Forum discusses Saudi labor market challenges

RIYADH: The 12th Social Dialogue Forum, organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in cooperation with the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue, was held on Monday in Riyadh.
The International Labor Organization and government, employer, and employee representatives participated in the event.
Forum delegates discussed opportunities and challenges in the job market in relation to training and rehabilitation programs and their impact on the development of the national cadre’s skills, business models and their role in developing the work environment, and the protection of wages and contract documentation.
Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi said the forum aimed to promote social dialogue on the subject matters.
He added that the forum was important in, “creating a remarkable work environment for the job market, thus contributing to supporting the national economy, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the job market strategy.”
The minister noted that last year there were 2.2 million Saudis working in the private sector – the highest percentage in the history of the Kingdom – and 37 percent female participation in the job market.
Youssef Ghalab, representative of the ILO, said the Kingdom’s efforts were in response to rapid changes in the job market, and he highlighted the need for a person-led approach and objectives for sustainable development that focused on the importance of social dialogue for policy-making and social justice.
Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Fawzan, secretary-general of the KACND, said: “There is no doubt that social dialogue has greatly contributed to the formulation of policies and programs and development of agreements.
“It guarantees reaching consensual policies on issues related to the benefits of partners and their legitimate interests.”
Saudi Arabia to study increasing investments in Pakistan to $10 billion
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also directed the Saudi Fund for Development to study increasing the Saudi deposit to Pakistan’s Central Bank to reach $5 billion
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has directed to study increasing the Kingdom’s investments in Pakistan to reach $10 billion.
He also directed the Saudi Fund for Development to study increasing the Saudi deposit to Pakistan’s Central Bank to reach $5 billion.
The investments in Pakistan were previously announced in August. The Saudi deposit to the central bank was extended in December.
Prince Mohammed’s directives come to affirm the Kingdom's position in supporting the economy of Pakistan and its people, the Saudi Press Agency said early Tuesday.
AlUla Citrus Festival displays delectable diversity
15k tons produced annually, 30% of Kingdom’s total
29 fruit types also used for juices, cosmetics, oils
Updated 10 January 2023
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: With the harvest season kicking off, the Royal Commission for AlUla’s second citrus festival is showcasing a variety of local produce and attracting domestic and international visitors.
AlUla produces an estimated 15,000 tons annually, which represents 30 percent of the Kingdom’s total production. The governorate has 4,700 farms with more than 200,000 trees spread over 800 hectares.
The AlUla Citrus Festival, which kicked off on Friday and will be held until Jan. 21, features fresh local agricultural produce that has provided significant economic benefits for the region.
The festival also provides a marketing window for citrus-based goods including jams, juices, baked products, sweets, perfumes, detergents and cosmetics. The fruits are also used for their valuable medicinal properties, essential oils and aromatic scents.
(The festival) will lead to the spread, growth, and (an) increase in returns for the farmers.
Badr Al-Mutairi, Saudi agricultural consultant
Badr Al-Mutairi, a Saudi agricultural consultant, told Arab News that with tourists attracted to the ancient landmarks in AlUla, there is also an opportunity for the region to showcase its citrus products globally.
“Once visitors try and taste these fruits, I am sure they will recommend them (because of their quality), which will lead to the spread, growth, and (an) increase in returns for the farmers. This will accordingly lead to an increase in the agricultural area of this crop.”
Al-Mutairi opposes the selling of low-quality products that could have a negative impact on the experiences of visitors.
Diversity and dishes
Twenty-nine types of citrus fruits, grown from AlUla’s fertile soil, are displayed at the festival, with oranges consisting of between 70 to 80 percent of the produce.
Many local varieties are also grown including Jaffa oranges, sometimes known by their Arabic name, “Shamouti.” They are sweet, with few seeds and tough skin.
The sweet or “Sukkari” orange is yellowish and known for being juicy, while the navel orange offers a richer and more acidic flavor.
