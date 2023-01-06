Where We Are Going Today: Somewhere - a new restaurant in AlUla’s oasis
At Somewhere, you can enjoy the beloved Palestinian musakhan in two different ways, served as a roll with a tasty yogurt dip or as a plate that replaces the bread with a pyramid of rice spiced with sumac and garnished with crunchy fried onions
Somewhere, a new restaurant in AlUla’s oasis, is the perfect place to enjoy the sunset while having your meal.
Located near the Al-Jadidah district and the old city alleys, Somewhere brings together old and new in a spacious place that includes outdoor seating options.
The menu offers a mix of contemporary and international dishes infused with authentic Mediterranean flavor. Somewhere’s quirky and attractive presentation is a feast for the eyes.
Potato lovers must try the truffle and cheese batata harrah fries, an appetizer that combines the tastes of America and the Levant. Turkiye and China come together in the beef shawarma bao, another juicy and delectable option.
At Somewhere, you can also enjoy the beloved Palestinian musakhan in two different ways, served as a roll with a tasty yogurt dip or as a plate that replaces the bread with a pyramid of rice spiced with sumac and garnished with crunchy fried onions.
There should always be room for dessert. The French coffee baklava and the karak French toast will complete your evening.
Somewhere also has outlets in Riyadh Front, Bujairi Diriyah, and Dubai. Each location reflects the local culture and aesthetics with its tasteful interior design. No two Somewhere restaurants are alike. The Riyadh Bujairi branch proudly displays a traditional Saudi theme, while a more modern touch graces the Riyadh Front and Dubai outlets. In AlUla, true to its new home, Somewhere has a wholesome feel immersed in nature.
Winter in AlUla, with its breezy and delightful weather, is the perfect time to enjoy a walk in the oasis after a meal at Somewhere. The scenic views are also worth capturing on camera.
Al-Jadidah district, located a street away from Somewhere, is a hotspot for trendy cafes and other emerging attractions. In AlUla, food lovers never have a dull day!
Recipes for success: Chef Roaya Saleh offers advice, ‘comfort meal’ recipe
Updated 06 January 2023
Shaistha Khan
TORONTO: Former banker Roaya Saleh is now better known as the ‘mama’ of Villa Mamas, where she has been a pioneer of home-style, Khaleeji cooking in Bahrain. Now she’s on a mission to show the world just what Bahraini cuisine is. After the success of her family-run ventures in Manama, Abu Dhabi, London, and now Riyadh, she is setting her sights on New York or Los Angeles.
Even before beginning her career in banking, Saleh gravitated towards cooking. She was raised in a multicultural household with her Bahraini father and Iranian mother, and her travels around the world, and the multicultural cuisine of her homeland all influence the Villa Mamas menu, from the Zereshk Polo garnished with barberries and served with a saffron sauce to the smoked lamb Mansaf.
What excites Saleh the most is the quality of the ingredients she uses. She’s a stickler for seeking out ingredients at origin, be it herbs sourced from organic farms in Manama or olive oil from a local farm in Sicily.
Q. When you started out as a professional, what was the most common mistake you made?
A. At first, everything was created out of a complete passion and love for cooking. I wouldn’t say it was a mistake, but a shortcoming that I wanted to offer everything to everybody. Now I know better.
What’s your top tip for amateur cooks?
Know the source of your ingredients. Even a child can cook a good meal if presented with fresh ingredients, versus a frozen chicken that you don’t know where it was farmed. You’ll see the difference.
What’s one ingredient that can instantly improve any dish?
Olive oil. It’s found all over the Mediterranean, but I chose to partner with a Sicilian family-run business to source extra virgin olive oil with 0.4% acidity. This is gold; the land and water make all the difference to the acidity and bitterness.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? What’s the most common mistake that you find in other restaurants?
I don’t go to restaurants where I don’t know the chef or the ethos behind the restaurant. I will frequent a restaurant or work with a chef who knows and values their staff, sustainability, and how to protect and preserve the environment. It’s about a lot more than just food.
What’s your favorite cuisine?
Japanese. Without a doubt.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly?
