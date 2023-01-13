Egypt cited for efforts to improve navigation in Suez Canal

You are here

A project to develop the southern sector of the canal will improve navigational safety and increase the number of ships that can use the vital link. (Twitter: @SuezAuthorityEG)
Fishermen in boats sail across the Suez Canal near Ismailia, eastern Egypt, on January 9, 2023. (AFP)
A project to develop the southern sector of the canal will improve navigational safety and increase the number of ships that can use the vital link. (Twitter: @SuezAuthorityEG)
Gobran Mohamed

  • Visit included an inspection of improvement works on a section of the canal
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: A top US official has praised efforts by Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority to improve navigation in the waterway and ensure the safe passage of ships.

Mira Resnick, US deputy assistant secretary of state for regional security in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, was speaking during her first official visit to the canal.

Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, received her at the Guidance Building in Ismailia.

The visit included an inspection of improvement works on a section of the canal.

Rabie said that Resnick’s visit reflects the long-standing cooperation between Egypt and the US concerning the waterway, which has a key role in serving global trade.

A project to develop the southern sector of the canal will improve navigational safety and increase the number of ships that can use the vital link, he said.

Completion of a maritime safety and security system will also strengthen navigational and rescue services.

Resnick praised the efficiency of the Suez Canal Authority in managing the crisis that unfolded when the giant container ship Ever Given ran aground in 2021.

The accident “showed the whole world the importance of the canal, and its ability to deal with emergency situations and challenges,” she said.

 

 

Updated 8 sec ago

CIA chief in rare visit to Libya, meets Tripoli-based PM

CIA chief in rare visit to Libya, meets Tripoli-based PM
Updated 8 sec ago
TRIPOLI: The CIA chief has met with one of Libya’s rival prime ministers, the government in the country’s capital of Tripoli said Thursday.
It was a rare visit by a senior US official to the war-torn country, currently split between two rival administrations.
The Tripoli-based government said CIA Director William Burns and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah discussed cooperation, economic and security issues. It also posted a hand-shaking photo of the two on one of its social media pages.
The statement gave no indication as to when exactly the meeting took place. There was no immediate comment from Washington about Burns’ trip.
Burns’ visit followed the surprise extradition last month of a former Libyan intelligence officer accused of making the bomb that exploded on a commercial flight above Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988, killing all onboard and 11 people on the ground.
In December, Washington announced that Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, wanted by the United States for his role in bringing down the New York-bound Pan Am Flight 103 since 2020, was in their custody and would face trial.
His handover by Dbeibah’s government raised questions of its legality inside Libya, which does not have a standing agreement on extradition with the United States. Dbeibah’s mandate remains highly contested after planned elections did not take place in late 2021.
Torn by civil war since a NATO-backed uprising against former autocratic ruler Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, Libya has for years been divided between rival governments in the east and west, each backed by international patrons and numerous armed militias on the ground.
Militia groups have amassed great wealth and power from kidnappings and their involvement in Libya’s lucrative human trafficking trade. Amid the chaos, in 2012, a terrorist attack on the US Consulate in the Libyan city of Benghazi killed four Americans, including US Ambassador Chris Stevens.

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank operations

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank operations
Updated 2 min 27 sec ago
AFP

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank operations

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank operations
  • The Palestinian health ministry said that Habib Kamil, 25, and Abdulhadi Nazal, 18, were killed by live Israeli bullets in the town of Qabatiya
  • Earlier in the day, the Palestinian health ministry announced that 41-year-old Samir Aouni Harbi Aslan was killed ‘by a bullet of the Israeli occupation army’ in Qalandia refugee camp
Updated 2 min 27 sec ago
AFP

