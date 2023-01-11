Ukraine and Russia agree on a prisoner swap

You are here

A relative of Ukrainian servicemen said to be captured by Russian forces, holds a child as she stands next to their portraits during their rally at Independence Square in Kyiv, as they call to hasten their release from Russian captivity according to the formula "All for All". (AFP)
Reuters

  • Russia and Ukraine have conducted numerous prisoner swaps — most recently on Sunday — amounting to hundreds of captives each
Reuters

ANKARA: Russia and Ukraine have agreed on an exchange of 40 prisoners of war each, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Wednesday after meeting her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets in Turkiye.
Moskalkova and Lubinets were meeting on the sidelines of an international ombudsman conference in Ankara. Photos showed them sitting on opposite sides of a table.
“It is very important that the ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia, in the absence of diplomatic relations (between the two countries), take concrete actions to help people,” Moskalkova told reporters.
Russia and Ukraine have conducted numerous prisoner swaps — most recently on Sunday — amounting to hundreds of captives each in the course of the war, which is now in its 11th month.
Earlier, Moskalkova said on the Telegram messaging app that she and Lubinets had also discussed the issue of servicemen missing on both sides, and civilian humanitarian issues.
She said she had asked Lubinets to help Ukrainian citizens who want to visit relatives in Russia.
Given the current difficulty of establishing humanitarian corridors inside Ukraine, she said the ombudsmen should help specific people to move between regions and countries, saying Turkiye could play an important role.
Separately, Russia’s state-owned RIA news agency quoted Moskalkova as saying “important words about the need for a cease-fire” in Ukraine had been spoken during her meeting with her Ukrainian and Turkish colleagues.
Moskalkova said a cease-fire was necessary to stop human rights violations, RIA reported. She also asked Turkiye, a NATO ally, to stop supplying arms to Ukraine.
As Moskalkova and Lubinets met in Ankara, a fierce battle was raging for the small town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine.
Both were later due to visit the Turkish presidential palace, where President Tayyip Erdogan was scheduled to make a speech for the conference.

Afghan migrant charged with murder in UK after dispute over e-scooter

Afghan migrant charged with murder in UK after dispute over e-scooter
Arab News

  • Afghan migrant Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai, also 21, who was seen on CCTV fleeing the scene
  • He told arresting officers he was 16, but the court has since determined that he is 21
Arab News

LONDON: A man was allegedly stabbed to death by an Afghan asylum seeker while attempting to break up an argument over an e-scooter, a UK court has heard.

Thomas Roberts, 21, was knifed twice outside a sandwich shop in the English town of Bournemouth on March 12 last year.

Afghan migrant Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai, also 21, who was seen on CCTV fleeing the scene, is currently on trial at Salisbury Crown Court charged with the murder of Roberts.

Prosecutor Nic Lobbenberg told the court the victim had been enjoying a “very chilled” evening with a friend, James Medway, before Medway became involved in an altercation with Abdulrahimzai over a hired e-scooter.

Lobbenberg said: “There was an altercation with this defendant. Thomas Roberts was a peacemaker, he came between the two men, for his trouble, he received two stab wounds.”

He added that the first stab wound hit the victim’s heart, the second hit his stomach.

“James Medway says to Tom, ‘we do not need to get a taxi home, we can scoot — it’s not being used, we can take it,’ and gets on it,” he said.

“He is immediately confronted by the defendant. Tom comes between them, and the defendant gets in Tom’s face and is very aggressive.

“The defendant is getting in Tom’s face, he (Tom) slaps the defendant in the face with an open palm, at that, the defendant draws a knife and stabs him twice,” he added.

The court heard that Abdulrahimzai did not deny carrying out the stabbing using a knife he had taken with him from home, and previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter, but denies murder.

Abdulrahimzai was born in Afghanistan and arrived in the UK in late 2019. He told arresting officers he was 16, but the court has since determined that he is 21.

Russia appoints top soldier Gerasimov to oversee Ukraine campaign

Russia appoints top soldier Gerasimov to oversee Ukraine campaign
Reuters

  • Gerasimov, like Shoigu, has faced sharp criticism from Russia's hawkish military bloggers for multiple setbacks on the battlefield
  • The defence ministry said Shoigu had appointed Gerasimov as commander of the combined forces group for the "special military operation" in Ukraine
Reuters

