Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the UN, called on Israel to “stop all incitements and provocations and refrain from any unilateral action that may lead to the deterioration of the situation.”

Robert Wood, the Alternate Representative of the US for Special Political Affairs in the UN, said that his country opposed “any and all unilateral actions that depart from the historic status quo, which are unacceptable.”

He underscored Washington’s support for the preservation of the status quo and expressed appreciation for “the special role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan as custodian of Jerusalem’s holy sites.”

Wood reiterated the Biden’s administration call “for all sides to exercise restraint, refrain from provocative actions and rhetoric, at the Haram Al-Sharif/Temple Mount and other holy sites in Jerusalem, both in word and in practice.”

Topics: Palestine Israel UN Security Council (UNSC)

