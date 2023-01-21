You are here

UAE fintech InvestSky raises $3.4m in pre-seed funding

UAE fintech InvestSky raises $3.4m in pre-seed funding
Nitish Mittal and Turki Al-Shaikh founded InvestSky in 2021 for the new generation of investors in the Middle East with the aim of making stock trading inclusive. (Supplied)
Nour El-Shaeri

UAE fintech InvestSky raises $3.4m in pre-seed funding

UAE fintech InvestSky raises $3.4m in pre-seed funding
  • Firm targets non-professional investors with a community-driven approach
CAIRO: UAE-based InvestSky has raised $3.4 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Saudi venture capital firm Emkan Capital with participation from other investors.

Established in 2021, InvestSky is a social investing platform tailored for the new generation of investors in the Middle East with the aim of making stock trading inclusive, intuitive and informed.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Nitish Mittal, CEO and co-founder of InvestSky, said that the company targets non-professional investors to solve their investment needs with a community-driven approach.

“Particularly across Gulf Cooperation Council countries the space is ripe for disruption, and we want to help a new era of investors to put their money to work,” Mittal told Arab News.

The platform allows users to buy fractional stocks starting from $1 on a commission-free basis and provides a social community for users to collaborate.

“We offer a freemium subscription-based model, where the premium plan comes with advanced features that help users make informed decisions,” Mittal explained.

He also added that users will be able to use the service for free which will encourage them to switch to the subscription after recognizing the value provided by the app. 

“We want to take away the hurdles and perceived difficulties of investing and our ambition is to make investing seamless, intuitive and informed,” Mittal said.

He added: “We’re basing our business model on our deep understanding of what the new era of investors want which includes convenience, simplicity, collaboration and ease of use.”

Mittal aims to expand the company to the entire GCC region while enhancing the platform’s features and system to help users get access to the tools and information they need.

“When you bring people together you can create incredible opportunities for people to learn from one another and simultaneously we also see this as an opportunity for us to learn from our community,” he added.

Moreover, the startup managed to receive a category 4 license with retail endorsement from the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

The company also provides market intelligence data which will further empower investors to make more decisions aligned with Shariah compliance or social and environmental impacts.

“We intend to offer an empowering platform that helps educate our users to make sound investment decisions powered by socially connected tools that will help build a collaborative community in the region,” Mittal said.

The company also managed to get other Saudi investors on board including S3 Ventures, Al-Romazian Family Office and Mishal Al-Mishari, the deputy CEO of Saudi food delivery app Jahez.

Co-founder of InvestSky, Turki Al-Shaikh, stated that the number of non-professional investors using fintech solutions grew by more than 180 percent over the past year in Saudi Arabia alone.

“Beyond this, we see a big gap in financial inclusion, with female non-professional investors making up less than 27 percent of traders. We believe that educating our users is key to building a sustainable market by improving both financial literacy and inclusion,” Al-Shaikh explained.

Saudi-based edtech platform Faheem upbeat, plans regional expansion

Saudi-based edtech platform Faheem upbeat, plans regional expansion
Saudi-based edtech platform Faheem upbeat, plans regional expansion

Saudi-based edtech platform Faheem upbeat, plans regional expansion
  • Faheem’s vision is to be the leading supplementary education provider in the region by targeting all parents and students in the Saudi market
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia-based edtech platform Faheem is planning to expand its regional presence in its effort to lead the online tutoring space.

Since its inception in 2018, Faheem has set out its goals to help students excel by providing them with qualified and competent teachers through its one-to-one tutoring platform.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Salem Ghanem, CEO and founder of Faheem, said that the company has managed to stand out as the leading one-stop shop for all academic needs.

“We’ve successfully become the destination for all parents and students looking to improve their grades, with our retentive and personalized services, our highest quality education and affordable prices,” Ghanem added.

He explained that Faheem’s vision is to be the leading supplementary education provider in the region by targeting all parents and students in the Saudi market.

