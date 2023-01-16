Hollywood star Johnny Depp spotted in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla days after RSIFF backs his upcoming film 

DUBAI: A recent photo posted by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture and Governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud places Hollywood star Johnny Depp in the historical area.
The selfie, posted on Instagram on Sunday night, was simply captioned “Good times,” also tagging #AlUla.
This picture comes days after it was announced that the Red Seal International Film Festival will back upcoming period drama “Jeanne Du Barry,” in which Depp plays King Louis XV opposite French director and actress Maiwenn, who will star as the titular 18th Century courtesan Madame du Barry.
RSIFF will provide post-production support for the period drama, marking the first time the foundation is co-producing a French movie.
The financial terms of the investment have not been disclosed.
Since its creation in 2019, the Red Sea Film Foundation has supported the development, production, and post-production of 170 films from the Arab world and Africa.
In a statement, the festival said backing “Jeanne du Barry” was part of its “ongoing mission to support distinctive filmmaking and champion visionary female talent both on and behind the camera from around the world.
Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Islamic Arts Biennale ready to launch on Jan. 23
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Islamic Arts Biennale is set to “bridge the past, present, and future” at the iconic Aga Khan award-winning Western Hajj Terminal in Jeddah from Jan. 23 - Apr. 23.
The terminal will also host two separate pavilions presenting a display of historical objects, originally housed in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah and in the Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah, among contemporary artistic expressions inspired by these Holy Sites.
Themed “Awwal Bait” – meaning “First House,” in reference to the Holy Ka’bah in Makkah – the biennale will feature over 60 established and emerging artists from around the globe, over 60 new commissions, 280 artefacts and over 15 never-before-exhibited works of art.
Curated by a multi-disciplinary panel of experts, including Dr. Saad Alrashid, leading Saudi scholar and archaeologist; Dr. Omniya Abdel Barr, Barakat Trust Fellow at the Victoria and Albert Museum; Dr. Julian Raby, Director Emeritus of the National Museum of Asian Art, Smithsonian Institution, Washington DC; and Artistic Director Sumayya Vally, Principal of Counterspace, and Honorary Professor of Practice, UCL, the Biennale aims to highlight the beauty and diversity of the Muslim experience.
Farida Alhusseini, Islamic Arts Biennale Director, said in a statement: “For a very long time, the world has perceived Islamic Arts through a very specific lens, one that has often restricted or defined its boundaries. With the Islamic Arts Biennale, we are working to broaden that definition, and enable a deeper and more nuanced exploration of the Islamic arts.”
Artistic Director Sumayya Vally added: “Seeing the biennale come to life through the voices and perspectives of our artists has been profound. Each of them has boldly and sensitively taken on the opportunity of this platform to contribute to an emerging discourse on Islamic arts that we hope will continue. At its essence, this biennale is about giving contemporary objects a home by giving them a lineage and giving historic objects a home by giving them a future.”
Georgina Rodriguez supports Ronaldo as he trains for Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr debut
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez took to social media over the weekend to show support for Cristiano Rinaldo's son as he trained, just as his famous father continues his training with Saudi team Al-Nassr.
The Instagram Story showed the model cheering on who seemed to be Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., along with their younger son Mateo Ronaldo. "Supporting the older brother," read her caption.
The “I am Georgina” star, who is Portuguese footballer Ronaldo’s longtime partner, earlier also shared a picture of her embracing Ronaldo, and wrote: " “There are many beautiful things left to live.”
She also posted a selfie with their daughter Bella Esmeralda as well.
Ronaldo, who could be seen wearing his yellow and blue jersey, also shared his own set of images from the training as he gets ready to make his debut appearance for the team when the Yellows host Ettifaq next weekend.
Ever since her arrival in Saudi Arabia, Rodríguez has made a splash with her impeccable fashion taste and penchant for unique makeup looks — and it has set off a frenzy on social media as fans from Saudi Arabia and beyond rush to copy her style on TikTok and Instagram.
Arab hopefuls miss out as Miss USA named Miss Universe in New Orleans
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: The only two Arab contestants at the 71st Miss Universe pageant, held in New Orleans, narrowly missed out on making the top 16 as Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel was unveiled as the latest beauty queen.
