UAE's EDGE group invests $14m in Israeli drone fleet management company

UAE’s EDGE group invests $14m in Israeli drone fleet management company
UAE’s EDGE group has announced a $14 million investment in High Lander, an Israeli drone fleet management company. (WAM)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s EDGE group invests $14m in Israeli drone fleet management company

UAE’s EDGE group invests $14m in Israeli drone fleet management company
  • EDGE group keen to assist in development of High Lander’s drone-agnostic traffic management solution
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE’s EDGE group has announced a $14 million investment in High Lander, an Israeli drone fleet management company, Emirates News Agency reported.

EDGE has been focusing on the development of autonomous systems, such as unmanned aerial vehicles, smart weapons, and cybertechnologies, as part of its international growth strategy.

Group management said it was eager to continue assisting High Lander in the development of its Universal UTM, a drone-agnostic unmanned traffic management solution that provides the automation, coordination, and safety required in increasingly congested skies.

EDGE board chairman, Faisal Al-Bannai, said: “As EDGE grows rapidly, and with our focus increasingly being directed to the development of world-leading autonomous aerospace solutions, the need for a superior and readily available air traffic management platform could not be more urgent.

“Today’s operating environments require the most advanced unmanned air traffic control systems, and High Lander provides the only truly universal solution for this critical requirement.

“Our investment in High Lander as a major shareholder is logical for EDGE, and mutually beneficial and opportune for both companies, allowing us to grow and perfect these solutions further together, in both the military and civilian domains,” he added.

High Lander chief executive officer, Alon Abelson, said: “We are excited about the strategic partnership with EDGE because it strengthens High Lander’s position as a market leader in drone fleet management and UTM spaces as we begin to scale globally.

“High Lander and EDGE have a mutual goal of creating the most technologically advanced airspace automation systems possible, and we look forward to working with EDGE for many years to come.”

Noon's acquisition of Namshi approved by Saudi competition watchdog

Noon’s acquisition of Namshi approved by Saudi competition watchdog
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Noon’s acquisition of Namshi approved by Saudi competition watchdog

Noon’s acquisition of Namshi approved by Saudi competition watchdog
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Online marketplace platform Noon has had its purchase of fashion e-commerce venture Namshi approved by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Competition.

Noon – which is backed by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – announced that it planned to buy Namshi from Emaar Properties for 1.2 billion dirhams ($335.2 million) in September 2022. 

Initially acquiring 51 percent of Namshi in 2017, Emaar then purchased the remaining 49 percent in 2019 in a total deal of 1 billion dirhams. 

In June 2022, the Kingdom’s Heritage Commission signed a cooperation agreement with Noon to empower local businesses in Saudi Arabia, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

A ceremony was held at the Commission's headquarters to commemorate this partnership, which was attended by Heritage Commission CEO Jasir Suleiman Alherbish and General Manager of Noon KSA Ahmed Abdel Qader Gadouri. 

The agreement allows Saudi artisans to sell craft products and cultural heritage content online, gaining access to a larger audience through Noon's Mahali program. 

The program also aims to assist local entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized businesses improve their product quality.

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index continues its upward momentum, edges up 0.28%

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index continues its upward momentum, edges up 0.28%
Updated 28 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index continues its upward momentum, edges up 0.28%

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index continues its upward momentum, edges up 0.28%
Updated 28 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Tuesday gained 29.83 points — or 0.28 percent — to close at 10,795.60. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index edged up 3.37 points to close at 1,495.84, the parallel market Nomu slumped 187.73 points to end at 19,164.59. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Tuesday was SR3.57 billion ($950 million), with 112 stocks of the listed 223 advancing and 90 falling. 

Gulf General Cooperative Insurance Co. was the topmost gainer of the day, which rose 9.97 percent to SR7.61. The other top gainers were Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co., United Cooperative Assurance Co., Arabian Drilling Co., and Maharah Human Resources Co. 

The worst performer on Tuesday was Saudi Advanced Industries Co., which fell 3.12 percent to SR31.05. In addition, pipe manufacturer Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co., garment firm Thob Al Aseel Co. and food retailer Savola Group fell by 2 percent each to close at SR41.65, SR38.95 and SR29.20, respectively. 

Among sectoral indices, 12 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange declined while the rest advanced. The Diversified Financials Index was the top performer as it rose 1.32 percent to 6,278.99 thanks to Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., which jumped 2.76 percent to SR171.20. Investment services firm Kingdom Holding Co. also increased marginally to SR7.92.   

