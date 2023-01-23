You are here

Georgina Rodriguez turns heads at Ronaldo's debut game in Saudi Arabia  
Georgina Rodriguez with Cristiano Jr. at Al Mrsool Park in Riyadh on Sunday. (Instagram)
Arab News

Georgina Rodriguez turns heads at Ronaldo's debut game in Saudi Arabia  
Arab News

DUBAI: Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez showed up to support her long-time partner Cristiano Ronaldo as he made his Al-Nassr debut against Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday. 

The Portuguese footballer, 37, captained the team to a 1-0 win at Al-Mrsool Park in Riyadh, while Rodriguez cheered on from the sidelines in a Ronaldo jersey, paired with cut-off jeans and a cozy jacket. \

Cristiano Jr., Ronaldo's 12-year-old son, was also at the stadium to cheer on his father. 

Rodriguez, 28, also took to social media to share some snaps from her visit to the stadium as she showed off a new braided hairdo. She also shared pictures of the famous couple's friends who joined her for the night. 

Over the weekend, Rodriguez shut down the red carpet at the 2023 Joy Awards in Riyadh, showing off a form-fitting gown complete with a veil. She was joined on the red carpet by Hollywood star Sofia Vergara, who opted for a bedazzled look. 

The 28-year-old wore a midnight blue, velvet gown by Dubai-based Tunisian designer Ali Karoui, gold pumps from Italian luxury shoemakers Le Silla and jewelry from Baharaini jewelers Kooheji. 

The ceremony took place in the presence of Saudi celebrities, media professionals, and several international stars such as Mel Gibson, Michael Bay, and more than 200 Arab stars from various artistic fields. 

The event honors artists and influencers who spread joy in the Arab region and the world, with 15 awards in fields including television, cinema, social media influencing, sport and music. It also focused on new faces in some categories to support and motivate young talents. 

Colombian American actress Vergara accepted the Person of The Year Award, calling it a “beautiful” surprise. 

“I would like to dedicate this award to all the amazing ladies in the Kingdom and in the Middle East for building a better future,” she added. 

Netflix star Rodriguez, who now calls Saudi Arabia home after her partner Ronaldo signed a record-breaking deal with Al-Nassr, turned heads at the event alongside actresses Hend Sabri, Rym Saidi, and Mila Al-Zahrani. 

"A big thank you to everyone, love you Saudi Arabia," she captioned a post on Instagram showcasing her look for the evening. 

Iranian women take center stage at Sundance film festival
AFP

Iranian women take center stage at Sundance film festival
Updated 23 January 2023
AFP

PARK CITY, US: Movies by and about Iranian women took center stage at the Sundance film festival this weekend, as diaspora filmmakers reflected on female-led protests and the deadly challenges of censorship and resistance in their ancestral home.
“Joonam,” a documentary about a three-generation family of Iranian women now living in Vermont, and “The Persian Version,” a colorful but candid dramedy which hops between Iran and New York over several decades, received world premieres on Saturday.
“Shayda,” a drama directed by Noora Niasari about a Persian woman who flees her abusive husband in Australia, debuted earlier at the high-profile independent film festival in Utah.
Their inclusion in Sundance’s line-up follows four months of mass demonstrations in Iran, triggered by anger over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest for violating the Islamic republic’s strict dress rules.
At least 481 people have been killed in the crackdown and at least 109 others are facing execution in protest-related cases, in addition to the four already put to death, according to NGO Iran Human Rights.
The protesters “are literally putting themselves on the line... I stand in support with them 100 percent,” said “Joonam” director Sierra Urich.
Movies by and about Iranian women that are featured at the festival:

Joonam,” a documentary about a three-generation family of Iranian women now living in Vermont,

The Persian Version,” a colorful but candid dramedy which hops between Iran and New York over several decades

Shayda,” a drama directed by Noora Niasari about a Persian woman who flees her abusive husband in Australia

“You can’t speak freely in Iran, they’re imprisoning filmmakers and imprisoning artists,” Urich told AFP.
“I can speak freely outside of Iran — to an extent.”
Iran has arrested a number of celebrities from the country’s film industry in connection with the protest movement. Renowned director Jafar Panahi has been in prison six months following an earlier conviction for “propaganda against the system.”
While US-born Urich cannot visit Iran for security reasons, her film chronicles her efforts to connect with and better understand the country by learning Farsi and interviewing her mother and grandmother.

She learns about the murder of an ancestor, and the story of how her grandmother was married at 14 to a man she met before reaching puberty.
While her grandmother is happy to reflect, her mother worries it is “very dangerous” to delve into the family’s past on camera, at one point warning her daughter that in Iran, “the filmmaker will be the one hanged.”
“Coming into Sundance, the film is on the world stage. I think Iranians are always weighing how truthful they will be, versus what they will say causing consequences for people that are back home,” said Urich.
“It wasn’t until my grandmother shared the story of her grandfather’s martyrdom that I really understood this wall of fear that had been built by this authoritarian regime, to so many people in Iran, outside of Iran.
“My mom was trying to protect me from that reality.”

In “The Persian Version,” rebellious young Iranian-American Leila (played by Layla Mohammadi) has a fractured relationship with her immigrant mother, caused by Leila’s sexuality and their seemingly different views on the role of women.
But as she uncovers the truth about her parents’ experiences in Iran and their departure from the country, both generations of women gain perspective on their complicated heritage.
“I’m proud to have an Iranian film here at this moment about women,” said director Maryam Keshavarz at the film’s premiere, where cast members wore badges in Iranian flag colors with the protest movement’s slogan “Woman Life Freedom.”
“I think it speaks to the resilience through the decades, not just now. It’s been forever in the making,” she said.
“Even before this regime, women have always pushed against society for what they’ve wanted.
“They’ve upended the norms and they’ve learned to find their way of being free.”
Keshavarz has not been able to return to Iran since the release of her debut film “Circumstance,” about two teenage Persian girls who fall in love.
Urich still hopes to visit one day, but is watching the protests from afar, and for now hopes that her film can be “a small part of that struggle for freedom.”
“I think part of why it’s so moving to see what’s happening in Iran right now, and to be here with these other filmmakers,” she said, “is it’s a real sense of community, and being able to tell our stories openly.”

How India and Middle East continue to influence each other’s fashion  

How India and Middle East continue to influence each other's fashion  
How India and Middle East continue to influence each other’s fashion  

How India and Middle East continue to influence each other's fashion  
Updated 23 January 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Exchanges with the Middle East have influenced many aspects of Indian culture, including fashion, with contemporary designers still drawing inspiration from the sartorial links established centuries ago. 

An integral part of men’s and women’s fashion in the Indian subcontinent is shalwar — loose-fitting, pleated trousers — and a tunic known as kameez. 

Considered traditional and everyday dress by many, the outfit traces back its origin to the Middle Eastern influence brought to India by the Mughals who ruled the region between the 16th and 19th centuries. 

With their ancestral domains in Central Asia, the Mughals, a Muslim dynasty, carried cultural elements borrowed from Arabs, Persians and Ottomans, which later were accepted, adapted and further developed by Indians. 

The styles of shalwar most commonly worn in India — with narrow ankles or ankle cuffs — bear a striking similarity to the traditional style of women’s trousers known as sirwal in Arabic, which are worn in many regions of Gulf countries. 

Kameez, too, bears resemblance to the dishdasha, an ankle-length robe with long sleeves, worn by both men and women in the Arabian Peninsula. 

There is also the Indian scarf, or dupatta, which completes the trouser-and-tunic set and which in parts of the country is used by women also as a veil to cover their faces. 

“Some of the basic day-to-day dresses like shalwar, kameez and dupatta came with the Mughals,” said Debanjana Paul, a fashion designer based in New Delhi.  

“And Mughals have their cultural bases in the Middle East, Turkey and the Arab world.”

But before the Mughals, the Indian subcontinent’s exchanges with the Middle East were already established through trade along the Silk Roads, where besides the main commodity — spices — other goods, like fabric, traveled as well. 

One of the favorite textiles in India is muslin, a fabric so light that poets in the subcontinent have described it as “woven air.” 

Production of the delicate cloth was for centuries centered in the subcontinent, but the cloth did not originate there. As its name suggests, it is from the city of Mosul, in Iraq, where it was first manufactured in the Middle Ages. 

