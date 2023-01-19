You are here

Review: 'Break Point' takes us inside the turbulent world — and minds — of elite athletes  

Review: ‘Break Point’ takes us inside the turbulent world — and minds — of elite athletes  
“Break Point” is on Netflix. (Supplied)
Adam Grundey

Review: ‘Break Point’ takes us inside the turbulent world — and minds — of elite athletes  

Review: ‘Break Point’ takes us inside the turbulent world — and minds — of elite athletes  
DUBAI: For those with just a passing interest in tennis, a few current players are known by all: Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Williams. Serial winners whose stories are long, long lists of successes with a few blips.  

But what about the players just below them? The top 50 in the men’s or women’s games? They too are elite athletes at the top of their chosen field. But, as Netflix’s new docuseries “Break Point” stresses several times, their stories are basically the inverse: long, long lists of failures with a few successes. They’ll win more matches than they lose over the course of a season — and make plenty of money doing it — but actually reaching tournament finals or winning titles? Well, that’s very rare. Every week of the season, someone wins. But that means everyone else loses. And losing, for people who’ve dedicated their lives to becoming ridiculously good at one thing, is hard. Exhausting, even. 

 

 

“Break Point” follows a group of twentysomething players hoping to step into the shoes of the previous generation’s champions. They are all, it’s worth reiterating, incredible tennis players. And what the show makes clear is that it’s rarely their talent or their work ethic that prevents from making that step up, but the demons in their heads — the self-doubt, the nerves, the fear of potential unfulfilled or of a heavy defeat before a global audience of millions. Oh, and the loneliness.  

What the show does really well is to give viewers some sense of that isolation — not just on the court, but away from it too. As women’s world number 35 Ajla Tomljanovic says, if they’re going to be successful, tennis players have to be put themselves first at all time. That makes it hard to maintain a relationship of any sort. The constant hopping between sterile, same-y hotel rooms and the many hours of repetitive tasks mean that life is more tedious grind than glamor. 

The show also immerses us in their constant tension between needing to be a little on-edge while still feeling relaxed enough to perform at their best. It’s a fine line. But elite sport is always a matter of fine lines — success or failure measured in millimeters and milliseconds. And the common thread between all the athletes in “Break Point” is that their toughest opponent is usually themselves. 

CHENNAI: Ever since I watched “The Menu,” now available on Disney+ in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East, I’ve wondered whether I will be able to enjoy a meal at a restaurant ever again.  

Director Mark Mylod's immensely uncomfortable, atmospheric thriller — which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival — has spoilt my appetite for eating out. 

With a screenplay by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, wonderful lensing by Peter Deming, and production design by Ethan Tobman, the film has all the ingredients of a superb watch — and it is packed with shocking moments.  

An elaborate multi-course dinner is served up for an intimate group of 12 privileged men and women, who are taken by boat to a remote island for the occasion. The terribly pompous chef Slowik (a great performance here by Ralph Fiennes) serves up the fare with the help of his aides. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Slowik is more interested in his meal being admired rather than enjoyed, which is rather difficult considering one of his sous chefs commits suicide in front of the horrified diners. The macabre tale continues with Slowik tormenting his guests, who were handpicked for the monstrous occasion. Well, all except Margo (Anya Taylor-Joy), who arrives on the island as a replacement date of Tyler (Nicholas Hoult). She is curious and disgusted by what is going on, but is also harshly critical of Slowik.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It is only toward the end that we understand why Slowik does what he does — the reason is unconvincing, however. 

The narrative seems interesting when the mystery is being thrown at us, but when the solutions come, the meal is ruined.  

DUBAI: Netflix announced on Wednesday that it will renew Palestinian American comedian Mohammed Amer’s hit show “Mo” for a second season.  

According to the streaming service, the upcoming series will bring Mo Najjar’s journey for asylum to a conclusion.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The 41-year-old is the writer, producer and lead star of “Mo.” Teresa Ruiz will reprise the role of Maria, Farah Bseiso will play Yusra and Omar Elba will play Sameer. 

