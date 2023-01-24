What We Are Reading Today: ‘Nine Things Successful People Do Differently’

Author: Heidi Grant Halvorson

“Nine Things Successful People Do Differently” is a self-help book written by Heidi Grant Halvorson.

An easy read, the book highlights the key attributes of high achievers in helping them to achieve their goals.

It cites research showing that people achieve things not because of who they are, but because of what they do, and identifies nine strategies used by successful people to hit their targets.

They include being specific, seizing the moment, being a realistic optimist, focusing on getting better rather than getting good, showing determination, and focusing only on what needs to be done.

Halvorson explains the importance of knowing exactly what must be accomplished and keeping track of every action toward that set goal.

On being a realistic optimist, she points out the need to aim high, have a clear plan, and stay motivated.

And thoughts and ideas should be written down and acted upon as soon as possible.

A psychologist, researcher, and author, Halvorson has written for Forbes, Harvard Business Review, Business Insider, The Huffington Post, and Psychology Today, and was one of Thinkers50 most influential management thinkers.

She is director of research and development for EY Americas Learning, and associate director of the Motivation Science Center at Columbia University.