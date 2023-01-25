You are here

Iraqi PM to vist France for energy and security talks
Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani travels to France on Thursday for energy and security talks with President Emmanuel Macron. (Reuters/File)
AFP

  • Sudani said he wants to "activate the agreements" between oil-rich Iraq and France
  • French giant TotalEnergies in 2021 signed a $10 billion contract with Baghdad, but work on the multiple projects is yet to begin
BAGHDAD: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani will travel to France on Thursday for energy and security talks with President Emmanuel Macron, he told AFP.
Sudani, in written answers to AFP, said he wants to “activate the agreements” between oil-rich Iraq and France “particularly in the transport, energy and investment sectors.”
French giant TotalEnergies in 2021 signed a $10 billion contract with Baghdad, but work on the multiple projects is yet to begin.
They include construction of oil and gas processing facilities with the capacity for electricity production, along with a one-gigawatt photovoltaic power plant.
Despite being home to a wealth of hydrocarbon reserves, Iraq’s neglected electricity grid is dilapidated and a victim of the country’s rampant corruption, with power cuts lasting for hours.
Neighbouring Iran currently supplies a third of Iraq’s gas and electricity, and Baghdad is seeking greater energy independence.
Sudani’s coalition government, formed in October, is supported by pro-Iranian parties, which hold a majority in Iraq’s parliament.
Macron is particularly invested in Iraq, having twice visited the country since taking office in 2017, and last month told a regional conference in Jordan that Baghdad should embark on a path not “dictated from outside.”
Security will also be discussed, with Sudani saying talks will include “training and development of Iraqi security capabilities, as well as in the field of arms purchases.”

  • MENA region accounts for over half of country’s exports of beverage
  • UAE is 3rd-largest export market overall, main hub for Ceylon tea
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s tea industry is planning a global promotional campaign targeting its main export destinations, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as the crisis-hit country looks to attract additional foreign exchange.
The industry is famous for Ceylon tea — which refers to the island’s colonial name — and it is one of the country’s biggest exports. Revenue from tea exports stood at around $1.26 billion last year. This year the target is $1.4 billion.
The foreign exchange the industry generates is badly needed by the island nation of 22 million people, which has been gripped by a deep financial crisis since early 2022.
The Middle East and North Africa region is a top export market for the product, comprising more than half of Sri Lanka’s tea exports in 2022.
Pavithri Peiris, Sri Lanka Tea Board’s promotion director, told Arab News on Wednesday that Ceylon tea was highly valued in the region and preparations for its global promotion project were now in full swing ahead of the launch.
She said: “A digital-based PR campaign is set out to be launched in March 2023... This campaign will be online in 20 countries, including KSA and UAE.
“The low-grown teas in Sri Lanka are known to Middle Eastern tea consumers for (their) superior leaf appearance.”
The UAE is the largest destination in the MENA region and the third-largest market overall for Ceylon tea exports. It is the main hub for the product, Peiris said, where the buyers re-pack and distribute it to other countries in the region.
However, to be successful in reaching its targets, the Sri Lankan tea industry needs to shore up production output after lower-than-expected harvests last year following a controversial temporary ban on fertilizers introduced by the previous government in 2021.
Though the ban was lifted a few months later, tea producers say its impact and a labor shortage affected last year’s harvests.
“There were no chemicals, no fertilizer, so we couldn’t harvest our crops,” Ihithisham Meezan, chairperson of tea conglomerate Meezan Group of Companies, told Arab News.
“And this year we are getting the required fertilizers, but the workers at the estate are leaving for Middle East jobs in search of greener pastures.
“Here the cost of living is very high, most of the labor is going out of the country. That is becoming very bad for us.”
But following nearly five decades of the company’s presence in the market, Meezan had faith that harvests of the famed Ceylon tea would soon restore its prominence.
“Saudi Arabia, European countries, everybody likes Sri Lankan tea,” he said. “Our tea is one of the best teas in the world.”

  • African leader is chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations
  • Modi announces plan to increase bilateral trade to $12bn
NEW DELHI: India and Egypt raised their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership on Wednesday as Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi began his visit to the largest country in south Asia.

El-Sisi arrived in India on a three-day trip on Tuesday evening for meetings with political and business leaders. He will also participate as the chief guest in celebrations of India’s Republic Day — a public holiday marking when the Indian constitution came into effect on Jan. 26, 1950.

In a joint presser on Wednesday, he and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of their new partnership and plans for long-term cooperation.

“In today’s meetings, President Sisi and I decided to elevate our bilateral relationship into a strategic partnership,” Modi told reporters.

“We have decided that under the India and Egypt strategic partnership, we will develop a long-term infrastructure for cooperation in the field of politics, security, economics and science.”

El-Sisi invited Modi to visit Cairo to finalize the initiatives and while more details are expected to be announced then, the very announcement is already seen as significant.

“Elevation of the bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership signifies the importance the two sides attach (to it) especially in defense and security areas,” Anil Trigunayat, former diplomat and a distinguished fellow at the Vivekananda International Foundation think tank in New Delhi, told Arab News.

“As the world undergoes unprecedented disorder and transformation, Egypt is India’s bridge to Africa ... To cater to a closer all-round engagement the two sides have created a robust institutional matrix.”

Navdeep Suri, former Indian ambassador to Egypt, told Arab News that El-Sisi’s visit was an important initiative for New Delhi.

