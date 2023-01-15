You are here

  • Home
  • Marcos to promote Philippines as ‘gateway’ to Asia-Pacific in global meet

Marcos to promote Philippines as ‘gateway’ to Asia-Pacific in global meet

Special Marcos to promote Philippines as ‘gateway’ to Asia-Pacific in global meet
Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. during his inauguration ceremony as the 17th President of the Philippines at the National Museum in Manila, Philippines, June 30, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cmgk8

Updated 18 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Marcos to promote Philippines as ‘gateway’ to Asia-Pacific in global meet

Marcos to promote Philippines as ‘gateway’ to Asia-Pacific in global meet
  • Philippines president is only ASEAN leader to attend this year’s WEF in Switzerland
  • Southeast Asian nation may also ‘soft launch’ its wealth fund plan at global forum
Updated 18 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will promote the Philippines as a gateway to the Asia-Pacific region at the World Economic Forum, as he departed for the annual event in Davos on Sunday with hopes to attract new investment in the country.

The Swiss town of Davos will host dozens of world leaders and hundreds of CEOs from Jan. 16-20 for the second in-person gathering of the forum after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Speaking ahead of his flight, Marcos said that the Philippines will be the focus of a country strategy dialogue at WEF, where he will promote the nation “as leader and driver of growth, and a gateway to the Asia-Pacific region.”

He described the Philippines as “(a country) that is open for business — ever ready to complement regional and global expansion plans … anchored on the competent and well-educated Filipino workers, the managers and professionals.”

Marcos is the only leader from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, reportedly attending Davos this year, and the only other Asian leader besides South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol.

The Filipino leader, accompanied by a delegation of officials and business leaders, said that he will also share his country’s experience “as a model” for managing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippine Foreign Affairs Ministry said that Marcos may also use the forum to introduce the country’s sovereign wealth fund, which the president had said could spur growth and development in the archipelagic nation.

“The World Economic Forum is simply a great venue to do sort of a soft launch for our sovereign wealth fund given the prominence of the forum itself and the global and business leaders who will be there, and they will hear it directly from the president,” Philippine Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Carlos Sorreta said.

A draft law establishing the wealth fund is still being deliberated by the Philippine Congress.

The plan — which follows similar moves by neighbors Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia — could bring “added investment” to the Philippines, Marcos has said.

Malaysia’s 1MDB sovereign wealth fund was the focus of a multi-billion-dollar graft scandal, resulting in the country’s former premier Najib Razak going to prison.

Topics: Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos

Related

New leader Marcos Jr. wants to ‘reintroduce’ Philippines
World
New leader Marcos Jr. wants to ‘reintroduce’ Philippines
Philippines marks Marcos’ 50th martial law anniversary, with son at UN to charm world
World
Philippines marks Marcos’ 50th martial law anniversary, with son at UN to charm world

Albanian migrant numbers to UK drop dramatically over winter

Albanian migrant numbers to UK drop dramatically over winter
Updated 55 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Albanian migrant numbers to UK drop dramatically over winter

Albanian migrant numbers to UK drop dramatically over winter
  • Migrants from Balkan country made up half of all people crossing English Channel in summer 2022
  • Winter saw that proportion drop to around 10%, government source tells Times
Updated 55 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Illegal crossings by Albanians in the English Channel have dropped significantly over the past few months, a UK government source has said.

Albanians averaged around a third of all people attempting to cross into the UK via small boats from France in 2022, with at least 13,000 making the trip, up from just 800 in 2021.

During the height of the crisis in the summer, they represented 42-60 percent of all people making the journey, but that number has since dropped to around 10 percent, the source told The Times.

The drop follows months of proposals from UK government ministers to crack down on Albanian migrants, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledging to return “thousands” to their homeland.

Many migrants are also thought to have been put off making the trip following the tragic drowning in December of at least four people in the Channel, with experts suggesting harsher winter conditions were contributing to the reduction in people traveling. 

“We’ve seen a marked drop in the number of Albanians coming across the Channel in small boats in recent months,” the source told The Times.

“It’s not clear exactly why, but nobody’s counting their chickens that they won’t try again — particularly as we move into the new year and spring.”

Dr. Andi Hoxhaj, a law lecturer at University College London, told The Times that the massive surge in Albanians coming to the UK in the summer was down to lower costs, as criminal gangs scaled up operations to facilitate the mass transportation of people — many coming from places such as Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran — across the Channel, which in some cases reduced the cost of the journey by almost 90 percent, from £20,000 ($24,000) in previous years to just £2,500.

He added that the majority of Albanian migrants were traveling for economic reasons. “In some cases, what you could earn in one day here — say £200 on a construction site — is what someone might earn in one month in Albania,” said Hoxhaj.

