Model, pianist Evlin Abdullah Khalifa performs in New Orleans ahead of Miss Universe pageant

“I hope that can manifest itself pretty soon. We would certainly love to be here. So far we’ve got nothing but warmth and love, and we want to give that back and show our appreciation.
“We’ve changed our philosophy around that and we’ve come to places like Dubai, and you want to drink up the culture and drink up the place, and that’s why we want to stay here a bit longer and fill up our boots,” the actor said.
Model Halima Aden to be a judge for Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge
Updated 07 January 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: US-Somali model Halima Aden is set to be a judge for this year’s Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge finals, held on Feb. 3.
The annual program, in its fourth outing, aims to discover and accelerate the work of innovative and impactful fashion startups. Through mentoring and financial support, the company seeks to help the best ideas break through.
According to the brand’s website, the program offers opportunities to individuals from “historically underrepresented communities, including black, indigenous, people of color, people with disabilities and women.”
On Feb. 3, the judging panel, which also includes Hilfiger, managing director of Fashion for Good, Katrin Ley, and professor of entrepreneurship at INSEAD business school, Adrian Johnson, will pick two winners who will receive a $100,000 cash grant each, a year-long mentorship with Hilfiger and INSEAD experts and an INSEAD program.
Koalaa is a UK initiative, engineering upper-limb prosthetics made like clothes.
Tactus is a Dutch-American tech brand that designs smart clothing that translates music into vibrations for the deaf community.
The last finalist is Moner Bondhu, a startup founded in Bangladesh that provides mental health and wellbeing services with a focus on garment factory workers, women and youth.
Aden, who grew up in a Kenyan refugee camp before fleeing to Minnesota with her family, has a longstanding relationship with the American designer.
She fronted the campaign for the label’s first hijab. In 2019, she made history as the first person to wear a hijab and burkini in the pages of Sports Illustrated — and returned for the publication’s 2020 issue, wearing a custom Tommy Hilfiger burkini.
‘Cry in a Long Night’ by Jabra Ibrahim Jabra introduces introspective monologue
Updated 07 January 2023
MANAL SHAKIR
CHICAGO: Palestinian author Jabra Ibrahim Jabra was acclaimed by Edward Said as a novelist with “artistic prose and drama” and was one of the first to introduce introspective monologue into Arabic novels. His debut novel, which he first wrote in English in 1946 and then went on to publish in Arabic in 1955, was “Cry in a Long Night,” translated by William Tamplin. The novel is about a man called Amin Samaa and takes place over the course of one night as he walks through a city that mimics Jerusalem. He has to meet an aging Ottoman aristocrat but the road to her house is long and Amin begins to remember parts of his life, his childhood, the girl he met in a forest, and the disappearance of his wife, Sumaya.
Written two years before the Palestinian Nakba, this Jerusalem was “an apocalyptic city fraught with random explosions and terrorist violence as the British Mandate over Palestine slowly expired,” according to Tamplin’s introduction. The novel is told through Amin’s eyes, as the 28-year-old grieves his life’s miseries. He grew up in the poorer part of town but slowly moved his way up in society as he became a novelist and journalist. He married Sumaya, the daughter of a wealthy businessman, and felt as if his life had been made. But then Sumaya disappeared without a trace and his life fell apart.
At a difficult place in life, Amin feels like a failure, and society has never been kind to those who have failed. He is ever-reflective, his thoughts moving quickly as he contemplates himself and the city. He writes fiction about characters who are fragmented parts of himself, parts he must flesh out to understand. Once he has written a book, he finds society has opened its doors to him, but he does not understand himself or society any better. He never suffers in his poverty, but suffers the loss of love in unimaginable ways. With each moment, Amin’s life unfolds as he remembers all the lessons he has learned, the relationships that have been made and broken, and his resilience to survive.
Jabra’s English copy of this work was lost in a bombing in Iraq in 2010 as parts of his house and library were destroyed. In 1948, Jabra had escaped to Baghdad. Having traveled the world — from Jerusalem to England, Massachusetts, back to Jerusalem and then Iraq — he was a writer before his time, introducing modern technique and creating relatable stories. In his introspection, Jabra allows room for his readers to come to their own conclusions, despite what happens in the story.
Recipes for success: Chef Roaya Saleh offers advice, ‘comfort meal’ recipe
Updated 06 January 2023
Shaistha Khan
TORONTO: Former banker Roaya Saleh is now better known as the ‘mama’ of Villa Mamas, where she has been a pioneer of home-style, Khaleeji cooking in Bahrain. Now she’s on a mission to show the world just what Bahraini cuisine is. After the success of her family-run ventures in Manama, Abu Dhabi, London, and now Riyadh, she is setting her sights on New York or Los Angeles.
