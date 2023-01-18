Norway archaeologists find ‘world’s oldest runestone’

You are here

The runestone found at Tyrifjorden, Norway, is shown at the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP)
Updated 18 January 2023
AP

  • Measuring 31 centimeters by 32 centimeters (12.2 inches by 12.6 inches), the stone has several types of inscriptions and not all make linguistic sense
COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Archaeologists in Norway said Tuesday that have found a runestone which they claim is the world’s oldest, saying the inscriptions are up to 2,000 years old and date back to the earliest days of the enigmatic history of runic writing.
The flat, square block of brownish sandstone has carved scribbles, which may be the earliest example of words recorded in writing in Scandinavia, the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo said. It said it was “among the oldest runic inscriptions ever found” and “the oldest datable runestone in the world.”
“This find will give us a lot of knowledge about the use of runes in the early Iron Age. This may be one of the first attempts to use runes in Norway and Scandinavia on stone,” Kristel Zilmer, a professor at University of Oslo, of which the museum is part, told The Associated Press.




A rune stone found at Tyrifjorden, believed to be the world's oldest, is pictured in Oslo, Norway, January 12, 2023. (REUTERS)

Older runes have been found on other items, but not on stone. The earliest runic find is on a bone comb found in Denmark. Zilmer said that maybe the tip of knife or a needle was used to carve the runes.
The runestone was discovered in the fall of 2021 during an excavation of a grave near Tyrifjord, west of Oslo, in a region known for several monumental archaeological finds. Items in the cremation pit — burnt bones and charcoal — indicate that the runes likely were inscribed between A.D. 1 and 250.
“We needed time to analyze and date the runestone,” she said to explain why the finding was first announced on Tuesday.
Measuring 31 centimeters by 32 centimeters (12.2 inches by 12.6 inches), the stone has several types of inscriptions and not all make linguistic sense. Eight runes on the front of the stone read “idiberug” — which could be the name of a woman, a man or a family.
Zilmer called the discovery “the most sensational thing that I, as an academic, have had.”
There is still a lot of research to be done on the rock, dubbed the Svingerud stone after the site where it was found.
“Without doubt, we will obtain valuable knowledge about the early history of runic writing,” Zilmer said.
The runestone will be exhibited for a month, starting on Jan. 21, at the Museum of Cultural History, which has Norway’s largest collection of historical artifacts, from the Stone Age to modern times.
Runes are the characters in several Germanic alphabets that were used in northern Europe from ancient times until the adoption of the Latin alphabet. They have been found on stones and different household objects.

 

World’s oldest known person dies aged 118: spokesman

World’s oldest known person dies aged 118: spokesman
Updated 18 January 2023
AFP

World’s oldest known person dies aged 118: spokesman

World’s oldest known person dies aged 118: spokesman
  • The sister was long feted as the oldest European, before the death of Japan’s Kane Tanaka aged 119 last year left her the longest-lived person on Earth
Updated 18 January 2023
AFP

MARSEILLE: The world’s oldest known person, French nun Lucile Randon, has died aged 118, a spokesman told AFP on Tuesday.
Randon, known as Sister Andre, was born in southern France on February 11, 1904, when World War I was still a decade away.
She died in her sleep at her nursing home in Toulon, spokesman David Tavella said.
“There is great sadness but... it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it’s a liberation,” Tavella, of the Sainte-Catherine-Laboure nursing home, told AFP.
The sister was long feted as the oldest European, before the death of Japan’s Kane Tanaka aged 119 last year left her the longest-lived person on Earth.
Guinness World Records officially acknowledged her status in April 2022.
Randon was born in the year New York opened its first subway and when the Tour de France had only been staged once.
She grew up in a Protestant family as the only girl among three brothers, living in the southern town of Ales.
One of her fondest memories was the return of two of her brothers at the end of World War I, she told AFP in an interview on her 116th birthday.
“It was rare, in families, there were usually two dead rather than two alive. They both came back,” she said.
She worked as a governess in Paris — a period she once called the happiest time of her life — for the children of wealthy families.
She converted to Catholicism and was baptised at the age of 26.
Driven by a desire to “go further,” she joined the Daughters of Charity order of nuns at the relatively late age of 41.
Sister Andre was then assigned to a hospital in Vichy, where she worked for 31 years.
In later life she moved to Toulon along the Mediterranean coast.
Her days in the nursing home were punctuated by prayer, mealtimes and visits from residents and hospice workers.
She also received a steady flow of letters, almost all of which she responded to.
In 2021 she survived catching Covid-19, which infected 81 residents of her nursing home.