The Consumer Durables & Apparel Index was the worst-performing sector of the day as it dropped 1.08 percent to 4,519.07. All key constituents except for Lazurde Co. for Jewelry weighed down on the index. 

On the announcements front, Saudi Investment Bank on Tuesday informed the stock exchange that it increased the size of the Tier 1 sukuk program to SR5 billion from SR2 billion, according to the program’s documents. 

The bank intends to issue Saudi riyal-denominated Tier 1 sukuk under the program through private placement in Saudi Arabia. 

According to the statement, the issuance’s exact value and terms will be determined later, subject to market conditions. It added that the offer aims to enhance the Tier 1 capital and fulfill the bank’s financial and strategic needs. 

The bank mandated Alistithmar Capital as the lead manager and book-runner for the potential offer. The share price of SIB fell 1.92 percent to SR17.36. 

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. also announced that it bagged an SR49.64 million contract from the Board of Grievances to operate and manage electronic services and computers. 

In a statement to Tadawul, the company said the project includes providing a highly qualified team to provide advisory services, maintenance work and support. Its share price increased by 1.81 percent to SR95.6. 

Edarat Communication and Information Technology on Jan. 23 awarded a cloud services project with the Government Expenditure & Projects Efficiency Authority, it told Tadawul. 

The company said the authority would sign a framework agreement for one year after the award. Edarat’s share price surged 4.51 percent to SR283. 

Meanwhile, Jabal Omar Development Co. received on Jan. 23 an order issued by Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority to execute the Appeal Committee for Zakat and Tax Violations and Disputes’ decision for the years 2012–2018, at a total value of SR 357 million. 

The company informed the exchange that, in compliance with the rules and regulations of the General Secretariat of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Committees, it will submit a petition to request the Appeal Committee to reconsider the decision. Its share price slipped 1.42 percent to SR18.06.

YOTEL announced as first hotel to open in OXAGON 

YOTEL announced as first hotel to open in OXAGON 
Updated 38 min 41 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

YOTEL announced as first hotel to open in OXAGON 

YOTEL announced as first hotel to open in OXAGON 
Updated 38 min 41 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Global hospitality firm YOTEL will open the first hotel in Saudi Arabia’s floating port city OXAGON, located in the Kingdom’s giga-project NEOM, in 2025.

The new property will also be the UK-based company’s first hotel in Saudi Arabia.

The facility’s location will be at the heart of the integrated Research and Innovation district of OXAGON, and will feature 300 rooms with the company’s signature robotic concierge, motorized SmartBeds, along with more technological amenities.

“OXAGON’s ambition to house hospitality assets where innovative design, sustainability and technologies converge, echoes our core values at YOTEL,” Hubert Viriot, CEO of YOTEL, said in a statement.

Guests will have access to the brand’s signature multi-functional dining and co-working space, a 24-hour fitness center, and a café.

The new announcement signifies YOTEL’s ambition to grow both management and franchised projects in the Middle East region, as part of its larger strategy to reach 50 hotels by 2025.

“After a competitive selection process, YOTEL was the clear hotel brand of choice for the district, given our shared ambitions to focus on people-centric design, circularity and digital advancements,” said Vishal Wanchoo, CEO of OXAGON.

In a marketing video released last week by NEOM, works were shown being undertaken in OXAGON, which is set to contain a cruise terminal and oceanographic research center.

While speaking to Arab News at the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit in Riyadh on Nov. 30 Al-Nasr had noted that OXAGON also has all the potential to become a world-class tourist destination, where visitors can come and see how the future will be.

“It is in OXAGON where all industries will be, and it is the port of NEOM. Yet, we would like to see tourists spending a day or two in OXAGON. They will see the future of industries in OXAGON. Everything in NEOM is built for the future era. We want them to come and see how future sea ports will operate,” said Al-Nasr.

Mining licenses on offer in Saudi Arabia's Makkah region

Mining licenses on offer in Saudi Arabia’s Makkah region
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

Mining licenses on offer in Saudi Arabia’s Makkah region

Mining licenses on offer in Saudi Arabia’s Makkah region
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Mining firms are being invited to bid for 12 licenses for building materials quarries in the new Jeddah Crushes Complex in the Makkah Al-Mukarramah region.

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources is offering five licenses for ore and gravel, and seven for backfill materials.

