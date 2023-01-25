You are here

  • Home
  • Pompeo says US averted nuclear war between India, Pakistan

Pompeo says US averted nuclear war between India, Pakistan

Pompeo says US averted nuclear war between India, Pakistan
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo wrote in a book published January 24, 2023 that India and Pakistan came close to nuclear war in 2019 and that US intervention prevented escalation. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5hpb6

Updated 42 sec ago
AFP

Pompeo says US averted nuclear war between India, Pakistan

Pompeo says US averted nuclear war between India, Pakistan
  • Pompeo writes extensively in the book of his diplomacy with Kim Jong Un, which included preparing three meetings between the young totalitarian leader and Trump
Updated 42 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo wrote in a book published Tuesday that India and Pakistan came close to nuclear war in 2019 and that US intervention prevented escalation.
“I do not think the world properly knows just how close the India-Pakistan rivalry came to spilling over into a nuclear conflagration in February 2019,” the likely future presidential contender wrote in “Never Give an Inch,” his memoir of his time as Donald Trump’s top diplomat and earlier CIA chief.
India in February 2019 broke precedent by launching airstrikes inside Pakistani territory after blaming a militant group there for a suicide bombing that killed 41 Indian paramilitary soldiers in the flashpoint Kashmir region. Pakistan shot down an Indian warplane, capturing the pilot.
Pompeo, who was in Hanoi for a summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said he was woken up with an urgent call from a senior Indian official.
“He believed the Pakistanis had begun to prepare their nuclear weapons for a strike. India, he informed me, was contemplating its own escalation,” Pompeo wrote.
“I asked him to do nothing and give us a minute to sort things out,” Pompeo said.
Pompeo said that US diplomats convinced both India and Pakistan that neither was preparing to go nuclear.
“No other nation could have done what we did that night to avoid a horrible outcome,” Pompeo wrote.
Pompeo, who wrote that Pakistan “probably enabled” the Kashmir attack, said he spoke to “the actual leader of Pakistan,” then army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in an allusion to the weakness of civilian governments.
Pompeo at the time publicly defended India’s right to act. In his book, Pompeo spoke highly of India and, unlike officials in New Delhi, made no secret of his desire to ally with the South Asian democracy “to counteract Chinese aggression.”
India, followed by Pakistan, tested nuclear bombs in 1998, a watershed moment. Then-president US Bill Clinton later famously said that Kashmir, divided between the two nations, was “the most dangerous place in the world.”
Pompeo writes extensively in the book of his diplomacy with Kim Jong Un, which included preparing three meetings between the young totalitarian leader and Trump.
He recalled a chilling first conversation as he flew into Pyongyang in March 2018 on a clandestine trip as CIA director.
“’I didn’t think you’d show up. I know you’ve been trying to kill me,’” Pompeo quotes Kim as telling him.
“I decided to lean in with a little humor of my own: ‘Mr. Chairman, I’m still trying (to) kill you.’“
But Pompeo described a budding understanding with Kim as the Trump administration offered incentives to lower tension.
Pointing to Kim’s smoking habit, Pompeo wrote that he told Kim he would take him to “the nicest beach in Miami and smoke the best Cubanos in the world. He told me, ‘I already have a great relationship with the Castros.’ Of course, he did.”
As for their substantive conversation, Pompeo said Kim spoke candidly on concerns about China, usually viewed as North Korea’s main ally.
Told that China believes North Korea wants US forces out of South Korea, “Kim laughed and pounded on the table in sheer joy, exclaiming that the Chinese were liars.”
Kim “said that he needed the Americans in South Korea to protect him from the CCP, and that the CCP needs the Americans out so they can treat the peninsula like Tibet and Xinjiang,” Pompeo wrote, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.
Pompeo became known for his hawkish stance on China, controversially accusing Beijing of spreading the “Wuhan virus,” in a derogatory reference to Covid-19.
He said that Trump told him with an epithet that Chinese President Xi Jinping “hates you” and asked Pompeo to “shut the hell up for a while” as the United States needed health supplies from China.
“I was not happy that the president had tweeted that the CCP was doing a good job on the virus and praised Xi,” Pompeo said.
“But I understood the circumstances — we needed health equipment and were at the CCP’s mercy for it. I worked for the president, and I would bide my time.”
Pompeo has not ruled out running against Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, although early polls show little support for Pompeo.

Topics: Mike Pompeo Nuclear war India Pakistan

Related

US says Iran threats to ex-officials Pompeo, Hook persist
Middle-East
US says Iran threats to ex-officials Pompeo, Hook persist
Mike Pompeo condemns UK decision to trade cash for Iran hostages
World
Mike Pompeo condemns UK decision to trade cash for Iran hostages

UK to introduce X-ray age checks to expose adult asylum seekers posing as children

UK to introduce X-ray age checks to expose adult asylum seekers posing as children
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

UK to introduce X-ray age checks to expose adult asylum seekers posing as children

UK to introduce X-ray age checks to expose adult asylum seekers posing as children
  • Afghan national Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai exploiting loopholes was ‘very powerful illustration’ of need for change
  • Home Office Minister Chris Philp says case illustrates why government is right to modify immigration system
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The UK government plans to introduce X-ray age checks to stop adults posing as children in a bid to fast-track their asylum applications.
Following the gruesome murder of a prospective Royal Marine, who was killed by an Afghan asylum seeker who had claimed to be 14 on entry to Britain in 2019, the X-ray checks will be introduced quickly to identify adults who lie about how old they are.
The Telegraph reported on Tuesday that Home Office Minister Chris Philp said the way that Afghan national Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai exploited loopholes to enter the UK was a “very powerful illustration” of the need to reform age checks on migrants.
The process of introducing X-rays and other scientific age checks to stop adult migrants claiming to be children is to be done “quickly” by the government.
Abdulrahimzai alleged to be five years younger than his real age to enter the UK in 2019 before stabbing Thomas Roberts to death during a row over an e-scooter in Bournemouth, Dorset, last March.
Norwegian authorities had weeks earlier rejected the Afghan’s asylum application, before the UK granted him permission to stay in the country in December 2019.
He had alleged to be an unaccompanied child fleeing the Taliban, and Abdulrahimzai was housed with a female foster carer and awarded a place at a local secondary school.
Media reports said he had lied about his age and was actually an adult who had gunned down two fellow migrants in Serbia on his way to the UK.
Philp said on the BBC that the case highlighted why the government was right to modify the immigration system with tougher laws that will see migrants detained for entering the UK illegally and removed back to their home country or a third state, like Rwanda, where they can claim asylum.
The minister said: “He posed as 14, and together with immigration lawyers strung the process for years before it was discovered he was an adult.
“It demonstrates why we need more robust, tougher age assessment methods.
“What we need to introduce are scientific-age assessment methods used in other European countries, including X-rays of bones like the wrist.
“The immigration minister will be pretty quickly introducing those scientific physical-age assessment techniques.”

Topics: UK asylum seekers X-ray immigration system

Related

Boy who killed Afghan refugee in UK sentenced for carrying knife hours before attack
World
Boy who killed Afghan refugee in UK sentenced for carrying knife hours before attack
UK govt says scores of child asylum-seekers are missing
World
UK govt says scores of child asylum-seekers are missing

Two British voluntary aid workers confirmed killed during Ukraine evacuation

Two British voluntary aid workers confirmed killed during Ukraine evacuation
Updated 24 January 2023
Reuters

Two British voluntary aid workers confirmed killed during Ukraine evacuation

Two British voluntary aid workers confirmed killed during Ukraine evacuation
  • Parry family: It is with great sadness we have to announce that our beloved Chrissy has been killed along with his colleague Andrew Bagshaw whilst attempting an evacuation from Soledar
  • Russia’s Wagner Group said earlier in January that its forces had found the body of one of the workers who had been reported missing in eastern Ukraine
Updated 24 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON: British voluntary aid workers Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw were killed during an attempted humanitarian evacuation in eastern Ukraine, Parry’s family said on Tuesday, weeks after they were reported missing in the war-torn country.
“It is with great sadness we have to announce that our beloved Chrissy has been killed along with his colleague Andrew Bagshaw whilst attempting a humanitarian evacuation from Soledar, eastern Ukraine,” his family said.
“His selfless determination in helping the old, young and disadvantaged there has made us and his larger family extremely proud,” they added, in a statement released by Britain’s Foreign Office.
Russia’s Wagner Group said earlier in January that its forces had found the body of one of the workers who had been reported missing in eastern Ukraine, the scene of heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
Ukrainian police have said the two left the city of Kramatorsk for the town of Soledar on Jan. 6 and were reported missing the next evening after contact with them was lost.
“He found himself drawn to Ukraine in March in its darkest hour at the start of the Russian invasion and helped those most in need, saving over 400 lives plus many abandoned animals,” Parry’s family said of him on Tuesday.
No further details on the circumstances of their deaths were provided.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Chris Parry Andrew Bagshaw Soledar

Related

Russia’s Wagner Group says it found body of a missing Briton in Ukraine
World
Russia’s Wagner Group says it found body of a missing Briton in Ukraine
Fate of Ukraine’s Soledar uncertain as Russian mercenary group Wagner claims control
World
Fate of Ukraine’s Soledar uncertain as Russian mercenary group Wagner claims control

UK govt says scores of child asylum-seekers are missing

UK govt says scores of child asylum-seekers are missing
Updated 24 January 2023
AP

UK govt says scores of child asylum-seekers are missing

UK govt says scores of child asylum-seekers are missing
  • Opposition parties and children’s advocates have accused the government of putting vulnerable young people in danger
  • Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said that most the children missing are teenage boys from Albania
Updated 24 January 2023
AP

LONDON: Opposition parties and children’s advocates accused the UK government on Tuesday of putting vulnerable young people in danger, after authorities said scores of children who arrived in Britain as asylum-seekers have disappeared.
Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told lawmakers that more than 200 children and teenagers under 18 were missing from government-approved accommodation. He said most were teenage boys from Albania.
Labour Party lawmaker Peter Kyle said 76 children had vanished from a hotel in the south coast seaside town of Brighton, one of several around the country where unaccompanied children are housed temporarily.
The Observer newspaper this week cited child protection sources and an unidentified whistleblower working for a government contractor as saying dozens of youngsters had been abducted off the street outside a Brighton hotel and bundled into cars.
“The uncomfortable truth for us is if one child who was related to one of us in this room went missing, the world would stop,” Kyle said in the House of Commons. “But in the community I represent a child has gone missing, then five went missing, then a dozen went missing, then 50 went missing and currently today 76 are missing and nothing is happening.”
Labour’s immigration spokeswoman, Yvette Cooper, accused the government of “a total dereliction of duty that is putting children at risk.”
Rachel de Souza, the children’s commissioner for England, said the reports of children disappearing from hotels “have highlighted, once again, the vulnerability of these children, who are in limbo, with a concerted group of people determined to exploit them.”
“I am concerned for the safety of this group of children whose vulnerability is exacerbated by not speaking English, many of whom have no support network and are not aware of their rights,” she said in a letter to the Home Office.
Jenrick said security guards, nurses and social workers were all based at hotels to ensure children were safe.
But he acknowledged that “we’ve no power to detain unaccompanied asylum-seeking children in these settings and we know some do go missing.”
“Many of those who have gone missing are subsequently traced and located,” he said.
Jenrick said he had not seen evidence of children being abducted off the street but promised to investigate further.
“I’m not going to let the matter drop,” he said.
While Britain receives fewer asylum-seekers than European countries including Italy, Germany and France, there has been a large increase in the number of people trying to reach the UK in small boats across the English Channel. More than 45,000 people arrived in Britain across the Channel in 2022, and several died in the attempt.
The government has pledged to stop the risky journeys, so far without success.

Topics: UK government Asylum-seekers

Related

Charities urge UK govt to honor pledge to resettle Afghan families
World
Charities urge UK govt to honor pledge to resettle Afghan families
UK govt taken to court after Afghan refugee students ‘uprooted’ during exams
World
UK govt taken to court after Afghan refugee students ‘uprooted’ during exams

Boy who killed Afghan refugee in UK sentenced for carrying knife hours before attack

Boy who killed Afghan refugee in UK sentenced for carrying knife hours before attack
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

Boy who killed Afghan refugee in UK sentenced for carrying knife hours before attack

Boy who killed Afghan refugee in UK sentenced for carrying knife hours before attack
  • Hazrat Wali, 18, was stabbed to death by ‘hot-headed’ 17-year-old in London in October last year
Updated 24 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A 17-year-old-boy stabbed an Afghan refugee to death in London just hours after being sentenced for carrying a knife in a shopping mall, the Daily Mail reported.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, killed Hazrat Wali, 18, following an argument in a London park in October 2021.

Wali was sitting with a female friend as the boy approached with five other people. An argument ensued over hijab norms, a witness said, with Wali accusing the 17-year-old of racism.

The boy produced a knife and stabbed Wali — who had arrived in Britain two years earlier — in the chest.

He died at the scene shortly after, despite a passerby calling emergency services and attempting to administer first aid.

The killer was found guilty of manslaughter at the Old Bailey by a jury majority of 10 to two, but was cleared of murder. He is due to be sentenced in March after being remanded into youth detention.

The court heard that the 17-year-old had been handed a youth rehabilitation order on the day of the killing, after being caught carrying a knife in a shopping mall months earlier in August 2021.

Through evidence given in court, the boy admitted to being “hot-headed” and prone to “releasing anger.”

The 17-year-old claimed that he regularly carried a knife to protect himself on the street after “feeling unsafe” following a series of incidents.

Topics: Afghan refugee UK Hazrat Wali

Related

UK govt taken to court after Afghan refugee students ‘uprooted’ during exams
World
UK govt taken to court after Afghan refugee students ‘uprooted’ during exams
UK granted Afghan murderer asylum despite past killings of 2 migrants
World
UK granted Afghan murderer asylum despite past killings of 2 migrants

Searchers seek 2nd hiker in area where Julian Sands missing

Searchers seek 2nd hiker in area where Julian Sands missing
Updated 24 January 2023
AP

Searchers seek 2nd hiker in area where Julian Sands missing

Searchers seek 2nd hiker in area where Julian Sands missing
  • English actor Julian Sands, 65, was reported missing Jan. 13 while hiking on Mount Baldy, near Los Angeles
  • Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1985 British romance from director James Ivory, ‘A Room With a View’
Updated 24 January 2023
AP

SAN BERNARDINO, California: Rescue personnel in California have launched a search for a second hiker on the same mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing.
The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that its search and rescue team received a request Sunday to search for a 75-year-old Los Angeles man on Mt. Baldy.
Jin Chung, of North Hollywood, was last seen around 6 a.m. on Sunday, the sheriff’s department said.
Chung carpooled to the mountain with two others and made plans to meet them at the vehicle at 2 p.m., but Chung did not return, authorities said. Ground crews searched unsuccessfully for Chung after he was reported missing.
The sheriff’s department said rescuers unsuccessfully continued searching for Sands on Mt. Baldy over the weekend.
“Helicopters and drones continued to use infrared devices during the search however, all were negative for any signs of Sands,” the department’s statement said.
Sands, 65, was reported missing Jan. 13 while hiking. Search and rescue crews began looking for him in the area of the San Gabriel Mountains, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of downtown Los Angeles.
Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1985 British romance from director James Ivory, “A Room With a View.”
He also had major roles in in 1989’s “Warlock,” 1990’s “Arachnophobia,” 1991’s “Naked Lunch,” 1993’s “Boxing Helena,” and 1995’s “Leaving Las Vegas.”
Sands has worked consistently in the decades since with smaller roles in film and television.

Topics: Julian Sands California Mount Baldy San Gabriel Mountains

Related

More rain, snow in California from ninth in series of storms
World
More rain, snow in California from ninth in series of storms
California braces for ‘relentless parade of atmospheric rivers’
World
California braces for ‘relentless parade of atmospheric rivers’

Latest updates

Pompeo says US averted nuclear war between India, Pakistan
Pompeo says US averted nuclear war between India, Pakistan
Saudi energy minister meets Bahraini minister of oil and environment
Saudi energy minister meets Bahraini minister of oil and environment
Saudi Cabinet reviews political and economic efforts to boost cooperation
King Salman. (SPA)
Van Cleef and Arpels exhibition opens at national museum in Riyadh
Van Cleef and Arpels exhibition opens at national museum in Riyadh
Brazil wheat making strides in global markets amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
Brazil wheat making strides in global markets amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.