I have teenage boys, and they love a simple pasta with marinara sauce. I always stock my fridge with pre-prepared sauces, and I always, always have marinara sauce and fresh parmesan cheese. These things make cooking so easy.
What’s the trickiest dish on your current menu?
The chicken tahchin. It’s a crispy, rice cake. But it doesn’t taste like traditional tahchin. I use my own spice mix, and the dish has five different elements which makes it complicated to put together.
As a head chef, are you a disciplinarian or are you quite laid back?
I’m very strict, but it’s for the benefit of the staff. My kitchen is always clean and well-kept. Nothing escapes me.
Chef Roaya’s Chili-roni
(Serves 2-4 people)
Ingredients:
200g macaroni; 4 tbsp vegetable oil; 1 tbsp ginger purée; 5 curry leaves; ¼ tsp turmeric powder; 1 small red onion, finely chopped; 1 tsp garlic purée; ¼ tsp ground cardamom; ¼ tsp ground cinnamon; ¼ tsp ground coriander; ¼ tsp ground cumin; ¼ tsp black pepper powder; ½ chicken or vegetable stock cube; 200g lamb or beef mince; 1 and ½ tbsp chopped dill; 1 and ½ tbsp chopped coriander; 1 tbsp tomato paste; 100g fresh tomato purée; 5-6 green chilies; ½ tsp sea salt; 100g fresh or frozen peas (optional)
Instructions:
Cook the macaroni until al dente, rinse with cold water and set aside.
In a small frying pan, add oil and heat over medium flame.
Add the ginger, curry leaves, and turmeric powder. Fry for 2 minutes until golden. Add the onion and fry until it has softened.
Add the garlic and the rest of the spices, stock cube, and minced meat.
MNKY HSE: A transformative dining experience in Riyadh
Updated 05 January 2023
Rahaf Jambi
If you are looking for a transformative dining experience in Riyadh, check out MNKY HSE in the Hitteen district. This award-winning restaurant, which originated in London, offers a refined, contemporary, Latin American culinary experience in a bold space with cozy lighting, pleasant music and luscious flavors that will surprise you and transport you to another place.
MNKY HSE, pronounced “Monkey House,” serves up a decadent sharing menu that puts a new spin on Latin American food. The venue’s cheerful staff also includes award-winning mixologists who will liven up your evening with concoctions such as This is Primavera, a surprising combination of tropical pomegranate, cherry, citrus yuzu juice, agave and earl gray.
There is truly something on the menu to suit every taste. The signature MNKY HSE tacos, for example, come with diced tuna, truffle ponzu, wasabi tobiko and avocado nestling in a fresh, crispy taco. Each bite is guaranteed to deliver a delicious burst of flavors.
Seafood lovers should also try the hamachi tiradito, with fresh black truffle. Alternatively, a MNKY HSE exclusive that should not be missed is the confit duck with compressed watermelon, pomegranate and cashew cream.
For a fun, pinata-style dessert experience with friends, order a hollow chocolate monkey and smash it to reveal a hidden treasure trove of candies and petit fours for sharing.
Meanwhile, the lounge at MNKY HSE is like a cozy living room. It is the ideal place to spend an evening socializing with friends. With its comfortable seating and sensory lighting, it also offers the perfect backdrop for a business meeting or a small get-together with family and friends to celebrate a special occasion.
For more information, check out #mnkyhseksa on Instagram.
Where We Are Going Today: Goa - an authentic Indian food restaurant
The dessert menu includes India’s beloved gulab jamun, pistachio cake and masala cheesecake, a fusion option. Goa is also popular for their ice creams, including kulfi and coconut chocolate ice cream
Updated 03 January 2023
Afshan Aziz
Goa is a sleek and classy restaurant serving a terrific range of authentic Indian food.
Located on Prince Naif Road in the Al-Shera’a district, Goa has a cheerful ambiance and soothing environment with both indoor and outdoor seating. From entering to the end of the meal, the eatery’s hospitality will undeniably win hearts.
Goa’s extensive menu offers delectable dishes with sundry herb and spice combinations. Starters include a variety of salads, soups and appetizers but the Caesar salad with mali chicken, crispy pachos and Goa lentil soup is a must-try.
