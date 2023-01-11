KSRelief carries water supply project, medical campaigns in Yemeni governorates 

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has been implementing projects to supply water in Al-Khawkhah Directorate in Yemen’s Hodeidah Governorate, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During Dec. 21-27, 2022, the KSRelief Water Supply and Environmental Sanitation Project pumped 381,500 liters of drinking water and 395,500 liters of non-drinking water to aid those in need.

KSRelief also carried out 25 shifts to remove waste from the displaced camps, benefiting 9,800 individuals.

In other parts of Yemen, KSRelief inaugurated a voluntary medical camp for neurosurgery at Ibn Sina Hospital in Mukalla, Hadramout governorate, from Jan. 7 to 13, 2023.

The campaign’s medical team has performed 17 successful specialized surgeries so far.

Also, KSRelief mobile medical clinic in Hajjah Governorate provided its medical services for 860 beneficiaries with various health condition in one week.

The clinic also provided 109 individuals with medications.

KSRelief distributed 118 tons and 449 kg of food baskets this week to those displaced in Marib Governorate, benefiting 16,926 individuals.