Randon told reporters last year that her work and caring for others had kept her spry.
“People say that work kills, for me work kept me alive, I kept working until I was 108,” she told reporters in April last year in the tearoom of the home.
Although she was blind and relied on a wheelchair, she used to care for other elderly people much younger than herself.
“People should help each other and love each other instead of hating. If we shared all that, things would be a lot better,” she said at the same meeting with journalists.
But the Catholic nun had rejected requests for locks of hair or DNA samples, saying that “only the good Lord knows” the secret of her longevity.
It is likely that France’s new oldest person is now 112-year-old Marie-Rose Tessier, a woman from Vendee, longevity expert Laurent Toussaint told AFP.
But Toussaint warned that it was always possible an even older person had not yet made themselves known.
Jeanne Calment, who died in 1997 in Arles, southern France, at the age of 122 holds the record for the oldest confirmed age reached by any human.
 

 

Hideouts, wigs and cash: an Italian mobster’s life on the run

Hideouts, wigs and cash: an Italian mobster’s life on the run
Updated 18 January 2023
AFP

Hideouts, wigs and cash: an Italian mobster’s life on the run

Hideouts, wigs and cash: an Italian mobster’s life on the run
  • The 60-year-old was arrested after visiting a health clinic in the Sicilian capital Palermo where he was being treated for colon cancer
Updated 18 January 2023
AFP

ROME: While some mobsters flee to the tropics to escape prison, most of Italy’s mafia fugitives stay close to home, where they can continue to reign from the shadows.
“Going to state prison means failure for a mafioso. The mafioso wants to die in his own bed, not behind bars,” Italian journalist Attilio Bolzoni, a specialist on Italy’s criminal underworld, explained to AFP.
Specialized police “hunter squadrons” tirelessly track down these fugitives, who have gone to ground in Sicily, the wilds of Sardinia or in the mountains of Calabria.
It is there, in the heart of the towns or villages where they were born, that they held their first weapons, drew their first blood, and continue to pull the strings under the protection of their followers — but always at the risk of betrayal.
Like Sicilian mafia godfathers Toto Riina and Bernardo Provenzano before him, Matteo Messina Denaro, who was arrested Monday after 30 years on the run, was holed up in Sicily, a stone’s throw from his hometown of Castelvetrano.
The 60-year-old was arrested after visiting a health clinic in the Sicilian capital Palermo where he was being treated for colon cancer.
Messina Denaro, who once reportedly boasted he could “fill a cemetery” with his victims, had been a leading figure in Cosa Nostra, the real-life Sicilian crime syndicate depicted in the Godfather movies.
The last living great Sicilian “capo” (boss) was staying in a comfortable apartment and would go out in broad daylight for a coffee at the local bar, to get a pizza or do his shopping. He was armed with false papers and pretended to be a doctor.
He could not command from a distance or risk having his power challenged. He had to remain among his men, at any cost.

Bosses have been known to hide in specially adapted “bunkers” with a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen, in the basement of safe houses or small buildings, accessed by hatches hidden under furniture, carpets, false floors, or behind a mirror.
Some wear wigs, dress as women, or undergo cosmetic surgery.
Their hosts are friends, associates, or family members who provide for them, with whom they play cards or celebrate Christmas under the nose of the authorities.
According to the newspaper Il Corriere della Sera, investigators found condoms and boxes of Viagra in Messina Denaro’s hideout.
Others do not have this luxury, condemned to take refuge deep in the wooded countryside of southern Italy.
In 2016, two leaders of the ‘Ndrangheta, the Calabrian mafia, were discovered in a miserable “bunker” nestled in the mountain, among the trees, where they “lived like animals,” in the words of the public prosecutor, eating canned food in filthy conditions.
By contrast, Toto Riina, the boss of Corleone nicknamed “the beast” for his ferocity, lived in the center of Palermo until his arrest in 1993 in a “villa-bunker,” which now houses a carabinieri barracks.
“A man among the most wanted in the world needs protection and money,” explained criminology professor Anna Sergi from Britain’s University of Essex.
Messina Denaro’s fortune has been estimated at hundreds of millions of euros, according to the Italian media.
Cosa Nostra has been weakened significantly by the state, following the murders of anti-mafia judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, for which Messina Denaro was sentenced to life in his absentia in 2020.
But in addition to family and henchmen, the mafia in Italy have long benefited from support at the highest level of the state and complicity among the police, the judiciary, businesses or the Catholic Church.
This is still the case, at least at a local level.
“They have connections everywhere, so they are informed when there are police operations, but above all a territory that helps them to hide,” writer Roberto Saviano told AFP.
Sergi said they can “count on a group of people who, either because they are paid well, or because they blackmailed, can protect them from being discovered.”
 

 

Ancient Maya cities, ‘super highways’ revealed in latest survey

Ancient Maya cities, ‘super highways’ revealed in latest survey
Updated 17 January 2023
Reuters

Ancient Maya cities, ‘super highways’ revealed in latest survey

Ancient Maya cities, ‘super highways’ revealed in latest survey
  • Around 110 miles (177 km) of spacious roadways have been revealed so far, with some measuring around 130 feet (40 meters) wide and elevated off the ground by as much as 16 feet (5 meters)
Updated 17 January 2023
Reuters

GUATEMALA CITY, Jan 16 : A new high-tech study has revealed nearly 1,000 ancient Maya settlements, including 417 previously unknown cites linked by what may be the world’s first highway network and hidden for millennia by the dense jungles of northern Guatemala and southern Mexico.
It is the latest discovery of roughly 3,000-year-old Maya centers and related infrastructure, according to a statement on Monday from a team from Guatemala’s FARES anthropological research foundation overseeing the so-called LiDAR studies.
The findings were first published last month in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica.
All of the newly-identified structures were built centuries before the largest Maya city-states emerged, ushering in major human achievements in math and writing.