The main course includes famous Indian dishes including butter chicken, chicken 65, dal makhni and meat/chicken curry masala which is best eaten with crunchy garlic, cheese or plain naan.
The restaurant also offers a sharing option called mixed Indian party. Suitable for up to three people, it includes five main-course curries served alongside biryani rice and naan. It also has a tandoori sharing platter that consists of Indian-style barbeque chicken, mutton and seafood.
All the dishes on the menu stand out due to their unique presentation and flavors. From refreshing drinks to savory snacks, the place has it all. The menu also offers kofta roll, chicken tikka roll, shrimp tandoori taco and veggie noodles, which can be eaten as a snack if one is not in the mood for a wholesome meal.
The dessert menu includes India’s beloved gulab jamun, pistachio cake and masala cheesecake, a fusion option. Goa is also popular for their ice creams, including kulfi and coconut chocolate ice cream.
This fine-dining restaurant promises an intriguing culinary experience for its diners who are from several countries abroad.
“I wanted to become a chef — my parents told me that I couldn’t,” Okkers told Arab News. “This was 17 years ago, more or less. And at that time, it was still a very male-dominated industry. It still is on some levels.
“It was just hard and tough as an industry and I think my dad was very protective and said: ‘Listen, I think maybe you should get an office job.’
“And so I studied journalism... I love food and I love cooking. But I was also not sure going into this industry if it was going to actually be my career.”
This fall, Avli by Tashas, the contemporary Athenian restaurant in DIFC Dubai, announced the launch of a new a la carte menu. With the addition of 15 new dishes, it is reflective of founder Natasha Sideris’ love of Greek cuisine, along with an eye for perfection and attention to detail.
“It’s very much Natasha’s vision that we tried to put on a plate,” said Okkers. “A lot of the time, she gives me keywords. For example, with Avli’s latest menu, she said, ‘I just want fresh things.’ And we literally took that and made everything that’s on the menu as fresh as possible.
“So we went completely different to what we’re currently doing at Avli which was very warm and cooked and baked. In comparison to that, we’re now obviously making it very fresh, airy and light. So, a lot of the time, it’s her direction.”
With a Diploma in Culinary Arts, Lee Okkers has been in the hospitality field for over 15 years, holding positions such as Head Chef and Development Chef. She has had the honor of serving the likes of Sir Elton John and Annie Lennox.
When asked about when her fascination with food began, Lee Okkers points to family dinners from her childhood.
“I think we were a family that gathered around the table quite regularly. So, for us, food was always a gathering and almost like a safe space.
“Even still, to this day, we as adults still gather at 6pm to have dinner around the table. So, for me, it was always about seeing how people came together to eat, and the enjoyment that came from that as a whole and the satisfaction that came from having a full tummy.
“And I think also just the community of what was shared at a table; food definitely brings people together.”
Lee Okkers shares with Arab News her favorite dish, pet peeves … and the importance of salt.
What was the most common mistake you made when starting out?
Starting the heat too high, I think. So I tell my team, ‘always start low and slow,’ especially in a pan. If you start too high, it burns or over-cooks, and you need to start over again.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
Always a good knife and a good chopping board. A lot of people tend to neglect that.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish, and why?
Oh gosh, salt! Also, a very good salt. I swear by Maldon — I season, cook and finish everything with it. And it’s actually not a ‘salty’ salt, unlike (others) that are quite acidic and powerful in the mouth. The best way to sweat onions is adding salt to extract the water, and Maldon is perfect for that.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself judging the food? And what’s the most common mistake or issue that you find?
I critique the service more than I do the food. I’m quite adaptable if anyone else is cooking for me, I’m super happy. I always tell people that I’m the easiest person to cook for. If someone offers to make me a toasted cheese sandwich, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, thank you.’ But I think the biggest thing that I critique more than anything else is the service.
What is your favorite cuisine or dish when you go out?
Usually, I’m a big fan of a really good noodle or ramen bowl. And depending on where I am, I love a really good piece of fish. And just something that’s simple. It’s just garlic, olive oil, some lemon, nothing complicated. But again, it also takes a lot to get a piece of fish right.
