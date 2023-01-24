UAE’s EDGE group invests $14m in Israeli drone fleet management company

ABU DHABI: The UAE’s EDGE group has announced a $14 million investment in High Lander, an Israeli drone fleet management company, Emirates News Agency reported.
EDGE has been focusing on the development of autonomous systems, such as unmanned aerial vehicles, smart weapons, and cybertechnologies, as part of its international growth strategy.
Group management said it was eager to continue assisting High Lander in the development of its Universal UTM, a drone-agnostic unmanned traffic management solution that provides the automation, coordination, and safety required in increasingly congested skies.
EDGE board chairman, Faisal Al-Bannai, said: “As EDGE grows rapidly, and with our focus increasingly being directed to the development of world-leading autonomous aerospace solutions, the need for a superior and readily available air traffic management platform could not be more urgent.
“Today’s operating environments require the most advanced unmanned air traffic control systems, and High Lander provides the only truly universal solution for this critical requirement.
“Our investment in High Lander as a major shareholder is logical for EDGE, and mutually beneficial and opportune for both companies, allowing us to grow and perfect these solutions further together, in both the military and civilian domains,” he added.
High Lander chief executive officer, Alon Abelson, said: “We are excited about the strategic partnership with EDGE because it strengthens High Lander’s position as a market leader in drone fleet management and UTM spaces as we begin to scale globally.
“High Lander and EDGE have a mutual goal of creating the most technologically advanced airspace automation systems possible, and we look forward to working with EDGE for many years to come.”