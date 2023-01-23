You are here

InterContinental Abu Dhabi unveils stylish new residences

Updated 23 January 2023
Each apartment is fitted out with gorgeous textures and natural oak furniture.
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

SNB, Mastercard & SEF partner to transform esports in KSA

InterContinental Abu Dhabi unveils stylish new residences
Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

InterContinental Abu Dhabi has announced a new addition to the capital of the UAE with the launch of its new residences. Boasting a prime location in the affluent neighborhood of Al-Bateen district, the property is just a stone’s throw from some of the central business and leisure facilities in Abu Dhabi, including several government buildings, Marina Mall and Corniche Beach. 

The residences feature 130 units comprising studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments, along with a selection of accessible apartments specially designed to cater to the needs of people with determination. Each apartment is fitted out with gorgeous textures and natural oak furniture perfectly complemented by the tasteful, contemporary décor. Panoramic windows saturate the spaces with natural light and offer unparalleled views of the marina and the city’s glittering skyline at night. 

The 48-square-meter studios and 101-square-meter one-bedroom residences feature intimate spaces to unwind and switch off, and they are perfect for both solo occupants and couples. More suited for larger families, the 190-square-meter two-bedroom and 217-square-meter three-bedroom residences simply outspread comfort. Fully equipped with kitchenettes, spacious balconies, walk-in wardrobes, ensuites with bathtub and standing showers, guest bathrooms, and a separate dining area, each of these exquisite options offers a healthy balance between size and luxury amidst spectacular views of the sea and city. 

Dani Demerjian, general manager of InterContinental Abu Dhabi, said: “Launching the new InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi is a proud moment for us, and we are delighted that this project is nearing completion. Each residence is breathtaking, with the highest quality amenities and modern furnishings. We are looking forward to welcoming guests for both short-term and long-term stays, and we are sure that these residences will cater to every need of our valued customers.” 

Complemented by a range of leisure facilities and diverse culinary experiences encapsulated in one destination, the residences present an exclusive ability to marry the everyday comfort of home with the exceptional five-star service that is synonymous with InterContinental Abu Dhabi. 

This exclusive proposition includes housekeeping, 24-hour reception, concierge service, access to the swimming pool and state-of-the-art wellness center, secured underground parking facilities, and a complimentary high-speed internet connection in every room. 

An aesthetically designed all-day dining restaurant incorporates live cooking stations, an open kitchen and magnificent views. At the picturesque outdoor dining space, residents can enjoy alfresco dining with a picture-perfect backdrop of the Arabian Gulf. To add even more elegance, The Balcony Lounge, located on the first floor, is the perfect urban hangout spot for both in-house and outside visitors to enjoy some laid back casual time. 

With Nesmat Al-Bahar offering a range of delicious bites and a selection of drinks to stay refreshed by the pool, residents will be spoilt for choice. In addition, 24-hour in-room dining will be offered, with an extensive menu to accommodate all dietary preferences.

Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi National Bank has announced a strategic partnership agreement with Mastercard and the Saudi Esports Federation during the SEF Awards to accelerate the Kingdom’s digital transformation and enhance its gaming and esports infrastructure.

The collaboration will build on Mastercard’s ongoing relationship with SEF to promote the Kingdom’s billion-dollar gaming industry.

Together, the three entities will explore and develop innovative financial products and offerings that create added value and enhance gamers’ experience. The agreement will leverage the resources, expertise and networks of all three partners to cater to Saudi Arabia’s youth and gaming community. 

Saud Abdulaziz Bajbair, head of retail business group at SNB, said: ”This partnership confirms the importance of the private sector’s role in supporting the overall development movement in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under Vision 2030. This agreement is an important step in the dissemination of new digital technologies that will contribute to making the Kingdom a leading hub for gaming and esports.”

The collaboration draws on the importance of Saudi Arabia’s e-gaming industry and its rapid growth. It intends to strengthen the presence of e-gaming and capitalize on its potential and capabilities by fostering innovation to drive further advancements in this sector.

This step also underscores SNB’s interest in the development of the e-gaming community and sector in Saudi Arabia by contributing to the creation of an e-gaming industry that is gaining traction among a significant segment of Saudi society.

“We understand just how impactful gaming is and can be. By partnering with Mastercard and SNB, we aim to bring the Kingdom’s gaming potential to bear, enhancing the country’s gaming landscape and spurring even greater innovation. This will benefit so many — for generations to come — setting the Kingdom apart as an attractive investment destination while delivering innovative gaming experiences,” said Ahmed Al-Bishri, chief operations officer of Saudi Esports Federation.

Mete Güney, executive vice president of services, EEMEA at Mastercard, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with SNB and SEF — two like-minded organizations driven by a shared commitment toward accelerating digital transformation, realizing Saudi Arabia’s tech potential, and achieving its Vision 2030. 

“The historic agreement is well on its way to help showcase the new technologies that are playing important roles in transforming the Kingdom into a leading hub for gaming and esports, and — more broadly — for business, tourism, leisure and innovation. Together, we seek to build on the efforts of the Saudi leadership to enhance the local gaming industry, bolstering it to deliver truly immersive and memorable experiences for gamers across the Kingdom and bridging these experiences across physical and digital realities.” 

Through this partnership SNB, SEF and Mastercard will create and unlock new experiences powered by Web3 that will offer gamers the opportunity to access exclusive benefits and immersive experiences in the physical and digital world.

Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

Updated 23 January 2023
Arab News

Global technology brand Honor recently announced the official availability of the new X9a smartphone in the Saudi market. Honor X9a boasts a wide range of advancements across the display, battery, design and overall performance with a 120 Hz AMOLED Curved Display, massive 5,100 mAh battery and 256 GB large storage — all packed in a compact design and with Google Mobile Services. 

The smartphone’s 256 GB version is available for purchase in the Kingdom via Jarir Bookstore, eXtra, STC, LuLu, X-cite, ALJ Electronics — Red Sea and other retail shops for SR1,399 ($370). Upon purchase, consumers will get free gifts worth SR1,027, including Honor Earbuds X2, GCC warranty and six-month screen protection.

Designed to withstand all scenarios, Honor X9a’s display has been made with tempered glass that comes with a thickness of 0.65 mm super reinforced glass, which is higher than the industry average of approximately 0.55 mm. This thickness means that Honor X9a has an ultimate shield that keeps the phone safe from everyday scratches.

Made for those who like gaming, watching and browsing, the AMOLED 45-degree curved display on the Honor X9a supports 120 Hz refresh rate, offering incredible smoothness and making every touch and scroll responsive. Moreover, the screen displays 1.07 billion colors to reproduce vivid images with incredible levels of clarity and true-to-life colors. 

Moreover, the X9a comes with ultra-slim bezels, which lead to a remarkable 93 percent screen-to-body ratio for an exceptional viewing experience. 

Considering the importance of smartphones in our daily lives, Honor X9a packs a proprietary 5,100 mAh battery to provide two days of battery life on a single charge. Furthermore, it supports the 40 W Honor SuperCharge, bringing greater convenience when needing an emergency power top-up. With just 30 minutes of charging, the X9a delivers 12.5 hours of watching videos, perfect for users who like to consume content on the go in an exceptionally slim and lightweight design. 

The model has been designed with an ultra-slim and lightweight body, coming in at just 7.9 mm thick and weighing just 175 g. Boasting a curved-edge design, the Honor X9a fits comfortably in users’ hands, and can effortlessly slide into small handbags and pockets, ensuring users will never be weighed down.

Revolutionizing the homogenous design of smartphones, the evolved “Dynamic Eye” design on the back of the X9a features an iconic circular layout comprising a 64 MP ultra-clear main camera, a 5 MP wide-angle camera and a 2 MP macro camera.

Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

Landmark Arabia, the Saudi arm of Landmark Group, Middle East’s leading retail and hospitality conglomerate, was recognized by the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce for implementing initiatives that align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and places Saudization at the forefront of its hiring strategies.

The award was presented by Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Dr. Abdullah Abu Thunin, Chairman of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce Ajlan Al-Ajlan, and Vice Chairman of the Riyadh Chamber Mansour Al-Shathri.

Landmark Arabia has been certified by Great Place to Work since 2017, reflecting the organization’s dedication to building a workplace culture that prioritizes empowerment, respect and trust.

With a strong presence in Saudi Arabia, the retailer’s success is attributed to its highly skilled and dedicated workforce. Landmark Arabia has implemented several initiatives and programs throughout the past couple of years to keep engaging and motivating its employees.

Talent development and employee growth are foundational to Landmark Arabia’s strategy. Over the past year, the company has held 11 training programs for its employees, each receiving the industry-acclaimed Brandon Hall Excellence Award for the successful deployment of these programs with tools that achieve measurable results. Of these, 10 programs were delivered in the Kingdom to train nearly 14,000 of their Saudi national team members. With a clear focus on attracting and retaining local talent, Landmark Group, the parent company, has grown its GCC workforce to a 27,000-strong retail community.

“Ever since its inception in 1973, integrity, innovation and entrepreneurship have been at the heart of our organization’s core values. They go hand in hand and are embedded in our DNA at every level, business and function — allowing us to reinvent, upskill and redefine ourselves to further enhance our capabilities,” said Yasser Alqahtani, head of HR, Landmark Arabia.

“As we evolved with our teams, we identified the need to connect more. This led to the launch of the Landmark Happiness Movement in 2017. We believe that such initiatives not only empower employees but also let them know that we care about their professional growth and journey with Landmark Arabia.”

“We are very proud of our team’s developmental milestones and are grateful to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the Chamber of Commerce for their constant support toward furthering our contribution to Saudi Vision
2030,” Alqahtani added.

The company also launched two intensive career initiatives, namely the “First Time Manager in the KSA” and Area Manager Development programs, to upskill and empower its Saudi employees and enable them to take on future leadership roles. 

The programs are bilingual and have been carefully curated to introduce the concepts of effective leadership through guidance on mastering practical leadership styles and building effective connections, as well as having career discussions.