What request or behavior by customers most annoys you?
I’m generally open to a lot of requests (but) we do get weird and wonderful ones. At one Tashas cafe, someone asks us to weigh all their food.
When someone wants to completely change a dish to suit a dietary requirement I’m just like, order something else or don’t leave your home. You’re going to eat something that I know you’re not going to enjoy, because it’s not what it should be. So there’s a fine line because I don’t mind requests. But I also don’t want people changing the full vision of what we want to present just because they don’t eat cheese or something.
What’s your favorite dish to cook and why?
I think my go-to dish at home is always a good robust steak, because it’s something that just comes together really easy. And you know, I put the potatoes in the oven, garlic in the pan with butter, do the steak. And then in another pan, just a quick sauce happening on the side. It’s the easiest thing to put together, and it happens in just 15-20 minutes, if not less.
RECIPE: Dakos Salad
Serves 4
Herby Vinaigrette:
90 mL of olive oil
45 mL of red wine vinegar
60 g of caster sugar
1 tablespoon of fresh oregano, chopped
1 tablespoon of fresh parsley, chopped
Salt and pepper to season
Seasoned Tomato Dressing:
250 g of beef tomatoes, grated
50 mL olive oil
1 teaspoon of fresh oregano, chopped fine
Salt and pepper to season
Whipped Feta:
250 g of feta
70 mL of cream
Using a handheld electric whisk, whip the cream and feta until combined and smooth.
To plate:
300 g of carob rusks
20 mL of balsamic reduction
Seasoned tomato dressing
400 g of heirloom cherry tomatoes, halved
100 g of kalamata olives, green and black, halved
Herby vinaigrette
Whipped feta
Salt and pepper to season
Garnish:
Olive oil
10 g of chopped dill
10 g of torn basil
Procedure:
Add the carob rusks, balsamic reduction and seasoned tomato dressing to a bowl. Mix well, allowing the carob rusks to soak up some of the dressing.
In another bowl, add the Heirloom cherry tomatoes, olives and the herb vinaigrette. Season well.
On a big plate, add the carob rusk mix and top with dollops of the creamed feta. Top the feta with the tomatoes and olives. Drizzle the top with any of the left-over dressing in the bowls.
Garnish with olive oil, chopped dill and torn basil leaves.
Notes:
Dehydrated tomatoes or olives add extra texture to the salad.
Maldon salt is preferred.
Where We Are Going Today: Ladan sandwiches feature flavors from throughout the world
The chef has traveled the world to learn about the flavors which have influenced the menu
Updated 30 December 2022
Afshan Aziz
Ladan, which is located in Al-Khalidiyah, Prince Sultan Road, Jeddah, offers the hungry visitor a different type of sandwich experience.
The food outlet offers a modern interpretation of the traditional favorite, and the customer experiences a refined taste amidst a mix of cultures.
Ladan, which means “to have a soft texture” in Arabic, immerses all your senses in an exquisite meal experience.
The chef has traveled the world to learn about the flavors which have influenced the menu. Committed to freshly prepared ingredients and handmade bread, Ladan sandwiches are made with love, passion and patience.
Every small detail has received attention, and that goes for the innovative interior of the location too. The restaurant is designed with plenty of seating, and rooms to suit your mood.
A must-have from the menu is the provolone patty melt sandwich, which is juicy brisket mixed in gravy and layered with provolone cheese and mayo mustard sauce, served in warm pretzel bread.
Another favorite is the Cuban chicken sandwich that has a Mexican edge to it.
Customers are spoilt for choice when it comes to alternatives and, in addition to sandwiches, there are hot appetizers, empanadas, taco beef, Asian cigar rolls, and my personal favorite, “Bang, Bang, Olive,” which is a vegetarian crispy ball served with the most mouthwatering homemade sauce.
It also offers dessert options like “Pain Perdu a la Chef,” which comes in a dish with creme anglaise and cotton candy on the side, and a brownie fudge pudding that is served with creme anglaise and caramel sauce, with a sprinkling of roasted almonds.
The customer will not be disappointed when the food is so impressive, from start to finish.