You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt to sell discounted bread to fight inflation

Egypt to sell discounted bread to fight inflation

Egypt to sell discounted bread to fight inflation
An Egyptian worker removes loaves of bread from the oven at a bakery in Cairo's southeastern Mokattam district, as the prices of basic goods in Egypt have risen since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Egypt, March 16, 2022. Picture taken March 16, 2022. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4bdzm

Updated 16 January 2023
Reuters

Egypt to sell discounted bread to fight inflation

Egypt to sell discounted bread to fight inflation
  • Egypt’s government already provides heavily subsidised bread to more than 70 million of its 104 million citizens
Updated 16 January 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s government will start selling discounted bread to people not enrolled in its bread subsidy program as it battles accelerating inflation, the supply minister said on Monday.
People will be able to buy 90g loaves at cost price using pre-paid “debit cards,” Ali Moselhy said, adding the price was yet to be decided but would be less than 1 Egyptian pound ($0.03), with a trial period starting on Wednesday.
“The point is to make this important commodity available without any exaggeration in profits by commercial bakeries,” he said.
Egypt’s government already provides heavily subsidised bread to more than 70 million of its 104 million citizens. The decision would increase bread sold by the government by up to 10 percent, Moselhy said.
The economic fallout from the Ukraine war has triggered an acute foreign currency shortage in Egypt, leading to a backlog of goods in ports, rising inflation and a $3 billion financial support package from the International Monetary Fund.
Egypt’s private sector importers and mills have struggled in past months to pay for hundreds of thousands of tons of wheat stuck at ports, causing a spike in bread and flour prices.
The state grains buyer had already started selling flour to private mills, as well as wheat via a newly launched commodities exchange, to try to ease internal trade blockages.
Egypt aimed to procure about 4 million tons of wheat in its local harvest season which begins in April, Moselhy added. Last year the government said it procured 4.2 million tons.

Topics: Egypt Inflation

Related

Elon Musk’s Ancient Egypt tweet lands him invite from tourism official
Media
Elon Musk’s Ancient Egypt tweet lands him invite from tourism official
Egypt cited for efforts to improve navigation in Suez Canal
Middle-East
Egypt cited for efforts to improve navigation in Suez Canal

Former Iranian diplomats criticize Tehran’s foreign policy

Former Iranian diplomats criticize Tehran’s foreign policy
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Former Iranian diplomats criticize Tehran’s foreign policy

Former Iranian diplomats criticize Tehran’s foreign policy
  • 36 retired diplomats issued a joint statement claiming grave errors in Iran’s foreign policy
  • Former head of foreign affairs predicted that the country would become increasingly isolated
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Senior former Iranian diplomats have slammed Tehran for failing to revive the nuclear deal and supplying drones to Russia in Ukraine, warning that the country risks becoming economically weakened and isolated.

Hamid Aboutalebi, a former political adviser to Hassan Rouhani, Iran’s previous president, tweeted on Monday that “Iranian foreign policy has been captured by extremists.”

Meanwhile, Seyyid Mohammad Sadr, the former head of the foreign affairs ministry’s Europe division, told the Etemaad newspaper that the government had squandered “a golden opportunity” to revive the nuclear deal, The Guardian reported. 

Sadr explained that opposition to reviving the nuclear deal came from three sources: some security forces, those who benefit from Western sanctions, and those who lacked an understanding of foreign policy and international relations. 

Sadr, who is still a serving member of the Expediency Council, the main advisory body to the supreme leader, also warned Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi that if the issues blocking the deal were left unresolved, “all the economic pressures would be on his government’s shoulders.”

In addition, the former diplomat suggested that Iran had abandoned its neutrality in Ukraine, exposing the country to American allegations of war crimes by supplying drones to be used against Ukrainian civilians, The Guardian reported. 

He predicted that the country would become increasingly isolated, in part because of the executions of protesters, and added that its diplomats could be expelled from some EU nations.

Jalal Sadatian, who served as a senior diplomat in the UK in the 1980s, told The Guardian “a way must be found to answer the current human rights issues so that a meeting can be held again to revive the (the Iran nuclear talks) and reach an understanding. Europeans don’t act based on emotions, and if some of their interests are secured, they may adjust their approach.”

In November, 36 retired diplomats issued a joint statement claiming that grave errors in Iran’s foreign policy were having negative repercussions on the country’s internal stability, The Guardian reported. The statement also expressed concern for Iran’s moral standing if it engaged in the risky game of supplying Russia with weapons.

Nosratollah Tajik, one of the signatories and the former ambassador to Jordan, warned, “Becoming a belligerent in the Russia-Ukraine war will cause the economic situation of Iran to collapse, create more public dissatisfaction and challenge the government’s authority to solve political, social and economic problems,” The Guardian reported.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has shown his support for Moscow, saying that “if Russia hadn’t sent troops into Ukraine, it would have faced an attack from Nato later.”

The foreign ministry has acknowledged supplying Moscow with drones but said they were sent before the war in Ukraine, where Russia has used them to target power stations and civilian infrastructure.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Related

UK vows more action against Iran after execution
Middle-East
UK vows more action against Iran after execution
Jailed Iranian American appeals to Biden, starts hunger strike
Middle-East
Jailed Iranian American appeals to Biden, starts hunger strike

France: March, Eiffel Tower display to back Iran’s activists

People take part in a rally against the Iranian regime in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France on Janu
People take part in a rally against the Iranian regime in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France on Janu
Updated 59 min 50 sec ago
AP

France: March, Eiffel Tower display to back Iran’s activists

People take part in a rally against the Iranian regime in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France on Janu
  • Last week, over 100 MEPs signed a letter calling for the European Union to take a firmer stance against Iran
  • The European parliament’s plenary session is to debate the EU’s response this week to the protests and executions in the Islamic Republic
Updated 59 min 50 sec ago
AP

PARIS: Some 5,000 people marched Monday to the EU parliament in the French city of Strasbourg in support of Iran’s anti-government protesters as Paris prepared an Eiffel Tower tribute to Mahsa Amini, whose death in September prompted the demonstrations.
The Strasbourg march was organized by Iranians in Europe on the 44th anniversary of the day when Iran’s last Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, ailing and under growing pressure, left the country for ever. The following month, the monarchy collapsed under the fervor of the Islamic revolution that gave Iran its theocracy. Some of the demonstrators Monday carried photos of the former king.
Last week, over 100 MEPs signed a letter calling for the European Union to take a firmer stance against Iran.
The European parliament’s plenary session is to debate the EU’s response this week to the protests and executions in the Islamic Republic. A non-binding resolution is to be voted on Thursday.
The MEPs’ letter to Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, called on the bloc to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps “in its entirety as a terrorist organization.” The IRGC was designated a foreign terrorist organization by the US in 2019.
Paris City Hall said in a statement that the words “Woman. Life. Freedom.” and “#StopExecutionsInIran” will be displayed on the Eiffel Tower on Monday and Tuesday evening to mark four months from the death of Mahsa Amini, in a “homage to those who are bravely fighting for their freedom as the (Iranian) regime is continuing executions of protesters.”
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and some deputy mayors are expected to go to the Eiffel Tower Monday in a show of support. Paris posthumously declared Amani an honorary citizen in October.
Iran has been rocked by protests since the Sept. 16 death of the 22-year-old, who died after being detained by the morality police. The protests have since become one of the most serious challenges to Iran’s leaders.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Eiffel Tower

Related

UK vows more action against Iran after execution
Middle-East
UK vows more action against Iran after execution
Jailed Iranian American appeals to Biden, starts hunger strike
Middle-East
Jailed Iranian American appeals to Biden, starts hunger strike

UK vows more action against Iran after execution

UK vows more action against Iran after execution
Updated 16 January 2023
AFP

UK vows more action against Iran after execution

UK vows more action against Iran after execution
  • “Our message to Iran’s regime is clear: the world is watching you and you will be held to account”: UK FM
  • “We are witnessing the vengeful actions of a weakened and isolated regime,” Cleverly said
Updated 16 January 2023
AFP

LONDON: Britain on Monday vowed more reprisals against what it said was Tehran’s “weakened and isolated regime” after it executed a UK-Iranian dual national.
Following the killing of Alireza Akbari, the UK summoned Iran’s most senior diplomat and recalled its own ambassador.
But despite slapping sanctions on Iran’s prosecutor general Mohammad Jafar Montazeri it stopped short of opposition demands to ban the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Faced with more such demands in parliament, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said he could not comment on future proscriptions.
But he said: “We do not limit ourselves to the steps that I have already announced.”
And Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman told reporters: “We are reviewing further action with our international partners.”
British MPs voted last week in favor of adding the IRGC to a list of banned terrorist organizations in the UK.
But the government is wrestling with the fate of other dual nationals held by the Islamic regime, and with the strategic aim of restoring an international nuclear pact with Iran.
Cleverly was nevertheless outspoken in denouncing Iran’s leadership after Akbari, 61, was hanged allegedly for spying on Britain’s behalf.
He told MPs that “we are witnessing the vengeful actions of a weakened and isolated regime, obsessed with suppressing its own people, debilitated by its own fear of losing power and wrecking its international reputation.”
“Our message to that regime is clear: the world is watching you and you will be held to account, particularly by the brave Iranian people, so many of whom you are oppressing and killing.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Alireza Akbari