The ministry is set to receive applications starting Jan. 30 until Feb. 16, Al-Eqtisadiah reported.

Through the announcement, the ministry aims to regulate competition procedures for obtaining building material quarries licenses as well as enhance transparency and fairness in offering mining competitions.

In addition to this, the ministry also aims to support investors and promote investment in the mining sector, in addition to encouraging national industries and contributing to the development of domestic content.

 Earlier in January, the MIMR launched the second edition of the Future Minerals Forum with the aim of untapping potential mining opportunities from Africa all the way to West and Central Asia.

The Kingdom’s mining sector is witnessing a rapid transformation and is attracting investors from around the globe since the launch of a new mining law earlier this year.

According to geological surveys dating back 80 years, the Kingdom is thought to have an estimated reserve of untapped mining potential valued at $1.3 trillion.

However, with the prices of valuable minerals rising, especially gold, copper and zinc, the true value of the Kingdom’s current mineral wealth could be double that figure, CEO of the Saudi Geological Survey Abdullah Al-Shamrani said in September 2022.

The Future Minerals Forum saw the announcement of Saudi Arabian Mining Co. forming a joint venture with the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund to invest in mining assets globally.

Also known as Ma’aden, the Gulf’s largest miner will own 51 percent of the venture while the Public Investment Fund will own 49 percent.

Ma’aden said the new venture’s strategy “will initially be to invest in the iron ore, copper, nickel and lithium sectors as a non-operating partner taking minority equity positions.”  

The new company’s initial paid-up capital will amount to SR187.5 million ($50 million), of which Ma’aden will finance SR96 million as its share of the investment.  

Ma’aden and PIF agreed to contribute additional funding of up to SR11.95 billion if required by way of capital increases or otherwise as the business of the new company develops.  

Cost-of-living crisis stands as the biggest threat to UAE businesses: WEF report

Cost-of-living crisis stands as the biggest threat to UAE businesses: WEF report
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

Cost-of-living crisis stands as the biggest threat to UAE businesses: WEF report

Cost-of-living crisis stands as the biggest threat to UAE businesses: WEF report
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The global cost-of-living crisis poses the largest threat to businesses in the UAE in the coming two years, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2023.  

Sustained high inflation and severe commodity price shocks also threatened business health in the country, showed the report findings, which have been given a fresh analysis by US-based professional services firm Marsh McLennan.

The report identified the aforementioned obstacles as the biggest short-term critical threats to business continuity and economic growth in the UAE. 

The conclusions of the WEF report were obtained from interviews with a panel of more than 12,000 executives. 

It also took into consideration the opinions of more than 1,200 global risk experts, policymakers and industry leaders from 121 different countries.  

Brad Simpson, Risk Management Leader MENA at Marsh McLennan, said: “For the majority of UAE executives interviewed, the ‘new normal’ that followed the COVID-19 pandemic brings a lingering fear of economic collapse as a result of a convergence of inflationary, debt and supply chain risks. 

"The Global Risks Report 2023 also clearly shows that the pandemic has deeply impacted short-term risk concerns related to asset bubbles and resource-related geopolitical instability. These factors – alongside cybersecurity fears and climate action failure, paint a picture of unease and uncertainty across the national economy."

Geopolitical contestation of resources, geo-economic confrontations and failure of cybersecurity measures have also been recorded by participants as leading risks to UAE businesses in the upcoming couple of years.  

The report noted that the cost-of-living crisis does not solely belong to the UAE, but was ranked as the most severe global risk over the next 24 months. 

“Cost of living crisis was broadly perceived by Global Risks Perception Survey respondents to be a short-term risk, at peak severity within the next few years and easing off thereafter,” stated the report.  

“But the persistence of the global cost of living crisis could result in a growing portion of the most vulnerable parts of society being priced out of access to basic needs, fueling unrest and political instability.”  

The WEF report indicated that projections from the International Monetary Fund show a decline in global inflation from 2.2 percent in 2022 to 6.5 percent this year and 4.1 percent the year after.  

Despite that, it remained a worldwide concern and is ranked as a top 5 risk over the next two years.  

“The complexity of inflationary dynamics is creating a challenging policy environment for both the public sector and central banks, given the mix of demand and supply-side drivers, including a prolonged war in Ukraine and associated energy-supply crunch, potential for escalating sanctions, and continued bottlenecks from a lingering pandemic or new sources of supply-side controls,” added the report. 