The programs are aligned with the Human Capability Development Program and the overarching Vision 2030, which aims to equip and empower Saudi citizens with the required capabilities to compete in both the local and global markets.

Landmark Arabia’s retail offerings include more than 10 homegrown brands, namely Styli, Centrepoint, Babyshop, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Splash, Max, Home Centre, Home Box, Shoexpress, and hospitality brands such as Fitness First and Zafran — all of which are household names in Saudi Arabia.

Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

Cenomi, Saudi Arabia’s largest vertically integrated retail and lifestyle ecosystem, has appointed three new chief technology and information officers dedicated to the implementation of world-class digital technology infrastructure. The appointment of three new CTIOs at Cenomi Group, Cenomi Centers and Cenomi Retail, further emphasizes the company’s commitment to adopting best-in-class technology to deliver next-generation omni-channel retail and lifestyle experiences.

Binoo Joseph joins as CTIO of Cenomi Group, Lijo Kankapadan as CTIO, Cenomi Centers, with Sunil Nair taking on the role of CTIO for Cenomi Retail. The appointments further bolster the company’s continued drive to enable a new era of retail, shopping and entertainment for the Kingdom, supported by strong, innovative digital and technology infrastructure.

The company has ambitious plans to develop and implement a world-class omni-channel presence in Saudi Arabia. At the heart of this lies the upcoming launch of the Cenomi e-commerce marketplace. The 100-strong team behind Cenomi.com is expected to double this year, helping deliver an entirely new online shopping experience for Saudi consumers, with access to some of the world’s most-loved brands, offering in-country fulfillment and delivery services.

“A core pillar of success for our organization is the strength and scale of our digital infrastructure and appetite to enable transformation through a digital-first business strategy,” said Mohamad Mourad, CEO and managing director, Cenomi Group.

Mourad’s own career is steeped in technology, having spent a significant part of his career in technology companies, including in Silicon Valley. “It has always been clear to me that investment in world-class digital infrastructure and technology is a non-negotiable, integral area of focus for Cenomi. It will underpin our journey in 2023 and beyond — not only through the launch of Cenomi.com, but also by providing next-level customer service and experience through a seamless digitized consumer journey. I look forward to working closely with Binoo, Lijo and Sunil to drive this integral part of our business strategy,” he added.

Joseph joins Cenomi Group with more than 20 years of multinational experience as a technology, product and engineering leader. He has led teams and projects across India, the UK, the US, Europe, China, Singapore and the Middle East in companies such as Tesco, Wipro and Damac Properties, and most recently as CTIO of Emaar Group.

Kankapadan, who is joining Cenomi Centers, has been transforming organizations through digital innovation for more than 25 years. He brings strong expertise in developing new capabilities, enhancing customer experience and developing high-performance teams to deliver holistic digital journeys, most recently as technology leader — business verticals (malls, hospitality and entertainment) with Emaar Group.

Nair brings close to three decades of experience to his role with Cenomi Retail. As a global digital and technology transformation strategist, he has held diverse strategic and operational leadership roles with multinational organizations. He joins Cenomi Retail from his position as group chief information officer with GMG, a global well-being retailer and distributor.

Updated 21 January 2023
Arab News

Updated 21 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s National Security Services Company, referred to as SAFE, participated in the 24th edition of Intersec Dubai, a leading trade fair for safety, security and fire protection, as a strategic partner. The event was held from Jan. 17–19 at Dubai World Trade Centre, and was opened by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

The expo was held under the theme “Integrated Tech for Global Security: Protection, Disruption, Sustainability.”

Intersec brought together the global security industry for discussions about strategies and technologies that address the difficulties encountered by leaders and experts in global security while fostering cross-border cooperation, trade and innovation. International SMEs, tech companies and service providers congregated at Intersec’s several pavilions representing different countries. The pavilions were visited by thousands looking for international solutions and new agents and distributors.

SAFE, which is spearheading the evolution of the security ecosystem, was one of the participants in the exhibition. The company aims to use a consultative approach to advance and revolutionize the security services industry while altering customer views and prospective expectations, by providing top-tier security solutions and fusing cutting-edge technology with the knowledge of renowned and well-trained security personnel.

SAFE exhibited the world’s first AI EagleEye Intelligent Patrol with third-generation intelligent lightbar device, developed by Zenith — a smart vehicle featuring cutting-edge technologies such as 360-degree situational awareness, automatic number plate recognition, make model color, face recognition, LIDAR speed enforcement, automated traffic infringements including real-time detection of fastened seat belt and mobile phone usage whilst driving. 

The company also displayed its other security systems consisting of facial recognition technology as well as gadgets that use 3D tech and biometrics.

SAFE is a national security services company that is wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The company provides a distinguished set of integrated security solutions that include all aspects of protection, allowing citizens and residents to enjoy peace of mind to live, work and invest in the Kingdom. SAFE’s ambition is to pioneer the new economy of security services and technologies throughout the Kingdom, with a focus on adhering to international standards and showing excellence through qualified cadres with professional and trained capabilities. The company has been designed to be customer centric, and the core of its vision is to protect assets, people and environments.

