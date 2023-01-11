KSRelief carries water supply project, medical campaigns in Yemeni governorates 

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has been implementing projects to supply water in Al-Khawkhah Directorate in Yemen’s Hodeidah Governorate, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
During Dec. 21-27, 2022, the KSRelief Water Supply and Environmental Sanitation Project pumped 381,500 liters of drinking water and 395,500 liters of non-drinking water to aid those in need.
KSRelief also carried out 25 shifts to remove waste from the displaced camps, benefiting 9,800 individuals.
In other parts of Yemen, KSRelief inaugurated a voluntary medical camp for neurosurgery at Ibn Sina Hospital in Mukalla, Hadramout governorate, from Jan. 7 to 13, 2023.
The campaign’s medical team has performed 17 successful specialized surgeries so far.
Also, KSRelief mobile medical clinic in Hajjah Governorate provided its medical services for 860 beneficiaries with various health condition in one week.
The clinic also provided 109 individuals with medications.
KSRelief distributed 118 tons and 449 kg of food baskets this week to those displaced in Marib Governorate, benefiting 16,926 individuals.
Saudi Arabia plans to use uranium for entire nuclear fuel cycle, minister says
Saudi Arabia has a nascent nuclear program that it wants to expand to eventually include proliferation-sensitive uranium enrichment
Updated 11 January 2023
Reuters
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Wednesday the kingdom intended to use its domestic uranium for the entire nuclear fuel cycle.
He added that recent exploration had shown a diverse portfolio of uranium in the country.
Saudi Arabia has a nascent nuclear program that it wants to expand to eventually include proliferation-sensitive uranium enrichment.
It is unclear where its ambitions end, since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in 2018 it would develop nuclear weapons if regional rival Iran did.
“The kingdom intends to utilize its national uranium resources, including in joint ventures with willing partners in accordance with international commitments and transparency standards.”
He told a mining industry conference in Riyadh that this would involve “the entire nuclear fuel cycle which involves the production of yellow cake, low enriched uranium and the manufacturing of nuclear fuel both for our national use and of course for export.”
Riyadh’s Diriyah Nights event attracts music lovers, foodies
DGDA project set to transform Riyadh’s cultural and entertainment landscape by 2030
Updated 10 January 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Diriyah Nights is attracting swathes of music and art lovers, foodies, and shoppers at its local and high-end international stores at the heart of the historic area.
The second edition of Diriyah Season, which will run until Feb. 22, features a wide range of activities for all age groups including artistic performances and live music from some of the top stars in the Arab world.
One of the visitors, Muneera Mohammed, told Arab News: “I just bought this abaya from a local store called The Loum, and I’m going to visit again for sure. I’m in love with the atmosphere.”
Kholoud Al-Qarni, another visitor, was impressed by the art and Eastern music.
“I’ve been everywhere in Riyadh, but this place is magical. What I like is that they have local Saudi brands, like this place called Jeed, which has beautiful, rare jewelry pieces that can compete with international brands. I promised myself to buy a New Year’s gift, and I’m glad that I found Jeed,” Al-Qarni said.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Diriyah Nights, the second edition of the Diriyah Season, will run until Feb. 22. Residents of Riyadh are spending their evenings enjoying food, music and retail therapy under the night sky of Diriyah. The festival has given a boost to local Saudi businesses.
• By 2030, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority’s plans for the historical site are set to transform Diriyah into a cultural and educational hub for all. It is expected to create at least 55,000 jobs for Saudis and include a series of museums and cultural and academic institutes.
• The Diriyah Season’s calendar includes the Spanish Super, from Jan. 11 to 15, and the Italian Supercup on Jan. 18.
Another local Saudi store, Toques Elegantes, is here for the second season. “We have gold-plated accessories and natural gems, and we have leather goods. It’s our second time in Diriyah, and it has been wonderful so far,” Manal Ibrahim, a sales representative for the brand, said.
Rotana Audio Co. is hosting musical evenings called, “Diriyah Nights Sessions.” The dates and names of the artists who will participate will be announced soon.
Tickets can be bought at https://diriyahseason.sa/ar.
What I like is that they have local Saudi brands, like this place called Jeed, which has beautiful, rare jewelry pieces that can compete with international brands.
Kholoud al-Qarni, Visitor
Other interesting events at Diriyah include the Spanish Super, which will take place from Jan. 11-15 and will see Real Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, and Real Betis locking horns with each other, and the Italian Supercup (EA Sports Supercup), on Jan. 18, which will see AC Milan and Inter Milan compete.
Additional support to beneficiaries of Saudi Citizen Account Program extended
Registration to the national program will also remain open
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Additional assistance given to beneficiaries of the Citizen Account Program will be extended for another three months until March, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The move comes after an order made by King Salman at the recommendation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Registration to the national program will also remain open, SPA said.
Royal directives issued in July 2022 allocated a total of SR 20 billion for the Citizen Account Program, of which SR 8 billion was allocated as additional financial support for beneficiaries of the program until the end of the fiscal year 2022.
Live sculpting commences at Tuwaiq Sculpture 2023 in Riyadh
Participating sculptors were selected by a jury panel of experts after evaluating 650 applications received via an open call, according to an official statement
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The fourth edition of Tuwaiq Sculpture opened in Riyadh featuring 30 artists from around the world producing large-scale sculptures that will become permanent fixtures of Riyadh’s urban landscape.
