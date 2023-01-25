You are here

Small businesses, big dreams: Iraq’s women entrepreneurs

Small businesses, big dreams: Iraq’s women entrepreneurs
Alaa Adel, an Iraqi fashion designer, works at her "Iraqcouture" studio in the capital Baghdad, on January 11, 2023. Adel, 33, counts herself among a limited number of female entrepreneurs in a country where most women don't work outside the home. (AFP)
Shumoos Ghanem, entrepreneur and founder of the "Iraqi Women in Business" initiative, addresses participants during a workshop in Iraq's capital Baghdad. For Shumoos Ghanem, men "dominate numerous sectors whereas women are relegated to the margins". The 34-year-old is owner of a dietary food business and founder of the Iraqi Women in Business initiative, which provides professional guidance to women online. She is also mother to a 14-month-old son. (AFP)
  • Iraq has 13 million employment-aged women “yet only around one million are working,”
Baghdad: The sewing machines and fabric that surround Alaa Adel at her “Iraqcouture” studio in Baghdad are testament to her success in deeply patriarchal Iraq.
Adel, 33, counts herself among a limited number of female entrepreneurs in a country where most women don’t work outside the home.
“We have a social tradition that prevents many women from working,” Adel said at her studio in Baghdad’s Karrada commercial district.
Even for those who do, “it is not always that easy,” she added.
The International Organization for Migration said in an October report that “prevailing customs and traditions... limit women’s activities to their domestic and nurturing role.”
Adel said such prejudices, as well as practical difficulties, posed a challenge to fulfilling her dream.
A graduate of the University of Baghdad who specialized in fashion and design, Adel wanted to create her own fashion house.
“I went to see the patrons of organizations that support art and culture. But my idea was systematically rejected because I had no experience in the conception of projects,” she said.
Thanks to an Iraqi foundation, The Station, and its “Raidat” (Female Entrepreneurs) program financed by the French embassy in Baghdad, Adel got training which, she said, gave her the confidence to start her own business.
Iraq’s private sector is still embryonic, making more tedious and lengthy the steps to set up a company.
The country, which is trying to move past four decades of war and unrest, is also plagued by endemic corruption, widespread unemployment and a poverty rate of around 30 percent.
Almost 38 percent of people with jobs work in Iraq’s public sector — one of the highest rates in the world, according to the International Labour Organization (ILO).
Adel eventually secured a loan from a private bank, and created her “Alaa Adel” brand last summer.
At the beginning, she had to deal with sexism from some fabric suppliers who were reluctant to do business with a woman, she said.
Then there was a lack of public childcare facilities, in a country where tradition says children should be taken care of at home — by the mother — until they go to school.
Adel got help from family members who look after her two boys, aged nine and four, while she is at work.
Iraq has 13 million employment-aged women “yet only around one million are working,” said ILO country coordinator Maha Kattaa, presenting a report in July last year.
The female labor force participation rate “was particularly low” at 10.6 percent, the ILO report said, compared with 68 percent for men.
In contrast, neighboring Saudi Arabia — until a few years ago one of the world’s most restrictive countries for women — had a female workforce participation rate of 35.6 percent in the second quarter of 2022.
Most of Iraq’s working women are teachers or nurses. A rare few are members of the police or armed forces.
For Shumoos Ghanem, men “dominate numerous sectors whereas women are relegated to the margins.”
The 34-year-old is the owner of a dietary food business and founder of the Iraqi Women in Business initiative, which provides professional guidance to women online. She is also a mother to a 14-month-old son.
Ghanem says most of those she advises are mothers who have been out of the workforce and “wonder if society will accept them” again as working women.
Over the past five or six years, Iraqi women have had increased opportunities, she said, but the space for them “to develop is very limited still.”
“Some regions are more traditional than others,” she added, which further restricts women’s chances to have “careers or to open projects.”
Surrounded by men, Ghanem said she herself experienced sexism and was worried about harassment.
“When I went to see suppliers for the first time, I really saw how complicated it was,” she recalled.
Now she works from home, but she too has a dream — to have her own health-conscious restaurant where she can help bolster the ranks of female Iraqi businesswomen.
“I want to make it a place to support women who want to work in this sector,” she said.