Topics: Albania United Kingdom (UK) migrants rishi sunak

Related

‘UK should prevent Albanians from claiming asylum,’ says immigration minister
World
‘UK should prevent Albanians from claiming asylum,’ says immigration minister
Concern as English local authority admits 39 Albanian child migrants missing
World
Concern as English local authority admits 39 Albanian child migrants missing

Presumed militants abduct about 50 women in Burkina Faso

Presumed militants abduct about 50 women in Burkina Faso
Updated 15 January 2023
AFP

Presumed militants abduct about 50 women in Burkina Faso

Presumed militants abduct about 50 women in Burkina Faso
Updated 15 January 2023
AFP

Suspected militants have abducted roughly 50 women in a part of northern Burkina Faso that is regularly hit by violence, local officials and residents told AFP.
Roughly 40 were seized about a dozen kilometres (miles) southeast of Arbinda on Thursday and about 20 others were abducted on Friday to the north of the town, with some escaping in the meantime, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

Church bomb attack kills at least 5 people in eastern Congo — army

Church bomb attack kills at least 5 people in eastern Congo — army
Updated 15 January 2023

Church bomb attack kills at least 5 people in eastern Congo — army

Church bomb attack kills at least 5 people in eastern Congo — army
Updated 15 January 2023

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo: At least five people were killed and 15 wounded on Sunday in a suspected Islamist militant bomb attack at a Protestant church in the eastern Congolese city of Kasindi on the border with Uganda, an army spokesman Anthony Mualushay said by phone.

Topics: Democratic Republic of Congo Church Blast

Related

Rwanda says international community not helping Congo crisis
World
Rwanda says international community not helping Congo crisis

Dozens killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in 30 years

Dozens killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in 30 years
Updated 15 January 2023
Reuters

Dozens killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in 30 years

Dozens killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in 30 years
  • There were 72 people onboard
Updated 15 January 2023
Reuters

At least 68 people were killed on Sunday when an aircraft of domestic carrier Yeti Airlines crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, a Nepal aviation authority official said.
“Rescue operations are on,” said Jagannath Niroula, spokesman for Nepal civil aviation authority. “Weather was clear.”
Local television showed thick black smoke billowing from the crash site as rescue workers and crowds of people gathered around the wreckage of the aircraft.
There were 72 people on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Nepal’s Yeti Airlines, including two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign nationals, said airline spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula.
Hundreds of rescue workers were scouring the hillside crash site.
The plane was 15 years old, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.
The ATR72 is a widely used twin engine turboprop plane manufactured by a joint venture of Airbus and Italy’s Leonardo. Yeti Airlines has a fleet of six ATR72-500 planes, according to its website.
Air accidents are not uncommon in Nepal, home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, including Everest, as the weather can change suddenly and make for hazardous conditions.
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency cabinet meeting after the plane crash, a government statement said. 

Topics: nepal

Related

WHO appeals to China to release more COVID-19 information

WHO appeals to China to release more COVID-19 information
Updated 15 January 2023

WHO appeals to China to release more COVID-19 information

WHO appeals to China to release more COVID-19 information
Updated 15 January 2023
BEIJING: The World Health Organization has appealed to China to keep releasing information about its wave of COVID-19 infections after the government announced nearly 60,000 deaths since early December following weeks of complaints it was failing to tell the world what was happening.
The announcement Saturday was the first official death toll since the ruling Communist Party abruptly dropped anti-virus restrictions in December despite a surge in infections that flooded hospitals. That left the WHO and other governments appealing for information, while the United States, South Korea and others imposed controls on visitors from China.
The government said 5,503 people died of respiratory failure caused by COVID-19 and there were 54,435 fatalities from cancer, heart disease and other ailments combined with COVID-19 between Dec. 8 and Jan. 12.
The announcement “allows for a better understanding of the epidemiological situation,” said a WHO statement. It said the WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, talked by phone with Health Minister Ma Xiaowei.
“WHO requested that this type of detailed information continued to be shared with us and the public,” the agency said.
The National Health Commission said only deaths in hospitals were counted, which means anyone who died at home wouldn’t be included. It gave no indication when or whether it might release updated numbers.
A health official said the “national emergency peak has passed” based on an 83 percent decline in the daily number of people going to fever clinics from a Dec. 23 high.
The report would more than double China’s official COVID-19 death toll to 10,775 since the disease was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019. China has counted only deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official toll, which excludes many fatalities that might be attributed to the virus in other countries.

Latest updates

Marcos to promote Philippines as ‘gateway’ to Asia-Pacific in global meet
Marcos to promote Philippines as ‘gateway’ to Asia-Pacific in global meet
UK urged to expel Iranian diplomats over ‘shocking’ execution
UK urged to expel Iranian diplomats over ‘shocking’ execution
Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 0.16% amid lingering uncertainties 
Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 0.16% amid lingering uncertainties 
UAE launched 11 clean energy projects worth $43bn in 2022: Suhail Al Mazrouei 
UAE launched 11 clean energy projects worth $43bn in 2022: Suhail Al Mazrouei 
UK to reassess Iran nuclear deal after dual national’s execution
UK to reassess Iran nuclear deal after dual national’s execution

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.