Themed “Energy of Harmony,” the annual sculpture event will run from Jan. 8 to Feb. 10 and features live sculpting along with a public program of more than 65 activities, including panel discussions and interactive workshops that opened to the public yesterday.
Tuwaiq Sculpture’s community events will take place in two locations, Durrat Al-Riyadh and Riyadh Art Space at JAX District, with activities for beginner and intermediate levels conducted in English and Arabic.
Once the sculptural works are completed, Tuwaiq Sculpture will culminate in an exhibition that runs from Feb. 5-10.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The annual sculpture event will run from Jan. 8 to Feb. 10 and features live sculpting along with a public program of more than 65 activities, including panel discussions and interactive workshops.
• Tuwaiq Sculpture’s community events will take place in two locations, Durrat Al-Riyadh and Riyadh Art Space at JAX District, with activities for beginner and intermediate levels conducted in English and Arabic.
“Energy of Harmony” was developed by curator Marek Wolynski and reflects on the fundamental characteristic of human existence — the ongoing synthesis of opposing forces. It encourages artists to reimagine sculptural possibilities and capture manifestations of the ephemeral processes of introducing, witnessing and experiencing change.
Participating sculptors were selected by a jury panel of experts after evaluating 650 applications received via an open call, according to an official statement.
Hailing from 20 countries as far as Austria, China, France, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as strong representation from Saudi Arabia, the artists have exhibited their creations internationally, with a number working as academics within the field of sculpture.
This year, for the first time since its launch, Tuwaiq Sculpture will be using stone sourced from Saudi Arabia, specifically granite and sandstone.
Sarah Al-Ruwayti, the Tuwaiq Sculpture project manager, explained: “The decision to use stones from our local quarries poses symbolic significance for Tuwaiq Sculpture, specifically to highlight Saudi Arabia’s rich history with the medium, from ancient artifacts to rock carvings and modern-day sculpture. In addition, we wanted local and international artists to connect with material drawn directly from the country’s environment. (This) granite and sandstone, once transformed into beautiful artworks, will fill Riyadh’s public spaces, from parks to cultural and commercial areas for residents and visitors to see and appreciate.”
Launched in 2019, Tuwaiq Sculpture is part of the broader Riyadh Art program, one of the largest public art projects undertaken in the world today.
Riyadh Art, the first national public art initiative in the Kingdom, seeks to turn the city into a “gallery without walls,” with more than 1,000 artworks to be displayed across the Saudi capital.
To date, Tuwaiq Sculpture has engaged with 90 renowned local and international artists and thousands of visitors.
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra to roll out green carpet for ‘Shrek The Musical’ on Wednesday
Wildly popular show set for Mideast run
Leading director, designers participating
Updated 11 January 2023
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: For the very first time in Saudi Arabia, the citizens of the Kingdom of Far Far Away will come to sing, dance and rejoice at Ithra. “Shrek The Musical’s” debut show is on Jan. 11.
Fans young and old can revisit the story of the shy green ogre named Shrek who was forced to face reality in a fairytale world. The adventures that ensue involve friendship, a princess, a talking donkey, a dragon, and finding true love.
For the past two decades, the Shrek franchise has been well-received by audiences since the first installment of the wildly popular Oscar-winning movie came out in 2001. Several other Shrek movies followed. The story is based on a picture book by American cartoonist William Steig, who published the first tale in 1990.
To celebrate the show’s debut in Saudi Arabia, Ithra will be rolling out a green carpet on the opening night of “Shrek The Musical.” Visitors have been instructed to wear green-colored outfits for the occasion. Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona will all be in attendance before their onward journey to Kuwait and Dubai.
Originally produced on Broadway by DreamWorks Theatricals & Neal Street Productions, the dynamic production by DreamWorks Theatricals & Broadway Entertainment Group will bring the familiar characters to life on stage. This 90-minute fun-filled musical spectacle was designed to be enjoyed by the whole family.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Shrek The Musical has arrived in the Middle East for the first time, debuting in Saudi Arabia. At the Ithra premier, visitors have been instructed to wear green-colored outfits. Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona will all be in attendance before their onward journey to Kuwait and Dubai.
• Shrek’s story is based on a picture book by American cartoonist William Steig. Developed for stage by DreamWorks Theatricals & Broadway Entertainment Group, the show will run for 90 minutes and is suitable for all ages.
“We are thrilled that ‘Shrek The Musical’ will be performed in places it’s never been before,” said a spokesperson for DreamWorks Theatricals, “and for families all over the world to experience their favorite ogre and fairytale creatures live on stage.”
“Shrek The Musical” features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Olivier Award-winner Jeanine Tesori. The show is choreographed by Hannah Mcfarlane and directed by Nick Wilkinson. Costumes are by the Tony Award-winning designer, Tim Hatley.
The cast includes the talented 12-year-old Hermione Sparks from New Zealand who will play young Princess Fiona.
“Shrek The Musical” will be showcased at Ithra for 21 performances only, from Jan. 11-28, before moving to other parts of the Middle East. Tickets start at SR100 ($26) with several tier options and time slots. Wheelchair-accessible seats are available upon request. Tickets can be booked via the Ithra website.