QALANDIA, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces killed three Palestinians in two separate incidents in the occupied West Bank Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as the army reported opening fire on fleeing suspects and troops being pelted with rocks during raids.
The uptick in West Bank violence continued the trend of 2022, which was the deadliest since UN records began in 2005.
Fears of a military escalation in the territory have been sparked by the inauguration in late December of the most right-wing government in Israel’s history, led by Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Palestinian health ministry said that Habib Kamil, 25, and Abdulhadi Nazal, 18, were killed by live Israeli bullets in the town of Qabatiya near the northern West Bank city of Jenin.
The Israeli army said that during a raid to arrest a suspect in Qabatiya, “the wanted suspect and an additional suspect fled the scene.”
“The forces fired toward them. The wanted suspect was apprehended and a hit on the additional suspect was identified,” the army said in a statement.
In an ensuing gunfight and clashes, Israeli soldiers shot two other Palestinians, the statement said.
The West Bank, occupied by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War, is home to about 2.9 million Palestinians. An estimated 475,000 Jewish settlers now also live in West Bank communities considered illegal under international law.
Earlier in the day, the Palestinian health ministry announced that 41-year-old Samir Aouni Harbi Aslan was killed “by a bullet of the Israeli occupation army” in Qalandia refugee camp, near Ramallah.
The Israeli military said troops had fired on people who “hurled rocks and blocks from the rooftops aiming at soldiers operating beneath.”
Eighteen people were arrested in raids overnight Wednesday-Thursday across the West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club advocacy group said.
Azzam Abdel Qader, who witnessed the raid, said Aslan was shot on the balcony of his home as his son was being detained.
“He shouted at the soldiers and said to his son: ‘Don’t be afraid’,” Qader told AFP.
“After that, stones were being thrown at the occupation soldiers in the neighborhood, so the soldiers started shooting randomly.”
Mourners gathered in Qalandia for the funeral of Aslan, the third Palestinian killed in the West Bank in 24 hours.
The Qabatia deaths bring the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since the start of the year to nine.
On Wednesday, an Israeli civilian shot dead a 19-year-old Palestinian who had knifed an Israeli near a settlement in the southern West Bank.
The incident followed Israeli troops killing a Palestinian militant in a firefight during an incursion by the forces into the northern city of Nablus.
His funeral on Thursday drew hundreds of mourners, who gathered in the city hours after another incursion by Israeli forces.
Two Palestinian journalists were among those wounded during the raid.
The military said Israeli forces shot at people when the troops came under fire while arresting a Palestinian.
A surge in bloodshed last year saw at least 26 Israelis and 200 Palestinians killed across Israel and the West Bank, according to an AFP tally.
More than 150 of the fatalities were in the West Bank, according to United Nations figures.
After a series of attacks that began in March and targeted Israelis, the army stepped up raids in Jenin and Nablus, bastions of armed Palestinian factions in the West Bank.

Turkiye ‘using laws to target dissent ahead of elections’

Turkiye ‘using laws to target dissent ahead of elections’
Updated 32 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

Turkiye ‘using laws to target dissent ahead of elections’

Turkiye ‘using laws to target dissent ahead of elections’
Updated 32 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has cracked down more aggressively on dissent and political opponents ahead of Turkish elections with censorship and prison sentences, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are set for no later than mid-June but Erdogan has said they could come earlier.

Polls show he and his AK Party could lose after 20 years in power.

In its annual World Report, the rights watchdog said authorities were using online censorship and disinformation laws to muzzle independent media, the opposition and dissenting voices.

“The government has carried out highly abusive manuvers against the political opposition, blanket bans on public protest, and the jailing and conviction of human rights defenders and perceived critics by courts operating under political orders,” Hugh Williamson, the Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said in the report.

Turkiye’s Directorate of Communications did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the report.

Last month, a court sentenced Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a potential Erdogan challenger from the main opposition Republican People’s Party or CHP, to two years and seven months in prison and handed him a politics ban for insulting public officials in 2019, a verdict he has appealed.

Erdogan said in response that Turks have no right to ignore legal rulings and that courts would correct any mistakes in the appeal process.

This month, the top court froze the bank accounts of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party or HDP, parliament’s third-biggest party, while it hears a case on shutting it down over alleged ties to militants. The party denies the claims.

In October, Turkiye adopted a law proposed by the AK Party that would jail journalists and social media users for up to three years for spreading “disinformation,” sparking deep concerns over free speech.

Critics have said there is no clear definition of “false or misleading information,” leaving the law open to abuse by courts that are not independent. 

The government denies their claims that courts cracked down on open dissent and silenced opponents in recent years.

The government says the new law aims to regulate online publications, protect the country and combat disinformation.

Jordan truckers’ strike exposes woes of impoverished south

Jordan truckers’ strike exposes woes of impoverished south
Updated 45 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

Jordan truckers’ strike exposes woes of impoverished south

Jordan truckers’ strike exposes woes of impoverished south
  • Diesel prices heap pain on truckers in poor southern desert city
  • Authorities seek to appease angry tribes with more funds
Updated 45 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