DUBAI: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu appointed Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov on Wednesday to oversee the military campaign in Ukraine, in the latest shake-up of Moscow’s military leadership.
Gerasimov, like Shoigu, has faced sharp criticism from Russia’s hawkish military bloggers for multiple setbacks on the battlefield and Moscow’s failure to secure victory in a campaign the Kremlin had expected to take just a short time.
In a statement, the defense ministry said Shoigu had appointed Gerasimov as commander of the combined forces group for the “special military operation” in Ukraine. It is the most senior position among Russia’s battlefield generals.
Only last October, Russia had put Sergey Surovikin, nicknamed “General Armageddon” by the Russian media for his reputed ruthlessness, in overall charge of Ukraine operations following a series of counter-offensives by Ukrainian forces that turned the tide of the conflict.
Surovikin will now stay on as a deputy of Gerasimov, the defense ministry said.
The changes are designed to increase the effectiveness of military operations in Ukraine, it said, more than 10 months into a campaign in which tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides as well as Ukrainian civilians have been killed.
“The increase in the level of leadership of the special military operation is connected with the expansion in the scale of tasks ... the need to organize closer contact between different branches of the armed forces and improve the quality ... and effectiveness of the management of Russian forces,” the ministry statement said.
CRITICISM
Russian pro-war commentators were not impressed. “The sum does not change, just by changing the places of its parts,” wrote one prominent military blogger who posts on the Telegram messaging app under the name of Rybar.
He said Surovikin, a veteran of Russian campaigns in Chechnya and Syria, was being made the fall guy for a series of recent Russian military failures, including a Ukrainian attack on a Russian barracks in the town of Makiivka that killed at least 89 Russian soldiers, including conscripts, at New Year.
Military analyst Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, said on Twitter that Gerasimov’s appointment reasserted the defense ministry’s position in the conduct of the war.
“I don’t think this is because Surovikin is viewed as a failure. (It is) certainly possible that this was driven by political reasons. As the unified commander in Ukraine, Surovikin was becoming very powerful and was likely bypassing Shoigu/Gerasimov when talking to Putin,” Lee said.
Political analyst Abbas Gallyamov noted on Telegram that the move followed the transfer of another top general, Alexander Lapin, to the role of land forces chief on Tuesday.
“All this moving of the same individuals from one chair to another, at the height of military hostilities, may say whatever you like but not that ‘everything is going according to plan’,” Gallyamov said.
Russian and Ukrainian forces were engaged in intense fighting on Wednesday over the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, a stepping stone in Moscow’s push to capture the entire Donbas region. The Russians appeared to have the upper hand.

German mother accused of enslaving Yazidi woman faces trial

German mother accused of enslaving Yazidi woman faces trial
Arab News

  • German women who joined Daesh in 2014 helped ensure enslaved Yazidi woman could not escape.
  • 22-year-old ‘raped by accused’s husband and forced to have sex with militant fighters.’
Arab News

LONDON: A 37-year-old German mother accused of keeping a young Yazidi woman as a slave after traveling to Iraq to join Daesh will face trial on Wednesday, Sky News reported.

The woman, who cannot be named under German law, allegedly belonged to the extremist group for over four years. She is charged with crimes against humanity, and aiding and abetting genocide.

Prosecutors claim she left Germany with her husband in December 2014 and lived in various locations in Syria before relocating to Mosul in Iraq. 

Following their arrival in Mosul, the couple allegedly occupied a house whose owners  had been driven out by Daesh, Sky News said. 

In April 2016, the woman’s husband allegedly enslaved a 22-year-old Yazidi woman previously captured by extremist fighters during a raid on her home village in 2014.

She was allegedly made available to various fighters to do housework and for sex. 

The husband allegedly frequently raped and beat the Yazidi woman with the knowledge of the accused, it is claimed.

The accused woman helped ensure her slave could not escape by taking her black clothing, without which she could not leave the house in Daesh territory.

On March 8, 2019, the couple, their two daughters and the Yazidi woman were captured by Kurdish forces while fleeing the final Daesh stronghold of Baghuz in Syria.

During this escape attempt the accused’s husband allegedly told the Yazidi woman that she was now “free.”

The accused was arrested after while re-entering Germany on March 31, 2022, and has been held in pre-trial detention since. 

The trial is expected to last several weeks.

 

Prince Harry slams media reports of ‘boasting’ about 25 Taliban kills as ‘dangerous lie’

Prince Harry slams media reports of ‘boasting’ about 25 Taliban kills as ‘dangerous lie’
Arab News

  • ‘Having spent nearly two decades working with veterans, I think the most important thing is to be honest’
  • He has been criticized for describing those he killed as ‘chess pieces’ in his new book
Arab News

LONDON: Prince Harry has hit back at media “spin” surrounding his memoir released this week, saying he is particularly upset by the “dangerous lie” that he had boasted about killing 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan while serving as a military helicopter pilot.

He was criticized for describing those he killed in his book “Spare” as “chess pieces,” with some military figures saying it was wrong to refer to the dead in such a manner.

In the book, he recounts two tours of Afghanistan, his first in 2007/2008 as a forward air controller, and again in 2012 as a co-pilot gunner in Apache attack helicopters.

British newspapers, which he heavily criticizes in his book, and some senior former British military figures have attacked his decision to make public the number of those he had killed, saying it could put him and others at risk of reprisals.

Speaking to US chat show host Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show,” Prince Harry said he had only spoken out about his experiences in Afghanistan to reduce the number of potential suicides by military veterans.

