Model, pianist Evlin Abdullah Khalifa performs in New Orleans ahead of Miss Universe pageant

DUBAI: Miss Universe Bahrain Evlin Abdullah Khalifa, who is also a pianist, performed this week at a jazz restaurant in New Orleans ahead of the Miss Universe competition.

The 24-year-old model was chosen as one of the nine delegates to perform “Canal Street Blues” by King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band.

“I am an introvert, I always have a hard time expressing myself without thinking too much,” she wrote to her followers on Instagram. “Music has been my therapy to overcome such emotions and feelings.”

“I am so happy and excited to be out with my fellow sisters for a musical outing trip rediscovering the heritage of Jazz music,” she said.

Abdullah Khalifa on Friday met all her co-candidates in a formal orientation day with the president of Miss Universe, Paula Shugart.

Abdullah Khalifa was named this year’s Miss Universe Bahrain in September.

In a previous interview with Arab News, she said that winning the title “completely changed” her life.

“In this short time, I learned and saw so many new things. I traveled to the Philippines. I have been training there with one of the best beauty pageant trainers,” she said.

Abdullah-Khalifa said that her main goal in taking part in the pageant is to “let the world know more about (Arabs), more about our culture.”

She added: “I think the world should know that we, modern Arab women, can combine modern values with centuries-old traditions.”

Abdullah Khalifa is not the only Arab model launching her bid for the Miss Universe title. Miss Universe Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun is also competing.

The 20-year-old model is an ambassador for the Children Cancer Center of Lebanon, a leading national organization dedicated to the treatment and support of kids and adolescents with cancer.

Zaytoun is a motivational speaker. She began her own social media show “With Yasmina Show” in 2020.

“I will tell the universe about a country that survived and chose life over everything,” she wrote on Instagram this week.