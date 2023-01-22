You are here

New champions shine at Kings and Princes Cups Festival

The three-year-old Alwazir from Sky Blue stable owned by Abdulelah Almousa at the moment of its victory. (JCSA)
Prince Khaled bin Fahd bin Mohamed bin Abdulrahman handing over a prize to the winners. (JCSA)
Bint Ghaliat Al-Khalediah for Al Khalediah stable during its winning run. (JCSA)
Arab News

  • Aeadat claims Fahd Cup title; Albugami stable wins first Kings Cup on Saturday
  • Alwazir claims the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Cup on Friday
Arab News

The 8th Kings and Princes Cups Festival concluded late on Saturday at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Janadriyah with new champions shining in the final rounds of the event.

The festival was organized by the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia in appreciation of Saudi Arabia’s late kings and princes. It presented five main rounds of various distances and categories, named after King Saud bin Abdulaziz, King Faisal bin Abdulaziz, King Khalid bin Abdulaziz and King Fahd bin Abdulaziz, with prize money of $213,000 (SR800,000) for each round.

Tilal Al-Khalediah wins the Sword

Tilal Al-Khalediah, led by his rider Adel Al-Faridy, claimed the seventh round of the Imam Faisal bin Turki Sword for the second time, proving to be the strongest horse in the Saudi field, ending the 1,600m race in a time of 1.45.85 minutes.

The horse Hamdani Khaled Al-Khalediah came in second place while Ataallah Al-Khalediah finished third.

Prince Bandar bin Khaled Al Faisal, president of the equestrian organization, handed the sword and the prize to the winners at the end of the race.

King Abdullah’s sons claim their fourth title

Aeadat achieved its third victory in the Saudi field under the guidance of rider Rayan Al-Twrish by winning the King Fahd bin Abdulaziz Cup to mark the fourth Cup for the stable of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz’s sons.

The four-year-old horse, Aeadat, covered a distance of 1,600m in a time of 1.29.76 minutes.

Ehqaaq came in second place while Theqatee finished third.

Albugami stable lifts their first Kings’ Cup

The mare Salfan won the King Khalid bin Abdulaziz Cup trophy, adding the first kings’ title for the Majed Mahal W. Albugami stable under the helm of rider Abdullah Al-Aoufi.

The four-year-old Salfan took the lead, ending the 1,600m race in a time of 2:04.4 minutes, while horse Ibn Laboun snatched the runner-up place before Mostawly who was in third place.

Scotland Yard crowned champion in the King Faisal Cup

Scotland Yard, owned by Prince Saud bin Salman, won the King Faisal Cup trophy under the helm of rider Alexis Mourinho.

The four-year-old Scotland Yard took the lead in the last 200m, ending the race in a time of 1.37.78 minutes and achieving a surprising victory.

Horse Great Scot finished second, while Mer’Ab was in third place.

Veteran Derevo makes comeback for Red stable

The veteran Derevo, owned by the Red stable of Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz, claimed the King Saud bin Abdulaziz Cup under the helm of rider James Doyle, only 30 minutes after losing the King Faisal Cup.

Derevo took the lead, ending the 2,000m race in a time of 2.04.43 minutes.

Stay Thinking, ridden by Abdulla Al-Rashid, took second place, while Pin Your Hopes, under the helm of rider Adel Al-Farid, secured third place.

Meanwhile, the first renewal of the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Bin Faisal Cup, taking place at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Janadriyah, concluded late on Friday.

The JCSA had organized its 86th festival this season in appreciation of Prince Mohamed bin Abdulrahman and the founding king.

Prince Mohammed, one of the most prominent men in the Kingdom's unification stage under the helm of his brother king Abdulaziz, played a key role in handling various challenges, involving management and political roles.

The festival presented three main rounds of racing over a range of distances in a number of categories: The Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Cup with a prize money of $80,000 (SR 300,000), the JCSA Challenge with a prize money of $40,000 (SR 150,000) and the JCSA Award with a prize money of $35,000 (SR 130,000).

Important win for Sky Blue Stable

The three-year-old Alwazir, from the Sky Blue Stable, owned by Abdulelah Almousa, claimed the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Bin Faisal Cup trophy with its rider Victor Gutierrez.

The winning horse, Alwazir, covered a distance of 1,800m in a time of 1.50.87 minutes, followed by the runner-up, Atta Alghali, with its rider Adel Alfaridi, while Raddad came in third with its rider Alexis Mourinho.

Prince Khaled bin Fahd bin Mohammed handed the prize to the winners.

Cardano wins JCSA Award

Cardano, owned by Fahad Haif M. Alqahtani, brilliantly won the JCSA Award, as the three-year-old filly, with its rider Mohamed Aldaham, needed 1.39.01 minutes to snatch the lead in the 1,600m race.

Motashaamekh, with its rider Adel Al-Faridi, came in second ahead of Almatn, who came in third with rider Alexis Mourinho.

The Jocky Club Challenge

Bint Ghaliat Al Khalediah, with its rider Fahd Al-Faridi, claimed the JCSA Challenge, followed by Taqdeer Al- Khalediah who came in second, while Shmoos Al-Khalediah came in third.

Bint Ghaliat covered the distance of 1,600m in a time of 1.48.30 minutes, snatching the lead in the race.

Topics: Kings and Princes Cups Festival King Abdulaziz Racecourse Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia

