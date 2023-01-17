Russia’s spy chief says meeting with CIA’s Burns is possible — TASS

You are here

Sergey Naryshkin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation
  Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR Foreign Intelligence Service, met Burns in Ankara in November
Russia’s foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin said on Tuesday that another meeting with US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns was possible, the state-run TASS news agency reported.
Naryshkin, head of Russia’s SVR Foreign Intelligence Service, met Burns in Ankara in November.
US officials said at the time that Burns had cautioned Naryshkin about the consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and raised the issue of US prisoners in Russia.
When asked if there would be another such meeting, Naryshkin told TASS: “It’s possible.”
He said the meeting with Burns had been meaningful and had allowed Russia to clarify its position, TASS reported.
Burns is a former US ambassador to Russia who was sent to Moscow in late 2021 by President Joe Biden to caution Putin about the troop build-up around Ukraine.
Naryshkin said Russia had “unprecedented” cooperation with China, including exchanges of large quantities of operational and signals intelligence, TASS said.
He said Russia was building up broad intelligence connections with its ally Iran, saying that “some special services are our partners.”
Naryshkin also said he spoke at intervals to unidentified heads of European spy agencies about the situation in Ukraine, TASS reported.

Russia

Dutch police arrest suspected Islamic State security chief

Dutch prosecutors say authorities have arrested a Syrian man who is suspected of having been a security chief for Daesh (ISIS) a
The 37-year-old man, whose name wasn't released, was detained in the small village of Arkel.
Dutch police arrest suspected Islamic State security chief

Dutch prosecutors say authorities have arrested a Syrian man who is suspected of having been a security chief for Daesh (ISIS) a
  The man is suspected of holding "a managerial position in the security service of IS"
THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Dutch authorities arrested a Syrian man on Tuesday who is suspected of having been a security chief for Daesh and Jabhat Al-Nusra extremist groups during Syria’s grinding civil war, prosecutors said.
“It is suspected that from his position at IS he also contributed to the war crimes that the organization committed in Syria,” the National Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
The 37-year-old man, whose name wasn’t released, was detained in the small village of Arkel, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of the port city of Rotterdam, prosecutors said in a statement.
The man is suspected of holding “a managerial position in the security service of IS” from 2015-2018, prosecutors said. For two years prior to that, he allegedly carried out the same work for Jabhat Al-Nusra. Prosecutors say he held both functions “in and around the Yarmouk refugee camp” south of the Syrian capital, Damascus.
The suspect applied for asylum in the Netherlands in 2019 and later settled in Arkel, prosecutors said. He was scheduled to appear before an examining magistrate in The Hague on Feb. 20.
It wasn’t the first time Dutch authorities arrested a suspect from the Syrian conflict. Last year, a Dutch court convicted two Syrian brothers of holding senior roles in Jabhat Al-Nusra between 2011 and 2014.

Daesh terrorism

Chinese foreign ministry ‘welcomes’ visit by US Secretary Blinken

Chinese foreign ministry ‘welcomes’ visit by US Secretary Blinken
Chinese foreign ministry ‘welcomes’ visit by US Secretary Blinken

Chinese foreign ministry ‘welcomes’ visit by US Secretary Blinken
BEIJING: China welcomes a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the country, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said at a regular news briefing on Tuesday.
“China welcomes Secretary of State Blinken’s visit to China. Both China and the United States are in communication now over the specific arrangements,” Wang Wenbin said, responding to a question on a US media report that Blinken is visiting China on Feb. 5.
“(China) also hopes the United States will adopt a correct view of China, uphold dialogue rather than confrontation, win-win rather than zero-sum (thinking),” Wang said.
Politico reported that Blinken will meet in Beijing with his counterpart, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, on Feb. 5-6.

China-US United States China US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Hospitals return bodies from Nepal air crash to grieving families

Nepal hospital staff have begun handing over bodies to grieving families after a plane with 72 people on board crashed
Body of a victim of the plane crash of a Yeti Airlines operated aircraft, is carried into a vehicle before being transported to
Hospitals return bodies from Nepal air crash to grieving families

Nepal hospital staff have begun handing over bodies to grieving families after a plane with 72 people on board crashed
  Drones were being used and the search had been expanded to a radius of two to three kilometers
POKHARA: Nepali hospital staff began the grim task of handing over bodies to grieving families on Tuesday after a plane with 72 people on board crashed, the country’s worst aviation disaster in three decades.
The Yeti Airlines flight with 68 passengers and four crew plummeted into a steep gorge, smashed into pieces and burst into flames as it approached the central city of Pokhara on Sunday.
All those on board, who included six children as well as 15 foreigners, are believed to have died.
Rescuers have been working almost around the clock extracting human remains from the 300-meter deep gorge strewn with twisted plane seats and chunks of fuselage and wing.
Seventy bodies had been retrieved by early Tuesday, police official AK Chhetri told AFP. Another senior official told AFP on Monday the hope of finding anyone alive was “nil.”
“We retrieved one body last night. But it was three pieces. We are not sure whether it’s three bodies or one body. It will be confirmed only after DNA test,” he said.
“The search (for) the missing two other bodies has now resumed,” Chhetri said.
Drones were being used and the search had been expanded to a radius of two to three kilometers (one to two miles), he said.
Up to 10 bodies were transferred by army truck from Pokhara hospital to the airport ready to be airlifted back to the capital, Katmandu.
Another three bodies were handed over to grieving families in Pokhara, with others due to follow.

 


The ATR 72 was flying from Katmandu to Pokhara, a gateway for religious pilgrims and trekkers, when it crashed shortly before 11:00 am.
“I was walking when I heard a loud blast, like a bomb went off,” said witness Arun Tamu, 44, who was around 500 meters away and live-streamed video of the blazing wreckage on social media.
The cause was not yet known but a video on social media showed the twin-propeller aircraft banking suddenly and sharply to the left as it neared Pokhara airport. A loud explosion followed.
Experts told AFP it was unclear from the clip whether human error or a mechanical malfunction was to blame.
The black box from the plane, made by France-based ATR, has not yet been found.
Experts from the French accident investigation agency were due to arrive in Nepal on Tuesday, the body told AFP.
Raj Dhungana, the uncle of one of the passengers, 23-year-old Sangita Shahi, told AFP outside a hospital in Pokhara that his whole family “is in pain.”
He described a “very talented” young woman who was a student in Katmandu and ran a makeup studio while working on an online business platform on the side.
“God has taken away such a nice person,” he said.
According to the Press Trust of India news agency, the pilot Anju Khatiwada joined Nepal’s aviation sector after her husband was killed flying a small passenger plane in 2006.
Nepal’s aviation industry has boomed in recent years, carrying goods and people between hard-to-reach areas, as well as ferrying foreign mountain climbers.
The sector has been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance.
The European Union has banned all Nepali carriers from its airspace over safety concerns.
Nepal also has some of the world’s trickiest and most remote runways, flanked by snow-capped peaks with difficult approaches and capricious weather.
Its deadliest aviation accident occurred in 1992, when all 167 people on a Pakistan International Airlines jet were killed when it crashed on approach to Katmandu.

 

Nepal plane crash

China’s population shrinks for first time in over 60 years

China’s population shrinks for first time in over 60 years
China’s population shrinks for first time in over 60 years

China’s population shrinks for first time in over 60 years
  The nation of 1.4 billion has seen birth rates plunge to record lows as workforce ages
  The last time China's population declined was in the early 1960s
BEIJING: China’s population shrank last year for the first time in more than six decades, official data showed Tuesday, as the world’s most populous country faces a looming demographic crisis.
The nation of 1.4 billion has seen birth rates plunge to record lows as its workforce ages, in a rapid decline that analysts warn could stymie economic growth and pile pressure on strained public coffers.
The mainland Chinese population stood at around 1,411,750,000 at the end of 2022, Beijing’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported, a decrease of 850,000 from the end of the previous year.
The number of births was 9.56 million, the NBS said, while the number of deaths stood at 10.41 million.
The last time China’s population declined was in the early 1960s, as the country battled the worst famine in its modern history, a result of the disastrous Mao Zedong agricultural policy known as the Great Leap Forward.
China ended its strict one-child policy — imposed in the 1980s owing to fears of overpopulation — in 2016 and began allowing couples to have three children in 2021.
But that has failed to reverse the demographic decline for a country that has long relied on its vast workforce as a driver of economic growth.
“The population will likely trend down from here in coming years,” Zhiwei Zhang of Pinpoint Asset Management said.
“China cannot rely on the demographic dividend as a structural driver for economic growth,” he added.
“Economic growth will have to depend more on productivity growth, which is driven by government policies.”
News of the population decline quickly trended on China’s heavily censored Internet, with some expressing fears for the country’s future.
“Without children, the state and the nation have no future,” one comment on the Twitter-like Weibo service read.
“Having children is also a social responsibility,” another comment from a well-known “patriotic” influencer read.
But others pointed to the soaring cost of living and the difficulties of raising children in modern China.
“I love my mother, I will not be a mother,” said one.
“No one reflects on why we do not want to have (children) and do not want to get married,” another said.
Many local authorities have already launched measures to encourage couples to have children.
The southern megacity of Shenzhen, for example, now offers a birth bonus and pays allowances until the child is three years old.
A couple who has their first baby automatically receives 3,000 yuan ($444), an amount that rises to 10,000 yuan for their third.
In the country’s east, the city of Jinan has since January 1 paid a monthly stipend of 600 yuan for couples that have a second child.
Chinese people are “getting used to the small family because of the decades-long one-child policy,” Xiujian Peng, a researcher at Australia’s University of Victoria, told AFP.
“The Chinese government has to find effective policies to encourage birth, otherwise, fertility will slip even lower,” she added.
And analysts argue much more needs to be done.
“A comprehensive policy package that covers childbirth, parenting, and education is needed to reduce the cost of childraising,” researcher Peng told AFP.
“Women’s job insecurity after giving birth should be addressed particularly.”
Independent demographer He Yafu also pointed to “the decline in the number of women of childbearing age, which fell by five million per year between 2016 and 2021” — a consequence of the aging of the population.
The Chinese population could decline each year by 1.1 percent on average, according to a study by the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences updated last year and shared with AFP.
China could have only 587 million inhabitants in 2100, less than half of today, according to the most pessimistic projections of that team of demographers.
And India is set to dethrone China this year as the most populous country in the world, according to the United Nations.
“A declining and aging population will be a real concern for China,” Peng said.
“It will have a profound impact on China’s economy from the present through to 2100.”

China

On King’s holiday, daughter calls for bold action over words

On King’s holiday, daughter calls for bold action over words
On King’s holiday, daughter calls for bold action over words

