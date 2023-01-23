Georgina Rodriguez turns heads at Ronaldo’s debut game in Saudi Arabia  

DUBAI: Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez showed up to support her long-time partner Cristiano Ronaldo as he made his Al-Nassr debut against Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday.
The Portuguese footballer, 37, captained the team to a 1-0 win at Al-Mrsool Park in Riyadh, while Rodriguez cheered on from the sidelines in a Ronaldo jersey, paired with cut-off jeans and a cozy jacket. \
Cristiano Jr., Ronaldo's 12-year-old son, was also at the stadium to cheer on his father.
Rodriguez, 28, also took to social media to share some snaps from her visit to the stadium as she showed off a new braided hairdo. She also shared pictures of the famous couple's friends who joined her for the night.
Over the weekend, Rodriguez shut down the red carpet at the 2023 Joy Awards in Riyadh, showing off a form-fitting gown complete with a veil. She was joined on the red carpet by Hollywood star Sofia Vergara, who opted for a bedazzled look.
The 28-year-old wore a midnight blue, velvet gown by Dubai-based Tunisian designer Ali Karoui, gold pumps from Italian luxury shoemakers Le Silla and jewelry from Baharaini jewelers Kooheji.
The ceremony took place in the presence of Saudi celebrities, media professionals, and several international stars such as Mel Gibson, Michael Bay, and more than 200 Arab stars from various artistic fields.
The event honors artists and influencers who spread joy in the Arab region and the world, with 15 awards in fields including television, cinema, social media influencing, sport and music. It also focused on new faces in some categories to support and motivate young talents.
Colombian American actress Vergara accepted the Person of The Year Award, calling it a “beautiful” surprise.
“I would like to dedicate this award to all the amazing ladies in the Kingdom and in the Middle East for building a better future,” she added.
Netflix star Rodriguez, who now calls Saudi Arabia home after her partner Ronaldo signed a record-breaking deal with Al-Nassr, turned heads at the event alongside actresses Hend Sabri, Rym Saidi, and Mila Al-Zahrani.
"A big thank you to everyone, love you Saudi Arabia," she captioned a post on Instagram showcasing her look for the evening.