“Faheem has positioned itself to be a major player in the tutoring market and is well positioned to grow further beyond the Kingdom. We are planning to expand our services to the nearby Gulf markets as a first step, followed by the remaining markets of the Middle East and North Africa region and then Pakistan,” Ghanem stated. 

Salem Ghanem

The company currently has over 50 staff members in its main office located in Riyadh and is on track to increase that number to 120 employees by the end of 2023.

“Faheem’s online tutoring model, easy-to-use mobile app, and personalized services allow us to scale and expand relatively easily by utilizing our tutors’ database that we have built over the years,” Ghanem said.

Faheem has been keen to positively impact the market by increasing the quality of education through high-standard tutor approvals and measuring student performance to update and adjust accordingly.

The company also managed to attract over 1,400 qualified Saudi tutors who managed to make a sustainable income from the platform.

“The edtech industry is likely to make a significant contribution to the Saudi economy, especially after the privatization of the education sector following the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, Ghanem said.

He added: “The impact will be apparent in the created job opportunities, and the decreasing unemployment rates, taking into consideration that the tutoring market could create an estimated 45,000 to 60,000 job opportunities.”

Faheem has over 350,000 students with more than 18 million minutes of lessons on its platform.

Last year, the company celebrated a tutor who made over SR1 million ($266,219) through the platform and is expecting to celebrate more tutors this year.

“In just January of 2023, the company experienced five times growth, and is set on a solid growth track, expecting to grow more than 10 times this year,” Ghanem stated.

He concluded by saying that the edtech industry is advancing towards inclusive and personalized services that encourage user engagement and Faheem is on track to utilize these formats to fill the gap in educational inclusion.

The company secured several undisclosed funding rounds from notable investors like Saudi Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures and is set to announce another investment round in the near future.

Jordanian industrial delegation begins visit to Saudi Arabia

Jordanian industrial delegation begins visit to Saudi Arabia
Jordanian industrial delegation begins visit to Saudi Arabia

Jordanian industrial delegation begins visit to Saudi Arabia
  • Talks to include representatives of industrial companies operating in multiple production sectors
  • Amman chamber of industry chief seeking to strengthen Jordanian-Saudi economic relations, increase trade
AMMAN: Jordan and Saudi Arabia will discuss ways to expand economic relations and build joint industrial partnerships during a Jordanian delegation’s visit that started on Saturday.
The delegation, led by Amman Chamber of Industry chief Fathi Jaghbir, includes representatives of industrial companies operating in a range of production sectors.
The visit has been organized by the ACI, and will include Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah, Jordan’s News Agency reported on Saturday.
In a statement, the ACI said that the delegation’s weeklong visit will include the Makkah Expo for Hotels and Restaurants, which is due to open on Tuesday.
Jaghbir highlighted the importance of strengthening Jordanian-Saudi economic relations and increasing trade exchanges, which totalled $4.2 billion in 2021, in light of the “distinguished, brotherly” bilateral relations in various fields.
“The visit comes as a continuation of the previous successful visit last year, which saw joint business meetings with Saudi businesspeople in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Makkah, during which memoranda of understanding and cooperation were signed between Jordan and Amman chambers of industry and commerce chambers in these Saudi cities.”
He praised the Jordanian Embassy in Riyadh, the Federation of Saudi Chambers, and heads of commerce chambers in Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah for facilitating the visit.

Saudi delegates at World Economic Forum discuss Kingdom's development and growth

Saudi delegates at World Economic Forum discuss Kingdom’s development and growth
Saudi delegates at World Economic Forum discuss Kingdom’s development and growth

Saudi delegates at World Economic Forum discuss Kingdom’s development and growth
  • Topics on Friday included NEOM smart city project, the National Initiative for Global Supply Chains, the future of the metaverse, and global tax reforms
DAVOS: Saudi Arabia’s NEOM smart city project will provide the Kingdom, and the world, with a new model for environmentally friendly and sustainable urban design, according to Adel Al-Jubeir, the Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs and climate affairs envoy.

Speaking on Friday during a panel discussion titled “The Evolution of Urban Life” at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, he told delegates that NEOM represents a major step toward building environmentally friendly and sustainable cities with a high quality of life and almost no traffic congestion. The Line, a futuristic linear city without streets, cars or emissions, which is part of the wider NEOM project, will add a whole new dimension to the concept of smart cities and urban planning, he added.

Meanwhile, during a session on “Reorganizing Value Chains,” Khalid Al-Falih, the Saudi minister of investment, talked about what the Kingdom hopes to achieve with its recently launched National Initiative for Global Supply Chains. He said it aims to enhance the flexibility of local and global supply chains “and to enable the Kingdom to become a global hub by taking advantage of our strengths.”

During a panel discussion about “Industry and the World of Metaverse,” Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha said: “The current two-dimensional world we live in today does not keep pace with the goals of the 21st century.

“I am a strong supporter of the metaverse, which will drive the next wave of amazing experiences for customers, businesses and industry and will bring together academics, innovators and policymakers in an experimental environment to ensure they work in a safe environment for innovation.”

Meanwhile, Faisal Alibrahim, the minister of economy and planning, said during the gathering in Davos that Saudi Arabia is in a good position to surpass predicted growth levels for this year.

“The Kingdom today is an example of global growth, as we achieved the fastest growth among the G20 countries last year, and if we look closely at the (gross domestic product), which grew by 8.5 percent, we will see that our non-oil activities and our private-sector economy have reached very high growth rates,” he said.

Alibrahim also contributed to a panel discussion on global tax reform, during which he said: “Since the announcement of the Saudi Vision 2030, we have focused on diversifying our sources of income away from traditional sources, to create sustainable revenues in the long term and diversify our sources of economic growth as well.”

The Ministry of Economy and Planning previously announced an agreement with UpLink, the WEF’s open innovation platform, to launch an innovation challenge designed to enhance food security in arid regions.

On the sidelines of the WEF, Al-Jubeir met on Friday with Sherry Rehman, Pakistan’s minister for climate change. They reportedly discussed bilateral relations, international efforts to tackle climate change and major topics on the WEF agenda.

Saudi Fund for Development highlights achievements at African South-South forum

Saudi Fund for Development highlights achievements at African South-South forum
Saudi Fund for Development highlights achievements at African South-South forum

Saudi Fund for Development highlights achievements at African South-South forum
  • Forum was held in the presence of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni,
RIYADH: A delegation from the Saudi Fund for Development participated in the 2nd Africa High-Level Forum of South-South and Triangular Cooperation for Sustainable Development, in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, from Jan. 17 to 19, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The forum was held in the presence of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, and under the auspices of the Ugandan government, the Islamic Development Bank, the UN Development Program, the African Peer Review Mechanism, the African Union Development Agency, and the UN Office for South-South Cooperation.

The SFD’s participation in this forum comes within the framework of its interest in participating internationally, publicizing its efforts, projects and programs, and to highlight its development contributions, which include all sectors in developing countries, with the aim of achieving the goals of sustainable development.

The fund was represented by the Director of East and Southern Africa Operations Azzam Al-Barrak, who participated in the first session of the forum, which discussed the global framework for South-South and triangular cooperation to implement the 2063 agenda and achieve the sustainable development goals.

He reviewed SFD’s achievements in the African continent, and said: “Since its establishment in 1975, the Saudi Fund for Development has provided support to 46 African countries by financing more than 408 projects in Africa, at a value of $10.47 billion, representing about 60 percent of the total projects funded by the fund, and they include various sectors, such as education, health, transportation, communications, agriculture, energy, and others.”

During the session, in which representatives of international organizations and government agencies participated, Al-Barrak highlighted the experience of the SFD in supporting development projects in cooperation with international organizations.

