You are here

  • Home
  • Russia’s Wagner Group battle Ukrainian resistance in Soledar’s town center
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia’s Wagner Group battle Ukrainian resistance in Soledar’s town center

Update Russia’s Wagner Group battle Ukrainian resistance in Soledar’s town center
Russia’s capture of Soledar and its huge salt mines would have symbolic, military and commercial value for Russia (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v8vnu

Updated 11 January 2023
Reuters

Russia’s Wagner Group battle Ukrainian resistance in Soledar’s town center

Russia’s Wagner Group battle Ukrainian resistance in Soledar’s town center
  • Soledar, salt mines have symbolic, military and commercial value
  • Ukraine says troops still holding onto positions
Updated 11 January 2023
Reuters

KYIV/NEAR BAKHMUT : The battle for the eastern Ukrainian salt mining town raged in sub-zero temperatures on Wednesday, as Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group claimed it had taken control, with its fighters training their fire on a pocket of resistance in the town center.
Kyiv said earlier its forces were holding out. The Ukrainian military’s morning summary made one mention of Soledar, listing the town as one of several being shelled in the Donetsk region. Reuters was unable to verify conditions on the ground.
Russian commanders have made the capture of Soledar a key objective in a campaign to take the nearby strategic city of Bakhmut and Ukraine’s larger eastern Donbas region.
“Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar. A cauldron has been formed in the center of the city in which urban fighting is going on,” Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said late on Tuesday, according to Russian news agencies.
“The number of prisoners will be announced tomorrow,” he added, giving no further details.
Russia’s capture of Soledar and its huge salt mines would have symbolic, military and commercial value for Russia. But the situation in and around Soledar appeared fluid.
The British Defense Ministry earlier said Russian troops and Wagner fighters had probably taken control of most of Soledar after four days of advances.
But Prigozhin’s comment that fighting continued in Soledar’s center suggested Russian control was incomplete, despite his statement that all of the town was in Wagner’s grasp.
The Russian state RIA news agency later issued a report saying that Wagner Group took over Soledar’s salt mines following “fierce fighting.” The salt mines are located in the suburbs of the town. Washington has said Prigozhin may want personal control of the area’s mines.

'FIERCE FIGHTING'
His comment that fighting continued in the centre indicated that Russian control was incomplete despite his statement that all of the town was in Wagner's hands.
The Kyiv government said earlier its forces were holding out. The Ukrainian military's morning summary made one mention of Soledar, listing it as one of several towns being shelled in the Donetsk region of the Donbas. Reuters was unable to verify conditions on the ground.
The Russian state news agency RIA said Wagner had taken over Soledar's salt mines following "fierce fighting".
The entrance to the mines is located on the outskirts of Soledar. Washington has said Prigozhin may want personal control of the area's mines.
The Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne on Wednesday morning quoted Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesman for Ukraine's eastern forces, as denying that Soledar was under Russian control. "Wait for the details from the General Staff," he was quoted as saying.
A Reuters photographer said their team had tried to enter Soledar in recent days but been unable to do so.
Along the road from Soledar to Bakhmut, ambulances were waiting ready to deal with the wounded, and the scene in field hospitals was chaotic.
Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar had said on Tuesday evening that fighting for the town was still raging and the Russians were taking heavy losses.
"The approaches to our positions are simply strewn with the bodies of dead enemy fighters. Our fighters are bravely holding the defence," she said.
WAVES OF RUSSIAN FORCES
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the military command did not mention control of Soledar on Tuesday evening. Zelensky repeated his call for more Western weapons, saying Russia was gathering its forces to intensify its campaign. He did not provide details.
But Ukraine’s Defense Ministry tweeted late on Tuesday, “Even after suffering colossal losses, Russia is still maniacally trying to seize Soledar — home to the largest salt mine in Europe.”
Ukraine said earlier its forces were still holding onto positions in Soledar, withstanding assaults by wave after wave of Russian forces seeking their first battlefield victory for months.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar on Tuesday evening said that fighting for the town was still raging.
“The enemy disregards the heavy losses of its personnel and continues to storm actively,” she said. “The approaches to our positions are simply strewn with the bodies of dead enemy fighters. Our fighters are bravely holding the defense.”
Morning temperatures in the combat zone were put at around minus 12 Celsius.
Earlier, some prominent Russian military bloggers urged caution about the situation in Soledar and said that intense combat in the town’s center and its outskirts continued during the night.
RUSSIA SEEKS MAJOR WIN
Seizing Soledar would be Russia’s most substantial gain since August, after a series of humiliating retreats throughout much of the second half of 2022. Russian forces have been fighting for months to capture Bakhmut.
But any victory would come at a massive cost, with troops from both sides having taken heavy losses in some of the most intense combat since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 11 months ago. The Kyiv government has released pictures in recent days showing what it says are scores of Russian soldiers strewn dead in muddy fields.
Moscow says capturing Bakhmut would be a major step toward taking full control of the Donetsk region, one of four provinces it claimed to have annexed three months ago.
Near Bakhmut, a team of Ukrainian soldiers fired volleys of shells from a heavy anti-aircraft gun at what they said were Russian ground positions, across a barren snowy field.
“We’re frying orcs,” said one soldier with the nom de guerre “Pilot,” using a common Ukrainian slur for Russian troops.
His crew receives coordinates of Russian bases from spotters or drones. They periodically shell Russian bases, and unleash storms of heavy fire when enemy troops advance: “If they creep in very actively, then we kill them in great numbers.
Hours after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Russian strikes late on Tuesday hit a fireworks factory, the regional governor said, adding that no one was hurt.
Russia began what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Feb. 24, claiming Ukraine’s close ties with the West and ambition to join NATO posed a security threat. Kyiv and its allies accuse Moscow of an unprovoked war to seize territory from Ukraine.
Canada said it will buy a US-made National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) for Ukraine. Ukrainian troops were due to soon arrive in the United States to begin training on Patriot air defense missiles, which Washington promised to Kyiv last month, a US official said. “The decision of the US defense department to organize a training course at Fort Sill in Oklahoma is yet another confirmation of Washington’s de facto participation in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of Kyiv’s Nazi criminals,” Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to Washington, said in a statement posted by his embassy.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Lidl, Zara’s owner Inditex, H&M, Next accused of paying Bangladesh garment suppliers less than production cost

