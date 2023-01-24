You are here

  • Home
  • Noon’s acquisition of Namshi approved by Saudi competition watchdog

Noon’s acquisition of Namshi approved by Saudi competition watchdog

Noon’s acquisition of Namshi approved by Saudi competition watchdog
Noon was launched in 2016 (File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9m8kj

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Noon’s acquisition of Namshi approved by Saudi competition watchdog

Noon’s acquisition of Namshi approved by Saudi competition watchdog
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Online marketplace platform Noon has had its purchase of fashion e-commerce venture Namshi approved by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Competition.

Noon – which is backed by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – announced that it planned to buy Namshi from Emaar Properties for 1.2 billion dirhams ($335.2 million) in September 2022. 

Initially acquiring 51 percent of Namshi in 2017, Emaar then purchased the remaining 49 percent in 2019 in a total deal of 1 billion dirhams. 

In June 2022, the Kingdom’s Heritage Commission signed a cooperation agreement with Noon to empower local businesses in Saudi Arabia, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

A ceremony was held at the Commission's headquarters to commemorate this partnership, which was attended by Heritage Commission CEO Jasir Suleiman Alherbish and General Manager of Noon KSA Ahmed Abdel Qader Gadouri. 

The agreement allows Saudi artisans to sell craft products and cultural heritage content online, gaining access to a larger audience through Noon's Mahali program. 

The program also aims to assist local entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized businesses improve their product quality.

Topics: Noon Namshi General Authority of Competition Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

noon.com introduces ‘Golazo,’ the region’s first cashback football prediction game
Corporate News
noon.com introduces ‘Golazo,’ the region’s first cashback football prediction game

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index continues its upward momentum, edges up 0.28%

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index continues its upward momentum, edges up 0.28%
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index continues its upward momentum, edges up 0.28%

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index continues its upward momentum, edges up 0.28%
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Tuesday gained 29.83 points — or 0.28 percent — to close at 10,795.60. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index edged up 3.37 points to close at 1,495.84, the parallel market Nomu slumped 187.73 points to end at 19,164.59. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Tuesday was SR3.57 billion ($950 million), with 112 stocks of the listed 223 advancing and 90 falling. 

Gulf General Cooperative Insurance Co. was the topmost gainer of the day, which rose 9.97 percent to SR7.61. The other top gainers were Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co., United Cooperative Assurance Co., Arabian Drilling Co., and Maharah Human Resources Co. 

The worst performer on Tuesday was Saudi Advanced Industries Co., which fell 3.12 percent to SR31.05. In addition, pipe manufacturer Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co., garment firm Thob Al Aseel Co. and food retailer Savola Group fell by 2 percent each to close at SR41.65, SR38.95 and SR29.20, respectively. 

Among sectoral indices, 12 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange declined while the rest advanced. The Diversified Financials Index was the top performer as it rose 1.32 percent to 6,278.99 thanks to Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., which jumped 2.76 percent to SR171.20. Investment services firm Kingdom Holding Co. also increased marginally to SR7.92.   

The Consumer Durables & Apparel Index was the worst-performing sector of the day as it dropped 1.08 percent to 4,519.07. All key constituents except for Lazurde Co. for Jewelry weighed down on the index. 

On the announcements front, Saudi Investment Bank on Tuesday informed the stock exchange that it increased the size of the Tier 1 sukuk program to SR5 billion from SR2 billion, according to the program’s documents. 

The bank intends to issue Saudi riyal-denominated Tier 1 sukuk under the program through private placement in Saudi Arabia. 

According to the statement, the issuance’s exact value and terms will be determined later, subject to market conditions. It added that the offer aims to enhance the Tier 1 capital and fulfill the bank’s financial and strategic needs. 

The bank mandated Alistithmar Capital as the lead manager and book-runner for the potential offer. The share price of SIB fell 1.92 percent to SR17.36. 

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. also announced that it bagged an SR49.64 million contract from the Board of Grievances to operate and manage electronic services and computers. 