He also reviewed its experience in implementing the second-phase project of the first national program for water and sanitation in Ethiopia, which aims to increase and sustain service coverage sanitation, and the provision of clean water in rural and urban areas, in line with the sustainable development goals. The project is expected to serve more than four million beneficiaries.

Al-Barrak reviewed the impact of the Saudi Program for Drilling Wells and Rural Development in Africa, funded by a $330 million grant from the government, and administered by the SFD. More than 4.5 million people in 13 countries benefited from this program, which included drilling and equipping 6,300 water facilities.

The fund also participated in an accompanying exhibition, where it reviewed, through its introductory pavilion, its development activity spanning more than 48 years, and the Kingdom’s developmental role in supporting the countries of the South.

The pavilion also highlighted the importance of the projects the fund finances in achieving the global sustainable development goals. SFD has funded 697 development projects and programs in 84 developing countries since its inception, in order to support various vital sectors.

The exhibition is a global platform for presenting sustainable solutions to the challenges facing development projects in developing countries, with the participation of many international and development organizations, and institutions from the public and private sectors, as well as experts in the economic and development fields.

Saudi Arabia is a hotspot for investment, says Investcorp's Hazem Ben-Gacem

Saudi Arabia is a hotspot for investment, says Investcorp’s Hazem Ben-Gacem
Saudi Arabia is a hotspot for investment, says Investcorp’s Hazem Ben-Gacem

Saudi Arabia is a hotspot for investment, says Investcorp’s Hazem Ben-Gacem
  • Bahrain-based firm is looking to capitalize on the Kingdom’s booming logistics sector, co-CEO tells Arab News 
  • Ben-Gacem says the company aims to become one of the largest owners of refrigerated warehouses in the Gulf
DAVOS: Pent-up consumer, logistics and industrial demand in Saudi Arabia have caught the eye of some of the world’s biggest businesses, including the Bahrain-based equity firm Investcorp as it considers a $1 billion investment.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, co-CEO Hazem Ben-Gacem told Arab News that the firm’s experience in the West had given it the know-how to venture into the Gulf, an area it has called home for 40 years.

Ben-Gacem said that his company’s expansion in the GCC would be the first step to reaching $1 billion of investments in the real estate market over the next few years. 

He said the focus was on Saudi Arabia as the company looks to capitalize on the country’s booming logistics sector. 

Investcorp has bought a temperature-controlled warehouse in Dammam. It is the first of $100 million-worth of real estate investments that it is already assessing in the Kingdom. 

A general view shows the headquarters of Bahrain-based asset manager Investcorp in Manama. (AFP)

Ben-Gacem said the company was aiming to become one of the largest owners of refrigerated warehouses in the Gulf.

“Just like the sector, the macro-momentum in the Gulf, and that is very much driving a lot of the need for the logistics trade,” said Ben-Gacem.

“We see a couple of pent-up demands, particularly in the trading routes, from Oman to Bahrain, Qatar, and the Kingdom. 

He said Investcorp’s targets would “not be your classic commercial properties or residential. It will very much be in a more infrastructure-esque type of property. So anything from warehouse, logistics, transport hubs, individual locations for customs, and what have you.

“So momentum will continue for a while. We’ve already identified another $80 million of opportunities between Bahrain and Oman in the logistics space, which we’ll be announcing in the next few months.”

When Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan in 2016, skeptics were doubtful about how a nation dependent on oil for several decades could diversify its economy successfully.

Ben-Gacem said that he saw that as an opportunity, adding that historically the Gulf has been an exporter of capital, but today a lot of that is being reinvested locally and making an impact on the economy. 

The firm has also been expanding in Southeast Asia with initiatives in countries including Indonesia, India, China and Singapore. “Glimpses of positive momentum” were clear, he said, “in Asia, Southeast Asia, India, (and) more and more (in) China.”

“We feel we steered the ship in a way which will offer investors attractive areas in attractive economies in the next decade or so.”

Davos is an annual meeting where world leaders, economists and billionaires gather to discuss topics such as global politics, economics and social issues.

 