Paul, who used to work for an Indian brand in the UAE, told Arab News that also some floral and geometric ornamentation motifs, popular especially in northern India, originated in the Middle East.  

Centuries later, some of them have returned to their birthplace in a new form. One such form is the embroidery that is nowadays often seen on kaftans, the loose shirts that are the basis of Arabian fashion. 

“The products I used to design would have lots of surface ornamentation, and these garments used to go to the Middle East,” Paul said. 

“This is the influence of Indian fashion on the Middle East.” 

But modern Indian influence is evident also on another level. Many celebrity Arab designers, including Ellie Saab and Zuhair Murad, hire Bollywood stars to promote their creations. 

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have often been seen wearing their designs. 

“Lots of the Middle Eastern brands hire Bollywood celebrities as the face of the brand,” Paul said. 

“That is again an exchange.” 

The interaction is also reflected in the fact that countless fashion shows in the Middle East, especially the Gulf region, regularly feature Indian designers and attract big audiences. 

“Most Indian designers have stores in Dubai and they cater to the local market,” said Swati Ubroi, a designer from Jaipur who regularly sells her heavily decorated bridal and occasion wear to the UAE. 

She believes that had there been no mutual influence between India and the Middle East, their fashion scenes would be incomplete. 

“Long tunics that are worn in the Middle East find space in the Indian fashion industry. Indian embroidery finds space in the Middle East,” she said. “There are lots of common things.” 

For Swarna Gupta, who in Jaipur runs her boutique Paridhan and also sells designs in Dubai, the fashion exchange is smooth because Middle Eastern and Indian styles are compatible. 

“Inspiration comes effortlessly from the Middle East,” she said. 

“Both India and the Middle East are generally conservative societies where women want to look feminine while expressing their style appropriately.” 

Saudi Arabia’s lavender carpet attracts celebrities to the 2023 Joy Awards in Riyadh

The ceremony took place in the presence of many Saudi celebrities and international stars such as Georgina Rodriguez. (Supplied)
The ceremony took place in the presence of many Saudi celebrities and international stars such as Georgina Rodriguez. (Supplied)
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi Arabia’s lavender carpet attracts celebrities to the 2023 Joy Awards in Riyadh

The ceremony took place in the presence of many Saudi celebrities and international stars such as Georgina Rodriguez. (Supplied)
Updated 22 January 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Riyadh’s Bakr Al-Sheddi Theater laid out the lavender carpet to welcome some of the biggest stars in entertainment to the third annual Joy Awards on Saturday night.

The ceremony took place in the presence of many Saudi celebraties, media professionals, and several international stars such as Georgina Rodriguez, Mel Gibson, Sofia Vergara, Michael Bay, and more than 200 Arab stars from various artistic fields.

The ceremony took place in the presence of many Saudi celebrities and several international stars such as Georgina Rodriguez. (@georginagio)

The ceremony honors artists and influencers who spread joy in the Arab region and the world, with 15 awards in fields including television, cinema, social media influencing, sport and music. It also focused on new faces in some categories to support and motivate young talents.

Colombian American actress Vergara accepted the Person of The Year Award, calling it a “beautiful” surprise.

“I would like to dedicate this award to all the amazing ladies in the Kingdom and in the Middle East for building a better future,” she added.

Colombian American actress Vergara accepts her Person of The Year Award. (Supplied)

American film director and producer Bay received his Honorary Entertainment Makers Award from the chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh.

“In Riyadh, there is true power in entertainment, and it has magic abilities to reach other cultures, and you can give joy back to the world,” he said. “Hopefully tonight I hope I made you smile, so thank you very much.”

American film director Michael Bay receives his Honorary Entertainment Makers Award. (Supplied)

The Joy Awards, part of Riyadh Season, are hosted by the GEA in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. The event is billed as the largest celebration of entertainment creators in the Arab world.

American actor and director Gibson also received an Honorary Entertainment Makers Award.

“I want to thank GEA for the award, specially the head of GEA, Turki Al-Sheikh. I’ve never been to Saudi before, I’ve never been in Riyadh for sure, but I was surprised how culturally open (it is) so for me, I’m very proud of you, it’s fantastic.”

Rodriguez, partner of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in a record-breaking deal, said she felt as if she were in a dream, expressing her love for the Kingdom.

The model walked down the lavender carpet  in a form-fitting gown complete with a veil, alongside her friend Vergara, who opted for a bedazzled look.

Sofia Vergara opted for a bedazzled look. (Supplied)

The pair turned heads throughout the event, alongside actresses Hend Sabri, Rym Saidi, and Mila Al-Zahrani.

Mohammed Alshehri, a young Saudi actor, told Arab News that the awards were amazing, comparable with the Emmys and the Academy Awards.

“This event holds all celebrities from the Arab world and worldwide and gathers them in one place, and it’s amazing,” he said.

Madeeha Ahmed, the Syrian actress nominated for Favorite New Face Award for a TV series, expressed her happiness and excitement.

“It feels so good to be appreciated in a country that I call home. I’m really happy that it’s my first time to be invited and hopefully not the last,” she said.

Saudi actor Fahad Albutairi said that the film industry in the Kingdom is witnessing rapid development.

“This is thanks to the facilities that were provided to us in the recent period that contributed to the growth of the sector, especially this award that greatly stimulates creativity and helps us to continue,” he said.

The event also hosted Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Turkish actress Demet Ozdemir and her countryman Engin Akyuarek, and Spanish actress Ester Exposito.

The mechanism for selecting the winners was based on public voting through an application launched by the GEA, and the list included 50 candidates in various categories, carefully selected from specialized committees based on their efforts and work in the past year.

Review: Imagination Park in Riyadh Season

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Arab News

Review: Imagination Park in Riyadh Season

Photo/Supplied
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

Imagination Park, one of Riyadh Season’s many zones, offers visitors an unprecedented experience, with products and activities that are not readily available elsewhere.

The zone’s shops feature souvenirs and rare collectibles inspired by popular international films and series on Netflix, as well as antiques, making Imagination Park a lively entertainment destination that combines the joy of shopping with a host of activities and performances.

At an Imagination Park store dedicated to French and Spanish leather, you can browse leather goods, including shoes and handbags, crafted by well-known international brands and get a glimpse of the process involved in making them.

The zone also features an art shop, where enthusiasts have the chance to meet the creatives behind the innovative and eye-catching artwork.

Perfume lovers will find their senses invigorated by luxurious and beautifully bottled fragrances from France and around the world.

The zone receives visitors from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on weekdays and from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Entry tickets can be booked via riyadhseason.sa/event-details-en.html?id=955/en_Imagination_Park

Riyadh Season offers a range of entertainment options in its 15 zones, each of which is characterized by unique themed activities and events at stores, cafes, restaurants and theaters.

 

Model Georgina Rodriguez, actress Sofia Vergara dazzle at Joy Awards in Riyadh

Georgina Rodriguez (left) and Sofia Vergara hit the red carpet in Saudi Arabia. (Instagram)
Arab News

Model Georgina Rodriguez, actress Sofia Vergara dazzle at Joy Awards in Riyadh
Arab News

DUBAI: Model Georgina Rodriguez shut down the red carpet at the 2023 Joy Awards in Riyadh on Saturday night, showing off a form-fitting gown complete with a veil. She was joined on the red carpet by Hollywood star Sofia Vergara, who opted for a bedazzled look.

The 28-year-old wore a midnight blue, velvet gown by Dubai-based Tunisian designer Ali Karoui, gold pumps from Italian luxury shoemakers Le Silla and jewllery from Baharaini jewelers Kooheji. 

Netflix star Rodriguez, who now calls Saudi Arabia home after her partner Cristiano Ronaldo signed a record-breaking deal with Saudi football team Al-Nassr, turned heads at the event alongside actresses Hend Sabri, Rym Saidi, and Mila Al-Zahrani.

"A big thank you to everyone, love you Saudi Arabia," she captioned a post on Instagram showcasing her look for the evening. 

The Joy Awards — part of Riyadh Season — is hosted by the GEA, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. It is billed as the largest celebration of entertainment creators in the Arab world.

Rodriguez is no stranger to causing a stir and recently set Arab social media alight with her first public appearance in Saudi Arabia, sparking thousands of fans to post makeup and fashion tutorials online in a bid to copy her look.