“Baladi” oranges have a darker tone of orange and are considered perfect for making juices.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Local farmers will display the season’s freshest and juiciest produce at the AlUla Citrus Festival until Jan. 21. AlUla’s rich, fertile soil grows 29 types of citrus fruits.
• Oranges are the pride of AlUla, making up about 70-80% of the produce. Amongst these are the following varieties of oranges: Jaffa, Sukkari, Baladi (great for juicing), mandarins, clementines, and more.
• The Royal Commission for AlUla conducted a feasibility study for the establishment of a farmers’ services center. The center aims to enhance the skills of farmers and associated industry professionals with training courses and workshops. A training course was held over the weekend with 40 farmers and operators in the field.
Mandarins, clementines and tangerines are popular among the locals of AlUla.
Different types of lemons are also on display including “Bin Zuhair,” which is a well-known type of sweet lime, and “Adalia” lemons.
As for grapefruit, the dark red star ruby variety is popular with AlUla residents, and the seedless marsh variety also grows in the area. Pomelo and kumquat, known locally as “Royal,” can also be found at the festival.
The festival’s participants add further value to their produce by offering local and international recipes and dishes with citrus fruits.
NUMBER
15k
tons of citrus fruits are produced in AlUla every year.
There are several live cooking shows with well-known chefs, which included France’s Michelin-starred William Ledeuil preparing special meals over the first weekend of the festival.
The upcoming weekend will feature Japanese chef Keiko Nagae, who has worked in some of Europe’s and Japan's best restaurants, and others including Pierre Gagnaire, Yannick Alleno and Michel Troisgros.
Citrus cultivation
AlUla has been an agricultural bastion for thousands of years. Citron, for example, is considered one of the ancient varieties cultivated in the area. It features a thick yellow-green peel, with a fragrant aroma, but is bitter with little to no juice and pulp. It was used in the past for cooking, jam, perfumes, and medicinal products.
Agriculturally speaking, citron is a hybrid mixture of lemon and pomelo, its trees are still famous in the region today, and farmers take pride in showing them to visitors.
Al-Mutairi is an inspector certified with the Saudi Organic and Regulation Standards organization, the US’ National Organic Program, and the European and Japanese agricultural standards bodies.
He said several factors need to be taken into consideration in farming the fruit, which includes the “ideal land (in) well-drained soil rich in organic components, with a hydrogen ratio (PH) of 6.5 to 7,” which is found in AlUla.
Al-Mutairi said that fertilization, protection and pruning are important to “be able to supply the produce with the nutrients it lacks and to obtain a good product in shape, color, taste and quantity.”
There is also a need to control pests and counter diseases that can affect the crop during the growing phase, to ensure quality and quantity, and prevent financial losses for farmers.
Pruning is also essential and has to take place at the right time using the correct methods. “Its importance lies in offering ventilation for trees from the inside and it offers an entry for sunlight as well.” The removal of unnecessary branches allows the fruit-bearing areas to receive the most nutrition, Al-Mutairi said.
The commission has continued to improve cultivation in AlUla, with the recent launch of the High-Quality Citrus Project, which supports research and development. Its ultimate goal is to increase farmers’ profit margins by 50 percent.
More than 20 new citrus varieties are currently being introduced and cultivated on a commercial scale to achieve diversity and increase production.
The commission has recently completed a feasibility study that would see the establishment of a farmers’ services center, which aims to improve the quality of citrus fruits and provide refrigerated storage units and manufacturing units.
The center aims to enhance the skills of farmers and associated industry professionals with training courses and workshops. A training course was held over the weekend with 40 farmers and operators in the field.
The Royal Commission for AlUla has also launched the Farmers’ Field Schools and Model Fields Project, which is currently establishing three pilot projects, with the plan to increase it to 15 in various parts of the governorate.
In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan, AlUla’s citrus and dates festivals are important contributors to the region’s economy.
