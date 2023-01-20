You are here

Second inquest ordered into death of British-Lebanese student
Yousef Makki died after being stabbed in the heart in a Cheshire village in 2019. (Greater Manchester Police)
Second inquest ordered into death of British-Lebanese student
  High Court on Friday quashed original findings, including dismissal of accidental death
LONDON: A second inquest has been ordered into the death of 17-year-old British-Lebanese student Yousef Makki, who died after being stabbed in the heart in a Cheshire village in 2019.
Makki’s friend Joshua Molnar, also 17 at the time, was cleared of murder and manslaughter in the same year.
Molnar claimed he acted in self-defense, with a coroner ruling out a verdict of “unlawful killing” because the circumstances of the death “could not be ascertained.”
However, the British High Court on Friday quashed the original findings, including the dismissal of accidental death, ordering a new inquest before a different coroner.
The ruling by High Court judges in Manchester follows the family’s decision last year to bring a judicial review challenging the supposed insufficiency of evidence surrounding the “central issue” of whether the killing on March 2, 2019, was unlawful.
Makki had won a scholarship to study at Manchester Grammar School.
 