Lidl, Zara’s owner Inditex, H&M, Next accused of paying Bangladesh garment suppliers less than production cost
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Lidl, Zara’s owner Inditex, H&M, Next accused of paying Bangladesh garment suppliers less than production cost

Lidl, Zara’s owner Inditex, H&M, Next accused of paying Bangladesh garment suppliers less than production cost
  • Majority of suppliers were paying the same rates during pandemic despite rising prices of materials
  • Large retailers more likely to engage in unethical practices, report says
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Lidl, Zara’s parent company Inditex, H&M, and Next are claimed to have paid clothing suppliers in Bangladesh during the pandemic less than the cost of production, according to a report by the University of Aberdeen and UK-based fair trade campaign group Transform Trade. 

Of the 1,000 factories in Bangladesh producing garments for the retailers, 19 percent of Lidl’s suppliers, 11 percent of Inditex’s, 9 percent of H&M’s, and 8 percent of Next’s said they were producing at less than the cost of production.

The majority of suppliers to those four brands, as well as Tesco and Aldi, told researchers that they were still being paid at the same rate from March 2020 to December 2021.

Despite rising raw material prices and the need to implement COVID-19 mitigation measures, factories reported that they were unable to pass on additional production costs to buyers during the pandemic. 

Moreover, the report discovered that larger retailers buying from 15 or more factories were more likely than smaller retailers to engage in unethical practices such as delaying payments or canceling orders.

Such practices impacted suppliers’ employment conditions, with nearly one in five factories struggling to pay the country’s legal minimum wage.

“This research is a wake-up call,” Fiona Gooch, a senior policy adviser at Transform Trade, said. 

Gooch added: “We need a fashion watchdog to stop unacceptable purchasing practices of the clothing retailers benefiting from large consumer markets, along the same lines as existing protections for food suppliers.

“Only when suppliers are able to plan ahead, with confidence that they will earn as expected, can they deliver good working conditions for their workers.”

In a response published within the report, Lidl said it “takes its responsibility towards workers in Bangladesh, and other countries where our suppliers produce, very seriously and is committed to ensuring that core social standards are complied with throughout the supply chain.”

The company “completely” refuted that it was paying its suppliers the same or less than prior to the pandemic. 

“As part of our corporate due diligence, we continuously and systematically review potential risks such as human rights violations in the supply chains of our own-brand products and take remedial action where necessary,” it said.

Although Primark admitted to having to cancel some orders during the pandemic, when nearly all of its stores were forced to close for a period of time, it stated that in April 2020, the company established a wages fund in excess of £22 million ($27 million) with the aim of supporting suppliers’ ability to pay their workers.

A Tesco spokesperson told The Guardian: “We are committed to fair and transparent partnerships throughout our supply chain, and we worked closely with our clothing suppliers to support them through the challenges of the pandemic. To ensure that they could continue to pay their workers fairly, we did not cancel any orders, did not penalize late deliveries, and honored our payment terms in full.”

Meanwhile, H&M declined The Guardian’s request for comment.

 

Topics: Zara H&M Garment factory labor exploitation

Related

Bangladeshi garment producers gear up to tap into Gulf market video
World
Bangladeshi garment producers gear up to tap into Gulf market

Casualties after blast hits Afghan foreign ministry

Casualties after blast hits Afghan foreign ministry
Updated 45 min 5 sec ago
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

Casualties after blast hits Afghan foreign ministry

Casualties after blast hits Afghan foreign ministry
  • Government offices, foreigners targeted in series of attacks in recent weeks
  • No group has immediately claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s explosion
Updated 45 min 5 sec ago
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: An explosion outside the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the center of Kabul on Wednesday has resulted in casualties, police said, as security personnel cordoned off the site.
The blast in front of a gate to the ministry took place at a time when many employees were leaving their offices.
“Today around 4 p.m. there was an explosion on the road of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which unfortunately resulted in casualties. Security teams have reached the area,” Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran told Arab News.
He did not specify how many people were killed or injured, saying that more information will be shared later.
No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.
The blast comes as the Taliban announced the killing of a number of militants and the arrest of others during raids in Kabul and two other provinces on Jan. 4.
The operation targeted “a dangerous and significant network of Daesh” believed to be behind recent high-profile attacks in the capital, the Taliban said.
A regional affiliate of Daesh known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or Daesh-K, claimed responsibility for a Dec. 2 attack on the Pakistani Embassy in what officials in Islamabad said was an assassination attempt against the country’s top envoy in Afghanistan.
On Dec. 11, Daesh gunmen stormed a hotel that caters to Chinese businessmen in central Kabul. The assailants were killed and another 21 people, including two foreigners, were wounded in a gunbattle lasting several hours.
On Jan. 2, Daesh claimed responsibility for an explosion outside the Kabul military airport that caused multiple casualties among Taliban security forces.

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul explosion

Related

After decades, Indonesia’s president acknowledges state’s ‘gross rights violations’

After decades, Indonesia’s president acknowledges state’s ‘gross rights violations’
Updated 11 January 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

After decades, Indonesia’s president acknowledges state’s ‘gross rights violations’

After decades, Indonesia’s president acknowledges state’s ‘gross rights violations’
  • Jokowi cites 12 incidents, including massacres of 1965-66
  • Activists seek prosecutions, not only acknowledgement
Updated 11 January 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo acknowledged on Wednesday “gross human rights violations” in the country’s past, including the 1960s massacres when up to 1 million people were killed on suspicion of being linked to communists.

One of the darkest periods in Indonesia’s history, the killings of 1965-66 were a series of countrywide political purges targeting members and alleged sympathizers of Partai Komunis Indonesia — at the time the third-largest communist party after China and the Soviet Union.

While an accurate and verified count of the dead is unlikely ever to be known, historians say that a total of 500,000 to 1 million people had been killed. Another 1.5 million had been imprisoned, while their family members still face stigma and discrimination, and many were prevented from holding government jobs up until last year.

“With a clear mind and an earnest heart, I as Indonesia’s head of state admit that gross human rights violations did happen in many instances,” Widodo said on Wednesday after receiving a report from a team formed to help restore the victims’ rights.

“I deeply regret these human rights abuses.”

The president cited 12 incidents of state-sponsored violence between 1965 and 2003, which also included the killing and abduction of activists protesting against the regime of former President Suharto in the 1990s and the military’s violence against indigenous people of the restive Papua province.

Although previous presidents have also acknowledged some of the abuses, including late President Abdurrahman Wahid, who had apologized for the 1965-66 bloodshed, Widodo’s statement is the clearest, most comprehensive admission of the country’s darkest chapters.

“Myself and the government will try to restore the victim’s rights justly and wisely, without negating judicial resolving,” Jokowi said.

But activists say more needs to be done to redress the past violations and injustice faced by the victims and their families for decades.