In a statement to Tadawul, the company said the project includes providing a highly qualified team to provide advisory services, maintenance work and support. Its share price increased by 1.81 percent to SR95.6. 

Edarat Communication and Information Technology on Jan. 23 awarded a cloud services project with the Government Expenditure & Projects Efficiency Authority, it told Tadawul. 

The company said the authority would sign a framework agreement for one year after the award. Edarat’s share price surged 4.51 percent to SR283. 

Meanwhile, Jabal Omar Development Co. received on Jan. 23 an order issued by Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority to execute the Appeal Committee for Zakat and Tax Violations and Disputes’ decision for the years 2012–2018, at a total value of SR 357 million. 

The company informed the exchange that, in compliance with the rules and regulations of the General Secretariat of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Committees, it will submit a petition to request the Appeal Committee to reconsider the decision. Its share price slipped 1.42 percent to SR18.06.

Topics: TASI NOMU Saudi Arabia stocks

Related

Closing Bell: TASI falls 0.42% to close at 10,682.90 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI falls 0.42% to close at 10,682.90 

YOTEL announced as first hotel to open in OXAGON 

YOTEL announced as first hotel to open in OXAGON 
Updated 10 min 7 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

YOTEL announced as first hotel to open in OXAGON 

YOTEL announced as first hotel to open in OXAGON 
Updated 10 min 7 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Global hospitality firm YOTEL will open the first hotel in Saudi Arabia’s floating port city OXAGON, located in the Kingdom’s giga-project NEOM, in 2025.

The new property will also be the UK-based company’s first hotel in Saudi Arabia.

The facility’s location will be at the heart of the integrated Research and Innovation district of OXAGON, and will feature 300 rooms with the company’s signature robotic concierge, motorized SmartBeds, along with more technological amenities.

“OXAGON’s ambition to house hospitality assets where innovative design, sustainability and technologies converge, echoes our core values at YOTEL,” Hubert Viriot, CEO of YOTEL, said in a statement.

Guests will have access to the brand’s signature multi-functional dining and co-working space, a 24-hour fitness center, and a café.

The new announcement signifies YOTEL’s ambition to grow both management and franchised projects in the Middle East region, as part of its larger strategy to reach 50 hotels by 2025.

“After a competitive selection process, YOTEL was the clear hotel brand of choice for the district, given our shared ambitions to focus on people-centric design, circularity and digital advancements,” said Vishal Wanchoo, CEO of OXAGON.

In a marketing video released last week by NEOM, works were shown being undertaken in OXAGON, which is set to contain a cruise terminal and oceanographic research center.

While speaking to Arab News at the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit in Riyadh on Nov. 30 Al-Nasr had noted that OXAGON also has all the potential to become a world-class tourist destination, where visitors can come and see how the future will be.

“It is in OXAGON where all industries will be, and it is the port of NEOM. Yet, we would like to see tourists spending a day or two in OXAGON. They will see the future of industries in OXAGON. Everything in NEOM is built for the future era. We want them to come and see how future sea ports will operate,” said Al-Nasr.

Topics: OXAGON yotel NEOM

Related

NEOM seeking investors for $20bn brine complex in OXAGON
Business & Economy
NEOM seeking investors for $20bn brine complex in OXAGON

Mining licenses on offer in Saudi Arabia’s Makkah region

Mining licenses on offer in Saudi Arabia’s Makkah region
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

Mining licenses on offer in Saudi Arabia’s Makkah region

Mining licenses on offer in Saudi Arabia’s Makkah region
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Mining firms are being invited to bid for 12 licenses for building materials quarries in the new Jeddah Crushes Complex in the Makkah Al-Mukarramah region.

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources is offering five licenses for ore and gravel, and seven for backfill materials.

The ministry is set to receive applications starting Jan. 30 until Feb. 16, Al-Eqtisadiah reported.

Through the announcement, the ministry aims to regulate competition procedures for obtaining building material quarries licenses as well as enhance transparency and fairness in offering mining competitions.

In addition to this, the ministry also aims to support investors and promote investment in the mining sector, in addition to encouraging national industries and contributing to the development of domestic content.