US Egyptian actor Ramy Youssef, who co-created the series with Amer, will also return as the executive producer.   

“I’m thankful to continue to tell a universal story of struggle that relates to so many refugees and millions of under-represented humans trying to be seen around the globe and to be able to bring the people who loved and rooted for Mo Najjar along for the ride as we close this chapter of his story,” Amer said in a released statement.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The first critically acclaimed season, which was released in August 2022, tells the story of a Palestinian refugee who lives with his family in Houston, trying to figure out how to make a living while waiting on a pending asylum request for US citizenship which has already taken longer than 20 years. 

The show won a Gotham Award for Breakthrough Television Under 40 Minutes and is being honored at the 2023 AFI Awards.  

Amer has also been nominated for the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards in the Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series category.  

DUBAI: Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez had a relaxed meeting with Saudi celebrity-approved fashion designer Honayda Serafi, according to a recent social media post. 

Serafi, who is the founder of the fashion label HONAYDA and became the Kingdom’s first designer to be shown at Harrods in London last year, posted a picture of the two of them on Instagram, with the caption: "Woke up this morning saying to myself ‘I want to live and love this day.' And it kicked off amazingly! #lovesaudiarabia," along with a heart emoji. 

The likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Lupita Nyong’o have worn creations by Serafi in the past.  

Rodriguez also took to social media recently to share photos from a romantic date night with Ronaldo in Riyadh.

DUBAI: An eye-popping mixture of images from the era of the Lebanese Civil War can be found at The Hangar, an exhibition space in Haret Hreik, Lebanon, run by UMAM Documentation and Research.  

UMAM is a local nonprofit dedicated to “understanding Lebanon’s present by dealing with the past.” So it makes perfect sense that the group is hosting Beirut-based artist Alfred Tarazi’s installation “Memory of a Paper City” —a vibrant, dynamic large-scale work which uses cut-out images and old photographs to capture not just the violence of Lebanon’s 15-year civil war, but also the cultural response to it in the form of cultural figures including composer Ziad Rahbani, women scantily dressed in the bold attire of the era, images from the popular press that tell of a breakdown of social norms, photographs from the conflict and of other global celebrities and leaders such as Sylvester Stallone (as Rambo) and Che Guevara.  

Tarazi was born during the civil war, and much of his work portrays his recollections of that time — both personal and societal — and his desire to preserve his country’s history and heritage during the tumultuous present. 

In many ways, “Memory of a Paper City” is a call to action to celebrate Lebanon’s vibrant cultural heritage amid the current disintegration of state institutions that has led to the neglect and destruction of that heritage. Beirut, once a rich creative hub, is presently in disarray.  

During the first days of 2023, Lebanon’s only functioning power plant was shut down due to a worsening, long-running political dispute. While the country plunges into darkness, artists like Tarazi are working to keep the lights on, at least metaphorically.  

Tarazi is quick to stress that the installation doesn’t just portray Lebanon’s heritage, but that of the wider Middle East. 

“The ‘Paper City’ exhibition (takes) a lot from paper archives of magazines and newspapers from the 1930s until the end of the 1980s,” Tarazi tells Arab News. “While I was collecting material for the exhibition, I found a lot of archives from some seminal (regional) newspapers in Lebanon from the Thirties onwards. If you were working in the press in Lebanon (at that time), you were contributing to the entire Middle East.  

A series of external factors meant that huge amounts of such content were lost — “thrown away in the garbage due to numerous errors, lawsuits and bankruptcies,” as Tarazi puts it. Tarazi’s installation is a small step to restoring some of what was lost. 

“We looked at over 100 publications to collect their archives. These are magazines that existed from the 1930s to the end of the 1970s. It’s a vast, vast heritage. The installation thus has this national endeavor,” he says. 

Tarazi has a second installation being shown simultaneously — on the steps of The National Museum of Beirut and in a derelict warehouse nearby. “Hymne A L’Amour” highlights the country’s largely overlooked heritage of craftsmanship, though the lens of his own family’s artisanal legacy. While “Paper City” takes a more national, collective approach, “Hymne” looks at Lebanese history from a personal standpoint. 

In the warehouse there are thousands of handcrafted decorative works created by the Tarazi’s family, including Baghdadi ceiling panels, colored glass lanterns, copper and brass vessels and 19th-century doorframes. Many of the pieces are in need of restoration.  

“I come from a family of craftsmen and antique dealers which means there are a lot of objects that were passed from one generation to the other, and they fill a huge warehouse, where they’ve been rotting away for the past 50 years,” says Tarazi. 

His great-great-grandfather Dimitri Tarazi opened the first Maison Tarazi antiques store in Beirut in 1862, after escaping Damascus during the 1860 Civil War. The store soon became renowned for its high-end craftsmanship and the Tarazis became the official supplier to the Imperial Ottoman Sultan from 1900.  

Tarazi’s installation is a way to share these historically significant artefacts with the public. But there was also a very personal reason for him to stage the exhibition as soon as he could. 

“It was crucial for me to get the material out of the warehouse to work with it while my father is still alive,” he explains. “It entails a conversation between father and son. It has always been extremely difficult for me to extract information from my father about this vast cultural heritage, due to the war and everything that happened afterwards. It’s difficult for my father to speak about.” 

In other parts of the world, these historical pieces may have found their way into museums and private collections, but in Lebanon they are largely without a home. Tarazi says there is no institution in the country that presents how people once worked with wood, copper and fabrics.  

“All these materials are the fabric of life; they are life itself,” he says. “This is how people used to decorate their houses. This is how people used to build their lives. I became interested in seeing to what degree I could take the objects of my family and transform them into works of art.”  

On the steps of the museum, Tarazi has built a scale replica of the grand French embassy residence in Beirut, Residence des Pins. It was here that General Henri Gouraud declared the creation of the state of Greater Lebanon, on Sept. 1, 1920. 

Tarazi says the residence was first designed as a casino and was based on a model that has been passed down to him by his family. The original replica is one, Tarazi says, that he would have liked to have seen preserved in a museum. But since this never took place, he did it himself via a work of art. 

“Both projects are common examples of broken transmissions of history from one generation to the next that are harsh and abrupt,” Tarazi says. “Through my work, I’ve had the tendency to want to carry the weight of the history of Lebanon.” 

While it is painful to examine this history, it also, as Tarazi so eloquently expresses, offers a chance to revive memories of a Lebanese identity — and hope for a better future.  

DUBAI: American socialite, reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has purchased Princess Diana’s Attallah Cross pendant for nearly $200,000, auction house Sotheby’s announced. 

The Attallah Cross, a 1920s pendant designed by luxury jewellery designer Garrard and owned by the former group chief executive of Asprey & Garrard, the late British Palestinian businessman Naim Attallah CBE, sold for $201,998 in the Sotheby’s royal and noble sale on Wednesday.  

The Attallah Cross was owned by the former group chief executive of Asprey & Garrard, the late British Palestinian businessman Naim Attallah CBE. (Supplied)

The cross was first bought from Garrard by Attallah in the 1980s and through his friendship with Diana Attallah was able to loan it to her on several occasions over a number of years. 

The pendant, which was most famously worn by Diana at a London charity gala in October 1987, sold for more than double its pre-auction estimate. 

The pendant, which was most famously worn by Diana at a London charity gala in October 1987, sold for more than double its pre-auction estimate. (Supplied)

The cross-shaped pendant – thought to be a one-off private commission by Garrard – is a bold and colourful piece set with square-cut amethysts and accented by circular-cut diamonds. The cross has a total diamond weight of approximately 5.25 carats. 

“Princess Diana and my father were friends and I remember that she often came to see him at the historic Garrard store on Regent Street, where his office was, and she would ask to borrow the pendant on several occasions – she really loved the piece” said Ramsay Attallah, current owner of the cross.