“A mere acknowledgment without efforts to bring to trial those responsible for past human rights abuses will only add salt to the wounds of victims and their families,” Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia, told Arab News.

“This statement is nothing without accountability.”

Widodo “needs to do more than just airing his position,” said Andreas Harsono, Indonesia researcher at Human Rights Watch.

“President Jokowi made the correct statement but he should order his aides to investigate these mass killings, to document mass graves, and to find their families, to match the graves and their families, as well as to set up a commission to decide what to do next,” he told Arab News.

For historian Bonnie Triyana, Widodo’s acknowledgment was, however, a “step forward” for Indonesia to move on from its dark past.

“But we must also ask — what comes next?” he said.

“I hope this isn’t lip service. I hope this comes from the deepest conscience of our head of state and leaders to resolve the issues in our past because of their widespread impact, including the stigmas that are still attached to the victims, especially in relation to the events of 1965.”
 

Topics: Indonesia human rights President Joko Widodo

Related

Indonesia, Malaysia agree to fight ‘discrimination’ against palm oil after leaders’ meeting video
World
Indonesia, Malaysia agree to fight ‘discrimination’ against palm oil after leaders’ meeting
Nearly 200 Rohingya refugees land in Indonesia in latest boat arrival
World
Nearly 200 Rohingya refugees land in Indonesia in latest boat arrival

Ukraine and Russia agree on a prisoner swap

Ukraine and Russia agree on a prisoner swap
Updated 11 January 2023
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia agree on a prisoner swap

Ukraine and Russia agree on a prisoner swap
  • Russia and Ukraine have conducted numerous prisoner swaps — most recently on Sunday — amounting to hundreds of captives each
Updated 11 January 2023
Reuters

ANKARA: Russia and Ukraine have agreed on an exchange of 40 prisoners of war each, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Wednesday after meeting her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets in Turkiye.
Moskalkova and Lubinets were meeting on the sidelines of an international ombudsman conference in Ankara. Photos showed them sitting on opposite sides of a table.
“It is very important that the ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia, in the absence of diplomatic relations (between the two countries), take concrete actions to help people,” Moskalkova told reporters.
Russia and Ukraine have conducted numerous prisoner swaps — most recently on Sunday — amounting to hundreds of captives each in the course of the war, which is now in its 11th month.
Earlier, Moskalkova said on the Telegram messaging app that she and Lubinets had also discussed the issue of servicemen missing on both sides, and civilian humanitarian issues.
She said she had asked Lubinets to help Ukrainian citizens who want to visit relatives in Russia.
Given the current difficulty of establishing humanitarian corridors inside Ukraine, she said the ombudsmen should help specific people to move between regions and countries, saying Turkiye could play an important role.
Separately, Russia’s state-owned RIA news agency quoted Moskalkova as saying “important words about the need for a cease-fire” in Ukraine had been spoken during her meeting with her Ukrainian and Turkish colleagues.
Moskalkova said a cease-fire was necessary to stop human rights violations, RIA reported. She also asked Turkiye, a NATO ally, to stop supplying arms to Ukraine.
As Moskalkova and Lubinets met in Ankara, a fierce battle was raging for the small town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine.
Both were later due to visit the Turkish presidential palace, where President Tayyip Erdogan was scheduled to make a speech for the conference.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

In Ukraine, a young gymnast’s Olympic dreams hit by war
World
In Ukraine, a young gymnast’s Olympic dreams hit by war
Update Russia’s Wagner Group battle Ukrainian resistance in Soledar’s town center
World
Russia’s Wagner Group battle Ukrainian resistance in Soledar’s town center

US airports rumble back to life after FAA computer outage

US airports rumble back to life after FAA computer outage
Updated 5 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

US airports rumble back to life after FAA computer outage

US airports rumble back to life after FAA computer outage
  • The cause of the problem was unclear, but US officials said they had so far found no evidence of a cyberattack
  • More than 4,300 flights had been delayed and 700 canceled as officials said it will take hours to recover from the halt to flights
Updated 5 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US flights were slowly beginning to resume departures and a ground stop was lifted after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambled to fix a system outage overnight that had forced a halt to all US departing flights.
The cause of the problem, which delayed thousands of flights in the United States, was unclear, but US officials said they had so far found no evidence of a cyberattack.
“Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the US following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted. We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem” the FAA said in a Tweet.
More than 4,300 flights had been delayed and 700 canceled as officials said it will take hours to recover from the halt to flights.
The FAA had earlier ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures after its pilot alerting system crashed and the agency had to perform a hard reset around 2 a.m., officials said.
The FAA said shortly before 8:30 a.m. departures were resuming at Newark and Atlanta airports.
The FAA is expected to implement a ground delay program in order to address the backlog of flights halted for hours. Flights already in the air had been allowed to continue to their destinations during the ground stop.
US President Joe Biden ordered the Transportation Department to investigate the outage and said the cause of the failure was unknown at this time. Asked if a cyberattack was behind the outage, Biden told reporters at the White House, “We don’t know.”
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg pledged “an after-action process to determine root causes and recommend next steps.”
The FAA said it was working to restore the Notice to Air Missions system that alerts pilots to hazards and changes to airport facilities and procedures that had stopped processing updated information.
A total of 4,314 US flights were delayed as of 9:04 a.m. ET, flight tracking website FlightAware showed. Another 737 were canceled.
Modernization needed
United said it has resumed operations. The Chicago-based carrier, however, warned that customers might continue to see some delays and cancelations.
Shares of US carriers fell in Wednesday’s premarket trading. Southwest Airlines was down 2.4 percent, while Delta Air Lines Inc, United Airlines and American Airlines were down about 1 percent.
“America’s transportation network desperately needs significant upgrades ... We call on federal policymakers to modernize our vital air travel infrastructure.” said Geoff Freeman, President and CEO of the US Travel Association, a group representing US airlines, hotels, car rental companies, and theme parks.
FAA’s system outage comes weeks after an operational meltdown at Southwest at the end of last year left thousands of passengers stranded.
A severe winter storm right before Christmas coupled with the Texas-based carrier’s dated technology led to over 16,000 flight cancelations last month.
The DOT, FAA’s parent agency, heavily criticized Southwest’s failures and pressured the airline to compensate passengers for missed flights and other related costs. There is no legal requirement that the FAA must compensate passengers for flight delays caused by agency computer issues.
Essential information
A NOTAM is a notice containing information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations, but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means.
Information can go up to 200 pages for long-haul international flights and may include items such as runway closures, bird hazard warnings and construction obstacles.
United Airlines said it had temporarily delayed all domestic flights and would issue an update when it learned more from the FAA.
Germany’s Lufthansa and Air France both said they were continuing to operate flights to and from the United States, while the French airline said it was monitoring the situation. The operator of Paris international airports — Paris Charles de Gaulle airport and Orly airport — said it expects delays to flights.
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said on Twitter that ground stops across the country were causing delays. A ground stop is an air traffic control measure that slows or halts aircraft at a given airport.
In an earlier advisory on its website, the FAA said its NOTAM system had “failed,” although NOTAMs issued before the outage were still viewable. Earlier this month, a problem with a different airline computer control system delayed dozens of flights in Florida.
A total of 21,464 flights are scheduled to depart airports in the United States on Wednesday with a carrying capacity of nearly 2.9 million passengers, data from Cirium shows.
American Airlines has the most departures from US airports with 4,819 flights scheduled, followed by Delta and Southwest, Cirium data showed.

Topics: US FAA

Related

Fuel shortage grounds flights in Papua New Guinea
Offbeat
Fuel shortage grounds flights in Papua New Guinea
Update Flight with Charles ‘The Serpent’ Sobhraj takes off for France
Flight with Charles ‘The Serpent’ Sobhraj takes off for France

Latest updates

Mining firm Saudi Lime aims to boost capacity by 40% following CMA nod to list on Tadawul 
Mining firm Saudi Lime aims to boost capacity by 40% following CMA nod to list on Tadawul 
Lidl, Zara’s owner Inditex, H&M, Next accused of paying Bangladesh garment suppliers less than production cost
Lidl, Zara’s owner Inditex, H&M, Next accused of paying Bangladesh garment suppliers less than production cost
Scandal-hit French FA boss Le Graet forced to step down
Scandal-hit French FA boss Le Graet forced to step down
Saudi Comedat plans to double its capacity amid strong growth in mining sector 
Saudi Comedat plans to double its capacity amid strong growth in mining sector 
Striking similarity: Georgina Rodríguez’s Saudi lookalike sparks frenzy among Ronaldo fans online 
Striking similarity: Georgina Rodríguez’s Saudi lookalike sparks frenzy among Ronaldo fans online 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.