 Earlier in January, the MIMR launched the second edition of the Future Minerals Forum with the aim of untapping potential mining opportunities from Africa all the way to West and Central Asia.

The Kingdom’s mining sector is witnessing a rapid transformation and is attracting investors from around the globe since the launch of a new mining law earlier this year.

According to geological surveys dating back 80 years, the Kingdom is thought to have an estimated reserve of untapped mining potential valued at $1.3 trillion.

However, with the prices of valuable minerals rising, especially gold, copper and zinc, the true value of the Kingdom’s current mineral wealth could be double that figure, CEO of the Saudi Geological Survey Abdullah Al-Shamrani said in September 2022.

The Future Minerals Forum saw the announcement of Saudi Arabian Mining Co. forming a joint venture with the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund to invest in mining assets globally.

Also known as Ma’aden, the Gulf’s largest miner will own 51 percent of the venture while the Public Investment Fund will own 49 percent.

Ma’aden said the new venture’s strategy “will initially be to invest in the iron ore, copper, nickel and lithium sectors as a non-operating partner taking minority equity positions.”  

The new company’s initial paid-up capital will amount to SR187.5 million ($50 million), of which Ma’aden will finance SR96 million as its share of the investment.  

Ma’aden and PIF agreed to contribute additional funding of up to SR11.95 billion if required by way of capital increases or otherwise as the business of the new company develops.  

Topics: Mining Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

Related

Saudi infrastructure to play critical role in facilitating mining transformation, Future Minerals Forum hears
Business & Economy
Saudi infrastructure to play critical role in facilitating mining transformation, Future Minerals Forum hears
Saudi Arabia is the world’s energy ‘safety valve’: Minister tells Future Minerals Forum
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia is the world’s energy ‘safety valve’: Minister tells Future Minerals Forum

Cost-of-living crisis stands as the biggest threat to UAE businesses: WEF report

Cost-of-living crisis stands as the biggest threat to UAE businesses: WEF report
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

Cost-of-living crisis stands as the biggest threat to UAE businesses: WEF report

Cost-of-living crisis stands as the biggest threat to UAE businesses: WEF report
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The global cost-of-living crisis poses the largest threat to businesses in the UAE in the coming two years, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2023.  

Sustained high inflation and severe commodity price shocks also threatened business health in the country, showed the report findings, which have been given a fresh analysis by US-based professional services firm Marsh McLennan.

The report identified the aforementioned obstacles as the biggest short-term critical threats to business continuity and economic growth in the UAE. 

The conclusions of the WEF report were obtained from interviews with a panel of more than 12,000 executives. 

It also took into consideration the opinions of more than 1,200 global risk experts, policymakers and industry leaders from 121 different countries.  

Brad Simpson, Risk Management Leader MENA at Marsh McLennan, said: “For the majority of UAE executives interviewed, the ‘new normal’ that followed the COVID-19 pandemic brings a lingering fear of economic collapse as a result of a convergence of inflationary, debt and supply chain risks. 

"The Global Risks Report 2023 also clearly shows that the pandemic has deeply impacted short-term risk concerns related to asset bubbles and resource-related geopolitical instability. These factors – alongside cybersecurity fears and climate action failure, paint a picture of unease and uncertainty across the national economy."

Geopolitical contestation of resources, geo-economic confrontations and failure of cybersecurity measures have also been recorded by participants as leading risks to UAE businesses in the upcoming couple of years.  

The report noted that the cost-of-living crisis does not solely belong to the UAE, but was ranked as the most severe global risk over the next 24 months. 

“Cost of living crisis was broadly perceived by Global Risks Perception Survey respondents to be a short-term risk, at peak severity within the next few years and easing off thereafter,” stated the report.  

“But the persistence of the global cost of living crisis could result in a growing portion of the most vulnerable parts of society being priced out of access to basic needs, fueling unrest and political instability.”  

The WEF report indicated that projections from the International Monetary Fund show a decline in global inflation from 2.2 percent in 2022 to 6.5 percent this year and 4.1 percent the year after.  