“Without doubt the most dangerous lie that they have told, is that I somehow boasted about the number of people that I killed in Afghanistan,” he said, adding that the press had spun his words to take his disclosure out of context.

“I made a choice to share it because having spent nearly two decades working with veterans all around the world, I think the most important thing is to be honest and be able to give space to others to be able to share their experiences without any shame.”

On Tuesday, the publisher of his book said it had become the UK’s fastest-selling non-fiction book ever.

* With Reuters

Shamima Begum says she is ‘just so much more than Daesh’

Shamima Begum says she is ‘just so much more than Daesh’
Arab News

  • Shamima Begum: ‘What was there to obsess over? We went to Daesh, that was it, it was over, it was over and done with. What more is there to say?’
  • One woman who went to school with Begum said she had been ‘a ghost’ who was quiet and kept to a small friendship group
Arab News

LONDON: Shamima Begum has acknowledged that she joined a terror group but said that she is “just so much more than Daesh.”

Giving her first full account of her flight to Syria, she told The BBC podcast “The Shamima Begum Story” that she had been “relieved” to make it out of the UK and said that when she left, she expected never to return.

Begum said she knows the public now sees her “as a danger, as a risk, as a potential risk to them, to their safety, to their way of living.”

But she said: “I’m not this person that they think I am.”

Now the 23-year-old — who had three children in Syria, all of whom died — is in a legal battle with the British government to try to have her citizenship restored so she can return to London.

The tribunal hearing has centered on whether she was a victim of trafficking for sexual exploitation or a committed Daesh volunteer who is a threat to the UK.

Acknowledging that the public sees her as a potential danger if she should return, Begum said she is “not a bad person” and blamed the media for her portrayal. She said: “I’m so much more than everything I’ve been through.”

Does she understand society’s anger toward her? “Yes, I do understand,” she said.

“But I don’t think it’s actually toward me. I think it’s toward Daesh. When they think of Daesh they think of me because I’ve been put on the media so much.”

Challenged that the media coverage was a consequence of her decision to join Daesh, she said: “But what was there to obsess over? We went to Daesh, that was it, it was over, it was over and done with. What more is there to say?

“They just wanted to continue the story because it was a story, it was the big story.”

Pressed further on whether she accepts that she did join a terror group, she said: “Yes, I did.”

Tim Loughton, former children’s minister, told the BBC it was still not clear why Begum joined Daesh as a teenager and “what forces brainwashed her,” but he said public sympathy for her when she first went missing had increasingly been replaced by anger.

He said many people were justifiably suspicious that she was now “putting on act” in appearing to “transition from a heavily veiled Muslim young woman to somebody wearing Western clothes” as if she had “stayed in east London as a normal British teenager.”

He added: “I think most people will say that, frankly, we owe her nothing. She got herself into this mess and frankly it’s down to her to work out how she’s going to get out of it.”

According to Begum’s account, the preparation for her and two other girls from Bethnal Green to join Daesh in Raqqa involved their own research as well as explicit instructions from the terror group’s members. One of the girls later died and the other is also believed to have been killed in Syria.

Begum said there were “people online telling us and, like, advising us on what to do and what not to do,” with “a long list of detailed instructions,” including what cover story to use if they were caught.

Tasnime Akunjee, a lawyer who represented the families of the girls, told the BBC that he searched their rooms after they fled, looking for clues: receipts, phone bills, texts, emails.

“I’ve never seen anything so thoroughly dry-cleaned of evidence or information as these young teenagers managed to do themselves,” said Akunjee, a criminal lawyer with 20 years of experience. “They must have had a great deal of trust in whoever it is that they were speaking to, to follow that, to follow their advice very, very carefully.”

He said just one scrap of paper was found in Begum’s house. It was a shopping list, detailing items they would need for their trip to the Daesh caliphate and how much they cost — a phone for £75 ($90), socks for £4, taxi for £100 — with a name or an initial of one of the girls next to each.

Begum denied the list was hers, saying it had been left by Amira, one of the other girls.

“We tried so hard to clear up our tracks and just one of us was stupid,” she said.

Begum said they tried to pack light for the journey, though she was advised to “pack nice clothes so you can dress nicely for your husband,” referring to the fact that they were expected to marry Daesh fighters.

While they showed sophistication in concealing their intentions to join Daesh, other aspects of their planning betrayed the age of the teenage runaways.

Begum said she stocked up with chocolate bars that she knew she would not be able to buy in Syria: “about 30” mint Aero bars.

“You can find a lot of things in this country, but you cannot find mint chocolate,” she said.

One woman who went to school with Begum said she had been “a ghost” who was quiet and kept to a small friendship group.

Begum says her family thought she was “weak to do something so crazy” and “did not think in a million years” that she could be recruited by Daesh.

“I’ve always been a more secluded person. That’s why it’s so hard the way my life has turned out being all over the media because I’m not a person that likes a lot of attention on me,” she told The BBC.