Related

UK to reassess Iran nuclear deal after dual national’s execution
Middle-East
UK to reassess Iran nuclear deal after dual national’s execution

Israeli forces kill Palestinian boy in Bethlehem

Israeli forces kill Palestinian boy in Bethlehem
Updated 16 January 2023
AFP

Israeli forces kill Palestinian boy in Bethlehem

Israeli forces kill Palestinian boy in Bethlehem
  • Omar Khmour, 14, was shot in the head early Monday in Dheisheh refugee camp, in the southern West Bank, and ‘succumbed to his wounds’
  • The Israeli military said that troops opened fire after ‘suspects hurled rocks, explosive devices and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers’
Updated 16 January 2023
AFP

DHEISHEH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces killed a Palestinian boy Monday, near Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, where the army said they opened fire after people threw Molotov cocktails.
Omar Khmour, 14, was shot in the head early Monday in Dheisheh refugee camp, in the southern West Bank, and “succumbed to his wounds,” the ministry said.
The Israeli military said Monday that troops opened fire after “suspects hurled rocks, explosive devices and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers.”
He is the second boy killed in Dheisheh during an Israeli military incursion so far this month.
One person was arrested by troops in Dheisheh, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club advocacy group said.
The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said the army had entered the camp “at dawn and launched a campaign of raids on citizens’ homes.”
Mourners gathered later Monday for Khmour’s funeral, with his mother leading the procession of his body through Dheisheh.
His body was wrapped in a red and white keffiyeh scarf and a Palestinian flag, before being carried by militants from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).
Khmour is the fourteenth Palestinian killed in the West Bank since the start of the year, including civilians and fighters, the majority shot dead by Israeli forces, according to an AFP tally.
Following a series of fatal attacks targeting Israelis last March and April, Israeli forces launched near-nightly raids in the West Bank in which scores have been killed.
The violence in 2022 made it the deadliest year in the West Bank since United Nations records began in 2005.
At least 26 Israelis and 200 Palestinians were killed across Israel and the Palestinian territories last year, according to AFP figures.

Topics: Palestine Israel Dheisheh refugee camp Omar Khmour

Related

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenager in West Bank
Middle-East
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenager in West Bank
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clashes
Middle-East
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clashes

GCC secretary-general calls for stronger ties with EU, Sri Lanka

GCC secretary-general calls for stronger ties with EU, Sri Lanka
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

GCC secretary-general calls for stronger ties with EU, Sri Lanka

GCC secretary-general calls for stronger ties with EU, Sri Lanka
  • GCC official met with EU, Sri Lankan ambassadors to Saudi Arabia in Riyadh
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf emphasized the importance of strengthening relations between the GCC and the EU to realize shared interests.

This came during a meeting on Monday between Al-Hajraf and EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Patrick Simonnet in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported. During the meeting, they discussed ways to advance bilateral cooperation as well as the most recent regional and international developments. 

On the same day, Al-Hajraf also met with the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia P.M. Amza to discuss strengthening cooperation between the GCC and Sri Lanka in politics, the economy and tourism. 

 

Topics: GCC European Union (EU) Sri Lanka

Related

GCC chief meets with Bahrain FM in Manama
Middle-East
GCC chief meets with Bahrain FM in Manama
GCC Secretary General receives ambassador of Maldives to Saudi Arabia   
Middle-East
GCC Secretary General receives ambassador of Maldives to Saudi Arabia   

Latest updates

Former Iranian diplomats criticize Tehran’s foreign policy
Former Iranian diplomats criticize Tehran’s foreign policy
Dates announced for 5th Gulf Businesswomen Forum in Jeddah
Dates announced for 5th Gulf Businesswomen Forum in Jeddah
TikTok offers concessions in bid to ease US govt concerns
TikTok offers concessions in bid to ease US govt concerns
Ghana extends domestic debt exchange deadline for 3rd time
Ghana extends domestic debt exchange deadline for 3rd time
Germany can fill up gas storage at affordable prices next winter, says minister
Germany can fill up gas storage at affordable prices next winter, says minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.