Former title holder Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu of India crowned her successor in a glittering ceremony at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center.
Contestants from over 84 countries were whittled down to just 16 as the only two contestants from the Middle East — Miss Universe Bahrain Evlin Abdullah Khalifa and Miss Universe Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun — did not make the cut.
Over the course of Saturday night’s final competition the contestants were narrowed down to just three hopefuls from the Dominican Republic, the US and Venezuela.
“I’m scared and nervous because of the uncertainties that this night will bring but at the same time I am hopeful and inspired to know that I have so many young kids looking up to me, cheering for me to do well and believing in me that I can achieve my dream of becoming the first Miss Universe from the Arabian Gulf countries,” Abdullah Khalifa said on Instagram before the final 16 was unveiled.
Despite not gracing the finals’ stage, Abdullah Khalifa and Zaytoun did cause a stir during the preliminary round of the competition.
For the swimsuit competition on Wednesday, 24-year-old Abdullah Khalifa graced the stage wearing a hot pink burkini with a cape that had the word “equality” written on it in Arabic.
The cape also featured text that read “Arab women should be represented” on one side and on the other side said: “A Muslim women can also become Miss Universe.”
As part of the preliminary competition, the Bahraini Russian pianist participated in an evening gown round. She wore a glitzy form-fitting dress with a matching hood designed by Filipino couturier Furne One.
For the national costume presentation, Abdullah Khalifa wore a gold ensemble, by One, that featured a structured trailing cape. She completed her look with a dangling gold headpiece.
“This costume represents the golden celebration of the establishment of Bahrain as a nation,” said the host as Abdullah Khalifa walked the stage. “The smallest country in the Middle East is among the richest in the world.”
Meanwhile, Zaytoun also made waves at the competition.
For the evening gown round, she wore a heavily embellished metallic gown designed by Lebanese couturier Charbel Zoe.
Shakira song dissing former partner Pique breaks YouTube record
In the track, the Colombian pop star mocks Pique, saying that he traded ‘a Ferrari for a Twingo’ and a ‘Rolex for a Casio’
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News
LONDON: A song by Shakira dissing her former partner, footballer Gerard Pique, has broken YouTube records for the most-watched Latin track.
The video for “Out of Your League” was viewed more than 63 million times in 24 hours.
In the song, the Colombian performer mocks Pique, saying in Spanish that she is “worth two 22-year-olds,” and compares the relationship to trading “a Ferrari for a (Renault) Twingo” and a “Rolex for a Casio.”
“I was out of your league, which is why you’re with someone just like you,” she sings, before inviting her gym-loving ex to spend a little time training his mind, too.
In the song, produced in collaboration with Argentine producer and DJ Bizarrap, the pop star also mentions her tax issue with Spanish authorities.
The 45-year-old performer is accused of failing to pay €14.5 million ($15.7 million) in income tax for the period she spent in Spain with Pique.
Shakira broke up with the former Barcelona player after an 11-year relationship during which the couple had two children.
The separation was announced in June 2022, but Shakira only opened up about the split in an emotional interview with Elle Magazine last September.
Pique has not officially responded to Shakira’s provocation, but on Friday the former Spanish international announced that the seven-a-side league he leads had struck a sponsorship deal with Casio.
Egyptian actress Enjy Kiwan to star in Scott Weintrob’s ‘Paradox Effect’
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Egyptian actress, model and presenter Enjy Kiwan announced this week that she has joined the cast of “Paradox Effect,” the action thriller directed by US Emmy-nominated director and producer Scott Weintrob.
Kiwan, who is based in Dubai, will star alongside Ukrainian-French actress Olga Kurylenko, US actor Harvey Keitel, Los Angeles-born actress Talia Asseraf, and US model and social media star Meredith Mickelson.
“Beyond excited for this,” wrote Kiwan on Instagram. “Working with the incredible Andrea Iervolino and Scott Weintrob. See you soon Meredith Mickelson.”
“Paradox Effect” tells the story of a woman (Kurylenko) forced to confront a dangerous criminal boss (Keitel) who has kidnapped her young daughter for ransom. She teams up with a corrupt Interpol agent whose son is also being held hostage.