Despite that, it remained a worldwide concern and is ranked as a top 5 risk over the next two years.  

“The complexity of inflationary dynamics is creating a challenging policy environment for both the public sector and central banks, given the mix of demand and supply-side drivers, including a prolonged war in Ukraine and associated energy-supply crunch, potential for escalating sanctions, and continued bottlenecks from a lingering pandemic or new sources of supply-side controls,” added the report. 

Topics: WEF 2023 cost of living

Related

Special Put people with special needs at the heart of climate policy, WEF panel urges 
Middle-East
Put people with special needs at the heart of climate policy, WEF panel urges 

Saudi Arabia ranks first among Arab nations for inbound visitors in 2022  

Saudi Arabia ranks first among Arab nations for inbound visitors in 2022  
Updated 24 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri  

Saudi Arabia ranks first among Arab nations for inbound visitors in 2022  

Saudi Arabia ranks first among Arab nations for inbound visitors in 2022  
Updated 24 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri  

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia ranked first among Arab nations for inbound visitors as more than 18 million travelers visited the Kingdom in the first nine months of 2022, according to the UN's World Tourism Organization data.  

The UAE was the second-highest Arab nation with inbound visits reaching 14.8 million, followed by Morocco with 11 million tourists in the first three quarters of 2022. 

In line with Saudi Arabia’s vision to reach 100 million visitors per year by 2030, the Kingdom’s tourism spending skyrocketed to reach $7.2 billion in the first half of last year, according to data released by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment. 

These unprecedented numbers have drawn the attention of travel experts from around the world who are set to place these figures under a microscope during the upcoming Arabian Travel Market 2023 event in May in Dubai.  

The event will host the Saudi Summit which will take place on the global stage and focus on the impact of the Kingdom’s tourism in reshaping regional travel and landscape, the organizer of ATM said in a press release. 

“The ATM 2023 Saudi Summit will offer an ideal forum in which travel professionals and policymakers from across the Middle East and beyond can explore opportunities and challenges within the Kingdom’s ever-growing tourism sector,” ATM Director Danielle Curtis said in a statement.  

The annual event is expected to host some of the leading Saudi companies including Saudi Arabian Airlines, flynas, Makkah Clock Royal Tower, Asma Hospitality Co., Eye of Riyadh, Itrip, Dur Hospitality, Sadana Real Estate Co, and Saudi Amad for Airport Services & Transport Support.  

“From upcoming giga-developments such as NEOM and the Red Sea Project to how the Kingdom’s latest visa reforms are bolstering its travel sector, we expect Saudi Arabia to represent a major drawcard during the upcoming edition of ATM,” Curtis added.  

To be held on May 1 to 4. ATM 2023 will feature over 34,000 participants from more than 150 destinations as attendees will explore challenges and opportunities related to sustainable travel.  

ATM 2023 is held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre and its strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism as the destination partner, Emirates as the official airline partner, and IHG Hotels & Resorts as the official hotel partner. 

Topics: Saudi ATM tourism UNWTO

Related

Tourism sector in Middle East set to hit pre-pandemic level in 2023: UNWTO
Business & Economy
Tourism sector in Middle East set to hit pre-pandemic level in 2023: UNWTO
UNWTO passes Saudi resolution to transform global tourism
Saudi Arabia
UNWTO passes Saudi resolution to transform global tourism

Latest updates

Noon’s acquisition of Namshi approved by Saudi competition watchdog
Noon’s acquisition of Namshi approved by Saudi competition watchdog
First Boxing Club opens doors to women in Gaza
First Boxing Club opens doors to women in Gaza
Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index continues its upward momentum, edges up 0.28%
Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index continues its upward momentum, edges up 0.28%
Separated Iraqi conjoined twins in stable condition at King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital
Separated Iraqi conjoined twins in stable condition at King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital
YOTEL announced as first hotel to open in OXAGON 
YOTEL announced as first hotel to open in OXAGON 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.