Even before beginning her career in banking, Saleh gravitated towards cooking. She was raised in a multicultural household with her Bahraini father and Iranian mother, and her travels around the world, and the multicultural cuisine of her homeland all influence the Villa Mamas menu, from the Zereshk Polo garnished with barberries and served with a saffron sauce to the smoked lamb Mansaf.
What excites Saleh the most is the quality of the ingredients she uses. She’s a stickler for seeking out ingredients at origin, be it herbs sourced from organic farms in Manama or olive oil from a local farm in Sicily.
Q. When you started out as a professional, what was the most common mistake you made?
A. At first, everything was created out of a complete passion and love for cooking. I wouldn’t say it was a mistake, but a shortcoming that I wanted to offer everything to everybody. Now I know better.
What’s your top tip for amateur cooks?
Know the source of your ingredients. Even a child can cook a good meal if presented with fresh ingredients, versus a frozen chicken that you don’t know where it was farmed. You’ll see the difference.
What’s one ingredient that can instantly improve any dish?
Olive oil. It’s found all over the Mediterranean, but I chose to partner with a Sicilian family-run business to source extra virgin olive oil with 0.4% acidity. This is gold; the land and water make all the difference to the acidity and bitterness.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food? What’s the most common mistake that you find in other restaurants?
I don’t go to restaurants where I don’t know the chef or the ethos behind the restaurant. I will frequent a restaurant or work with a chef who knows and values their staff, sustainability, and how to protect and preserve the environment. It’s about a lot more than just food.
What’s your favorite cuisine?
Japanese. Without a doubt.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly?
I have teenage boys, and they love a simple pasta with marinara sauce. I always stock my fridge with pre-prepared sauces, and I always, always have marinara sauce and fresh parmesan cheese. These things make cooking so easy.
What’s the trickiest dish on your current menu?
The chicken tahchin. It’s a crispy, rice cake. But it doesn’t taste like traditional tahchin. I use my own spice mix, and the dish has five different elements which makes it complicated to put together.
As a head chef, are you a disciplinarian or are you quite laid back?
I’m very strict, but it’s for the benefit of the staff. My kitchen is always clean and well-kept. Nothing escapes me.
Chef Roaya’s Chili-roni
(Serves 2-4 people)
Ingredients:
200g macaroni; 4 tbsp vegetable oil; 1 tbsp ginger purée; 5 curry leaves; ¼ tsp turmeric powder; 1 small red onion, finely chopped; 1 tsp garlic purée; ¼ tsp ground cardamom; ¼ tsp ground cinnamon; ¼ tsp ground coriander; ¼ tsp ground cumin; ¼ tsp black pepper powder; ½ chicken or vegetable stock cube; 200g lamb or beef mince; 1 and ½ tbsp chopped dill; 1 and ½ tbsp chopped coriander; 1 tbsp tomato paste; 100g fresh tomato purée; 5-6 green chilies; ½ tsp sea salt; 100g fresh or frozen peas (optional)
Instructions:
Cook the macaroni until al dente, rinse with cold water and set aside.
In a small frying pan, add oil and heat over medium flame.
Add the ginger, curry leaves, and turmeric powder. Fry for 2 minutes until golden. Add the onion and fry until it has softened.
Add the garlic and the rest of the spices, stock cube, and minced meat.
Passengers stranded after dispute between gasoline supplier and central bank leads to fuel rationing
Updated 05 January 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Domestic fights from Papua New Guinea airports were canceled on Thursday because of fuel shortages.
Puma Energy, the country’s sole gasoline supplier, said that a lack of foreign currency led to fuel supply restrictions that left thousands of passengers stranded.
Foreign currencies such as US dollars are used on the international market to buy the A1 jet fuel used in the aviation industry.
“Air Niugini wishes to advise the traveling public that due to issues with Puma Energy accessing US dollars, Puma has decided to suspend the supply of jet A1 fuel within PNG, including to Air Niugini and all other airlines effective from today,” Air Niugini, Papua New Guinea national carrier, announced on its website on Thursday.
Air Niugini said that the airline is “completely up to date with our payments to Puma Energy” and that “this regrettable situation is 100 percent outside our control.”
It added that its supplier was in dispute with the Papua New Guinea central bank, and was restricting fuel as a result, warning that international flights may also be disrupted in coming days.
Passengers called on Prime Minister James Marape to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
Marape said that the country is being held hostage by a dispute between the central bank and Puma Energy, and claimed the situation has become a national security issue.
According to the Papua New Guinea Today newspaper, Puma Energy told Air Niugini later on Thursday that it had resumed normal fuel supplies and the airline should be able to operate a normal schedule from Friday.
Difficult terrain and lack of connected roads in Papua New Guinea make air travel the most efficient and reliable mode of transportation.