MAAN, Jordan: Striking Jordanian trucker Suleiman Abu Al-Zait spent several long nights on a national highway along his native city of Maan, manning a picket line that created havoc to overland trade.
“Diesel is my lifeline,” said 54-year-old Abu Al-Zait, who has seen his livelihood thrown into jeopardy by high fuel price rises since Russia invaded Ukraine.
The month-long sit-in cost Jordan tens of millions of dollars in losses when it paralyzed unloading at the Red Sea port of Aqaba, according to officials and industrialists.
The stoppage petered out late last year, after a security clampdown to stop disgruntled Bedouin youths from desert hamlets near Maan throwing stones at tourist coaches and trailers.
The crackdown led to four deaths among security forces and one man whom authorities said was a militant fugitive, as well as scores of injuries and hundreds of arrests.
It was the latest bout of unrest in Maan, a poor tribal stronghold about 250 km (156 miles) south of the capital.
Its location between Aqaba and a main pilgrimage route along the old Hejaz railway to Makkah had made it an important transport hub — and a cross-current of crime, smuggling and Bedouin disaffection.
Known for its defiance of central authority, the southern region around Maan has repeatedly erupted into violent protests in recent years against International Monetary Fund-backed reforms to cut fuel subsidies.
Fuel price rises, combined with high taxes and spiralling food costs in a nation that imports most goods, has made life unaffordable for many.
“Spare parts, motor oil and operating costs have gone up — this is putting pressure on us,” said Salamah Abdullah, a truck owner in Maan. “A truck used to have value. In better times you would put the trailer in front of your house to boast in front of people. Now it’s like you have a bicycle.”
WIdespread unrest
Though adamant that diesel price cuts would imperil reforms crucial for fiscal prudence, the government sought to meet drivers’ demands half-way by raising rates they could charge for commercial haulage and transport.
“We seek in all directions to ease the intensity of the economic situation on citizens,” Interior Minister Mazen Farrayeh said after troops quelled the December rioting.
Like many Arab states, Jordan has in the last decade seen widespread unrest as it reduced food and fuel subsidies.
Its aid-dependent economy — already reeling from $40 billion public debt and high unemployment — is seeing its once-bustling transit business to neighbors Iraq and Saudi Arabia shrink.
Bedouin tribes in Maan and outlying areas have been hit hard by dwindling grazing ground for livestock while tighter border controls by Saudi Arabia have stemmed once lucrative smuggling.
Residents say successive governments have failed to create jobs. But officials counter they injected millions of dollars of foreign aid in recent years to expand infrastructure and upgrade the desert highway.
The government has been struggling to satisfy demands for more state jobs that have long appeased tribes who form the backbone of support for the ruling Hashemite dynasty.
In the wake of the troubles, Western-educated King Abdullah, whose modernization drive faces tribal pressure for more economic largesse, toured state-sponsored farming and tourist projects in the south.
The monarch, in casual wear, chatted with women from Bedouin villages in the Disi aquifer region near Saudi Arabia where authorities hope development could take stone-throwing unemployed youths off the streets.
But long-delayed investment projects appear to be not enough to assuage anger at a cash-strapped state unable to give more perks and jobs.
“They have trampled on our dignity, the city of Maan has long been targeted by the state and suffered marginalization,” said Majid Sharari, a former mayor arrested at the end of the strike for his alleged role in the troubles.

UK’s Middle East affairs minister delayed by Israeli security during Jerusalem visit

UK’s Middle East affairs minister delayed by Israeli security during Jerusalem visit
Updated 41 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

UK’s Middle East affairs minister delayed by Israeli security during Jerusalem visit

UK’s Middle East affairs minister delayed by Israeli security during Jerusalem visit
  • The Waqf Department, the administrator of a Jordanian-funded holy site, claimed that it had notified Israel of Ahmad’s visit the previous day
  • Lord Ahmad had arrived in the Palestinian territories on a visit that began on Wednesday and will last for several days
Updated 41 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The British Minister for the Middle East Lord Tariq Ahmed was delayed for half an hour by an Israeli security check while visiting the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem on Thursday.
Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon told the BBC he underwent the check at the gate, adding that the Israeli authorities completed “whatever they needed to do.”
He was on a visit to the occupied east part of the city during an official trip to the region.
“An honor and privilege to spend time at the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning with the Director of Jerusalem Waqf Department Sheikh Azzam Al Khatib,” Lord Ahmad said in a tweet following his visit.
“I emphasized the UK’s unwavering support for Jordanian Custodianship of Jerusalem’s Holy Sites and for the Status Quo,” he added.
The Waqf Department, the administrator of a Jordanian-funded holy site, claimed that it had notified Israel of Ahmad’s visit the previous day.
He performed prayers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex — the third holiest site in Islam — toured it and met officials from the department.
Lord Ahmad had arrived in the Palestinian territories on a visit that began on Wednesday and will last for several days. It is his first since assuming his duties as minister.
He said he met Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in Ramallah later on Thursday, where they discussed the UK’s commitment to the two state solution and support for the Palestinian Authority.
The pair also discussed the “need for parliamentary elections and the importance of communication between Israelis and Palestinians at all levels.”
He also visited the site of a European and UK donor-funded school facing demolition in Masafer Yatta.
“The UK continues to urge Israel to desist demolitions and evictions that cause unnecessary suffering and are illegal under international humanitarian law in all but the most exceptional circumstances,” he said.
He also visited a UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees school in Hebron, where he met the school’s youth parliament.
“I also announced £3.7 million ($4.5 million) funding for UNRWA to provide much needed emergency food assistance in Gaza,” said Lord Ahmad. “This will support the provision of food assistance for 1.2 million of the most vulnerable Gazans.”
He also toured the Royal Plastics Factory, “an impressive factory in Hebron supplying goods to Palestinians and Israelis.”
“A two-state solution needs a strong Palestinian economy, and the UK continues to support Palestinian businesses through programs such as Tasdeer,” he said.
On Wednesday, the British minister met Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in West Jerusalem, before meeting Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki in Ramallah in the West Bank.