An artist rendering shows a reconstruction of what would have been ancient Maya cities nestled in the area known as the Mirador-Calakmul Karst Basin (MCKB) of northern Guatemala and southern Campeche, Mexico, after a study using LiDAR laser technology by seven foundations and organisations, in this undated handout image.  (REUTERS)


LiDAR technology uses planes to shoot pulses of light into dense forest, allowing researchers to peel away vegetation and map ancient structures below.
Among the details revealed in the latest analysis are the ancient world’s first-ever extensive system of stone “highways or super-highways,” according to the researchers.
Around 110 miles (177 km) of spacious roadways have been revealed so far, with some measuring around 130 feet (40 meters) wide and elevated off the ground by as much as 16 feet (5 meters).
As part of the Cuenca Karstica Mirador-Calakmul study, which extends from northern Guatemala’s Peten jungle to southern Mexico’s Campeche state, researchers have also identified pyramids, ball game courts plus significant water engineering, including reservoirs, dams and irrigation canals.
“It shows the economic, political and social complexity of what was happening simultaneously across this entire area,” said lead researcher Richard Hansen.
The latest finds date to the so-called middle to late pre-classic Maya era, from around 1,000-350 BC, with many of the settlements believed to be controlled by the metropolis known today as El Mirador. That was more than five centuries before the civilization’s classical peak, when dozens of major urban centers thrived across present-day Mexico and Central America. 

 

Fit of road rage captured on camera brings down Hong Kong gangster

Fit of road rage captured on camera brings down Hong Kong gangster
Updated 15 January 2023
AFP

Fit of road rage captured on camera brings down Hong Kong gangster

Fit of road rage captured on camera brings down Hong Kong gangster
  • Viral video showed motorist on Porsche getting out and shouting profanities at bus driver and claiming to be a Triad member
Updated 15 January 2023
AFP

HONG KONG: A self-professed Hong Kong gangster has learned the benefits of keeping a low profile after a viral video of him exiting a Porsche to berate a minibus driver led to his arrest for cocaine possession.
The 35-year-old appeared in court on Saturday after the clip capturing their traffic dispute helped police track down the wanted fugitive.
It shows the man getting out of the sports car and shouting profanities at the driver while claiming to be a Triad member — an offense in Hong Kong.
He bashes the window of the vehicle while knocking the glasses off the driver’s face and waving a stick.
But his fit of road rage has cost him dearly after police busted him and three others on Thursday for drug possession, with officers seizing 1.7 kilograms (3.7 pounds) of suspected cocaine.
“This man disregarded the safety of other road users and further disregarded law and order by publicly claiming to be a triad member,” Chief Inspector Wong Chi-tang told reporters.
He added that police made the arrest after identifying the man from the video.
Meanwhile, the victim of the man’s outburst has been dubbed the “most educated minibus driver” in Hong Kong after it was discovered he holds a master’s degree in transport planning and had quit a lucrative job to serve commuters from behind the wheel.
 

 

 

Shakira song dissing former partner Pique breaks YouTube record

Shakira song dissing former partner Pique breaks YouTube record
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

Shakira song dissing former partner Pique breaks YouTube record

Shakira song dissing former partner Pique breaks YouTube record
  • In the track, the Colombian pop star mocks Pique, saying that he traded ‘a Ferrari for a Twingo’ and a ‘Rolex for a Casio’
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A song by Shakira dissing her former partner, footballer Gerard Pique, has broken YouTube records for the most-watched Latin track.

The video for “Out of Your League” was viewed more than 63 million times in 24 hours.

In the song, the Colombian performer mocks Pique, saying in Spanish that she is “worth two 22-year-olds,” and compares the relationship to trading “a Ferrari for a (Renault) Twingo” and a “Rolex for a Casio.”

“I was out of your league, which is why you’re with someone just like you,” she sings, before inviting her gym-loving ex to spend a little time training his mind, too.

In the song, produced in collaboration with Argentine producer and DJ Bizarrap, the pop star also mentions her tax issue with Spanish authorities.

The 45-year-old performer is accused of failing to pay €14.5 million ($15.7 million) in income tax for the period she spent in Spain with Pique.

Shakira broke up with the former Barcelona player after an 11-year relationship during which the couple had two children.

The separation was announced in June 2022, but Shakira only opened up about the split in an emotional interview with Elle Magazine last September.

Pique has not officially responded to Shakira’s provocation, but on Friday the former Spanish international announced that the seven-a-side league he leads had struck a sponsorship deal with Casio.