El-Sisi is the first Egyptian president to be invited as guest of honor for the annual Republic Day parade, and according to Suri, the invitation is “imparting fresh momentum” to India’s ties with the largest country in the Arab world.

“With a population of almost 110 million, a location that straddles Africa and Asia, a standing army that is the largest in the region, a capital that hosts the League of Arab States, and a diplomatic presence that punches above its weight in global affairs, Egypt is a pivotal player,” Suri said.

“It is also a country with which India enjoyed an exceptionally close relationship in the first couple of decades after our independence.”

The Egyptian president is accompanied by five members of his government, including Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Communications and Information Technology Minister Amr Talaat.

His delegation signed five memorandums with Indian counterparts on culture, youth affairs, cybersecurity, information technology and public broadcasting.

El-Sisi’s second state visit to India since 2016 comes as Cairo tries to manage a dollar shortage and has been trying to draw more foreign investment and forge trade ties beyond its traditional alliances with the US and European powers.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Modi announced plans to nearly double bilateral trade to $12 billion in the next five years.

For India, economic engagement with Egypt has strategic importance and preparations should come from both sides, Suri said.

“While Egypt clearly needs to do more to market itself as an investment destination in India, it is also important for industry bodies in India to take a more proactive approach,” he added.

“For now, there are clear indications that India under Prime Minister Modi and Egypt under President El-Sisi may finally be moving toward achieving some of the potential in bilateral ties that has remained unfulfilled for the last four decades.”

  • A judicial official said Oueidat had summoned Bitar for questioning on Thursday morning
  • Oueidat also ordered the “release of all those detained over the Beirut port explosion case, without exception”
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Prosecutor General Ghassan Oueidat told AFP on Wednesday he had charged the judge investigating a devastating 2020 Beirut port blast for “rebelling against the judiciary” and slapped him with a travel ban.
Oueidat said that in order to “prevent sedition” he had “charged investigative judge Tarek Bitar and banned him from travel for rebelling against the judiciary.”
A judicial official said Oueidat had summoned Bitar for questioning on Thursday morning.
Oueidat also ordered the “release of all those detained over the Beirut port explosion case, without exception” and banned them from travel, according to a judicial document seen by AFP Wednesday.
One of history’s biggest non-nuclear explosions, the blast destroyed much of Beirut port and surrounding areas on August 4, 2020, killing more than 215 people and injuring over 6,500.
Authorities said the mega-explosion was caused by a fire in a portside warehouse where a vast stockpile of the industrial chemical ammonium nitrate had been haphazardly stored for years.
Bitar this week resumed work on the investigation after a 13-month hiatus, charging several high-level officials, including Oueidat over the blast.
The prosecutor general in turn rejected the charges and Bitar’s return to the politically charged case.

UK PM says Iran must give answers on British-Iranian national Akbari

  • "Iran must now provide answers about the circumstances of his death and his burial," Sunak told parliament
  • On Jan. 14, Tehran defied calls from the UK and the US and executed Akbari
LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on the Iranian government to provide answers about the death and burial of British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari who was executed by Iran earlier this month.
“The regime is prolonging the suffering of the family and it is sadly typical of that disregard for basic human dignity,” Sunak told parliament.
“Iran must now provide answers about the circumstances of his death and his burial.”
On Jan. 14, Tehran defied calls from the UK and the US and executed Akbari, who once served as Iran’s deputy defense minister.
That prompted London to impose a fresh round of sanctions on Iranian officials earlier this week.
Labour lawmaker Andy Slaughter said he was due to meet a British foreign office minister on Thursday along with the family of Akbari, who had lived in Slaughter’s constituency, to seek the government’s help at “this time of greatest suffering.”

  • Syrian Democratic Forces said they raided “dozens of potential points and hideouts” in the city Raqqa
BEIRUT: US-backed Kurdish-led fighters in northeastern Syria launched an operation Wednesday against suspected Daesh militants in the area in retaliation for an attack by the extremist group there last month, according to a statement.
Syrian Democratic Forces said they raided “dozens of potential points and hideouts” in the city Raqqa — formerly held by the Daesh group — and the surrounding area, and arrested dozens of suspected Daesh members. The US-led coalition forces provided air cover and drone surveillance during the operation, the statement added.
The operation was in response to an Daesh attack on Raqqa in late December that killed six members of the Kurdish-led forces. The SDF also announced formation of a “joint operations room” backed by the international coalition aimed at targeting IS cells.
The Kurdish-led forces in Syria regularly carry out joint anti-Daesh patrols with the US-led coalition . The patrols were temporarily halted late last year when Turkiye launched a campaign of airstrikes against Kurdish groups in Syria in retaliation for a deadly November explosion in Istanbul. Ankara blamed Kurdish groups for the attack, an allegation the groups deny.
The SDF said that according to its intelligence, Daesh “is attempting to reorganize the terrorist cells and appointing new leaders” as well as “issuing instructions to move from individual to group terrorist attacks on the prisons” holding Daesh members.
More than 42,400 foreign fighters and some 23,200 Syrians accused of Daesh ties — and their families — are held in camps and prisons in northeastern Syria, according to a Human Rights Watch report last month. The report detailed dire conditions in the detention facilities and called for repatriation of the detained foreign nationals — most of them women and children — by their countries.
Western countries have repatriated an increasing number of their citizens from northeastern Syria, including most recently France, which returned a group of 32 minors and 15 women on Tuesday.

