Review: Marvel Experience through a 3D simulation

The Marvel Experience interactive entertainment area at the Superhero Village in Boulevard World, one of the Riyadh Season zones, allows visitors to see what it’s like to live inside the comics through 3D technology and virtual reality games.

The exciting journey begins with a meeting with the creator of the famous characters, Stan Lee, who introduces visitors to the story behind the Marvel and Avengers wars and instructs them on how to use superhero weapons through the shooting wall.

Marvel fans can also fly in an Iron Man costume and interact with virtual reality screens in the area.

The experience includes a training area that allows visitors to play virtual reality games, solve puzzles and search for lost data against a time limit, test the strength of their favorite superheroes, and fight as a soldier in a Marvel battle.

The Marvel Experience tour ends with a photography and shopping area, which offers Marvel models and games as souvenirs and documents fun moments with photographs featuring Marvel’s popular superheroes through a 3D simulation.

Tickets can be booked via the following link: https://riyadhseason.sa/event-details-en.html?id=786/en_Boulevard_World

Riyadh Season 2022 contains 15 diverse entertainment zones that feature everything from cable car transportation and cloud-embracing lounges to international Cirque du Soleil shows and sporting events such as WWE and the Riyadh Season Cup, which brings together the Paris Saint-Germain team with stars from Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr football clubs.

There are also 65 days of fireworks, a range of Saudi and Arab plays, concerts, local and international exhibitions, and a variety of other events for families and individuals.