On King’s holiday, daughter calls for bold action over words
  King was not present at Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge for the initial march known as "Bloody Sunday," when Alabama state troopers attacked and beat marchers in March 1965
ATLANTA: America has honored Martin Luther King Jr. with a federal holiday for nearly four decades yet still hasn’t fully embraced and acted on the lessons from the slain civil rights leader, his youngest daughter said Monday.
The Rev. Bernice King, who leads The King Center in Atlanta, said leaders — especially politicians — too often cheapen her father’s legacy into a “comfortable and convenient King” offering easy platitudes.
“We love to quote King in and around the holiday. ... But then we refuse to live King 365 days of the year,” she declared at the commemorative service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where her father once preached.
The service, sponsored by the center and held at Ebenezer annually, headlined observances of the 38th federal King holiday. King, gunned down in Memphis in 1968 as he advocated for better pay and working conditions for the city’s sanitation workers, would have celebrated his 94th birthday Sunday.
Her voice rising and falling in cadences similar to her father’s, Bernice King bemoaned institutional and individual racism, economic and health care inequities, police violence, a militarized international order, hard-line immigration structures and the climate crisis. She said she’s “exhausted, exasperated and, frankly, disappointed” to hear her father’s words about justice quoted so extensively alongside “so little progress” addressing society’s gravest problems.
“He was God’s prophet sent to this nation and even the world to guide us and forewarn us. ... A prophetic word calls for an inconvenience because it challenges us to change our hearts, our minds and our behavior,” Bernice King said. “Dr. King, the inconvenient King, puts some demands on us to change our ways.”
President Joe Biden was scheduled Monday to address an MLK breakfast hosted in Washington by the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network. Sharpton got his start as a civil rights organizer in his teens as youth director of an anti-poverty project of King’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
“This is a time for choosing,” Biden said, repeating themes from a speech he delivered Sunday at Ebenezer at the invitation of Sen. Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer who recently won re-election to a full term as Georgia’s first Black US senator.
“Will we choose democracy over autocracy, or community over chaos? Love over hate?” Biden asked Monday. “These are the questions of our time that I ran for president to try to help answer. ... Dr. King’s life and legacy — in my view — shows the way forward.”
Other commemorations echoed Bernice King’s reminder and Biden’s allusions that the “Beloved Community” — Martin Luther King’s descriptor for a world in which all people are free from fear, discrimination, hunger and violence — remains elusive.
In Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu talked about a fight for the truth in an era of hyper-partisanship and misinformation.
“We’re battling not just two sides or left or right and a gradient in between that have to somehow come to compromise, but a growing movement of hate, abuse, extremism and white supremacy fueled by misinformation, fueled by conspiracy theories that are taking root at every level,” she said.
Wu, the first woman and person of color elected mayor of Boston, said education restores trust. Quoting King, she called for overcoming the “fatigue of despair” to enact change. “It is sometimes in those moments when we feel most tired, most despairing, that we are just about to break through,” Wu told attendees at a memorial breakfast.
Volunteers in Philadelphia held a “day of service” focused on gun violence prevention. The city has seen a surge in homicides that saw 516 people killed last year and 562 the year before, the highest total in at least six decades.
Some participants in the effort’s signature project, led by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, worked to assemble gun safety kits for public distribution. The kits include “gun cable locks and additional safety devices for childproofing,” according to organizers. They also include information about firearm storage, health and social services information, and coping in the aftermath of gun violence.
Other kits being assembled highlighted Temple University Hospital’s “Fighting Chance” program and included materials to enable immediate response to victims at the scene of gunfire, organizers said. Recipients are to be trained in the use of the materials, which include tourniquets, gauze, chest seals and other items to treat critical wounds, they said.
In Selma, Alabama, a seminal site in the civil rights movement, residents were commemorating King as they recover from a deadly storm system that moved across the South last week.
King was not present at Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the initial march known as “Bloody Sunday,” when Alabama state troopers attacked and beat marchers in March 1965. But he joined a subsequent procession that successfully crossed the bridge toward the Capitol in Montgomery, punctuating efforts that pushed Congress to pass and President Lyndon Johnson to sign the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
The Pettus Bridge was unscathed by Thursday’s storm.
Maine’s first Black House speaker urged residents Monday to honor King’s memory by joining in acts of service.
“His unshakable faith, powerful nonviolent activism and his vision for peace and justice in our world altered the course of history,” Rachel Talbot Ross said in a statement. Talbot Ross is also the daughter of Maine’s first black lawmaker, and a former president of the Portland NAACP.
“We must follow his example of leading with light and love and recommit ourselves to building a more compassionate, just and equal community,” she added.
At Ebenezer, Warnock, who has led the congregation for 17 years, hailed his predecessor’s role in securing ballot access for Black Americans. But, like Bernice King, the senator warned against a reductive understanding of King.
“Don’t just call him a civil rights leader. He was a faith leader,” Warnock said. “Faith was the foundation upon which he did everything he did. You don’t face down dogs and water hoses because you read Nietzsche or Niebuhr. You gotta tap into that thing, that God he said he met anew in Montgomery when someone threatened to bomb his house and kill his wife and his new child.”
King, Warnock said, “left the comfort of a filter that made the whole world his parish,” turning faith into “the creative weapon of love and nonviolence.”
While echoing Bernice King’s call for bolder public policy, Warnock noted some progress in his lifetime. As he’s done through two Senate campaigns, Warnock noted he was born a year after King’s assassination, when both of Georgia senators were staunch segregationists, including one Warnock described as loving “the Negro” as long as he was “in his place at the back door.”
But, Warnock said, “Because of what Dr. King and because of what you did ... I now sit in his seat.”

Martin Luther King Jr Martin Luther King Jr. Day