Lebanese environmental group accused of being Hezbollah arm

Lebanese environmental group accused of being Hezbollah arm
  • Israel, the United States and some in Lebanon accuse the NGO of being an arm of Hezbollah to hide its military activities
  • Green Without Borders denies any link to Hezbollah, which also says it is not connected to the environmental group
KFAR-TIBNIT: On the outskirts of this southern Lebanese village, workers in a pickup truck parked at a nature reserve named after a fallen fighter of the militant Hezbollah group. They took two large eucalyptus tree seedlings out of the truck and planted them.
The men are from Green Without Borders, a non-governmental organization that says it aims to protect Lebanon’s green areas and plant trees.
But Israel, the United States and some in Lebanon accuse the NGO of being an arm of Hezbollah to hide its military activities. They say the organization has been setting up outposts for the militant group along the border with Israel. Last month, residents in the southern Christian village of Rmaych near the border said they encountered armed men at an outpost of the organization that was blocking them from farmlands.
Green Without Borders denies any link to Hezbollah, which also says it is not connected to the environmental group.
“We are not an arm for anyone,” the head of Green Without Borders, Zouher Nahli, told The Associated Press. “We as an environmental association work for all the people and we are not politicized.” He spoke at the Bassam Tabaja Nature Reserve, named for a Hezbollah fighter killed in Syria in 2014, where the NGO has planted hundreds of trees.
He said the organization’s funding comes from the ministries of environment and agriculture as well as from wealthy Lebanese who care about the environment and municipalities, mainly in the eastern Bekaa Valley and southern Lebanon. He said he is an Agriculture Ministry employee.
Since it began operations in 2009, the group has helped plant about 2 million trees, Nahli said.
Israel and Hezbollah are archenemies and have fought several wars over the past decades, the last of which ended in August 2006. The 34-day conflict killed 1,200 in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers.
The UN Security Council resolution that ended that war said the border area should be free of “any armed personnel, assets and weapons,” other than those of the government and UN peacekeepers. After the war, thousands of Lebanese troops were deployed in the border zone and the UN peacekeeping force, known as UNIFIL, which has been present there since 1978, was beefed up.
In a November report, UNIFIL said shipping containers and prefabricated buildings, some of them with visible Green Without Borders markings, had been set up at 16 sites along the border. In several instances, UNIFIL patrols were prevented from nearing the locations, it said.
The Israeli military says Green Without Borders outposts on the border are used by Hezbollah to gather intelligence information.
At a Security Council meeting in September, the US deputy UN ambassador, Richard Mills, said the proliferation of the group’s outposts along the border obstructs UNIFIL access and “is heightening tensions in the area, further demonstrating that this so-called environmental group is acting on Hezbollah’s behalf.”
At the meeting, the council unanimously approved a resolution strongly condemning harassment, intimidation, attacks and restrictions on UNIFIL.
Last month, an Irish UN peacekeeper was killed and several others were wounded when attackers opened fire on a UNIFIL convoy in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah denied any connection to the attack.
Nahli said he was not aware of any shipping containers or buildings being set up by his organization. “All we do along the border is protect forests and all the claims are illogical and baseless,” he said.
Residents in border Shiite villages that support Hezbollah praise the organization. “It is doing good for the environment and planting trees along the border. We are very happy with their work,” said Salah Rammal, a shop owner in the border village of Odaisseh.
Residents of the Christian village Rmaych, however, have complained for years about a position set up by Green Without Borders on farmland belonging to village families in a nearby valley. They say the organization did not plant any trees there and actually chopped down trees and cut a 1.5-kilometer (1-mile) dirt road on their land.
“It is a cover for Hezbollah to have positions. We have no problems with Hezbollah, but it should be outside our lands,” said Bassam Al-Hajj, a Rmaych schoolteacher.
In December, Al-Hajj and other residents went to the outpost and confronted the men there. Al-Hajj said some of the men at the site were masked and armed, and that the outpost included several rooms, a tent and a fence that blocked off village farmland.
The residents and the men argued, he said. One resident who was videoing the encounter was told by one of the men, “We will crush you if you don’t delete the photos that you took,” Al-Hajj said.
Days after the confrontation, a Hezbollah official and members of the organization visited the village and met residents at the mayor’s office, said Father Najib Al-Ameel, a priest from Rmaych who attended the talks.
The mayor and residents asked that the post be removed, he said. Al-Ameel said he told the Hezbollah official, “We will not accept anyone but the Lebanese army to protect us.” A few days later, Green Without Borders removed the post and now residents can freely access their land, he said.
Nahli said the media had blown the incident in Rmaych out of proportion and refused to discuss details. In the past, Hezbollah has blamed frictions at Rmaych on members of the Christian Lebanese Forces party, which is among Hezbollah’s harshest critics.
When asked if peacekeepers could visit the organization’s sites, UNIFIL spokesman Andrea Tenenti said, “We had the possibility, of course, to monitor the whole area of operations and also areas and places where Green Without Borders operated.”
He said there has not been “a breach of 1701,” the Security Council resolution that ended the 2006 war.
Nahli argued that Green Without Border’s work is sorely needed. Over the past few decades, Lebanon has experienced one of the world’s worst deforestation rates, which he said has accelerated since the economy collapsed, starting in late 2019, as poor people cut trees to use the wood for heating. The forested area has dropped from 25 percent of the country’s territory to only around 3 percent now, he said.
“We are trying by all our means, in coordination with all concerned authorities, to prevent more deforestation,” he said.

How one Aleppo neighborhood continues to defy siege of Syria’s Assad

How one Aleppo neighborhood continues to defy siege of Syria’s Assad
  • Kurdish-majority Sheikh Maksoud has been in the news since a five-story residential building collapsed there on Jan. 22
  • Syrian army’s Fourth Division has blocked vital deliveries of food, fuel and medicine to the enclave since March 2022
ALEPPO, Syria: At 2:30 a.m. on January 22, Sheikh Maksoud, a Kurdish-majority neighborhood in Syria’s Aleppo, was struck by tragedy. A five-story residential building collapsed, burying dozens of residents under a mountain of rubble.

After round-the-clock rescue efforts, 16 bodies were recovered and two survivors were brought to the neighborhood’s hospital for treatment. According to state media, the structure’s foundations had been weakened by water leakage.

For residents of Sheikh Maksoud, this is just the latest in a litany of disasters as the neighborhood struggles to survive under a crushing siege imposed by opposition and regime groups alike.

Over the past decade, Aleppo has been transformed from a once-thriving trade, travel and cultural hub into a battleground, leaving much of the city in ruins.

Slowly, as the frontline moved elsewhere, Syria’s second-biggest city began to rebuild. However, Sheikh Maksoud, an autonomous enclave on the northwestern edge of the city, continues to fight for its life.

With half of the 2-square-kilometer neighborhood left destroyed after years of fighting between opposition groups and the neighborhood’s self-defense militias, the people of Sheikh Maksoud have done their best to continue living life as normal.

Over the past year, one force has been particularly brutal in depriving the neighborhood’s residents of everything from medicine to fuel and even food — the regime’s Iran-backed Fourth Division.

With winter biting, residents are struggling to cope.

“We’ve been burning trash because there is no fuel. It gave me a chest infection. I’ve been to the hospital twice this week,” said one resident of Sheikh Maksoud when Arab News visited the neighborhood in December.

Merai Sibli, a member of the General Council of Sheikh Maksoud and Ashrafiyah, said fuel had not reached the neighborhood for more than 50 days, with residents often receiving an hour or less of electricity per day as their private generators run empty.

“We can’t get fuel. Children and the elderly can’t cope with the cold,” said Sibli. “They don’t even allow medicine to pass here. What is allowed to pass is very expensive. Six months ago, they cut off our flour, and all bakeries were closed for nearly 20 days.”

According to Sibli, the Fourth Division demands up to SYP2.5 million (more than $380) for every fuel truck which enters the neighborhood — a heavy price, considering the average monthly salary in Syria is just SYP150,000 (approximately $23).

“Soon our workshops and tailors will shut down because they are without electricity, and in the end, all of our youth will be out of work and forced to sit at home in the dark.”

The Fourth Division has roots going back to the 1980s, when Hafez Assad’s brother Rifaat fled the country and his paramilitary group, Defense Companies, dissolved into several militia groups.

The Fourth Division would eventually form out of these groups, and was later used to crush uprisings in Daraa, Baniyas, Idlib and Homs from the outset of the Syrian crisis. A Human Rights Watch Report from 2011 documents the Fourth Division’s participation in several abuses, including arbitrary detentions and the killing of protesters.

The de facto commander of the division is Maher Assad, the younger brother of Syria’s President Bashar Assad. According to an investigation by the Lebanese Al-Modon newspaper, the Fourth Division has been enjoying Iranian support — material, financial and advisory — since the start of Iran’s intervention in the Syrian civil war.

FASTFACTS

• Sheikh Maksoud is under the control of the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

• Many buildings in Aleppo were destroyed or damaged during Syria’s 11-year conflict.

• Aleppo is Syria’s second largest city and was its commercial center before its destruction.

Early on in the conflict, the Syrian military was overwhelmed by defections and internal conflict, an effect from which the Fourth Division was not spared. As with many other units in the Syrian army, the Fourth Division was forced to rely on Iranian militias to bolster its strength.

The Fourth Division’s siege is not limited to Sheikh Maksoud. It extends to the city’s northern countryside, in the Shahba region, between Afrin and Aleppo. Shahba includes the town of Tel Rifaat (with a population of approximately 18,500, of which 15,700 are internally displaced persons, or IDPs) and five camps, which are all home to thousands of IDPs from the Afrin region.

At some regime checkpoints in Shahba, photos of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are displayed next to photos of Bashar and Hafez Assad.

“No one is joining the Syrian military anymore. Their soldiers are all Iranian mercenaries. When those mercenaries come here, their aim is to take everything and share it with the state,” Muhammad Hanan, the co-chair of the Tel Rifaat district, told Arab News.

Hanan explained that the Iranian militia presence in the Shahba region serves mainly to protect the Shiite majority towns of Nubl and Zahraa, between Tel Rifaat and Aleppo. 

From 2013 to 2016, the region was controlled by opposition groups, which were ousted by the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units, or YPG. At that time, Syrian state military presence was mainly limited to small towns and villages in the area.

However, after the Turkish invasion of Afrin in 2018, government forces — and consequently, Iranian mercenaries — began to grow in number on the pretext of protecting the region from Turkish-backed opposition groups.

“In the end, they are not defending anything. Until now, the Syrian state takes every opportunity to weaken us and take over all of Shahba,” Hanan said.

Hanan and other local officials told Arab News that regime checkpoints block vital aid from the UN and other NGOs from reaching the region.

“The regime’s Fourth Division has closed the roads. If you want to bring something from outside, like fuel or propane, you have to give them a cut,” Dr. Azad Resho, administrator of Avrin Hospital in Shahba, told Arab News.

“It’s the same with the medicine. It has to come from the regime side. When international health organizations give aid to Syria, because the Syrian regime has status, all aid has to come through the regime.

“There are also international forces here, like Russia and Iran. It is all a political game. Even if the regime were to give aid, it must be in the interests of these forces. Because of this, we have become the victims of politics.”

Hassan, an administrator in the Shahba branch of the Kurdish Red Crescent, told Arab News: “The situation is terrible. There is no medicine at all. We just deal with emergency cases. We have no dermatologists, no nephrologists, and we have no equipment such as MRI machines.

“For patients with these needs, we have to send them to Aleppo. That has its own problems; the regime often prevents these people from entering (the city).”

Under the suffocating embargo of Sheikh Maksoud and the Shahba region, however, there is one commodity that the Fourth Division appears happy to allow into these areas — drugs.

Last year, a New York Times investigation discovered that the Fourth Division was responsible for the production and distribution of Captagon pills and crystal meth across Syria, with the division moving the drugs to border crossings and port cities.

“Just recently, we confiscated and burned 124 kg of hashish. These 124 kg were brought in by the Syrian regime — by the Fourth Division, Hezbollah and other Iran-backed groups. They attempted to bring it in containers of oil,” Qehreman, an official in the Internal Security Forces of Sheikh Maksoud, told Arab News.

“They want to bring some things in, especially narcotic pills, with their members, and spread them among the people.”

Sibli said that despite the siege, “our people are very resilient.”

“Does the regime want us to lose and return us to the year 2007? They insist we must all be under one flag, one language and one leader.

“Because we in Sheikh Maksoud want coexistence and brotherhood of the peoples, the regime doesn’t accept us. But of course, people who have found their freedom will never return to the regime’s embrace.”

Kuwait’s IICO and UNHCR sign agreement to provide humanitarian supplies to Rohingya refugees

Kuwait’s IICO and UNHCR sign agreement to provide humanitarian supplies to Rohingya refugees
  • Supportive plans include sustainable development plans, food, shelter
KUWAIT: Kuwait’s International Islamic Charity Organization and the UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees have signed an agreement to provide humanitarian supplies for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh.

Bader Al-Sumait, IICO’s directive manager, said: “The organization seeks to ease suffering of the Rohingya people through sustainable development solutions in the fields of agricultural, livestock, and fish production, at a cost of about $500,000.”

Kuwait News Agency quoted Al-Sumait saying: “About 1 million displaced people from this Muslim minority… depend entirely on humanitarian aid to obtain protection, food, water, shelter, and health services.”

The supportive measures and humanitarian aid include sustainable development plans, in addition to food and shelter.

Al-Sumait added: “Sustainable activities might change, in a better way, the circumstances of these communities, mainly in education, economic empowerment, and building abilities.”

He said that the IICO has cooperation and partnership agreements with 13 agencies, organizations and international networks, of which 12 are effective alliances through joint projects or studies that are being worked on.

Palestinians upbeat after ties with EU revived

Palestinians upbeat after ties with EU revived
  • EU officials have condemned the violations taking place in Palestine, rejected the punitive measures imposed on the PA by Israel
  • Negotiations are taking place with the EU to obtain additional European support for the PA’s budget
RAMALLAH: Palestinians have strengthened ties with the EU following a visit by Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh to Brussels this week, a top official has revealed.
Shtayyeh called on the EU for political support to preserve the two-state solution, boycott goods made in Israeli settlements and reconsider cooperation agreements with Israel.
The EU will grant the Palestinian Authority $325 million in aid, including support for the UN Relief and Works Agency, social assistance for low-income families and infrastructure projects.
Abdul Rahim Al-Farra, Palestinian ambassador to the EU, said that final touches had been made to an aid agreement, which will be signed next week in Ramallah.
Al-Farra said that consultations and political dialogue had begun at the ministerial level, adding that steps had been taken to “conclude a full partnership agreement between the two sides.”
EU officials have condemned the violations taking place in Palestine, rejected the punitive measures imposed on the PA by Israel and called for a more effective role that goes beyond statements, Al-Farra said.
Ahmad Al-Deek, a political adviser at the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, told Arab News that Palestinians are calling on the EU to strengthen political and economic support for Palestine and become a key player in launching a peace process to end the Israeli occupation.
Negotiations are taking place with the EU to obtain additional European support for the PA’s budget, Al-Deek said.
Shadi Othman, a spokesman for the EU in Jerusalem, told Arab News that the bloc will support UNRWA with $100 million and that an agreement to support Palestinian projects will be signed in Ramallah next week.
A high-ranking Palestinian official told Arab News that the EU was the only party to financially support the PA after American and Arab support stopped.
The PA used to receive annual financial support of $2 billion from the US, Arab countries and the EU. Now it only receives $250 million from the EU and Algeria.
In a separate development, Palestinians have expressed anger after the three Palestinian landline and cellular phone companies have said they will be charging their 5 million subscribers amounts in the name of donations to Jerusalem for 12 months, following a presidential decree.
The PA is aiming to collect $18 million this way.
Hundreds of Palestinian subscribers have threatened to cut their phone lines if the decision is implemented.
Esmat Mansour, a Palestinian political analyst, told Arab News that this anger is owing to previous experiences with the PA collecting donations that did not reach their target.
“Citizens feel that this is an attempt to exploit them and steal their money using fraudulent methods,” Mansour said.
The mechanism, she added, is “undemocratic, illegal, and needs more transparency.”
Amer Hamdan, a Palestinian human rights activist from Nablus, told Arab News this decree issued by the president is illegal, and that Mahmoud Abbas “has no right to issue such decrees and deduct funds unilaterally.”
He said: “The Palestinian government is suffering from a severe financial crisis and wants to solve this through the citizens’ pockets.”
Majed Al-Arouri, a human rights activist from Ramallah, told Arab News: “The PA has turned into an authority to collect money to cover its expenses without improving the services it provides to citizens.”
Protesters said it would be more appropriate for the PA to impose these sums on large companies operating in the Palestinian territories that enjoy tax exemptions and earn huge profits from the Palestinian market.
Ahmed Guneim, a senior Fatah leader from East Jerusalem, said that people did not believe the money would eventually reach Jerusalem.

Suspected ‘UFO’ image spotted over Iraqi city of Mosul released by US officials

Suspected ‘UFO’ image spotted over Iraqi city of Mosul released by US officials
  • The image of the orb is the first to be publicly revealed from the US government’s ongoing unidentified flying objects investigation showing an unidentified craft over a conflict zone
  • The video was analyzed by experts for more than six years at the Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia for the US Central Command but remains unexplained
LONDON: The US military is investigating an “unidentified flying orb” after a large, round metallic object was spotted by a spy plane over an active conflict zone, it was reported on Tuesday.

The image, originally taken in April 2016 over the city of Mosul, was part of a classified briefing for US officials and was shared by Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp on their podcast “Weaponized,” a Daily Mail report said.

Produced from a video by the Pentagon’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, the image of the orb is the first to be publicly revealed from the US government’s ongoing unidentified flying objects investigation showing an unidentified craft over a conflict zone.

“Here’s the very basics: It’s called the ‘Mosul orb;’ it’s an image taken in northern Iraq,” Corbell said in his podcast.

“This is in the UFO category within our intelligence community. This is an example of one of the UFOs that our military and intelligence community are looking at.

“It’s one of many images. This one is a still from a video. It’s a brief video, maybe four seconds, where this orb or metallic ball runs alongside a spy plane, and it’s shown moving beside the plane without dropping altitude at all.

“This is within part of the conversation of our intelligence community. This is what they’re looking at,” he added.

One intelligence source speaking to the Mail said the video was analyzed by experts for more than six years at the Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia for the US Central Command but remains unexplained.

Following approval by US President Joe Biden of the Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which contains provisions relating to UFOs, the case was made public.