Saudi research chief expects US approval this year for innovative device to diagnose autism
The tool is said to offer a low-cost method for detecting autism in children by tracking their eye movements
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Mohammed Al-Dosari, a Saudi doctor and director of the Center for Pediatric Neuroscience at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Ohio, said that a device the center has developed for diagnosing autism is expected to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration by the end of this year
He told the Saudi Press Agency that the tool offers a low-cost method for detecting autism in children by tracking their eye movements. He added that during testing of the device for accuracy, the center collaborated with several universities and prestigious autism organizations in the US, as well as a number in the Gulf region, most notably the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Center for Autism and Developmental Disorders in Riyadh.
Al-Dosari said that his organization has been working with the Riyadh facility since 2019 on advanced joint research for the development of early diagnostic methods, in line with Saudi legislation. He added that his center also has plans to work with King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology on the use of artificial intelligence and virtual reality in the diagnostic process.
He said that Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as a global leader in the medical field through the Kingdom’s ambition and unlimited support for research and investment.
Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Senegal president
In a cable sent to Sall, King Salman sent his sincere condolences to the president, families of the deceased, and the people of Senegal
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered their condolences to Senegal’s President Macky Sall after at least 40 people were killed in a bus crash in the country on Sunday.
In a cable sent to Sall, King Salman sent his sincere condolences to the president, families of the deceased, and the people of Senegal.
He prayed for the dead, asked God to give their families patience, and grant the injured a speedy recovery.
Prince Mohammed also sent a cable expressing his sympathy and condolences, praying that the injured would recover quickly.
Public prosecutor Cheikh Dieng said the crash happened early on Sunday in the central Kaffrine region when a public bus punctured a tire and veered across the road, colliding with another bus coming from the opposite direction. At least 78 people are injured, some of them seriously, he said.
DHAKA: Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia signed on Monday an agreement on Hajj quota, with the Kingdom allowing more than 127,000 pilgrims from the South Asian country to perform the holy pilgrimage in 2023, more than double the number last year.
Bangladesh’s Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan took part in a signing ceremony in Jeddah with the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, as part of an official visit to discuss matters related to the pilgrimage this year.
Bangladesh had received a quota of 60,000 pilgrims in 2022, when the Kingdom limited the pilgrimage to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Before the pandemic, Bangladesh was allowed to send around 120,000 pilgrims.
“An agreement has been signed between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia which will allow 127,198 Bangladeshi pilgrims to perform the Hajj this year,” Shahadat Hossain Taslim, president of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh who was a member of the official delegation, told Arab News.
“Good news is that there will be no age limit for the pilgrims in this year which means anyone aged 65 or above will be allowed to travel to the Kingdom to perform the Hajj.”
Saudi authorities had set an age limit during the 2022 Hajj season, requiring pilgrims to be younger than 65 and fully vaccinated to perform the pilgrimage.
As the Kingdom appears set to revoke the age limit this year, prospective pilgrims from Bangladesh have welcomed the move.
“I have been waiting to perform the Hajj since 2020 but failed to do so due to COVID-19 restrictions,” Ashraful Alam, a 67-year-old farmer from the northern city of Rajshahi, told Arab News.
“Since there will be no age limit in this year, I hope Allah will grant me the opportunity to perform Hajj pilgrimage traveling to the sacred land of Makkah.”
Mohammed Kibria, a 63-year-old businessman from the southern city of Barishal, said: “I am very happy to know that the quota for Bangladeshi pilgrims this year will not be limited,” he told Arab News.
“I intend to perform the Hajj this year along with my wife and two sons. I hope to start the pilgrimage preparations soon.”
Kibria added that he was looking forward to taking part in the Makkah Route initiative, a streamlined service launched in 2019 dedicated to Hajj pilgrims and aimed at easing their immigration process to enter Saudi Arabia.
Bangladesh was among five Muslim-majority countries — including Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Morocco — where Saudi Arabia operated its Makkah Route initiative last year.
“Makkah Route initiative will be a big blessing for the Bangladeshi pilgrims as all the immigration formalities will be completed in Dhaka before flying to the Kingdom. There will be no more hours-long queue,” Kibria said.