InterContinental Abu Dhabi unveils stylish new residences

InterContinental Abu Dhabi has announced a new addition to the capital of the UAE with the launch of its new residences. Boasting a prime location in the affluent neighborhood of Al-Bateen district, the property is just a stone’s throw from some of the central business and leisure facilities in Abu Dhabi, including several government buildings, Marina Mall and Corniche Beach.

The residences feature 130 units comprising studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments, along with a selection of accessible apartments specially designed to cater to the needs of people with determination. Each apartment is fitted out with gorgeous textures and natural oak furniture perfectly complemented by the tasteful, contemporary décor. Panoramic windows saturate the spaces with natural light and offer unparalleled views of the marina and the city’s glittering skyline at night.

The 48-square-meter studios and 101-square-meter one-bedroom residences feature intimate spaces to unwind and switch off, and they are perfect for both solo occupants and couples. More suited for larger families, the 190-square-meter two-bedroom and 217-square-meter three-bedroom residences simply outspread comfort. Fully equipped with kitchenettes, spacious balconies, walk-in wardrobes, ensuites with bathtub and standing showers, guest bathrooms, and a separate dining area, each of these exquisite options offers a healthy balance between size and luxury amidst spectacular views of the sea and city.

Dani Demerjian, general manager of InterContinental Abu Dhabi, said: “Launching the new InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi is a proud moment for us, and we are delighted that this project is nearing completion. Each residence is breathtaking, with the highest quality amenities and modern furnishings. We are looking forward to welcoming guests for both short-term and long-term stays, and we are sure that these residences will cater to every need of our valued customers.”

Complemented by a range of leisure facilities and diverse culinary experiences encapsulated in one destination, the residences present an exclusive ability to marry the everyday comfort of home with the exceptional five-star service that is synonymous with InterContinental Abu Dhabi.

This exclusive proposition includes housekeeping, 24-hour reception, concierge service, access to the swimming pool and state-of-the-art wellness center, secured underground parking facilities, and a complimentary high-speed internet connection in every room.

An aesthetically designed all-day dining restaurant incorporates live cooking stations, an open kitchen and magnificent views. At the picturesque outdoor dining space, residents can enjoy alfresco dining with a picture-perfect backdrop of the Arabian Gulf. To add even more elegance, The Balcony Lounge, located on the first floor, is the perfect urban hangout spot for both in-house and outside visitors to enjoy some laid back casual time.

With Nesmat Al-Bahar offering a range of delicious bites and a selection of drinks to stay refreshed by the pool, residents will be spoilt for choice. In addition, 24-hour in-room dining will be offered, with an extensive menu to accommodate all dietary preferences.